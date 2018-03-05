Political correctness at QANTAS

Posted on 9:27 pm, March 5, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson

Just recently I was discussing the finer points of international law with a QANTAS hostie …

No. Wait. Actually, I wasn’t.

I was probably asking for a Jack Daniels on the rocks.

Quite frankly, I don’t really care if the QANTAS HR manual reckons that Australia was invaded, or settled, or colonised. What I do care is that they take off on time, arrive on time, regularly update their entertainment system, and most importantly bring back scotch onto their flights. At the moment they have American whiskey* – the aforementioned Jack Daniels – and Jameson Irish whiskey – in less PC times I might have described it as a drink for girls, but lest I get into trouble let me say that women might it pleasing to their palate, but it isn’t to my taste unless served in coffee with cream.

*the last time I was in New York the great Jacques Chester took me to a whiskey bar where he and I each ordered an American whiskey taster plate and there are some beautiful American whiskies – just not generally available in Australia.

  1. Entropy
    #2652911, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:30 pm

    I reckon you should check your privilege and stop whining about old white male drinks.

  2. Delta A
    #2652919, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:34 pm

    Qantas, ANZ et al: as Dutton said, they should stick to their knitting.

  3. Motelier
    #2652929, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:37 pm

    Just fly Singapore Airlines.

    No. This is not a paid advertisement.

  4. John Constantine
    #2652956, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:44 pm

    Weren’t we going to be doing zero carbon virtual reality conferencing over their NBN by now?.

  5. Y
    #2652967, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:49 pm

    +1 for Singapore. Last time I flew Qantas it was utter garbage. I hope they go bankrupt.

  6. Speedbox
    #2652980, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:53 pm

    Yeah, Qantas is crap. Many better airlines.

  7. Muddy
    #2652992, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:55 pm

    Can’t be too long now before a specially-recruited and trained indigenous greeter spits in your face as you enter the aircraft. You will have paid extra in your ticket price for this of course, because it’s an ancient cultural practice, just like the Maori rubbing nose thing. If you don’t keep your eyes open as it happens, it’s culturally insensitive, and you’ll be Triggsed good and hard when you regain consciousness on the tarmac.

  8. Infidel Tiger
    #2652997, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:56 pm

    “Please put your seat in the upright position and admit that Australia was invaded”

  9. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2653004, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:58 pm

    Can’t be too long now before a specially-recruited and trained indigenous greeter spits in your face as you enter the aircraft

    Pest Tattern has already applied for the franchise..

  10. Roger.
    #2653018, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:02 pm

    I was probably asking for a Jack Daniels on the rocks.

    At least the ice would mask the appalling taste.

    What a diabolical predicament.

  11. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2653071, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:24 pm

    In the good old days, the traditional smoking ceremony was lighting up a durrie as you hit on the hostie and then downed one VB can for every twenty nautical miles travelled.

    Anyone who asked for American bourbon, especially mixed with lolly water would be branded a dead set poof and ostracised from society forever.

  12. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2653076, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:26 pm

    I was probably asking for a Jack Daniels on the rocks.

    I’ve more respect for my liver, thank you, Sinc.

  13. duncanm
    #2653094, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:31 pm

    +1 for Singapore. Last time I flew Qantas it was utter garbage. I hope they go bankrupt.

    quoted for truth (both bits)

  14. Up The Workers!
    #2653143, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:56 pm

    Maybe they’ve got themselves altogether the wrong “Joyce” running that airline.

    I know of one, at least, who still reputedly sings down the baritone end of the choir.

  15. Dopey
    #2653150, posted on March 5, 2018 at 11:08 pm

    Headline: Qantas rejects Mabo judgement, says Australia was invaded.

  16. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2653157, posted on March 5, 2018 at 11:17 pm

    Headline: Qantas rejects Mabo judgement, says Australia was invaded.

    I would like to see such a headline. “Native title and Land rights declared null and void.”

  17. egg_
    #2653170, posted on March 5, 2018 at 11:28 pm

    Headline: Qantas rejects Mabo judgement, says Australia was invaded.

    Opens the door to Testes charging for aerial land rights.

  18. Malcolm
    #2653173, posted on March 5, 2018 at 11:32 pm

    Have they changed the name of the Chairmans lounge?

  19. struth
    #2653180, posted on March 5, 2018 at 11:37 pm

    The boss of Qantas is a fuckwit.

    Sorry, I just like speaking the truth.

  20. Crossie
    #2653212, posted on March 6, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Just fly Singapore Airlines.

    When we fly to Europe it’s the only way to go.

