We need more judges like this

I’m sure many Cats recall a series of horrific rape crimes committed in Sydney in the early noughties. The judge who presided in the subsequent trial has written his memoirs and it got extracted in the AFR. Some highlights:

Sexual intercourse without consent must be the worst crime after murder, because it involves a person invading the body of another, usually violently. It is a crime that assaults human dignity. During the sentencing process at the end of the Skaf trials, I expressed the view that what this gang did was worse than murder. I continue to hold that view. What the Skaf gang did was to enable multiple men to defile and degrade four young women. None of these young women will ever forget their experience at the hands of this gang.

…

When I commenced the summing up, I said this:

“This is the 21st century since the birth of Christ; we are not in the 19th, 18th or 17th centuries. Whatever they might have done in those centuries, the law is now perfectly clear – any woman is entitled to refuse consent to sexual intercourse at any time. There is no concept in our law that there is a category of person called loose women who are deemed somehow to consent and certainly there is no law that merely because a young woman might give an indication that she was friendly with someone and didn’t protest too much when they were laying hands on her that she therefore was consenting to anything. That is not the law.”