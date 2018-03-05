Political correctness at QANTAS

Just recently I was discussing the finer points of international law with a QANTAS hostie …
No. Wait. Actually, I wasn’t.
I was probably asking for a Jack Daniels on the rocks.
Quite frankly, I don’t really care if the QANTAS HR manual reckons that Australia was invaded, or settled, or colonised. What I do care is that they take off on time, arrive on time, regularly update their entertainment system, and most importantly bring back scotch onto their flights. At the moment they have American whiskey* – the aforementioned Jack Daniels – and Jameson Irish whiskey – in less PC times I might have described it as a drink for girls, but lest I get into trouble let me say that women might it pleasing to their palate, but it isn’t to my taste unless served in coffee with cream.
*the last time I was in New York the great Jacques Chester took me to a whiskey bar where he and I each ordered an American whiskey taster plate and there are some beautiful American whiskies – just not generally available in Australia.
I reckon you should check your privilege and stop whining about old white male drinks.
Qantas, ANZ et al: as Dutton said, they should stick to their knitting.
Just fly Singapore Airlines.
No. This is not a paid advertisement.
Weren’t we going to be doing zero carbon virtual reality conferencing over their NBN by now?.
+1 for Singapore. Last time I flew Qantas it was utter garbage. I hope they go bankrupt.
Yeah, Qantas is crap. Many better airlines.
Can’t be too long now before a specially-recruited and trained indigenous greeter spits in your face as you enter the aircraft. You will have paid extra in your ticket price for this of course, because it’s an ancient cultural practice, just like the Maori rubbing nose thing. If you don’t keep your eyes open as it happens, it’s culturally insensitive, and you’ll be Triggsed good and hard when you regain consciousness on the tarmac.
“Please put your seat in the upright position and admit that Australia was invaded”
Pest Tattern has already applied for the franchise..
I was probably asking for a Jack Daniels on the rocks.
At least the ice would mask the appalling taste.
What a diabolical predicament.
In the good old days, the traditional smoking ceremony was lighting up a durrie as you hit on the hostie and then downed one VB can for every twenty nautical miles travelled.
Anyone who asked for American bourbon, especially mixed with lolly water would be branded a dead set poof and ostracised from society forever.
I’ve more respect for my liver, thank you, Sinc.
quoted for truth (both bits)
Maybe they’ve got themselves altogether the wrong “Joyce” running that airline.
I know of one, at least, who still reputedly sings down the baritone end of the choir.
Headline: Qantas rejects Mabo judgement, says Australia was invaded.
I would like to see such a headline. “Native title and Land rights declared null and void.”
Opens the door to Testes charging for aerial land rights.
Have they changed the name of the Chairmans lounge?
The boss of Qantas is a fuckwit.
Sorry, I just like speaking the truth.
When we fly to Europe it’s the only way to go.