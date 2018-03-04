We need more judges like this

I’m sure many Cats recall a series of horrific rape crimes committed in Sydney in the early noughties. The judge who presided in the subsequent trial has written his memoirs and it got extracted in the AFR. Some highlights:
Sexual intercourse without consent must be the worst crime after murder, because it involves a person invading the body of another, usually violently. It is a crime that assaults human dignity. During the sentencing process at the end of the Skaf trials, I expressed the view that what this gang did was worse than murder. I continue to hold that view. What the Skaf gang did was to enable multiple men to defile and degrade four young women. None of these young women will ever forget their experience at the hands of this gang.
…
When I commenced the summing up, I said this:“This is the 21st century since the birth of Christ; we are not in the 19th, 18th or 17th centuries. Whatever they might have done in those centuries, the law is now perfectly clear – any woman is entitled to refuse consent to sexual intercourse at any time. There is no concept in our law that there is a category of person called loose women who are deemed somehow to consent and certainly there is no law that merely because a young woman might give an indication that she was friendly with someone and didn’t protest too much when they were laying hands on her that she therefore was consenting to anything. That is not the law.”
I considered that I should say these words because it was important that the jury and anyone listening to the trial, including the accused, have a full realisation that a woman has to do nothing more than refuse consent. She does not have to fight to the death to protect herself from sexual assault.
…
The principles of sentencing required that I consider three important matters: retribution, deterrence and rehabilitation.
What that meant in this case was that I had to have regard to each offence of which the offender was convicted and had to fix a sentence for it. Then I had to have regard to whether some sentences should be served concurrently with others and whether some should be served cumulatively or partly cumulatively on others and I had to have regard to the total sentence. In Australia, courts do not impose sentences that are so extreme they could go beyond the life of the offender.
Sentenced to 55 years
In this case, by applying the principles that I have just mentioned, I imposed a head sentence of 55 years with a non-parole period of 40 years.
But. Alas.
To my mind, the community deserved to be protected from Bilal Skaf for many years. I do not believe he will ever acknowledge the seriousness of what he did. He will remain a threat to the community.
My sentence on him was substantially reduced by the Court of Criminal Appeal, which also reduced the sentences on some of the others involved, but not all of them. I have no intention of attempting to justify my sentences. My views on sentence were not those of the judges of the Court of Criminal Appeal, but their sentences prevail.
Victim’s Rights is a detailed study of Exodus 21 and 22: the case laws. It identifies the fundamental principle of biblical civil justice: the obligation of the civil government to defend the interest of the victims of crime, and the obligation of the criminal, not the State, to pay restitution. The criminal does not owe a “debt to society.” He owes a debt to his victim.
Because modern Christians have neglected or rejected the case laws of Exodus, they are now in judicial bondage to humanists, who see criminals as the victims and the law-abiding public as the aggressor.
“Society” is said to be at fault. This the philosophy of environmental determinism. Result: injustice on a wide scale. What is needed is exactly what Colson recommends: a return to the case laws of the Bible. Victim’s Rights shows what judicial changes this would require and how such a system could work today.
https://www.garynorth.com/freebooks/docs/2146_47e.htm
There was no prison system in Mosaic Israel. This was no accident. There were punishments in Mosaic Israel: restitution to the victim, whipping, and execution for certain crimes. But there were no prisons. Why not? Because there was no need. The criminal owed no debt to society.
If a person stole and then got caught, he paid double restitution to his victims (Exodus 22:4). He did not owe anything to society. He had not committed a crime against society. He owed money to his victims.
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2005/09/gary-north/abolish-prisons/
All that means, to me, is that if Bilal Skaf was allowed to remain in the ‘community’ he would continue to rape women.
Not a difficult conclusion to draw.
Or return to
But we’re not a theocracy, max.
There are, of course, valid principles enunciated in the Mosaic law regarding justice, and they have found their way into our system of justice (including the justice of the death penalty, subsequently a victim of sentimental humanism), but we have no authority, whether civil or divine, to implement the Mosaic law in toto. It was given to a specific people for a specific purpose, that purpose being fulfilled by Christ, rendering the Mosaic law as a system redundant. Even devout J3ws of the present day do not and cannot follow it in its entirety and it is doubtful that ancient J3ws ever kept all its requirements.