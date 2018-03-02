Hysterical claims drown out the facts on water

My piece in the Herald Sun this morning
The South Australian election has temporarily benched the political struggle over water use in the Murray-Darling. That region, responsible for over 35 per cent of Australia’s agricultural output, has become a political football with farmers facing pressure from greens and green academics.
In 1995, around 11,000 of the system’s 32,000 gigalitres were allocated to farmers (about 2,500 gigalitres is for drinking water) when state governments agreed to issue no more irrigation licences.
Green activists then orchestrated hysterical claims focussing on the state of the river. “Our continent is falling apart”, said the catastropharian Tim Flannery-led “Wentworth Group of concerned scientists”. Other bloodcurdling assertions claimed, “salt is destroying the rivers and land like a cancer”, and that animals and plants were facing extinction. None of this was true – land salinity, for example, affects only 0.4 per cent of Australia, almost all of it due to natural salt outcrops.
In addition to being driven by green fictions, the Murray-Darling water policy also seeks to ensure freshwater in the lakes at the Murray mouth. Ironically, that water allocation actually modifies nature by feeding lakes would be naturally salt water some of the time – and at a cost of some $7.5 billion!
Meanwhile the green activists are already preparing the ground for taking back 7,000 gigalitres, almost two thirds of irrigators’ water.
Politicians often trumpet the great agricultural opportunities presented by booming Asian economies. But they fail to make the connection between supplying these markets and the regulations they impose preventing farmers from providing that supply. Regulations are throttling the Murray Darling region. The rest of Australia which supplies goods and services to the area faces consequent losses but most politicians are either asleep at the wheel or part of the problem.
See the full piece here. We could be such a wealthy country if only politicians and activists did not impede income creation.
Water use engineering and dependancy is a critical factor in any civilized culture. Historically it has contributed to the demise of past civilizations. Prudent use of fresh water and cheap energy is what defines our culture. Thank you Alan for highlighting fundamentals to prosperity yet again.
If you didn’t know better you would think the left were out to trash our civilisation….oh wait
“We could be such a wealthy country ” Hear hear!
We need to win a propaganda war against the acclaim seeking virtue signalers. Black hearted misanthropes of the greens should not be seen as holding the moral high ground. 0
So, do the eco-nazis also plan to destroy the entire Snowy scheme to restore “natural flow”?
Probably.
Salt is leached out of land minerals by water flow – that’s how it got into the ocean. It’s the management of said water flow(s) that matters.
In South Australia, inland waters such as rivers, streams and lakes can naturally have a wide range of salinities due to evaporation and saline groundwater inflows.
Greening of the Murray Darling gets dirty.
Greens muddy the water.
FFS. I know a farm v large along a certain river owned by a family living in Melbourne who were forced to sell a not insignificant portion of their water rights. This water was to be used for enviro purposes. Well several years later they were encouraged to buy it back at a large discount. These people are filthy rich. Gaining at taxpayer expense. Are we seriously going to make them go on the roundabout again? They would be more than happy to do their bit for the greens cos it pays well!
Alan, I’m sure you’ve seen the 4 corners expose of irrigation misuse in the Darling https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9W6fSlZBZ5M; this is dramatically affecting the lower Darling and until this is properly addressed lower Darling inhabitants and farmers are suspicious of any increase in water allocation
I would be very, very careful about that four corners “exposay” Val. Journalists never let facts get in the way of their story, particularly on the ABC.
Deindustrialising the Murray darling basin is political victory for their left.
The clearances of Tory electorates allows their electoral commission to react to the twenty five percent job losses where the green plan has hit hardest by redistribution of rural seats to the new imported vote plantations.
Transform the polity.
Comrades.
some photos of the Darling taken Feb 2016 south of Pooncaire! https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10153456841692897&set=pcb.1018126311559087&type=3&theater- this river can only take so much irrigation and not on the large scale which cotton requires
Not a mention of cotton’s thirstiness compared to other crops. Or of coalition croneyism. Or of impact on downstream agriculture. Just an echo chamber of anti-green priors.
Careful there Val & Al. Cotton typically takes seven megs per hectare, produces fibre and oilseed and stockfeed meal and is usually quite lucrative. Evaporating freshwater from a lake that used to be an estuary produces nothing for anyone.
The Greens out-lie the Australian Liars Party.
SOuth Australia is the problem with the Murray-Darling. A river that for most of history was nothing more than a series of muddy ponds is destroyed by the South Australians and their barrages.
a reader
posted on March 2, 2018 at 4:56 pm
South Australia takes just 7% of all the water that is extracted from the Murray. (Adelaide gets just 2 of that 7). Its QLD, NSW and VIC that grab 93% of the water outtake and benefit most from the Locks.
If you want to remove the Barrages and return the lower lakes to a natural state then you should also remove all the Locks on the Murray so the river can flow in natural cycles as it once did. You can’t have one without the other.
think this is a reasonably fair article http://www.abc.net.au/news/rural/2017-07-25/darling-river-communities-respond-to-four-corners/8740130
note this from the article Her calls were echoed by grazier Kate McBride of Tolarno Station in western New South Wales who featured in the report. Darling River pastoralist Kate McBride wants a royal commission into how the NSW Government has managed its obligations under the Basin Plan. (ABC: Sofie Wainwright) “Last year we had eight months of absolutely no water; we couldn’t pump to our stock in some places,” Ms McBride said.
Isn’t that the charge against the SA Greens – allowing good water to just evaporate on a grand scale?
Looney Ponds?
Instead of a Political solution p1ssing good money up the wall, why not properly regulate/Police pumping stations with regulation sized piping, etc. rather than rely on an honesty system?
another more recent story http://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-02-13/murray-darling-authority-powerless-against-floodwater-harvesting/9426138 about the harvesting of flood water which should be allowed to run down the river
then there’s the Menindee Lakes, for an overview https://www.dailytelegraph.com.au/news/nsw/broken-hill-water-supply-hit-by-is-slowly-dying-of-thirst/news-story/b7a593fd998057fe09a8cb97e7b849ad
lead in paras … BROKEN Hill is dying, as slowly and surely as it’s drying.
That’s the diagnosis from Dr Ramu Nachiappan, the town’s GP of 25 years. The legendary old mining town and birthplace of BHP — Broken Hill Proprietary — has been drained of its water supply by a deadly treble: too much water taken from the Darling River by cotton farmers to the north, too much sent to the south to flush the Murray River, and then a crippling drought.
there’s been a flood since then but the lakes are rapidly drying again sending water to the south
“You can’t have one without the other.”
Dunno about that, adelago.
I’d put one more weir where it runs into the lakes, use canals and pipes to supply irrigators and let the sea back in. Reduce evaporation by 95%, increase productivity and improve the health of the lakes. Rather have flathead and snapper in there than European carp!
Yeah thats been suggested. And I wouldn’t be against it if it stacked up. But ultimately you have to let a lot of the river flow out to sea anyway so it can flush itself.
Adelago – could you please explain what this really achieves and the balance of any benefits gained against the loss of productivity in agriculture? Genuine question.
Thanks
Salt, chemicals, boat pollution, cow shit, carp shit, etc, etc, all ends up in the river. If the river doesn’t flow then all that crap is going to stay in the water and poison it. If you then try to use that water for irrigation it almost does more harm than good. (So you’ll eventually get less production, not more). You’ve got to let the fresh water in at the top and flush the crap water out at the bottom.
Healthy river water is good for agriculture.
this is a good article on the issues involved https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2018/feb/14/murray-darling-basin-plan-near-collapse-after-senate-blocks-changes
Does anyone understand how little water above Menindee ever makes it to the Murray? In a dry year 97% is list in evaporation – always that’s where most ends up. Yet all focus is on the few percent farmers use. Sticking to facts rather than emotive crap would be a welcome change.
Flood Lake Eyre by building a canal from Port Augusta. The water would evaporate and fall as rain along the Great Dividing Range from southern Queensland to New South Wales.
All that water would end up in the Darling and Murray river systems.
“The Great Inland Sea”.
That’s one of the dumbest things I’ve ever read.
Putting water with a trace of cow shit on a crop “almost” does more harm than good? So better leave the crop dry?!?
Roughly every 30 years the Murray River has a bunch of floods, it flushes out just fine. Just leave the farmers alone to figure out whether to put water on their crops or not. They know what does more harm than good, they don’t need a bunch of green voters sitting around a coffee shop to explain it to them.