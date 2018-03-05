Liberty Quote
No statement should be believed because it is made by an authority.— Robert Heinlein
-
-
Monday Form: March 5, 2018
Pell’s trial will end in a mistrial.So the narrative will be, he wasn’t found innocent, acquitted etc. The fix is in.
I expect so.
2. Utter determination to either secure a conviction or if unable to do that, make Pell’s life a misery for political reasons.
The process is the punishment.
feeling the bern, indeed… 🙂
In relation to this, that is.
Knuckle
It is far more likely that they’ve looked through the exculpatory stuff and said oops.
Pale blue and terracotta is it?
Is that a Mediterranean look?
Burdekin dam at 130% capacity, and the spillway is spewing out an awesome amount of flannerys per minute.
The channel country is back to being Australia’s true but fleeting inland sea.
The outback is knee deep in flannery for as far as the eye can see.
BJ, 10.03pm;
Some years, I would imagine – certainly since around the start of the RC, so they can say they’ve been doing something proactive already if and when RC recommendations are handed down. Happens all the time in coronial inquests, where at the end (for example) companies where a workplace death has occurred can say ‘Oh, we’ve already made x, y and z improvements in safety’ and so on.
It’s likely gone through several sets of hands before reaching this stage as well. Even more reason to check it thoroughly.
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency is reporting that a top military commander says Iran will negotiate over its missile program if the U.S. and Europe dismantle their nuclear programs.
The Saturday report quotes armed forces spokesman Gen. Masoud Jazayeri as saying “The precondition for negotiation over Iran’s missiles is the dismantling of the U.S. and Europe’s nuclear weapons and long-range missiles.”
[Source].
Now if ‘Bama was still ruining the U.S…
Nota,
You can’t find exculpatory stuff and say ‘oops’. No way in hell. Immediate voluntary disclosure to the defence is required – otherwise the whole process is prejudiced against the accused, as Richter QC has probably already pointed out.
I would imagine the only reason the prosecution’s even arguing against the release of these statements is that they will wreck the entire case against the accused, and thus accrue a massive police and legal bill for nothing.
I say this, of course, without knowing the content of those documents.
French special forces helped kill the assailants at the French Embassy, Security Minister Sawadogo said.
Those CWA women strike again.
From what I’ve read Richter provided exculpatory information to the prosecution.
Kittehs united on this.
I’ve said here often enough if I’m in strife I want a big strong male protecting me. Similarly, I want the same for my country’s infantry and sailors; strong and capable men doing the physical things and leading other men (men respect the leadership of men always; but only of some women, sometimes). That said, the comment by old ‘misfit’ above was accurate: women can do auxiliary jobs in in various armed services, provided certain limitations are recognized, just as they did in the Second World War and have done ever since. All else is a certain form of lunacy, a non-recognition of how things actually are between men and women. Applies in general terms to our police force (not ‘service’) as well. Women are useful there, as in the armed forces, but in accessory and auxiliary roles.
Saying this, of course, makes feminists’ eyes bleed.
mentioned here
hahaha, Hairy has just nominated the ‘solution’ to droughts.
Rain.
McKennie said the system was designed to be placed forward on the ship and be integrated with Aegis Combat Systems on board the destroyers, but he could not give an estimate on when HELIOS would be operational.
OK, so the artist’s rendering is obviously generic, but if the laser system is placed forward, am I the only armchair lance-latrine-wiper who is wondering what happens when a threat approaches from the stern and the ship’s superstructure is, well… in the way? Just musing here, so happy to be proved a complete imbecile by the more knowledgeable.
Speaking of pedants I wonder if Graeoogs and his drawer friends have eaten a dodgy Aldi rockmelon? Curious who else might have gone down. I wonder if Old P wants me to name names?
The government should mandate that all people on welfare be allowed to sell their blood to the highest bidder. At present selling blood is illegal. Damn.
Using a welfare recipients blood?
Is that you sneaky way of getting a methamphetamine hit without using a crack pipe?
If that is correct then VicPol, Australia’s most politicised police force, will be looking for a new Commissioner as yet another one resigns in disgrace. Fatty Ashton might as well go and sit in the dock alongside Pell as he has as much riding on this.
We’ve have Flanneries up the wazoo for the last hour or so here, a mile or so north of Surfers – there’d be ½ inch in it so far. February produced 15 rain days and 11 inches and January 12 rain days and 3½ inches. The SE Qld corner dams hold about 78%, up on 75% last month and 70% a year ago.
Get that upya Tim, ya goose!
The sock drawer appears to have its regular RDOs.
Sam Dastyari couldn’t pay his bills not long ago and sought the help of some commie Ching Chong. He has just put his home on the market for $2.1m.
Life is good for these scumbags.
Lenin would have them all either executed or sent to a camp of strict regime. Todays’ left fascists make the capitalists of a century ago look like bleeding heart humanitarians.
I doubt it.
His cats is named Lenin and the others are named Trotsky and Chairman Mao.
Kibitzed the Q&A thread, advising at the time that I was living in a Kibbutz but hey.
Hats off to the people that watch it and can remain rational enough to comment- sharp, witty and on point to the issues that are described.
Being particular, plibersick is a ……………. because I have manners.
Please advise if you would like my candid opinion.
Her husband was in Gaol (9yr sentence) for importing and selling heroin.
Now he is in charge of the NSW Education System.
His mitigation was that he was a user.
How many dope heads from people’s memory knew enough people to import heroin?
I am more than disgusted
Monday Form? Is it good form or bad form? Have to say the forum is nearly always good form.
There is a difference between alibi evidence, which is provided by the accused himself, saying (for example) ‘No, I was here or with Mr X at the time of the offence’. The prosecution is then duty bound to investigate the alibi and see if it checks out. Alibi evidence, if it exists must be produced (or have a very good reason not to be produced) at the first available opportunity.
Exculpatory evidence is revealed during the investigation itself, where detectives take statements from people who say (for example) ‘The accused and I were overseas for all of 2014’, or ‘the accused was with Mr X on that day and I know this because XYZ’. This MUST form part of the prosecution brief. There are apparently 20 or so statement of this ilk.
As I say, viewing this from afar but all reports are that this is exculpatory evidence. If it’s misreported as alibi evidence, eg “I was in Rome all of 1972” it should be quite easy to check and confirm, and thus have a profound effect on the laid charges.
It’s not uncommon for victims to make minor mistakes in statements, but that is easily corrected by taking secondary statements. It is, however, money for old rope for experienced defence counsel during cross-examination.
It should end with a Judicial Inquiry and the prosecution of corrupt Victoria Police officers who willfully and maliciously concocted a case against him they knew to be baloney.
CL: Pell is innocent, VicPol should be strung up.
Also CL: Gillard is guilty, VicPol should be strung up.
overburdened, Michael Coutts-Trotter is no longer in charge of NSW Education.
He must have always had very strong Labor connections
Michael Coutts-Trotter was appointed Director-General (now Secretary) of the NSW Department of Family and Community Services on 29 July 2013.
He was appointed Director-General of the newly-created NSW Department of Finance and Services on 4 April 2011.
Before that he was the Director-General of the NSW Department of Education and Training for four years. He has also been the Director-General of the NSW Department of Commerce and was Chief of Staff to the NSW Treasurer for seven years.
Bloody hell, I agree with M0nty.
Gillard and Vic Pol are guilty. Pell is innocent.
Good man m0nts.
fmd he may have found a niche that he might know something about in terms of relatively small scale.
he is a piece of shit
You missed the tone of sarcasm, OSC. I was lampooning CL’s positions.
Indeed. So much confection in all of this. A disgrace.
Re another legal issue, the Scaf sentencing and appeal, on which I have made comment, and one best left on the thread that has now slipped off the radar: Delta, I have just responded on that thread in what I consider to be suitable way to your personal comments concerning my daughter, which I have only just seen. I think them unworthy of you, that much should be plain here. Let the discussion on that matter end now. Thank you.
After all these years, I still have the gift.
Many a true word is spoken in jest, Rakemeister.
Triggered.
As regards Gillard, it will be recalled by all and sundry here that I ridiculed the Smith/Pickering predictions of imminent charges being laid against her. Compare and contrast to Monty, who has predicted for at least 12 months that Donald Trump is about to be arrested.
So’s his wife. Pity the children. They are already gone.
Meanwhile I wouldn’t be giving reinforcement to someone who has said something you agree with.
It’s all about power and control.
In this case, the poster thinks he’s pushing all your buttons and getting gleeful delight form this.
The responders think he is the gimp.
So you do.
But did you catch that pic of Nigella put up earlier today?
That lady has taken dieting far too seriously; she’s lost her bloom.
I had to laugh at little Dave Warner pulling a ‘let me at ‘im!’ in South Africa.
About as scary as Grover from Sesame Street.
Reports say the sledging tough guy threw his tanty over a jibe directed at his Mrs.
Australian cricketers can give it but they can’t take it.
monty
I hope you have been drinking plenty of water through summer – those kidney stones will keep on coming.
I know it’s annoying having to drink lots of water but this helps flush them through while they are small – you will feel the twinges of pain when they leave your kidney, but this is better than the pain when they block your kidney.
And I agree with you:
CL: Pell is innocent, VicPol should be strung up.
Also CL: Gillard is guilty, VicPol should be strung up.
I saw the picture, Lizzie. She needs to put on a few pounds, yes.
Bring back that perfect figure of old.
CL you must like them Rabelaisian
Warner was well within his rights to defend his wife.
Good on him. A sound example for all real men.
Plenty of material to work with there.
OSC
yep.
nothing like your bride having a root in a shit house with a random to get the trolls going
Well, it wasn’t much of a defence.
But I thought the Australians were sledging macho men.
Apparently not.
Nigella has a lovely figure, and face, in your pic of memory, CL.
Trying to be the thinnest fashion rake is terrible for women’s good looks.
Duchess Kate Middleton is showing the strain of excessive dieting on her face now too.
That delightful old biddy Barbara Cartland, from her reclining position on the chaise, put it well once: there comes a time in her life when a woman has to choose between her face and her figure. I’m not sure about that entirely though. I think there is a middle way.
I’m pinning my faith on that. 🙂
some time ago it must be said, using the Polanskidefence (C)
not trying to equivocate the two.
I’m a bit reminded of the story of Dimitri the Boat Builder
Oh yes Tony, I drink a lot of water these days. A few twinges now and then when I forget but no more stones for many months, not even gravel.
overburdened – you might find that some random was actually Sonny Bill Williams. Naturally being an NRL player, he can’t actually have a root without a few of his mates watching on.
Getting some flanneries here harborside in Sydney now. So good for my new plantings.
The edible fig is looking rather poorly, with leaves yellow and a few crisping… it was doing so well too.
I am not proficient enough to know whether it is simply autumnal or something more dire.
Mmyes, as I said exactly, you have said all along that Gillard should be gaoled, it was the bungling cops who let her slip free.
I have maintained throughout that Trump will likely be pardoned before Plod knocks. I could see him being subpoenaed though, as he’s stonewalling an interview.
Have you seen the doc, M0nts, about getting them busted up with a zapper that they use?
Just in case you haven’t. I expect you’ve sought advice on that though. Don’t want to intrude on personal business.
The Candice Falzon incident happened when she was 22.
A decade later, she appears to be a loving wife and good mother of two.
Time to put her past behind her.
David Warner did the right thing in not taking any shit directed at her, and I expect that the men who I read here on the Cat are also protective of their wives. Decent men in our society are the same.
Sledges against your family deserve blow-back.
Exactly.
You can’t lampoon the truth.
Except when the subject is a lefty.
We’ve had more Flannerys up in mid QLD than we could have ever wanted.
And the humidity.
You may have been mistaken into believing it was summer until a few days ago.
I washed my car, a storm came in and Flanneried all over it.
Bugger.
Lizzie, the ones I got last year were too small for that treatment, they passed normally. I am assuming there’s not one growing in there now, surely it would have manifested some symptoms by now. If needs must, rest assured I will explore that option fully.
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha
Speaking of small arms.
Monty was asked if the stone passed normally.
He said yes.
The cat he shot while wanking would disagree if it was still alive.
That’s a double Scotch and a new keyboard you owe me, struth.
Sorry Zulu, but I am drinking a strong scotch now, and it is my last.
None left.
I always have lots of ice in the glass, then fill the glass up just under half with scotch and the rest with coke zero, because I like to be a healthy alcoholic.
OSC
I agree with your sentiments and if you have a sustained loving and enriching relationship then hat’s off to you in all sincerity.
I would have wished for the same for myself.
I have an apparent attraction to fucked up grifters always shifting their arses to the next good thing.
There’s plenty of them out there.
As far as the random being someone, basically he is a prick with a body attached.
Labor royalty himself, Graham Richardson – “Whatever it takes” admitted in the Oz, that the Victoria Police investigation of Julia Gilliard featured a “dozen detectives with an unlimited budget – something almost unknown in VicPol history.” Suddenly, the Andrews Government is elected, the son and grandson of Labor royalty becomes head of the Victorian equivalent of the Department of Public Prosecutions and the matter sinks without trace. Seems to me that the cops did their job, but Labor was looking after their mates….
Scotch, with ice and COKE ZERO!!!??? Heaven Forfend! Oh how I hope that is a cheap scotch.
Pardoned for what?
Just tidied up my last few music engagements for the year and now onto the road (of sorts) for the dry season soon.
Having a lovely scotch with the lovely Mrs Struth who is one awesome human being.
Women like her are few and far between.
She works like a Trojan and is soft and cuddly too!
I hate having to leave her for work.
And my dog is bloody awesome and very intelligent.
I hate having to leave it.
It has outsmarted many a lefty, which you may think not that hard, but she doesn’t know that much English.
So credit where credit is due I say.
Never forget the definition of an alcoholic – “someone who you don’t like, who drinks as much as you do.”
Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
#2653188, posted on March 5, 2018 at 11:47 pm
Oh yes Tony, I drink a lot of water these days. A few twinges now and then when I forget but no more stones for many months, not even gravel.
Have you seen the doc, M0nts, about getting them busted up with a zapper that they use?
Just in case you haven’t. I expect you’ve sought advice on that though. Don’t want to intrude on personal business.
Lizzie – there are different types of kidney stone. I have had 3 types – hard calcium (5mm round), hard oxalate (shark’s tooth – 5mm x 7mm x 2 – 3mm thick) and uric acid crystals (soft & easily broken up 9mm diameter). And lots of little ones.
The 2 hard ones don’t respond too well to the “zapper” (the oxalate one was like a piece of basalt from the road). Strangely enough, the only one requiring operations was the uric acid one. (I refer to operations cos they put in a stent the first time when they should have removed it, they missed it (9mm diameter) the second time, necessitating an emergency op a few days later to get it. (These ops were all full anesthetic ops). Followed by a local anesthetic to get the stent out. Pretty well screwed my health.
The Candice Falzon incident happened when she was 22.
A decade later, she appears to be a loving wife and good mother of two.
Time to put her past behind her.
David Warner did the right thing in not taking any shit directed at her, and I expect that the men who I read here on the Cat are also protective of their wives. Decent men in our society are the same.
Sledges against your family deserve blow-back.
I had no idea who Candice Falzon was. Quick search and found this:
http://www.whosdatedwho.com/dating/candice-falzon
There are 6 on the list before David Warner.
Fat Tony
up and at it mate. Never give up
I only do it to maintain my six pack and rugged manly………………………oh, bullshit.
I am one of those stocky pricks with now a guts that has to be watched so I can still tuck my shirt in without stretching anything.
Who cares?
I’m not one of those naturally thin guys who can put on weight and it doesn’t show.
I’m naturally stocky so I have to be careful.
So I never have sauce with my meat pie………………………………………………………………………..
Thanks Zulu, I will keep that.
That saying will be used again.
You are never too old to have heard them all.
I met the Memsahib in later life. She’s the ultimate pacifist – her father survived Gestapo interrogation, and a concentration camp, and her mother survived the “Hunger Winter” in Holland, yet she survived an Army truck parked on the front lawn, and a kitchen full of soldiers, looking for a cold drink…
They are good sticks, our women, and you’d die in a trench for them.
But the modern ones, and the way they carry on, are shooting themselves in the foot.
I wouldn’t break a nail.
Good night all.