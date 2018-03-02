Imagine if you will there was a company, nay a corporation, that was listed on the ASX with the purpose to bake treats for all Australians. Imagine if you will that this entity, was called the Australian Baking Corporation (ABC).
Although this company, the ABC, was supposed to prepare baked items of varying tastes and flavours for all Australians, the ABC’s management decided to make a single item – the vegan, gluten free kale and quinoa sugarless muffin.
The ABC was very good at making this vegan, gluten free kale and quinoa sugarless muffin and believed that, because all the ABC staff liked this muffin, all Australian should like this muffin. And those who did not like the ABC vegan, gluten free kale and quinoa sugarless muffin must have been any combination of racists, sexists, anti-transgenderists, Luddites, far right wingers, misogynists, uneducated and/or ill informed.
Now because the ABC believed that it made the best vegan, gluten free kale and quinoa sugarless muffins and equally believed that everyone should eat them, they went to every house in Australia and forced them to buy the muffins on threat of legal confiscation of private property or imprisonment. But although the ABC could exercise legal force to ensure muffin purchase by every Australian house, they could not ensure that every Australian actually ate the ABC vegan, gluten free kale and quinoa sugarless muffins.
Imagine then one day, one batch of muffins was mis-produced causing those who ate them to be ill. The “chef” who make the bad muffins had no prior cooking experience or cooking training decided that there was no difference between quinoa and quinine. The chef believed, notwithstanding no cooking training or experience, that her cooking judgement was justified because she was nominated for a Walkley Chef’s Award 20 years ago.
Concerned about its reputation, the management of the Australian Baking Corporation, decided to respond to the bad muffin incident. Rather than dismissing the wayward chef or send her for chef training, ABC management decided to hire another chef, who also had no prior cooking experience or training, to supervise this Walkley Chef Award nominee. And the cost of this additional layer of chef management? Well that would be just added to the overall cost of the muffins that Australians were forced to buy.
Is this story fiction? You decide.
Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus
But quinine is good. Anti malaria in moderate doses. Induces abortion in high doses. Perks up an ordinary scotch on a hot day in light doses. As usual it would have been a design not a bug.
Priceless. Absolutely priceless.
Outstanding !
Hey, one of your best!!!! However, not being a vegan, a lover of kale or quinoa, I would probably just leave it like I have “their” AlpBC.
There’s probably heaps of sugarless muffintops at TheirABC.
You forgot the Soy.
All it takes is one bad muffin…..
(nice one)
Spartacus thought that a paleo, soy, vegan, gluten free pear, banana, kale and quinoa sugarless muffin might be a bit ridiculous. But then again, we are talking about the Australian Baking Corporation.
Half-baked paleo, soy, vegan, gluten free pear, banana, kale and quinoa sugarless muffin
With advances in baking technology, the Australian Baking Corporation expanded its CapEx to make a great leap forward.
The Baking affiliated unions within the ABC demanded that these new technologies should not become operational until all their members were properly trained.
Properly progressive, ABC management acquiesced and instituted union approved training schedules.
Unfortunately, this process took so long that much of the new equipment was obsolete (and out of warranty) before any was actually used.
I think these particular experienced Bakers should in fact be called Master Bakers. Master Bakers. Now say that quickly!
Halal certified?
We should ALL send it to our ABC
You forgot to mention that the friends of the ABC made it illegal to say anything bad about the quinoa other suppliers in case it hurt their feelings.
Also, you forgot to mention that one or two of the chefs had been known to completely disappear in the white-walled kitchen as they had become so covered in flour. Granted, that’s pretty much irrelevant, but then so is the ABC.
One they’re covered in flour, the little brown chefs look like whitebread, just like all the rest.
Well you certainly spelt that situation out.