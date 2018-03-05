Economics 101

This is a libertarian blog. It advocates freedom, small government and free trade in goods and services. It is supposed to criticise those who want to erect barriers to competition from foreigners. And it has been a constant critic of efforts to expand government through new expenditure programs and regulations. To a libertarian the burden of proof for new government expenditure is extraordinarily high.
I hold these values closely – small government, balanced budgets, efficient taxation with low rates and free trade. Not fair trade – free trade. It is sophistry to argue for fair trade.
Yet I see examples of creeping mercantalism in this blog – surely an anathema to a libertarian? People who say that because other countries are imposing new forms of protection so should we.
That argument is a nonsense – something I would expect to see in Green Left Weekly.
If other countries are foolish enough to increase protection and add barriers to trade that’s their problem. Our solution should always and everywhere to cut tariffs and reduce protectionism. And this includes the new form of protection, that of selective specifications (eg: Australian design rules quite different to other countries, or arbitrary limits to pesticide residue unrelated to science or practice elsewhere).
We should always campaign for other countries to reduce trade barriers, but we should always pursue that in our own backyard.
The defence of Trump – who is not only increasing trade barriers but also increasing US government spending and increasing the US government deficit and debt – is sad. Why do the apologists here try to excuse his every behaviour? Sure, welcome those things he does that are consistent with libertarian thinking. But be consistent and criticise him for those which are inconsistent with libertarian thinking.
On one of the posts here, I read that Trump imposing tariffs was fine because it would help cement Republican majorities in both houses. What an absurd and appalling argument. The author has lost all credibility as an economics commentator and has proven to be the Trump apologist and the Trump acolyte.
There are plenty of other blogs for those who favour larger government, more spending and protection from foreign competition. The Cat has long been the bastion against such woolly thinking. Sadly I think it is aligning itself with those other blogs.
There is a good Trump and a Bad Trump. Good Trump needs a majority in the Houses to get good stuff done. Politics is a delicate balancing act to get outcomes which are the lesser of two weevils.
DT can be ‘pure’ and lose or get a little ‘dirty’ and win. Free trade for who? Lets wait and see.
Sorry Rafe, but an argument on the basis of pragmatism over principle never stacks up. If abolishing free speech would lead to a greater chance of a Republican majority in Congress would you support that too?
In any case, (1) I don’t see how increased protectionism will ensure Republican rule in Congress (2) I don’t accept that the US is better off with a Republican presidency and a Republican Congress. History shows that the best policy outcomes in the US has been when one party holds the Executive and the other the legislature (3) Trump has not achieved much despite having a Republican majority in the House and Senate (4) you overstate the importance of the US Government to its citizens. It seems to me that the outcomes in the US between a Trump presidency or a Clinton presidency would be similar, even though the rhetoric would be quite different. The US does well because of its innovation, dynamism and entrepreneurial spirit. The US Government is extremely inefficient and bloated and no government – Republican or Democrat – has ever addressed that. The US functions despite its government.
So making some overseas businessmen richer helps the USA?
stackja:
False premise. Getting ‘dirty’ may help him lose. Also, the job here is to criticise bad policy, not uncritically defend Trump’s ever action. If Trump cannot explain to the people of the US that free trade is in their own interests he doesn’t deserve to be president. So, like Rafe, stackja you would be happy if Trump wound back free speech in the US if it increased the likelihood of him winning? Where would you draw the line? I think you have lexicographical preferencing: having DT in the White House trumps (excuse the pun) everything else.
HRC would have done what?
This is either daft or insidious – and exactly the opposite of what is suggested in the great arguments for free trade.
Free trade doesn’t work better if one side does not tax, and the other side simply increases taxation to make up for it. It works better, if and only if, the burden of taxation is removed from both sides.
Otherwise our government is just letting the other government collect our share of the taxation burden, which is great for them – not so great for us.
Thanks Lucius for outing the mercantalist nonsense (actually, it makes sense to the economically illiterate) infecting this blog recently. As for Kates, his blinkered and reflexive adulation for any lunatic policy or utterance from Trump are laughably pathetic.
While tariffs are bad, bilateralism in trade is a good approach.
It is worthwhile to threaten to impose tariffs strategically in the hope of negotiating a trade partner’s decision to lift theirs. This may mean, from time to time, that one should actually impose tariffs to demonstrate the seriousness of the threat.
Libertarianism and free trade, free speech, you name it, yadda, yadda – is all being blown away by the left-green-politico-media drip, drip, seep, seep, meep, meep.
Apart from Trump, the Hungarians, the Czechs, and some of the Poles, the entire western world is diseased. Leftism is more than a mental condition, it is a cancer. Only IT in his Pinochet regalia can put this right, ultimately, since politics is increasingly ineffective as a process for reversing decline.
Calling for libertarians to bad-mouth Trump is pissing in the wind, Lucy.
Rafe – if Trump were good enough he wouldn’t to resort to protectionism to bolster Republican majorities.
Free trade must also include the freedom to not trade at all.
Consider the Amish for example, they refuse all kinds of things, and presumably they think they are better off because of it, at any rate there’s no way to prove they are worse off.
Perhaps what you are really upset over is that Trump gets to make the key decision, but that’s the democratic process isn’t it? Always someone ends up disappointed by election outcomes.
What is “the USA” and how do you measure it’s objectives? What I see is several hundred billion people each with somewhat different intentions.
My undergrad economics has grown somewhat rusty.
I suspect that “Mercantilism” deserves a modern definition, in line with the descriptions of both free and fair trade in order for this to lead to a conclusion, rather than a division of opinion.
Free trade has also been described in different terms above, eg whether or not taxation systems must be equal.
Which brings us to the old but real issue of tax havens, seemingly many (most?) of which are or were British islands and outposts.
Surely, Britain, having created the mess, bears primary responsibility for cleaning it up – especially if/because tax inequity leads to trade inequity and Prime Ministers who demonstrate their attachment to the tax system for which they are responsible by parking slabs of their assets in the Caribbean.
The only “free trade” with the chicoms is their unfettered theft of the west’s intellectual property.
I would argue that only government spending matters, and the severity of regulations imposed on regular people (both business and lifestyle). Once the government learns to live within a small budget, it doesn’t matter a whole lot where they raise the money from… although on a one for one basis tariffs are BETTER than income tax, because tariffs keep government’s mind focused on the border while income tax keeps their focus on ordinary people’s wallets. Also, tariffs are self-limiting in as much as if the tariff is too high then government collects less income so they will be careful with that. If they can rob the citizens directly then that self-limiting property doesn’t happen until the society starts to collapse.
@ Tel:
“Trump” and “democratic process” in the same sentence. Who’d a thunk it?
If DT said pretty please, Xi out of the goodness of his heart will agree to fair trade with the USA?
You aren’t swallowing that “Wussia stole the election” rubbish I hope?
Hillary and Bernie were both shit candidates. The American people picked the best option available to them. Some Russians ran a small number of Facebook pages on a random assortment of clickbait topics and had precisely zero influence on the election.
You still need buy in from all parties for free trade to work. If one player throws away the rule book it doesn’t work. Ask Neville Chamberlain bout them apples…
Lucius Quinctius Cincinnatus. Thanks for this post. Needed saying. From a few of the comments, it seems it needs repeating every day.
In a perfect world.
I think turning this blog into a fundamentalist libertarian site, is not libertarian at all.
Thankfully for now Sinc agrees.
Tel – the example of the Amish is wrong. It is they who decide what to buy. What we are talking about here is the Government trying to restrict people’s choices,
And threats to retaliate – geez don’t any of you know the evils of beggar thy neighbour policies?
Unfortunately, there is no such thing as free trade. It has never existed and it never will exist. What Trump is doing is rationalising trade arrangements that were absurdly skewered in favour of America’s trading partners for decades – back when the US could afford to be generous and had a geo-strategic interest in encouraging capitalism (over against communist bloc statism). Arguing that if one country practices free trade, other nations will follow suit is like arguing that if you disarm, other nations will too. It’s a childish, leftist argument. As Peter Clemenza re-assures Michael in The Godfather, sometimes the families have to go to war. Clears away all the bad blood and allows the emergence of a new, more advantageous modus vivendi. Don’t be a sap.
Interesting and spot on. If I remember correctly the US has no tariffs on car imports from Europe which raises the picture of an interesting reaction from Brussels if they decide to retaliate against Trump by imposing tariffs on US imports and he whacks one back on them. Here comes a trade war!
Good post, Luce. Agree and it needs to be said.
Speaking for myself economics comes some way behind his pushback against cultural rot.
Both major parties in the USA have agreed they can spend until the money breaks, deficits are just numbers to be inflated away or created at whim.
In this month’s Quadrant (sorry, paywalled, shell out a few measly bucks for a sub you cheapskates!) Jim Spigelman has a surprisingly good article about international trade. I say surprisingly, because his lifelong ALP loyalty makes a lot of his output suspect. But JJ is a polymath, exceptionally bright guy, and he makes some interesting arguments about the issue of trade negotiations.
One of the most compelling, to my mind, is that if a country simply dismantles all trade barriers in this imperfect world where others have lots of them, you have nothing left to negotiate with. If you rule out ever in any circumstances erecting trade barriers, how can you put pressure on other countries that are screwing you with theirs? They will just tell you to rack off, and there is no real penalty for them doing so.
To my mind, that is the thinking behind Trump’s latest move, and Presidents before him have done similar things to give a short, sharp lesson to certain players. We are not talking about omnibus, permanent protectionism here, which undoubtedly is bad for the economy in the medium to long term. But Trump and some of his predecessors judged that you cannot negotiate if your weapon is publicly and permanently unloaded.
Surely, a mechanism to control the flow of trade is a Good Thing? The mad rush to dismantle Tarriffs seems to me to be senseless; unless, that is, one wishes to facilitate the absolute rape and destruction of domestic manufacturing and the export of raw material. The Chinese have been rubbing their hands with glee at the stupidity of the “round eyes’ by exposing their economies to utter destruction by the dumping of Chinese manufactured goods. The application of reasonable tariffs is the only way to regulate rogue behaviour in international trade. The dismantling of liberal global trade is a good thing. the destruction of mammoth trade blocs is essential and why the Uk is leaving the EU. it’s all well to say ” leave the manufacturing to the third world…we clever people will revert to selling services instead…” That will only lead to a weak indefensible State, ripe for the inevitable invasion from the ever expanding Chinese influence and ready made tentacles of the Belt and Road to their military.
As I said, your real problem is that Trump gets to make the decision. In the case of the Amish I’m not sure who makes the decision but they have some kind of collective system, it’s not an individual decision.
Of course you can leave the Amish if you want to, but it would be a big shock, and to be fair Americans can leave America (or businesses can leave quite easily by offshoring their manufacture).
Trump was elected to look after American interests, nobody else’s. Free trade is, and always has been an oxymoron, exploited by who is willing to cheat the most. In the political world, that means everyone. I wish we had an Australian leader who cared more about Australia than the U.N. If that’s nationalistic, then I’m a nationalist. And don’t give that bullswool about saving the world, it’s everyman for himself out there so don’t kid yourselves.
Already at full employment in a still growing economy, why would Trump make decisions based on primarily economics?
First of all, he’s the president, not an economist (thank God).
Second, I’d say, the economics box has already been ticked for now.
Now that the immediate problem of the flailing Obama economy has been tackled, the focus can shift to other things. Put differently: Trump first needed to create a position of strength. From a position of strength Trump can effectively negotiate.
With Trump’s opening bid: “Trade wars are good!” , I guess the topic of conversation is China ripping off the US by currency manipulation and IP theft, the EU creating unfair conditions by subsidising agriculture, etc.. The cronies and their political bedfellows are the targets he has in his sights.
Yes, here and there a tariff may go up, but with Trump in charge, when the dust settles, the trade will be fairer and more reciprocal – and trade will be yuge. Yuge trade. Fairest, most reciprocal trade ever. And free. Freest trade under any president.
And by the way, the fact that Trump uses “fair trade” instead of “free trade” should be of concern to libertarians, but not in the way it’s discussed above by Lucy. The real concern in my opinion is that “fair” apparently still does better with the public than “free”.
Trump does the best he can after the right wing lost that battle over the words “free” versus “fair” by constantly coupling “fair” and “reciprocal” – quite clever, actually. I think it works.
That said, I don’t care particularly what Trump calls it, nor what he says as long as it works to make the change necessary. And as long as, once done, trade can take place with low/no barriers on a reciprocal basis. I have no doubt that is Trump’s goal.
In the meantime, buckle up. It will be a bumpy ride for those libertarians who overly care about wording (since that’s all they have had to show for their efforts for decades). 🙂
Luci, the article is good comment but to conflate free speech and trade is problematic.
Where does strategic industrial capacity and food security fit into this?…..especially vs dumping to break the competition.
I like Tel’s comment of tarriffs vs income tax, especially because it shows there are multiple layers of preference open to government but there’s little encouragement for government to downsize. To me, this is were the challenge is. The comment about tax havens is valid too because it is a burden on the producing country.
As a libertarian, I support imposing significant tariffs on countries based on the degree of freedom of that country. I have no desire to allow products made by slave labor be made available. I would expect most libertarians, who would find slavery an abomination would agree with me. But disappointingly, I see very few comments on slavery and trade in this regard
According to everything I’ve read, Good Trump’s prospects of maintaining his majorities in both Houses had been growing for months before he announced the new tariffs. It seemed that cutting taxes and regulations, and allowing the Democrats to beclown themselves at every opportunity, was enough.
You are not a libertarian. Stop pretending .
Seems to me that LQC would rather the Goths sack Rome than let Trump succeed.
The incredible Trump agenda — What most Americans don’t know about the war the president has waged (2 Mar)
Still prefer the Goths to Trump?
There’s another angle on protectionism, which is not often discussed, as a robustness/national security measure:
If you’re into free markets and efficiency, you’d argue that nations should gravitate towards their own competitive advantages, and outsource what they can’t do competitively in the global economy.
But if your native population forgets how to build/repair/do “X” then we are introducing fragility and weakness into the nation, indeed, potential national security risks.
Obviously this is not true for all industry sectors.
A fairly benign example along these lines: outsourcing all of our recycling to China, assume they’ll be our rubbish tip forever, but now China says they’ve had enough. (In the meantime, some of our local recyclers have closed due to high power bills – another lesson here – don’t shoot yourself in the foot).
Outsourcing may be optimal at a given instant in time & geopolitical state, but abrupt change will come. Think Nassim Taleb and his fat tails.
Maybe tariffs create robustness.
If a regulation is passed that makes production in Australia more expensive, Lucius would seemingly care more about making sure free trade allows the unregulated foreigner to out compete, rather than just removing the regulation.
Free trade starts with an unregulated internal market, not at the federal border.
Trump does not seriously believe something should move back just for the sake of it. He is targeting thinks that went only because of regulation, which he knows he can’t pull back (the republicans are NOT libertarian).
It’s called a “Trade War” for a reason.
Let’s try your claim in a slightly different way…
“People who say that because other countries are lobbing missiles and destroying our cities, so should we.”
That sounds like something a Nimbin type bare-footed “peace to the World” hippie fool would say.
It wasn’t military missiles that created the American rust belt destroying whole cities and millions of lives, it was economic missiles.
Some here believe defending ones self is OK and it doesn’t make them war mongers (read mercantalists).
Keynesians have doggedly stuck to their economic theory despite countless real evidence to the contrary. I’d say the ‘Free Trade at all Costs’ types are no different.
Ever since the WTO ‘Free Trade’ agreements came into force, countries like USA, Canada and Australia have run large trade deficits, have seen stagnant incomes and ever lower growth rates not to mention productive jobs being replaced by paper shuffling and coffee making.
Only the fact that Canada, Australia and the US can dig up dirt and convert it to cash (to pay for stuff from China we used to make ourselves) has delayed the inevitable impoverishment. ECONOMIES CAN’T SURVIVE ON MAKING COFFEE AND COUNSELING EACH OTHER.
When the great Milton Friedman was asked about the growing trade deficits with Japan and others, he said Japan can’t use US dollars domestically so they had to spend those dollars back with the US.
What he didn’t say was that the US dollar is a reserve currency, meaning Japan didn’t have to spend those dollars in the US, they could (and do) spend them elsewhere. The growing trade deficits are irrefutable evidence.
To explain why trade deficits are not a bad thing, Friedman used the analogy of a consumer buying an item from a store. He said the buyer has a trade deficit for all intents and purposes, but he also has a product in exchange.
True, but what happens when the buyer spends more than his income month after month, year after year? And what happens when the store you’re trading with buys the business you work for and fires you? You end up on welfare.
That’s exactly what’s happened to the US economy.
But it gets worse. Trades people formerly making things for a living, don’t even have the option of getting a low paying low skill work to restart their lives BECAUSE THOSE JOBS HAVE BEEN TAKEN BY UNSUSTAINABLE IMMIGRATION OF LOW SKILLED LABOR. The same open border immigration you Libertarians support.
Despite the mounting evidence, you Libertarians doggedly stick to academic theory just like climate zealots, just like Keynesians and just like Socialists. You hand wave and dismiss others who are trying to point out this evidence.
Welfare spending is causing government spending and increasing debt. People have been heaped on to the welfare pile because their productive jobs have gone to China. Anyone not seeing the circular firing squad is willfully blind.
In other words, if we don’t agree with you, if we put forth a different opinion, we should go elsewhere, right?
THE NEW CATALLAXY FILES. A SAFE SPACE FOR LIBERTARIANS.
Putz.
Pure libertarians are completely theory driven and unrealistic when taking in the entire picture.
It’s a simple as government involvement.
Which there always is, and always is with who Trump’s USA are dealing with.
There a huge global socialist U.N. corruptions to deal with .
Etc, etc.
So stop pouting about your theories not being applied and wishful thinking about how things should be in a utopia that doesn’t exist , and never will.
When you are dealing with corruption, you don’t play fair either, and if you do, at least realise that you will most likely lose.
This world isn’t an old type Hollywood movie.
In the real world the angelic Christians get fed to the lions.
How much of a win is that?
Spare me your bullshit.
If you want to be fed to the corrupt lions, leave Trump and his supporters out of it.
We’d rather fight.
I’m glad that others are explaining my thoughts better than I ever could. LQC reminds me of a combination of Emma Alberici, Jessica Irvine and Ross Gittins.
But was Ayn Rand talking about an internal market free of government obstruction, or international markets?
which part of “free trade” you do not understand ?
it means you should have choice to buy from any one you chose.
I do not care if that person is next door or 10 000 miles away.
I only care about price and quality.
if you can not economically justify tariffs ( taxes ) between any town in your state, than you can not economically justify tariffs ( taxes ) between any place in the world.
Wealth Isn’t Just Measured in Money — It’s Measured in Choices
Yes this is a libertarian blog – one presumes that is why you get to put up many articles.
Yes it has posts which are not pure libertarian.
Because of that, a lot of people are frequent readers here who would not come if it was pure libertarian.
We admire Sinclair’s pragmatism here.
Better to be a high traffic web site than a pure libertarian echo chamber that nobody knows about. Well done Professor.
Mercantilism is economic nationalism for the purpose of building a wealthy and powerful state.
Adam Smith coined the term “mercantile system” to describe the system of political economy that sought to enrich the country by restraining imports and encouraging exports.
The goal of these policies was, supposedly, to achieve a “favorable” balance of trade that would bring gold and silver into the country and also to maintain domestic employment.
the mercantile system served the interests of merchants and producers such as sugar producers, whose activities were protected or encouraged by the state.
These pro-tariff arguments are deceptive. They lead to policies which reduce most people’s freedom, and most people’s wealth.
Good post, LCQ.