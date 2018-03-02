David Bidstrup: How long will Adani put up with this bullshit?

In 2016 Australia exported just under 400 million tonnes of coal, 222 million from Queensland and 168 million from Newcastle in NSW. Adani propose to mine and export an average of 40 million tonnes per year, (25 at start-up and 60 at peak). This is 10% extra over our current exports.
Adani has spent somewhere about $ 3 billion to get this far, despite all the negative press and action from “conservationists’” who seem oblivious to the desperate need for employment in the country.
While Australia seems hell bent on demolishing our economy in the pursuit of the fantasyland notion that CO2 will destroy us all, India is forging ahead with coal fired electricity generation because it is the only option they have to lift their people out of poverty.
Many other countries are doing the same and if some people think that de-railing the Adani project will do anything to “reduce emissions” they are clearly delusional. Indonesia exports around the same quantity as Australia and will continue to do so for a long time yet.
In 2017 I analysed the coal fired power stations that were proposed or under construction in 20 countries that had a total of 588 on the books. China has 299 and that will lift their “emissions” by 23%. India has 132 and that will lift their “emissions” by 31%. Overall the new power plants will increase current global “emissions” by 19% and that increase alone is 11 times our current annual contribution. The truth is that we contribute a miniscule amount and there is plenty of evidence that warming by CO2 “emissions” is questionable science to put it kindly.
There is a lot of hysteria about “killing the Great Barrier Reef” but a closer look shows that we are being conned again. Readers would know of Professor Ridd who is being persecuted for speaking out against what he sees as a flawed process and they might remember the late Professor Carter who suffered the same fate. Coal has been shipped from Queensland since the 1960’s and shipping is rigorously controlled. In a Senate hearing in 2014 the following point was made:
“Commodore Nairn of Shipping Australia suggested that compared to the major threats to the Great Barrier Reef the negative impacts of shipping seem to be a disproportionate focus. They are in fact negligible in the reef environment and are far outweighed by the economic benefit to Australia of effective shipping operations which accounted for $60 billion in trade in Queensland in 2010–11”.
Those who think they are doing us a favour by obstructing this project are kidding themselves and doing the nation a disservice. Mr Adani is clearly a patient man who has outlaid $3 billion, been vilified by “conservationists” and held to ransom by state and federal governments who flip-flop over some assistance package to get it up and going. There will be a time when he decides to stop flogging a very sick horse and starts to look at sources of coal from outer bongo-bongo land where they just want development and jobs and are happy to get some beads, mirrors and axes.
When this happens Australia will lose a $16.5 billion project and all the development and ongoing operating jobs that go with it. Those folk in FNQ who desperately want a job will have been dudded by political inertia, ideology and rabid greenies who do not give a toss about them. “Global emissions” will continue to rise as developing countries thumb their noses at “climate change” and Australia will continue its trip down the economic plughole.
Actually, India’s energy policy is multi-pronged, with six nuclear plants under construction to supplement the twenty or so they already have plus gas and hydro.
All this development means that the average villager in the Punjab will soon have a cheaper and more reliable electricity supply than the average Australian suburbanite.
We are governed by idiots.
But think of all the green jobs that will follow when Adani pulls the plug. Oh, wait…
I’d have thought that if such a mine were of significance to India as Energy security, if they were anything like the French, the ‘Greenpeacers’ would be looking over their shoulders and the CFMEU bruvvers could be bothered by strange noises in the night – when push comes to serious shove, thugs come last.
Consider also the Wallarah 2 mine proposal at Warnervale. The process has gone on for 25 (yes twenty-five!) years. Coal has been mined under the waterways since the 1880s. State planning gave its final approval and the decision will be challenged yet again.
David can you please send this piece to all MP’s in the Australian parliament? Even if just by email.
Add a paragraph about India’s use of nuclear power (h/t Roger above), and any other information you have on nuclear plants in other major countries. Also add something about the mess that Europe is currently in concerning its power generation and the way in which this is leaving Europe open to Russian influence.
Lizze – above, just go the the World Nuclear association Website. It has an incredible array of information and its not BS. Secondly if Adani pulls out of Australia they will seek or get much inferior coal as we have the cleanest coal in the world. Thirdly can anyone point me to any papers on the regeneration of the reef after that coal tanker went some 3 kilometres through the reef several years ago. I will have a bet that already one cannot tell where the ship went but the MSM will not report it. We truely live in a crazy world.
Half right – the Chinese will go ahead with the project but the employees (jobs) will all be Chinese.
Why do you think the Chicoms have been busily buying/renting our politicians?
The U.N. has openly declared (being global socialists at war with the west) that “developing nations” are exempt) as it’s only the terrible western nations that have been polluting for some time.
Apparently, it’s their turn to have a crack.
A developing nation is not as you may think, a poor nation trying to build itself up from grinding poverty, but nations with “The peoples” republic, or ” United Socialist”, Kingdom, Sultanate, in the title.
The other adjective used in the headings of these corruptocracies is “Democratic”
A sure. give away.
This “who gets a free pass to belch Global Warmening CO2 and who doesn’t” U.N. decree proves man made Global warming doesn’t exist.
If it really did, would the U.N. be letting China and India, just to name a few, explode their CO2 production massively?
That’s exactly like saying, look Global warming is going to kill us all if CO2 is going to be produced by man, but that’s only western man.
You other lot, go for it.
And then expect us to swallow this garbage.
If global warming was going to destroy even the snow cover on the ski slopes of the resorts these c…ts in the U.N. frequent, they’d be stopping all CO2 production from all countries.
Biggest attack on the west ever, has been a hoax, which thousands of westerners have been bought band paid for to inflict, by socialists.
You cannot argue that there is a need to shut us down while letting others expand hundreds of times greater than our need, and be taken seriously.
2010 Great Barrier Reef oil spill (wiki)
India been looked after by UN.
Devotees of the Gaia Cult may make noises about certain ‘suits’ of Victim-class in Identity Politics Poker – as amorphous groups.
Take it to the individual level and they could not care less or even actively despise Deplorables.
There is zero chance of the argument that Green activism disadvantages First-world Deplorables will make the slightest impact.
Sadly – this view seems increasingly shared by all the Protected Classes.
The best thing to happen for the Queensland/national economy would be for the Great Barrier Reef to just die already.
Strange how conservatives and conservationists are at odds.
I thought it already had – a few times already.
Bit like how we have reached the “tipping point” for uncontrollable CAGW a few times now.
The Little Reef that Could is the Australian polar bear stuck on an ice floe. Always on the verge of drawing its last breath. The GBR Industry could give the Aboriginal Industry a run for its money.