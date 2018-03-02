David Bidstrup: How long will Adani put up with this bullshit?

In 2016 Australia exported just under 400 million tonnes of coal, 222 million from Queensland and 168 million from Newcastle in NSW. Adani propose to mine and export an average of 40 million tonnes per year, (25 at start-up and 60 at peak). This is 10% extra over our current exports.

Adani has spent somewhere about $ 3 billion to get this far, despite all the negative press and action from “conservationists’” who seem oblivious to the desperate need for employment in the country.

While Australia seems hell bent on demolishing our economy in the pursuit of the fantasyland notion that CO2 will destroy us all, India is forging ahead with coal fired electricity generation because it is the only option they have to lift their people out of poverty.

Many other countries are doing the same and if some people think that de-railing the Adani project will do anything to “reduce emissions” they are clearly delusional. Indonesia exports around the same quantity as Australia and will continue to do so for a long time yet.

In 2017 I analysed the coal fired power stations that were proposed or under construction in 20 countries that had a total of 588 on the books. China has 299 and that will lift their “emissions” by 23%. India has 132 and that will lift their “emissions” by 31%. Overall the new power plants will increase current global “emissions” by 19% and that increase alone is 11 times our current annual contribution. The truth is that we contribute a miniscule amount and there is plenty of evidence that warming by CO2 “emissions” is questionable science to put it kindly.

There is a lot of hysteria about “killing the Great Barrier Reef” but a closer look shows that we are being conned again. Readers would know of Professor Ridd who is being persecuted for speaking out against what he sees as a flawed process and they might remember the late Professor Carter who suffered the same fate. Coal has been shipped from Queensland since the 1960’s and shipping is rigorously controlled. In a Senate hearing in 2014 the following point was made:

“Commodore Nairn of Shipping Australia suggested that compared to the major threats to the Great Barrier Reef the negative impacts of shipping seem to be a disproportionate focus. They are in fact negligible in the reef environment and are far outweighed by the economic benefit to Australia of effective shipping operations which accounted for $60 billion in trade in Queensland in 2010–11”.

Those who think they are doing us a favour by obstructing this project are kidding themselves and doing the nation a disservice. Mr Adani is clearly a patient man who has outlaid $3 billion, been vilified by “conservationists” and held to ransom by state and federal governments who flip-flop over some assistance package to get it up and going. There will be a time when he decides to stop flogging a very sick horse and starts to look at sources of coal from outer bongo-bongo land where they just want development and jobs and are happy to get some beads, mirrors and axes.

When this happens Australia will lose a $16.5 billion project and all the development and ongoing operating jobs that go with it. Those folk in FNQ who desperately want a job will have been dudded by political inertia, ideology and rabid greenies who do not give a toss about them. “Global emissions” will continue to rise as developing countries thumb their noses at “climate change” and Australia will continue its trip down the economic plughole.