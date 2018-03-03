Liberty Quote
Instead of dishonouring the deaths of six million in the past, climate deniers risk the lives of hundreds of millions in the future. Holocaust deniers are not responsible for the Holocaust, but climate deniers, if they were to succeed, would share responsibility for the enormous suffering caused by global warming.— Clive Hamilton
Tasmania Votes 2018
At 12 minutes into the Election count, do I see Green Ant Green already handing the Election to Labor?
A complex electoral roll.
So few surnames!
https://www.tec.tas.gov.au/House_of_Assembly_Elections/StateElection2018/Results/Results.html
Will the map o’ Tassie be red or blue?
Will Lambie get a guernsey?
Has anyone any figures on what percentage of Tasmania’s workforce are on a public payroll? Is there any industry left in Tasmania apart from the odd fish farm or apple grower? My guess is for every salmon farm there must be 500 public servants regulating it.
Predictions?
Sinking feeling it will be Lib 11-14, Lab 9-12, Grn 3-5
Greens move no confidence; Labor support, and Tas gets another weak minority government
Hehe, ABC24 has a talk with Antony Green then crosses to the Green leader.
Green One and Green Two!
Sad
http://www.themercury.com.au/news/tasmania/former-attorneygeneral-vanessa-goodwin-dies-after-a-battle-with-brain-cancer/news-story/a7942de264c6a4858523c101f2a35dfe?nk=f643b023a17a5d3dcc5cf5c7dcf471f2-1520063294
Ubique
#2650930, posted on March 3, 2018 at 6:40 pm
Has anyone any figures on what percentage of Tasmania’s workforce are on a public payroll? Is there any industry left in Tasmania apart from the odd fish farm or apple grower? My guess is for every salmon farm there must be 500 public servants regulating it
Elphinstones
Looking less and less like a white-wash & more and more like a will-wash!
Lambie stopped campaigning 2 weeks ago to likely preserve funds for her next senate run.
Questions should be asked!
Good news everybody – Green vote is down, down, down.
Great news. It looks like most of Labor’s gains are coming at the Greens’ expense.
We should also acknowledge just how remarkable a Will Hodgman re-election would be. He’s been party leader since 2006, led the Liberals to party from opposition eight years later, served a full term as Premier and looks like getting re-elected with a similar mandate. In the era of Rudd and Gillard, O’Farrell and Baird, Baillieu and Napthine, Iemma, Rees and Keneally, Rann and Weatherill … that’s just amazing.
Yeah so far Liberals doing OK, the “Jacqui Lambie Network” is pretty much just a spoiler, probably nibbling some votes away from the ALP, presumably preferences will trickle back home again. The Shooters doing about 5% probably feed preference mostly to the Liberals.
Another jurisdiction gets with the program.
Tasmania is a global treasure and shouldn’t be left to the tender mercies of bizarre rural Abbott loving luddites.
Jobson Grothe at 7:49 pm
Tasmania is a global treasure and should not be further sacrificed to the gods of socialism.
By all means, ‘save’ us by paying us even more of your hard earned – we are happy to accept., but don’t expect we will ever agree with your political philosophy!
A true leader
“Tasmania is a global treasure and should be left to the tender mercies of bizarre rural Abbott loving luddites” is how it scans – just like New England, we treasure our two-headed headrests on our Qantas flights.
Jackie Lambie looking like not winning even one seat, but strong preference flow from JLN to Labor.
Greenfilth to lose one, maybe two seats, which would put them down to 1 member in parliament.
Labor likely to pick-up two, maybe three seats from the Liberals and Greens.
Liberals likely to retain majority government, but with the loss of a couple of seats.
egg_ at 8:20 pm
interesting thing about goitres and iodine deficiency in local water supply is that all mainlanders are now exposed to additional iodine via their bread – because of their falling Iodine levels.
2-headed mainlanders have become the new norm!
What about McGowan, Marcus? Sheesh, just cos we’re the Tasmania of the west…
My point was about Hodgman’s longevity compared to other leaders. McGowan hasn’t knifed a sitting Premier yet, or been knifed … yet.
Greens, Lambie get absolutely slaughtered!
Lambie giving concession speech to empty room.
Andrea Dawkins MP
Seems like one of those angsty cause chasers. Anyway, didn’t impress the voters, would take a miracle at this stage for her to hang in there.
In an ordered world talking about the Tasmanian election would be half a dozen town councils under the control of the neo-Marxist state of Victoriastan.
Tasmanians are just like everyone else, in the end. Got to eat your Greens.
Lambie – we woz robbed!
Collins – we woz robbed!
McKim – we woz robbed!
Team Hodgman – Bwahahahahahaha!
In an ordered world the Tasmanian election would be determined under the Duckworth-Lewis system and not the Hare Clark.
H B Bear at 8:44 pm
Makes the likely victory all the more sweet!
Team Hodgman – Bwahahahahahaha!
How much did the announcement regarding relaxing gun laws affect the (likely) outcome?
Jon Howard [spit] said the Greens would be gone in 2 Election cycles, after seeing the results of the 2016 Federal Election.
People laughed, but he’s looking like Nostradamus now.
Eric Abetz on ABC coverage offering good value.
Reminded viewers that ALP leadership aspirant David O’Byrne is a Chavez supporter and as a minister in the Giddings gov’t presided over an unemployment rate of 8.1%.
They’re hardly going to relax Gun Laws, just lessen the Police hunting people minding their own business.
Guns is a Women’s Issue, most of them are Hoplophobes, so maybe Hodgman stripped enough men voters offa Labor to cancel that out.
Looks like the Liberals will get 13 or 14 seats. They’ve lost a seat in Braddon, going from an unbelievable 4 seats to 3. The other seat to look at is Franklin, where the Libs are 0.15 short of a third quota. They will hold the seat if they get 90% of the Shooters’ preferences. The Libs look like holding their existing seats in Bass, Lyons and Denison.
In an ordered world talking about the Tasmanian election would be half a dozen town councils …
In an ordered world the ACT would be just one town council. There’s something bizarre and Lilliputian about the miniature and mostly foolish “government” foisted on it by Clyde Holding after a referendum rejected self-government.
Reminded viewers that ALP leadership aspirant David O’Byrne is a Chavez supporter
Any relation to long serving Tasmanian Senator Justin O’Byrne?
And probly a few hundred other O’Byrnes on the Public teat?
The ALP gains appear to be at the expense of the Greens. They will pick up one seat off the Libs and likely two seats off the Greens.
Far out.
Tasmania had an election today?
LOL.
A pleasant surpriese
Libs inching closer to retaining the third seat in Franklin, getting up to 2.9 quotas now with 75% of the votes counted. It will depend on the big booths on the eastern shore of the Derwent, around Bellerive and Rosny Park, as they won’t have reported results yet.
Current results are:
Bass: Liberal 3, ALP 2
Braddon: Liberal 3, ALP 2
Denison: Liberal 2, ALP 2, Greens 1
Franklin: Liberal 2, ALP 2 Undecided 1
Lyons: Liberal 3, ALP2
With around 70% counted it’s Liberal 13, ALP 10, Greens 1, Undecided 1
The last minute anti-gun scare has been a total humiliating failure for the Left!
Liberals up to 2.91 quotas in Franklin with 80% of the vote counted. If they get 60% of the Shooters’ preferences they will hold the third seat and the Greens lose a seat.
Btw anyone looking at the TEC tally that Tel has linked for us (eg here’s Bass) ignore the quotas numbers. The quotas add up to 6 not 5.
Oops.
The Liberals have won a sweeping mandate for a pro-gun policy. They must get down to liberalising guns at once!
From the Oz. Ever gracious in defeat, aye, Jacqui?
All over, all done.
Majority government in Tasmania rulz for 4 more years
Bruce, that’s correct. A quota is 16.67% of the vote but if a party gets a full quota they get a seat. Partial quotas are distributed as preferences until a person or party gets a full quota and then the remaining partial quotas are effectively exhausted votes.
The key for the Liberals to hold the third seat in Franklin is to get enough preferences from the Shooters to get over 3.0 quotas, then the ALP preferences to the Greens are exhausted.
Picked a name at random from the list of Parliamentarians in Tas.
Son of a former ALP Premier.
Is it even possible to get a gig for Labor in Tassie if you’re not a Princeling?
The election loser looks a bit like that Kiwi bird.
So, almost a dead cert for 14 then.
I think Campbell Newman called it on Monday.
Blah blah people before profits.
This crowd are unbelievably stupid.
“In an ordered world the ACT would be just one town council. ‘
Herodotus, I used to work in the ACT Public service as a consultant, and I was always amused and at the same time depressed by the people in this minuscule jurisdiction running around with ‘Cabinet Submissions ‘ and ‘Question Tine Briefs’ as though it was a reeely, you know, big time grown up government.
Des D
The ACT should be reduced to the Parliamentary Triangle, the Lodge, Anzac Parade, the War Memorial, Russell, Duntroon, Campbell Park and ADFA.
No local government, except for a city council in NSW.
Opposition Leader gives a ‘concession’ speech without actually conceding defeat, refuses to congratulate the Premier and accuses the Liberals of buying the election. It was so churlish even the Sky News commentators made an observation that it was ‘not the done thing’. You know it’s bad when David Speers admonishes a Labor pollie.
An efficiency expert was hired to do an audit of a public service department, and on his first morning he ventured into a public servant’s office and inquired as to what he was doing. “Absolutely nothing!” said the public servant. He went to the next office and asked the same question. “Absolutely nothing!” came the reply. “Aha!” said the efficiency expert. “That’s duplication of effort!”
… As you were.
The grub O’Byrne also labelled Margaret Thatcher a war criminal on the news of her death.
Has duplicitous Bill commented, yet?
Jesua.
The Greens slag has lost her shit big time.
Insiders will be delicious.
Excuses, excuses, excuses…
With all respect, no-one should ever use the phrase ‘to the next level’. Twice is a crime. Funnily, Eric Abetz had, only moments before, lampooned it lightly.
There’s hope for South Oz yet!
Incidentally, while the Hodgman government was being handily re-elected and giving the Liberal Party their best day in at least 18 months, Malcolm Turnbull was having selfies with Cher at the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.
Unsurprising that the Libs own Tasmania now. The entire state is a funeral home.
Jost like New England.
So much for the Skynews forum the other night that gave the night to the ALP 50 something per cent to 20 odd per cent for the Libs.
At some stage they really need to get undecided voters.
Not ALP/Green plants.
Under the good old days would not Labor have supported the pubs operating poker machines for recreational activities?
How was the Labor vote impacted by its proposed abolition of poker machines from pubs?
Oh?
Ten years ago Tassie was the great white hope of clean green jerbs and an arts/MONA led recovery.
Wha’ hap’nd dude?
Cassie O’Connor is the partner of Nick McKim. Nick ran the Greens vote down and then jumped to Bob Brown’s Senate seat. Now Cassie has run the vote down even further, hopefully will just be a party of one in the Tasmanian Parliament.
Maybe will follow through to Senate vote at next Federal election.