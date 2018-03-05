Political correctness at QANTAS

Just recently I was discussing the finer points of international law with a QANTAS hostie …

No. Wait. Actually, I wasn’t.

I was probably asking for a Jack Daniels on the rocks.

Quite frankly, I don’t really care if the QANTAS HR manual reckons that Australia was invaded, or settled, or colonised. What I do care is that they take off on time, arrive on time, regularly update their entertainment system, and most importantly bring back scotch onto their flights. At the moment they have American whiskey* – the aforementioned Jack Daniels – and Jameson Irish whiskey – in less PC times I might have described it as a drink for girls, but lest I get into trouble let me say that women might it pleasing to their palate, but it isn’t to my taste unless served in coffee with cream.

*the last time I was in New York the great Jacques Chester took me to a whiskey bar where he and I each ordered an American whiskey taster plate and there are some beautiful American whiskies – just not generally available in Australia.