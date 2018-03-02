Reciprocity

Reported earlier in ZeroHedge, Bernie Sanders Fined For Illegally Coordinating With Australian Labor Party.

The Federal Election Commission (FEC) fined Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign $14,500 for accepting illegal in-kind foreign contributions from the Australian Labor Party (ALP) during the 2016 elections.

Ok. At a time when there are discussion about stopping foreigners influencing Australian governments and elections, should there be legislation around prohibiting Australians influencing other elections?

And where is the media about the collusion between the Sanders campaign and the Australian Labor Party? And were the activities of the ALP operatives limited only to the Sanders campaign or also the were they working for the Clinton campaign? Just because there was no video for the Clinton campaign ….

Will the Australian Electoral Commission look into the Australian Labor Party for this one? Given that the ALP receives some of its funding directly from Government and from tax deductible donations?

Further reported:

The ALP contacted the Sanders campaign according to the FEC and asked permission to allow Australian nationals to be inserted into the campaign as volunteers. The Sanders campaign accepted the ALP’s request, despite knowing the ALP would be paying Australians a daily stipend in addition to covering the cost of their flights to the United States. While volunteering with the Sanders campaign, the Australians engaged in political activities “including encouraging voter attendance at campaign events, recruiting volunteers, canvassing with volunteers, and planning events,” according to the FEC.

What actions will Australian authorities pursue on this matter? Where is the accountability?

