CFMEU thugs emboldened by Bill Shorten’s embrace
Bill Shorten has a plan for dealing with union thuggery: he will make it legal. Addressing members of the Construction Forestry Mining and Energy Union last October at Queensland’s Oaky North coalmine, where CFMEU protesters allegedly threatened to rape the children of non-striking workers, the Opposition Leader promised to tear up Australia’s industrial relations law.
About Henry Ergas
Henry Ergas AO is a columnist for The Australian. From 2009 to 2015 he was Senior Economic Adviser to Deloitte Australia and from 2009 to 2017 was Professor of Infrastructure Economics at the University of Wollongong’s SMART Infrastructure Facility. He joined SMART and Deloitte after working as a consultant economist at NECG, CRA International and Concept Economics. Prior to that, he was an economist at the OECD in Paris from the late 1970s until the early 1990s. At the OECD, he headed the Secretary-General’s Task Force on Structural Adjustment (1984-1987), which concentrated on improving the efficiency of government policies in a wide range of areas, and was subsequently Counsellor for Structural Policy in the Economics Department. He has taught at a range of universities, undertaken a number of government inquiries and served as a Lay Member of the New Zealand High Court. In 2016, he was made an Officer in the Order of Australia.
Well we know that it is a time tested method of the Left to deal with lawlessness by redefining the relevant acts as lawful – or by refusing to uphold the law or by trying to make excuses for the perpetrator and inverting blame. This is but another example of their twisted morality. Time and again they try this and not just in relation to union behaviour. Criminals rob a store at knife point. Well you must not blame the criminals they are are the real victims (especially if young, “disadvantaged” poor etc). It is no wonder I am disgusted by the Left.
And of course ALP/MSM are busy going after MC.
Get used to it. It will happen because, after all, who is going to stop it ?