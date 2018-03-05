Of course Australia would

Posted on 2:44 pm, March 5, 2018 by Steve Kates

The video is from OF COURSE AUSTRALIA WOULD HAVE THE CRAZIEST BOAT RACING YOU’VE EVER SEEN.

10 Responses to Of course Australia would

  1. Motelier
    #2652575, posted on March 5, 2018 at 2:56 pm

    Of course.

    But you have to appreciate that the land down under excels in a lot of marine sports.

  2. Pickles
    #2652581, posted on March 5, 2018 at 3:03 pm

    It’s a bloody tinnie.

  3. Jannie
    #2652590, posted on March 5, 2018 at 3:19 pm

    Boys need adventures. The Nanny State will ban it.

  4. OneWorldGovernment
    #2652597, posted on March 5, 2018 at 3:35 pm

    They are destroying ‘the environment’.

  5. OneWorldGovernment
    #2652598, posted on March 5, 2018 at 3:37 pm

    Best thing ever invented for inland waterways and flood plains.

  6. Motelier
    #2652603, posted on March 5, 2018 at 3:41 pm

    Relatively low-tech but strap youself in for the ride of your life.

    The ludies und gints across the dutch had to copy our way of doing things.

    Enjoy the ride.

  7. armchair spaceman
    #2652743, posted on March 5, 2018 at 6:32 pm

    And then there is the Avon Descent – 124km of white water powerboating since ’73

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wH5j9_TqsUU

  8. duncanm
    #2652749, posted on March 5, 2018 at 6:39 pm

    nup – check out the mini jet-boat guys in NZ .

  10. Habib
    #2653194, posted on March 5, 2018 at 11:52 pm

    Was going to mention the Avon Descent & jetboat sprints but got beaten to it. I’m going back into outboard mono circuits which is pretty nuts, but nothing like F1 tunnels, unlimited nitro or class 1 offshore. There’s not bad competition locally, especially in the latter two, but nothing like in the US. Where they also race 2 ton hydroplanes with bloody gas turbines in them, they used to run Merlins. Competition used to be s lot bigger and more intense locally but has been killed off by the no fun fuzz, with issues of noise, safety, pollution and mostly douchenozzle plaintiff lawyers.

