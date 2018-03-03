Tasmania Votes 2018

Posted on 6:00 pm, March 3, 2018
71 Responses to Tasmania Votes 2018

  JMH
    March 3, 2018 at 6:13 pm

    At 12 minutes into the Election count, do I see Green Ant Green already handing the Election to Labor?

  incoherent rambler
    March 3, 2018 at 6:15 pm

    A complex electoral roll.
    So few surnames!

  egg_
    March 3, 2018 at 6:39 pm

    Will the map o’ Tassie be red or blue?
    Will Lambie get a guernsey?

  Ubique
    March 3, 2018 at 6:40 pm

    Has anyone any figures on what percentage of Tasmania’s workforce are on a public payroll? Is there any industry left in Tasmania apart from the odd fish farm or apple grower? My guess is for every salmon farm there must be 500 public servants regulating it.

  Pyrmonter
    March 3, 2018 at 6:42 pm

    Predictions?

    Sinking feeling it will be Lib 11-14, Lab 9-12, Grn 3-5

    Greens move no confidence; Labor support, and Tas gets another weak minority government

  Bruce of Newcastle
    March 3, 2018 at 6:43 pm

    Hehe, ABC24 has a talk with Antony Green then crosses to the Green leader.
    Green One and Green Two!

  Fat Tony
    March 3, 2018 at 7:15 pm

    Ubique
    #2650930, posted on March 3, 2018 at 6:40 pm
    Has anyone any figures on what percentage of Tasmania’s workforce are on a public payroll? Is there any industry left in Tasmania apart from the odd fish farm or apple grower? My guess is for every salmon farm there must be 500 public servants regulating it

    Elphinstones

  a happy little debunker
    March 3, 2018 at 7:18 pm

    Looking less and less like a white-wash & more and more like a will-wash!

  a happy little debunker
    March 3, 2018 at 7:29 pm

    Lambie stopped campaigning 2 weeks ago to likely preserve funds for her next senate run.

    Questions should be asked!

  a happy little debunker
    March 3, 2018 at 7:31 pm

    Good news everybody – Green vote is down, down, down.

  Marcus
    March 3, 2018 at 7:41 pm

    Good news everybody – Green vote is down, down, down.

    Great news. It looks like most of Labor’s gains are coming at the Greens’ expense.

    We should also acknowledge just how remarkable a Will Hodgman re-election would be. He’s been party leader since 2006, led the Liberals to party from opposition eight years later, served a full term as Premier and looks like getting re-elected with a similar mandate. In the era of Rudd and Gillard, O’Farrell and Baird, Baillieu and Napthine, Iemma, Rees and Keneally, Rann and Weatherill … that’s just amazing.

  Tel
    March 3, 2018 at 7:42 pm

    Yeah so far Liberals doing OK, the “Jacqui Lambie Network” is pretty much just a spoiler, probably nibbling some votes away from the ALP, presumably preferences will trickle back home again. The Shooters doing about 5% probably feed preference mostly to the Liberals.

  Jobson Grothe
    March 3, 2018 at 7:49 pm

    Another jurisdiction gets with the program.

    Tasmania is a global treasure and shouldn’t be left to the tender mercies of bizarre rural Abbott loving luddites.

  a happy little debunker
    March 3, 2018 at 8:06 pm

    Jobson Grothe at 7:49 pm

    Tasmania is a global treasure and should not be further sacrificed to the gods of socialism.

    By all means, ‘save’ us by paying us even more of your hard earned – we are happy to accept., but don’t expect we will ever agree with your political philosophy!

  Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    March 3, 2018 at 8:15 pm

    A true leader

  egg_
    March 3, 2018 at 8:20 pm

    “Tasmania is a global treasure and should be left to the tender mercies of bizarre rural Abbott loving luddites” is how it scans – just like New England, we treasure our two-headed headrests on our Qantas flights.

  Baldrick
    March 3, 2018 at 8:22 pm

    Jackie Lambie looking like not winning even one seat, but strong preference flow from JLN to Labor.
    Greenfilth to lose one, maybe two seats, which would put them down to 1 member in parliament.
    Labor likely to pick-up two, maybe three seats from the Liberals and Greens.
    Liberals likely to retain majority government, but with the loss of a couple of seats.

  a happy little debunker
    March 3, 2018 at 8:25 pm

    egg_ at 8:20 pm

    interesting thing about goitres and iodine deficiency in local water supply is that all mainlanders are now exposed to additional iodine via their bread – because of their falling Iodine levels.

    2-headed mainlanders have become the new norm!

  Dave in Marybrook
    March 3, 2018 at 8:25 pm

    What about McGowan, Marcus? Sheesh, just cos we’re the Tasmania of the west…

  Marcus
    March 3, 2018 at 8:34 pm

    What about McGowan, Marcus? Sheesh, just cos we’re the Tasmania of the west…

    My point was about Hodgman’s longevity compared to other leaders. McGowan hasn’t knifed a sitting Premier yet, or been knifed … yet.

  Fisky
    March 3, 2018 at 8:35 pm

    Greens, Lambie get absolutely slaughtered!

  Fisky
    March 3, 2018 at 8:36 pm

    Lambie giving concession speech to empty room.

  Tel
    March 3, 2018 at 8:37 pm

    Andrea Dawkins MP

    Andrea is an experienced small business operator, having been the founder of Fresh restaurant; Launceston’s first establishment to exclusively offer vegetarian and vegan cuisine. The business evolved into a hybrid social enterprise focussed on promoting social inclusion, food provenance and animal welfare.

    Fresh became a hub for the ‘green’ community, particularly at the height of the anti pulp mill movement.

    Seems like one of those angsty cause chasers. Anyway, didn’t impress the voters, would take a miracle at this stage for her to hang in there.

  H B Bear
    March 3, 2018 at 8:38 pm

    In an ordered world talking about the Tasmanian election would be half a dozen town councils under the control of the neo-Marxist state of Victoriastan.

  Marcus
    March 3, 2018 at 8:39 pm

    Greens, Lambie get absolutely slaughtered!

    Tasmanians are just like everyone else, in the end. Got to eat your Greens.

  a happy little debunker
    March 3, 2018 at 8:40 pm

    Lambie – we woz robbed!
    Collins – we woz robbed!
    McKim – we woz robbed!

    Team Hodgman – Bwahahahahahaha!

  H B Bear
    March 3, 2018 at 8:44 pm

    In an ordered world the Tasmanian election would be determined under the Duckworth-Lewis system and not the Hare Clark.

  a happy little debunker
    March 3, 2018 at 8:46 pm

    H B Bear at 8:44 pm

    Makes the likely victory all the more sweet!

  Delta A
    March 3, 2018 at 8:53 pm

    Team Hodgman – Bwahahahahahaha!

    How much did the announcement regarding relaxing gun laws affect the (likely) outcome?

  nemkat
    March 3, 2018 at 8:54 pm

    Jon Howard [spit] said the Greens would be gone in 2 Election cycles, after seeing the results of the 2016 Federal Election.
    People laughed, but he’s looking like Nostradamus now.

  Roger.
    March 3, 2018 at 8:58 pm

    Eric Abetz on ABC coverage offering good value.

    Reminded viewers that ALP leadership aspirant David O’Byrne is a Chavez supporter and as a minister in the Giddings gov’t presided over an unemployment rate of 8.1%.

  nemkat
    March 3, 2018 at 8:59 pm

    They’re hardly going to relax Gun Laws, just lessen the Police hunting people minding their own business.
    Guns is a Women’s Issue, most of them are Hoplophobes, so maybe Hodgman stripped enough men voters offa Labor to cancel that out.

  rugbyskier
    March 3, 2018 at 9:01 pm

    Looks like the Liberals will get 13 or 14 seats. They’ve lost a seat in Braddon, going from an unbelievable 4 seats to 3. The other seat to look at is Franklin, where the Libs are 0.15 short of a third quota. They will hold the seat if they get 90% of the Shooters’ preferences. The Libs look like holding their existing seats in Bass, Lyons and Denison.

  Herodotus
    March 3, 2018 at 9:01 pm

    In an ordered world talking about the Tasmanian election would be half a dozen town councils …

    In an ordered world the ACT would be just one town council. There’s something bizarre and Lilliputian about the miniature and mostly foolish “government” foisted on it by Clyde Holding after a referendum rejected self-government.

  nemkat
    March 3, 2018 at 9:02 pm

    Reminded viewers that ALP leadership aspirant David O’Byrne is a Chavez supporter

    Any relation to long serving Tasmanian Senator Justin O’Byrne?
    And probly a few hundred other O’Byrnes on the Public teat?

  rugbyskier
    March 3, 2018 at 9:03 pm

    The ALP gains appear to be at the expense of the Greens. They will pick up one seat off the Libs and likely two seats off the Greens.

  C.L.
    March 3, 2018 at 9:05 pm

    Far out.
    Tasmania had an election today?
    LOL.

  Pyrmonter
    March 3, 2018 at 9:05 pm

    A pleasant surpriese

  rugbyskier
    March 3, 2018 at 9:09 pm

    Libs inching closer to retaining the third seat in Franklin, getting up to 2.9 quotas now with 75% of the votes counted. It will depend on the big booths on the eastern shore of the Derwent, around Bellerive and Rosny Park, as they won’t have reported results yet.

  rugbyskier
    March 3, 2018 at 9:15 pm

    Current results are:

    Bass: Liberal 3, ALP 2
    Braddon: Liberal 3, ALP 2
    Denison: Liberal 2, ALP 2, Greens 1
    Franklin: Liberal 2, ALP 2 Undecided 1
    Lyons: Liberal 3, ALP2

    With around 70% counted it’s Liberal 13, ALP 10, Greens 1, Undecided 1

  Fisky
    March 3, 2018 at 9:17 pm

    The last minute anti-gun scare has been a total humiliating failure for the Left!

  rugbyskier
    March 3, 2018 at 9:18 pm

    Liberals up to 2.91 quotas in Franklin with 80% of the vote counted. If they get 60% of the Shooters’ preferences they will hold the third seat and the Greens lose a seat.

  Bruce of Newcastle
    March 3, 2018 at 9:20 pm

    Btw anyone looking at the TEC tally that Tel has linked for us (eg here’s Bass) ignore the quotas numbers. The quotas add up to 6 not 5.

    Oops.

  Fisky
    March 3, 2018 at 9:21 pm

    The Liberals have won a sweeping mandate for a pro-gun policy. They must get down to liberalising guns at once!

  Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    March 3, 2018 at 9:24 pm

    Emotional Lambie laments result

    An emotional Jacqui Lambie has conceded her fledgling network would not win any seats, blaming a superior cash spend by the major parties.

    “The only people who are going to be missing out… are these bloody Tasmanians,” she said. “They could have had political police on the beat; they could have had a choker chain around those majors (parties) and they have decided they don’t want that this time.”

    Meanwhile, Tasmanian senator Eric Abetz said it looked like the Liberals would end up with three seats in Braddon, Bass and Lyons and two in Franklin and Denison “… that adds up to 13, which is a majority. So I think we’re on track. But I would just like a few of the bigger booths to come in,” he told the ABC.

    Labor senator Julie Collins was not ready to concede.

    But former Labor premier Lara Giddings said it was unlikely the opposition could form a majority government.

    “The Liberals vote is looking strong enough that they can get a majority,” election analyst Antony Green said

    From the Oz. Ever gracious in defeat, aye, Jacqui?

  a happy little debunker
    March 3, 2018 at 9:26 pm

    All over, all done.

    Majority government in Tasmania rulz for 4 more years

  rugbyskier
    March 3, 2018 at 9:27 pm

    Bruce, that’s correct. A quota is 16.67% of the vote but if a party gets a full quota they get a seat. Partial quotas are distributed as preferences until a person or party gets a full quota and then the remaining partial quotas are effectively exhausted votes.

    The key for the Liberals to hold the third seat in Franklin is to get enough preferences from the Shooters to get over 3.0 quotas, then the ALP preferences to the Greens are exhausted.

  nemkat
    March 3, 2018 at 9:35 pm

    Picked a name at random from the list of Parliamentarians in Tas.
    Son of a former ALP Premier.

    Is it even possible to get a gig for Labor in Tassie if you’re not a Princeling?

  Fisky
    March 3, 2018 at 9:38 pm

    The election loser looks a bit like that Kiwi bird.

  Marcus
    March 3, 2018 at 9:38 pm

    Liberals up to 2.91 quotas in Franklin with 80% of the vote counted. If they get 60% of the Shooters’ preferences they will hold the third seat and the Greens lose a seat.

    So, almost a dead cert for 14 then.

    I think Campbell Newman called it on Monday.

  Fisky
    March 3, 2018 at 9:42 pm

    Blah blah people before profits.

  Fisky
    March 3, 2018 at 9:42 pm

    This crowd are unbelievably stupid.

  Des Deskperson
    March 3, 2018 at 9:46 pm

    “In an ordered world the ACT would be just one town council. ‘

    Herodotus, I used to work in the ACT Public service as a consultant, and I was always amused and at the same time depressed by the people in this minuscule jurisdiction running around with ‘Cabinet Submissions ‘ and ‘Question Tine Briefs’ as though it was a reeely, you know, big time grown up government.

  Boambee John
    March 3, 2018 at 9:53 pm

    Des D

    The ACT should be reduced to the Parliamentary Triangle, the Lodge, Anzac Parade, the War Memorial, Russell, Duntroon, Campbell Park and ADFA.

    No local government, except for a city council in NSW.

  rugbyskier
    March 3, 2018 at 9:56 pm

    Opposition Leader gives a ‘concession’ speech without actually conceding defeat, refuses to congratulate the Premier and accuses the Liberals of buying the election. It was so churlish even the Sky News commentators made an observation that it was ‘not the done thing’. You know it’s bad when David Speers admonishes a Labor pollie.

  Marcus
    March 3, 2018 at 9:59 pm

    Herodotus, I used to work in the ACT Public service as a consultant, and I was always amused and at the same time depressed by the people in this minuscule jurisdiction running around with ‘Cabinet Submissions ‘ and ‘Question Tine Briefs’ as though it was a reeely, you know, big time grown up government.

    An efficiency expert was hired to do an audit of a public service department, and on his first morning he ventured into a public servant’s office and inquired as to what he was doing. “Absolutely nothing!” said the public servant. He went to the next office and asked the same question. “Absolutely nothing!” came the reply. “Aha!” said the efficiency expert. “That’s duplication of effort!”

    … As you were.

  Baldrick
    March 3, 2018 at 10:04 pm

    Eric Abetz on ABC coverage offering good value.
    Reminded viewers that ALP leadership aspirant David O’Byrne is a Chavez supporter and as a minister in the Giddings gov’t presided over an unemployment rate of 8.1%.

    The grub O’Byrne also labelled Margaret Thatcher a war criminal on the news of her death.

  egg_
    March 3, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    Has duplicitous Bill commented, yet?

  Leigh Lowe
    March 3, 2018 at 10:16 pm

    Jesua.
    The Greens slag has lost her shit big time.

  egg_
    March 3, 2018 at 10:25 pm

    Insiders will be delicious.
    Excuses, excuses, excuses…

  NB
    March 3, 2018 at 10:40 pm

    With all respect, no-one should ever use the phrase ‘to the next level’. Twice is a crime. Funnily, Eric Abetz had, only moments before, lampooned it lightly.

  Marcus
    March 3, 2018 at 11:15 pm

    Incidentally, while the Hodgman government was being handily re-elected and giving the Liberal Party their best day in at least 18 months, Malcolm Turnbull was having selfies with Cher at the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

  m0nty
    March 3, 2018 at 11:21 pm

    Unsurprising that the Libs own Tasmania now. The entire state is a funeral home.

  egg_
    March 3, 2018 at 11:30 pm

    The entire state is a funeral home.

    Jost like New England.

  feelthebern
    March 3, 2018 at 11:30 pm

    So much for the Skynews forum the other night that gave the night to the ALP 50 something per cent to 20 odd per cent for the Libs.
    At some stage they really need to get undecided voters.
    Not ALP/Green plants.

  Rayvic
    March 3, 2018 at 11:54 pm

    Under the good old days would not Labor have supported the pubs operating poker machines for recreational activities?
    How was the Labor vote impacted by its proposed abolition of poker machines from pubs?

  Leigh Lowe
    March 4, 2018 at 12:02 am

    Unsurprising that the Libs own Tasmania now. The entire state is a funeral home.

    Oh?
    Ten years ago Tassie was the great white hope of clean green jerbs and an arts/MONA led recovery.
    Wha’ hap’nd dude?

  Rebel with cause
    March 4, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Cassie O’Connor is the partner of Nick McKim. Nick ran the Greens vote down and then jumped to Bob Brown’s Senate seat. Now Cassie has run the vote down even further, hopefully will just be a party of one in the Tasmanian Parliament.

    Maybe will follow through to Senate vote at next Federal election.

