Pooh on the nose in China

Posted on 7:23 am, March 5, 2018 by Rafe Champion

For the You Could Not Make it Up file.

This entry was posted in International, Rafe. Bookmark the permalink.

One Response to Pooh on the nose in China

  1. stackja
    #2652258, posted on March 5, 2018 at 8:04 am

    Xi, just another personality cult!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *