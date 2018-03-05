Liberty Quote
Freedom is the oxygen of the soul.— Moshe Dayan
-
Q&A Forum: March 5, 2018
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Hello! 33 interruptions. I need to take a valium before tonight’s show though.
25 interruptions, please.
May I have 28,please Carpe?
Plibersek and Di Natale on the same show? Oy vey!
Angus Taylor, Minister for Law Enforcement and Cybersecurity; Tanya Plibersek, Deputy Opposition Leader; Richard Di Natale, Leader of The Australian Greens; Kamila Shamsie, Author; and Sharri Markson, National Political Editor, The Daily Telegraph.
Konbanwa Troops
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Elle 33
ZK2A 25
Vic in prossy 28
Shaz.
I’ll have 30 please Jugulum.
Sharri Markson?
Bound to be a Barndoor beatup session.
30 please Carpe San.
The Panel
Angus Taylor – Meh
The Junkies Missus – Harpy Harpy
Dick De Nutella – Professional Eunuch
Kamila Shamsie – Is she related to Brother Numsie (Golden Child Gag)
Sharri Markson – Meh with a biscuit
30 Taken Egg – missed it by 1 minute
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Elle 33
ZK2A 25
Vic in prossy 28
Turtle of WA 30
Egg ??
How about a sweep on how long it takes Plibersek to say shes ‘appalled’ by something. I’d say 5 minutes.
Carpe…I would like 42 please mate
Evening Carpe et al.
May I have 34 please.
Shamsie has a degree in creative writing. That’s as bad as women’s studies for leftist indoctrination. Muslim apologist.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Elle 33
ZK2A 25
Vic in prossy 28
Turtle of WA 30
Egg ??
Pecker 42
Bushkid 34
50 please Carpe.
50 please
Shucks 51
31 please
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Elle 33
ZK2A 25
Vic in prossy 28
Turtle of WA 30
Egg ??
Pecker 42
Bushkid 34
Cpt Seahawks 50
Dumb and dumber.
I’m enjoying Opera at the Market but I can still get into the Interruption Lotto.
29 please Carpe-san
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Elle 33
ZK2A 25
Vic in prossy 28
Turtle of WA 30
Egg 31
Pecker 42
Bushkid 34
Cpt Seahawks 50
Pete of Perth 51
Lucky 13 please!
Thanks Carpe
18 for this newbie thanks Carpe
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Elle 33
ZK2A 25
Vic in prossy 28
Turtle of WA 30
Egg 31
Pecker 42
Bushkid 34
Cpt Seahawks 50
Pete of Perth 51
Megan 29
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Elle 33
ZK2A 25
Vic in prossy 28
Turtle of WA 30
Egg 31
Pecker 42
Bushkid 34
Cpt Seahawks 50
Pete of Perth 51
Megan 29
Westie Woman 13
Peter 18
37 please Carpe-San.
I stand by to gargle Domestos when necessary.
A request for 15 please
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Elle 33
ZK2A 25
Vic in prossy 28
Turtle of WA 30
Egg 31
Pecker 42
Bushkid 34
Cpt Seahawks 50
Pete of Perth 51
Megan 29
Westie Woman 13
Peter 18
Bela Bartok 37
Davey Boy 15
Ok Troops
It’s time to Smear our bodies with duck grease, paint our faces with Woad and;
LLLLLeeetttssss get rrrreaaadddyyyy to rrruuuummmbbbllleeeeee
G’day Carpe, 17, please.
Q&A meme: Canberra wymminses as victims – this will be a Frightbat squadron special.
If im slow with comments , bear with me i’m streaming on wifi
Plibbers will be on double-dope to control the rage.
The horror. The horror.
1st Question about Mikaela (whatever)Cash
The junkies missus opens with a statement about ‘common decency’
You mean like having the comon decency to not import drugs?
What a dramatic first question … spoken with a well spoken English accent.
Bonkin’ Billy Short’un, the serial philanderer, is NOT shagging his staff?
Dilberserk and Tony immediately manterrupting – are we counting those as well?
What’s Short Willy’s idea of foreplay – “hello”?
Di Nutella – the most punchable face in Oz
Nutella goes full beta-male.
Nup. “So there you are!”
Gimme a fuckin pie
“Leadership Coach” asks first question re Cash: women bashing women bashing women?
I’ll second that.
tweenie on womans day
Go make me a sammich you fool
Used to be. Now it is Talkbull’s.
International women’s day? It has to be a public holiday, surely.
Nutella couldn’t get a root in a brothel.
Ugly chicks’ rights.
Still a close contest.
MISOGINEEE
..
will we blokes get the day off too ?
Kamela thinks Australian politics is strange. Golly.
They should be grateful that God invented grog.
Taylor is going all out to be a Beta male.
561 people are watching these numpties on Youtube.
Probably the same number as on free to air…
Tony says MT is the Coach of the team who needs to “pull them all together”
he got that right
Bill’s CFMEU mates threaten to rape scab’s kids.
Will there be a question on that?
I hope they are all expats and not the locally retarded
marcusw, yes! Absolutely! You guys deserve it.
Expats includes WA
Did the “Leadership Coach” give them some training?
I have a mental image that will requuire paint stripper to remove
Woman In Parilament. The Story.
Wow. So the ‘Australian People’, according to Plebs, are composed of mainly ex union reps and ex lawyers who work for unions?
Di Nutella – still can’t tie a tie.
Queensland, too, Carpe. No daylight-fiddling time here.
Dilberserk – the solution to all teh bad behaviour is ‘critical mass’ of wymyn in winnable seats.
Having a parliament that ‘looks more like the Australian people’, wants more diversidy
Di Natale agrees (where’s that picture of the Greens standing together when you need it)
Nutella – Toxic media culture – to as toxic as “accidents happen tragedies happen”
Whiteant pulls team together?
Batman Greens wymminses have the knives out De Nuttela?
He’s too busy pulling himself.
Di Natale is kissing women’s butts. Vomit.
We’ve got a separate power grid.
Expats includes WA
That means a lot to me and other WA crew I reckon, Cheers.
Ironic that the question was re wymminses bashing wymminses.
You da winner, Turtle.
Joyce doesn’t like pooves means he’s not a good family man?
I like this questioner.
Women? – that would be a change of pace for him.
Markson should STFU before she puts her big foot in it.
Obviously not friends with Campion.
Corbynista Sham.
A low wattage panel tonight, suitable for the SA grid.
Kamela: politicians “If you’re going to make a big deal about family values you’re a target”
Yay! Manterruptions gets a guernsey!
Markson was investigating barnababy since last May? that doesn’t add up time wise.
Plibbers horse tranquilisers are working well.
Is manteruption
Or just don’t fuck around.
Apparently journos can’t use a pregnancy date calculator.
Yeah. The dopey cow thing is really working for her.
Maths is not her strong suit.
Dim bulb.
However, rumours are said to go back 16 months – nice place!
I like Sharri and have always been aligned with her politically … but not now.
I don’t get why she was putting in FOI requests in May 2017, it doesn’t make sense.
This beatup takes the attention off Tunbull’s failed leadership.
Snowcone broaches the 30 negative Newpolls question.
Angus: Jobson Grothe 1 million jerbs in 6 years, doesn’t give a toss about newspolls
Tony: what happens to MT at 30 negative newspolls
Angus: MT should waffle more, that’s what Australian want
It’s muzzie time
Roll out the victimhood red carpet.
Trump666?
Sham: No onus on Muslims. Everyone is Islamophobic.
Dead Mal walking.
Kamela: poor mussslims don’t feel welcome in non-mussslim majority countries, they are being targetted – Islamophobia!!! Mussslims are made to feel othered and have to prove their citizenship & loyalty
FFS what about non-muslims in musssslim majority countries you bint
Note to indian/pom
muzzies are not made to feel anything by anyone, they are murderers from a murderous ideology
Is Markson a one track record?
Holy shyte she is defending ISIS propaganda.
Holy crap she is mental.
What do you call a Pakistani with a backpack?
Lonely?
Camela: ISIS wants to set up a state, their violence was a small part of their propaganda they were really spruiking non-racism, compassionate welfare state. POOR MISUNDERSTOOD ISIS they needed media workers, engineers, doctors, that’s what they were really recruiting
WTF???
Um, lady, the boy felt uncomfortable putting his backpack on the floor of the train because other Muslims have done that and people have died.
Note to kamla – citizenship is not a fvking democracy
Let the traitor die.
Kamila just spoke a load of crap!
There should be no dual citizenship
The Jugulettes had to decide what their citizenship was going to be by the time they turned 20
This idiot is probably a hit on the international book festival circuit. Leftard scum.
Vikki left Barnaby’s office in April and his office was in an uproar at the time.
Makes sense to me someone got wind of something (not a pregnancy but an affair)
Angus : people who make shocking criminal errors of judgement must face consequences, Australians want to see punishment, removal of citizenship
(?Remind me again Angus who our government is negotiating with to return to Australia?)
Di Natale: “Good people make shocking decisions” GOOD PEOPLE ????? wot a d-head
Shari knows what debates are happening in cabinet.
Well connected lady.
Kamila – trust your system of justice.
That seems to be working well in Melbournistan
CamelA: You have to trust your justice system to sort this out
yeah right lady
Plenty of affairs in can’tberra, Nota. Why was Baaanaby’s worthy of an FOI?
Interest may have been fuelled by persistent pregnancy rumours back in Canberra.
“Mueslis don’t feel British”
Duh – they’re not from the same culture!
A piss weak panel! A reflection of our parliament.
Shit! Tony Jones defending the right to stop terrorists coming back to Australia.
Did I hear correctly?
Muzzo gets short with Snowcone.
Tony – quotes burning alive, beheading to KamelA
CamelA – I’m not defending that BUT what about the poor sixteen and seventeen year olds who were there
Dilberserk – governments have to defend their people (ALP policy???) we have to be cautious but won’t shed a tear but WON’T SOMEBODY THINK OF THE CHILDREN
Easy solution for stateless terrorists.
Pinochet’s chopper fleet.
He’s probably privy to more National Security info than Joe Public.
Wrong subject – “slippery slope” argument is raised. That’s the province of SSM.
Question to Nutella about the greentards in tassie
Suck shyte beta male
Back to Oz Polotics – Tassie’s wern’t buying the Greens Shytem how do the greens
DiNatale – distraction squirrel – look Qld election! Look, Aboriginal woman! Oh ok, Tasssie was disappointing, but waffle waffle hopefully everyone will fall asleep the liberals big and powerful pokies $$$ bought the election
Damn, the comments on Youtube are brutal! Completely different from the ABC-selected tweets.
“Bought the election”.
Wow.
Plibbers – pokies bad, drugs good?
Looks like the junkies missus shot up in the green room earlier, talk about a low energy plonker.
I’m getting the live stream picture on youtube, but not any comments.
Left on left action. Good one.
DiNatale: Stop Adani! Bring the Innocent Asylum peoples here! Da Fairness! Da Equalidy!!!
Dilberserk: we’re more smug than the Greens they voted against the poor pensioners and look what happened to Lee Rhiannon! Yah Boo!
I don’t know Peter.
Whatever it was she’s had her money’s worth.
Junkies missus spruiks the ex ANF/ACTU hacks credentials.
Lefties cannabilising each other now
If in full-screen mode, press escape.
Greentards want to stop a mine in Qld to keep people in Melbournistan happy, FMD.
Plebs aligns herself with the far left of the far left Greentards.
Expats includes WA
+1
So is coal good or bad, Tanya?
Plibersick, dissing all parties.
Tony: “could you say that metaphorically, coal is good”
Dolberserk: “WTF does that mean?”
WAXIT now.
Sounds reasonable
Carpe Jugulum – Di Nutella – the most punchable face in Oz
In Qld late to the show.
Sorry Adam Bandt wins hands down. The smarminess most cowardly beta male who ever drew breath.
Political asylum to all on the Cat!
Di Nutterly – … the Batman by-election …
It’s the BatPERSON by-election!
DiNatalae: Action on Climate Change generates an enormous number of jerbs
Angus Taylor is winning the argument between Plibersec and Di Natale.
Thanks Peter C.
Carpe Jugulum
#2653083, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:28 pm
Greentards want to stop a mine in Qld to keep people in Melbournistan happy, FMD.
Seems Shortonbrains has finally decided the ALP needs to win Batman more than to needs to represent da wukkas who might get jobs if the project goes ahead. Now saying he/the ALP doesn’t support the Adani mine – well that’s what he’s saying this five minutes.
Junkies missus on the defensive over Batman election
kibbutzing
I am reminded of the terrorist love doll that blew itself up story.
I can’t attest to the factual data
Di Nutterly says the Greens are great. He meant “the Greens grate”.
Swampy has question on Pine Gap and drone strikes and the USA and i have no idea what this paranoid pillock is on about.
Apparently di nutella does – uber dumb.
Tonye “we will leave it there as we have now all heard the BatmanMass Debate”
Hey Japan gets a gig, i still have no idea what this drooling cretin is on about
Muzzos hate drones.
Drones trump terrorism?
“Hiroshima and Nagasaki”
Nice places these days, aren’t they, Carpe?
Batman is turning the left against itself.
Nananananananananananananananana.
Angus : people who make shocking criminal errors of judgement must face consequences, Australians want to see punishment, removal of citizenship
(?Remind me again Angus who our government is negotiating with to return to Australia?)
Di Natale: “Good people make shocking decisions” GOOD PEOPLE ????? wot a d-head
there is a kernel of truth in what di natale is reported to have said.
Factum non Dictum they are no good.
I thought this was obvious.
viet – fuckin – nam. Spare me
Pliberdribbles… what’s she rambling about?
Tanya – would we still get intelligence from America if we hadn’t supported them in Vietnam?
Davey Boy
#2653108, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:35 pm
Tonye “we will leave it there as we have now all heard the BatmanMass Debate”
Covers it nicely.
Yes they are lovely cities, very easy to get around
Not a strong Libertarian or Conservative view expressed tonight at all. Weak!
Thank fvck that’s over.
Batman
Bob Carr. Grattan Institute. Tim Flannery. FMD.
You’re missing “Magnum Force” for this pointless Pravda provided punch-on. Worst of the franchise but still better than the brain damage that inevitably results from that level of bovine stupidity.
Ok Troops
Interruptions came in at 37
Bela Bartok you are now the proud owner of the arseless chaps with the tassells and rhinestone trim.
Wear them with pride
I’m done troops
Thanks for playing all
Oyasumi Nasai
Watching both at once, Habib.
Many thanks Carpe..goodnight all
Habib, is that the one where he’s against the bad cops, as a sop to the critics who criticised him glorifying vigilantism?
Thanks Carpe, bon soir
Go Bela!
Thank you, Carpe! Alluring, as always.
Thanks Carpe and see you next week!
Easy solution for stateless terrorists.
Pinochet’s chopper fleet.
Add their apologists and enablers to the pax manifest.
That’s it, Touché. Actually not the worst, I forgot “The Enforcer” which was almost entirely politically correct until the dopey dyke stopped a round, and Filthy Harold smoked a terrorist at close range with a LAW. (Was probably actually too close to have armed, and would’ve just knocked a six inch hole through his sternum, but I tend toward pedantry).
I’d like to thank God (I.e. Harvey Weinstein).. ooops
I’d like to wear a black chiffon number and make all wimminses stand up because patriarchy and no hypocrisy.
You really like me…
The Green Room must’ve been a hoot with that lot.
Zzzzzzzzzzzz…