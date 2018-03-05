Q&A Forum: March 5, 2018

Posted on 9:00 pm, March 5, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
191 Responses to Q&A Forum: March 5, 2018

  1. Elle
    #2652855, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:05 pm

    Hello! 33 interruptions. I need to take a valium before tonight’s show though.

  2. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2652857, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:06 pm

    25 interruptions, please.

  3. Vic in Prossy
    #2652858, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:07 pm

    May I have 28,please Carpe?

  4. Elle
    #2652864, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:10 pm

    Plibersek and Di Natale on the same show? Oy vey!

  5. Turtle of WA
    #2652865, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:11 pm

    Angus Taylor, Minister for Law Enforcement and Cybersecurity; Tanya Plibersek, Deputy Opposition Leader; Richard Di Natale, Leader of The Australian Greens; Kamila Shamsie, Author; and Sharri Markson, National Political Editor, The Daily Telegraph.

  6. Carpe Jugulum
    #2652870, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:12 pm

    Konbanwa Troops

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Elle 33
    ZK2A 25
    Vic in prossy 28

  8. Turtle of WA
    #2652874, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:13 pm

    I’ll have 30 please Jugulum.

  9. egg_
    #2652875, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:14 pm

    Sharri Markson?

    Bound to be a Barndoor beatup session.

    30 please Carpe San.

  10. Carpe Jugulum
    #2652878, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:16 pm

    The Panel

    Angus Taylor – Meh
    The Junkies Missus – Harpy Harpy
    Dick De Nutella – Professional Eunuch
    Kamila Shamsie – Is she related to Brother Numsie (Golden Child Gag)
    Sharri Markson – Meh with a biscuit

  11. Carpe Jugulum
    #2652881, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:17 pm

    30 Taken Egg – missed it by 1 minute

  12. Carpe Jugulum
    #2652882, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:17 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Elle 33
    ZK2A 25
    Vic in prossy 28
    Turtle of WA 30
    Egg ??

  13. Adelagado
    #2652884, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:18 pm

    How about a sweep on how long it takes Plibersek to say shes ‘appalled’ by something. I’d say 5 minutes.

  14. Pecker
    #2652886, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:20 pm

    Carpe…I would like 42 please mate

  15. Bushkid
    #2652889, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:21 pm

    Evening Carpe et al.

    May I have 34 please.

  16. Turtle of WA
    #2652891, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:22 pm

    Shamsie has a degree in creative writing. That’s as bad as women’s studies for leftist indoctrination. Muslim apologist.

  17. Carpe Jugulum
    #2652892, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:22 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Elle 33
    ZK2A 25
    Vic in prossy 28
    Turtle of WA 30
    Egg ??
    Pecker 42
    Bushkid 34

  18. Cpt Seahawks
    #2652894, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:23 pm

    50 please Carpe.

  22. Carpe Jugulum
    #2652899, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:25 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Elle 33
    ZK2A 25
    Vic in prossy 28
    Turtle of WA 30
    Egg ??
    Pecker 42
    Bushkid 34
    Cpt Seahawks 50

  23. egg_
    #2652900, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:26 pm

    Plibersek and Di Natale on the same show?

    Dumb and dumber.

  24. Megan
    #2652903, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:27 pm

    I’m enjoying Opera at the Market but I can still get into the Interruption Lotto.

    29 please Carpe-san

  25. Carpe Jugulum
    #2652904, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:27 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Elle 33
    ZK2A 25
    Vic in prossy 28
    Turtle of WA 30
    Egg 31
    Pecker 42
    Bushkid 34
    Cpt Seahawks 50
    Pete of Perth 51

  26. Westie woman
    #2652905, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:27 pm

    Lucky 13 please!

    Thanks Carpe

  27. Peter
    #2652907, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:27 pm

    18 for this newbie thanks Carpe

  28. Carpe Jugulum
    #2652908, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:28 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Elle 33
    ZK2A 25
    Vic in prossy 28
    Turtle of WA 30
    Egg 31
    Pecker 42
    Bushkid 34
    Cpt Seahawks 50
    Pete of Perth 51
    Megan 29

  29. Carpe Jugulum
    #2652910, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:29 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Elle 33
    ZK2A 25
    Vic in prossy 28
    Turtle of WA 30
    Egg 31
    Pecker 42
    Bushkid 34
    Cpt Seahawks 50
    Pete of Perth 51
    Megan 29
    Westie Woman 13
    Peter 18

  30. Bela Bartok
    #2652913, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:30 pm

    37 please Carpe-San.
    I stand by to gargle Domestos when necessary.

  31. Davey Boy
    #2652914, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:31 pm

    A request for 15 please

  32. Carpe Jugulum
    #2652916, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:32 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Elle 33
    ZK2A 25
    Vic in prossy 28
    Turtle of WA 30
    Egg 31
    Pecker 42
    Bushkid 34
    Cpt Seahawks 50
    Pete of Perth 51
    Megan 29
    Westie Woman 13
    Peter 18
    Bela Bartok 37
    Davey Boy 15

  33. Carpe Jugulum
    #2652918, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:34 pm

    Ok Troops

    It’s time to Smear our bodies with duck grease, paint our faces with Woad and;

    LLLLLeeetttssss get rrrreaaadddyyyy to rrruuuummmbbbllleeeeee

  34. Peter Campion
    #2652920, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:34 pm

    G’day Carpe, 17, please.

  35. egg_
    #2652921, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:35 pm

    Q&A meme: Canberra wymminses as victims – this will be a Frightbat squadron special.

  36. Carpe Jugulum
    #2652924, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:35 pm

    If im slow with comments , bear with me i’m streaming on wifi

  37. egg_
    #2652925, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:36 pm

    Plibbers will be on double-dope to control the rage.

  39. Carpe Jugulum
    #2652930, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:37 pm

    1st Question about Mikaela (whatever)Cash

  40. Carpe Jugulum
    #2652935, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:38 pm

    The junkies missus opens with a statement about ‘common decency’

    You mean like having the comon decency to not import drugs?

  41. Elle
    #2652936, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:39 pm

    What a dramatic first question … spoken with a well spoken English accent.

  42. egg_
    #2652938, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:39 pm

    Bonkin’ Billy Short’un, the serial philanderer, is NOT shagging his staff?

  43. Davey Boy
    #2652939, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:40 pm

    Dilberserk and Tony immediately manterrupting – are we counting those as well?

  44. egg_
    #2652940, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:40 pm

    What’s Short Willy’s idea of foreplay – “hello”?

  45. Carpe Jugulum
    #2652941, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:41 pm

    Di Nutella – the most punchable face in Oz

  46. Turtle of WA
    #2652942, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:41 pm

    Nutella goes full beta-male.

  47. Peter Campion
    #2652943, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:41 pm

    What’s Short Willy’s idea of foreplay – “hello”?

    Nup. “So there you are!”

  48. Carpe Jugulum
    #2652944, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:42 pm

    What’s Short Willy’s idea of foreplay

    Gimme a fuckin pie

  49. egg_
    #2652945, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:42 pm

    “Leadership Coach” asks first question re Cash: women bashing women bashing women?

  50. Turtle of WA
    #2652947, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:42 pm

    Di Nutella – the most punchable face in Oz

    I’ll second that.

  51. Carpe Jugulum
    #2652948, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:43 pm

    tweenie on womans day

    Go make me a sammich you fool

  52. Peter Campion
    #2652951, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:43 pm

    Di Nutella – the most punchable face in Oz

    Used to be. Now it is Talkbull’s.

  53. Elle
    #2652953, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:44 pm

    International women’s day? It has to be a public holiday, surely.

  54. egg_
    #2652954, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:44 pm

    Nutella goes full beta-male.

    Nutella couldn’t get a root in a brothel.

  55. Turtle of WA
    #2652955, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:44 pm

    Ugly chicks’ rights.

  56. Carpe Jugulum
    #2652957, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:45 pm

    Used to be. Now it is Talkbull’s.

    Still a close contest.

  58. marcusw
    #2652960, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:46 pm

    International women’s day? It has to be a public holiday, surely.

    ..

    will we blokes get the day off too ?

  59. Davey Boy
    #2652961, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:46 pm

    Kamela thinks Australian politics is strange. Golly.

  60. egg_
    #2652962, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:46 pm

    Ugly chicks’ rights.

    They should be grateful that God invented grog.

  61. Carpe Jugulum
    #2652964, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:48 pm

    Taylor is going all out to be a Beta male.

  62. Peter Campion
    #2652965, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:49 pm

    561 people are watching these numpties on Youtube.

    Probably the same number as on free to air…

  63. Davey Boy
    #2652966, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:49 pm

    Tony says MT is the Coach of the team who needs to “pull them all together”
    he got that right

  64. egg_
    #2652968, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:49 pm

    Bill’s CFMEU mates threaten to rape scab’s kids.
    Will there be a question on that?

  65. Carpe Jugulum
    #2652969, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:50 pm

    561 people are watching these numpties on Youtube.

    I hope they are all expats and not the locally retarded

  66. Elle
    #2652970, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:50 pm

    marcusw, yes! Absolutely! You guys deserve it.

  68. egg_
    #2652972, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:50 pm

    Bill’s CFMEU mates threaten to rape scab’s kids.
    Will there be a question on that?

    Did the “Leadership Coach” give them some training?

  69. Carpe Jugulum
    #2652973, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:51 pm

    Tony says MT is the Coach of the team who needs to “pull them all together”

    I have a mental image that will requuire paint stripper to remove

  70. Cpt Seahawks
    #2652975, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:51 pm

    Woman In Parilament. The Story.

  71. Turtle of WA
    #2652977, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    Wow. So the ‘Australian People’, according to Plebs, are composed of mainly ex union reps and ex lawyers who work for unions?

  72. Carpe Jugulum
    #2652978, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    Di Nutella – still can’t tie a tie.

  73. Peter Campion
    #2652979, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    Expats includes WA

    Queensland, too, Carpe. No daylight-fiddling time here.

  74. Davey Boy
    #2652981, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:53 pm

    Dilberserk – the solution to all teh bad behaviour is ‘critical mass’ of wymyn in winnable seats.
    Having a parliament that ‘looks more like the Australian people’, wants more diversidy
    Di Natale agrees (where’s that picture of the Greens standing together when you need it)

  75. Carpe Jugulum
    #2652982, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:53 pm

    Nutella – Toxic media culture – to as toxic as “accidents happen tragedies happen”

  76. egg_
    #2652983, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:53 pm

    Tony says MT is the Coach of the team who needs to “pull them all together”
    he got that right

    Whiteant pulls team together?
    Batman Greens wymminses have the knives out De Nuttela?

  77. Turtle of WA
    #2652984, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:53 pm

    He’s too busy pulling himself.

  78. Elle
    #2652986, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:53 pm

     Di Natale is kissing women’s butts. Vomit.

  79. Turtle of WA
    #2652988, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:54 pm

    Expats includes WA
    Queensland, too, Carpe. No daylight-fiddling time here.

    We’ve got a separate power grid.

  80. Cpt Seahawks
    #2652990, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:54 pm

    Expats includes WA

    That means a lot to me and other WA crew I reckon, Cheers.

  81. egg_
    #2652991, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:55 pm

    Dilberserk – the solution to all teh bad behaviour is ‘critical mass’ of wymyn in winnable seats.

    Ironic that the question was re wymminses bashing wymminses.

  82. Peter Campion
    #2652994, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:56 pm

    We’ve got a separate power grid.

    You da winner, Turtle.

  83. egg_
    #2652995, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:56 pm

    Joyce doesn’t like pooves means he’s not a good family man?

  84. Peter Campion
    #2652999, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:56 pm

    I like this questioner.

  85. Carpe Jugulum
    #2653000, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    Di Natale is kissing women’s butts. Vomit.

    Women? – that would be a change of pace for him.

  86. egg_
    #2653001, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    Markson should STFU before she puts her big foot in it.
    Obviously not friends with Campion.

  87. Turtle of WA
    #2653002, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:58 pm

    Corbynista Sham.

  88. egg_
    #2653003, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:58 pm

    A low wattage panel tonight, suitable for the SA grid.

  89. Davey Boy
    #2653006, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:59 pm

    Kamela: politicians “If you’re going to make a big deal about family values you’re a target”

  90. Davey Boy
    #2653007, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:59 pm

    Yay! Manterruptions gets a guernsey!

  91. Carpe Jugulum
    #2653008, posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:59 pm

    Markson was investigating barnababy since last May? that doesn’t add up time wise.

  92. egg_
    #2653009, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:00 pm

    Plibbers horse tranquilisers are working well.

  94. Turtle of WA
    #2653011, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:00 pm

    Kamela: politicians “If you’re going to make a big deal about family values you’re a target”

    Or just don’t fuck around.

  95. Peter Campion
    #2653013, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:01 pm

    that doesn’t add up time wise.

    Apparently journos can’t use a pregnancy date calculator.

  96. Turtle of WA
    #2653015, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:01 pm

    Plibbers horse tranquilisers are working well.

    Yeah. The dopey cow thing is really working for her.

  97. egg_
    #2653016, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:02 pm

    Markson was investigating barnababy since last May?

    Maths is not her strong suit.
    Dim bulb.
    However, rumours are said to go back 16 months – nice place!

  98. Elle
    #2653019, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    I like Sharri and have always been aligned with her politically … but not now.

  99. Carpe Jugulum
    #2653020, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    Apparently journos can’t use a pregnancy date calculator.

    I don’t get why she was putting in FOI requests in May 2017, it doesn’t make sense.

  100. egg_
    #2653022, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    This beatup takes the attention off Tunbull’s failed leadership.

    Snowcone broaches the 30 negative Newpolls question.

  101. Davey Boy
    #2653025, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:04 pm

    Angus: Jobson Grothe 1 million jerbs in 6 years, doesn’t give a toss about newspolls
    Tony: what happens to MT at 30 negative newspolls
    Angus: MT should waffle more, that’s what Australian want

  102. Carpe Jugulum
    #2653027, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:05 pm

    It’s muzzie time

    Roll out the victimhood red carpet.

  104. Turtle of WA
    #2653031, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:06 pm

    Sham: No onus on Muslims. Everyone is Islamophobic.

  105. egg_
    #2653032, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:06 pm

    Tony: what happens to MT at 30 negative newspolls

    Dead Mal walking.

  106. Davey Boy
    #2653034, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:07 pm

    Kamela: poor mussslims don’t feel welcome in non-mussslim majority countries, they are being targetted – Islamophobia!!! Mussslims are made to feel othered and have to prove their citizenship & loyalty
    FFS what about non-muslims in musssslim majority countries you bint

  107. Carpe Jugulum
    #2653036, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:07 pm

    Note to indian/pom

    muzzies are not made to feel anything by anyone, they are murderers from a murderous ideology

  108. egg_
    #2653038, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:08 pm

    Is Markson a one track record?

  109. Carpe Jugulum
    #2653039, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:08 pm

    Holy shyte she is defending ISIS propaganda.

  110. Cpt Seahawks
    #2653040, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:09 pm

    Holy crap she is mental.

  111. egg_
    #2653041, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:10 pm

    What do you call a Pakistani with a backpack?
    Lonely?

  112. Davey Boy
    #2653042, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:10 pm

    Camela: ISIS wants to set up a state, their violence was a small part of their propaganda they were really spruiking non-racism, compassionate welfare state. POOR MISUNDERSTOOD ISIS they needed media workers, engineers, doctors, that’s what they were really recruiting
    WTF???

  113. Old School Conservative
    #2653044, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:10 pm

    Um, lady, the boy felt uncomfortable putting his backpack on the floor of the train because other Muslims have done that and people have died.

  114. Carpe Jugulum
    #2653045, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:11 pm

    Note to kamla – citizenship is not a fvking democracy

  115. Turtle of WA
    #2653046, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:11 pm

    Let the traitor die.

  116. Elle
    #2653047, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:12 pm

    Kamila just spoke a load of crap!

  117. Carpe Jugulum
    #2653048, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:12 pm

    There should be no dual citizenship

    The Jugulettes had to decide what their citizenship was going to be by the time they turned 20

  118. Turtle of WA
    #2653049, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    This idiot is probably a hit on the international book festival circuit. Leftard scum.

  119. notafan
    #2653050, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    Vikki left Barnaby’s office in April and his office was in an uproar at the time.

    Makes sense to me someone got wind of something (not a pregnancy but an affair)

  120. Davey Boy
    #2653052, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    Angus : people who make shocking criminal errors of judgement must face consequences, Australians want to see punishment, removal of citizenship
    (?Remind me again Angus who our government is negotiating with to return to Australia?)
    Di Natale: “Good people make shocking decisions” GOOD PEOPLE ????? wot a d-head

  121. Old School Conservative
    #2653053, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:14 pm

    Shari knows what debates are happening in cabinet.
    Well connected lady.

  122. Carpe Jugulum
    #2653054, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:15 pm

    Kamila – trust your system of justice.

    That seems to be working well in Melbournistan

  123. Davey Boy
    #2653055, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:15 pm

    CamelA: You have to trust your justice system to sort this out
    yeah right lady

  124. Peter Campion
    #2653056, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:16 pm

    Makes sense to me someone got wind of something (not a pregnancy but an affair)

    Plenty of affairs in can’tberra, Nota. Why was Baaanaby’s worthy of an FOI?

  125. egg_
    #2653057, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:17 pm

    Makes sense to me someone got wind of something (not a pregnancy but an affair)

    Interest may have been fuelled by persistent pregnancy rumours back in Canberra.

  126. Peter Campion
    #2653058, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:17 pm

    “Mueslis don’t feel British”

    Duh – they’re not from the same culture!

  127. Elle
    #2653059, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:18 pm

    A piss weak panel! A reflection of our parliament.

  128. Old School Conservative
    #2653060, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:18 pm

    Shit! Tony Jones defending the right to stop terrorists coming back to Australia.
    Did I hear correctly?

  129. egg_
    #2653061, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:19 pm

    Muzzo gets short with Snowcone.

  130. Davey Boy
    #2653062, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:19 pm

    Tony – quotes burning alive, beheading to KamelA
    CamelA – I’m not defending that BUT what about the poor sixteen and seventeen year olds who were there
    Dilberserk – governments have to defend their people (ALP policy???) we have to be cautious but won’t shed a tear but WON’T SOMEBODY THINK OF THE CHILDREN

  131. Peter Campion
    #2653063, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:19 pm

    Easy solution for stateless terrorists.

    Pinochet’s chopper fleet.

  132. egg_
    #2653064, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:21 pm

    Tony Jones defending the right to stop terrorists coming back to Australia.

    He’s probably privy to more National Security info than Joe Public.

  133. Old School Conservative
    #2653065, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:21 pm

    Wrong subject – “slippery slope” argument is raised. That’s the province of SSM.

  134. Carpe Jugulum
    #2653066, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:22 pm

    Question to Nutella about the greentards in tassie

    Suck shyte beta male

  135. Davey Boy
    #2653067, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    Back to Oz Polotics – Tassie’s wern’t buying the Greens Shytem how do the greens
    DiNatale – distraction squirrel – look Qld election! Look, Aboriginal woman! Oh ok, Tasssie was disappointing, but waffle waffle hopefully everyone will fall asleep the liberals big and powerful pokies $$$ bought the election

  136. Peter Campion
    #2653069, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    Damn, the comments on Youtube are brutal! Completely different from the ABC-selected tweets.

  138. egg_
    #2653072, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:24 pm

    Plibbers – pokies bad, drugs good?

  139. Carpe Jugulum
    #2653073, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:24 pm

    Looks like the junkies missus shot up in the green room earlier, talk about a low energy plonker.

  140. Bushkid
    #2653075, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:26 pm

    I’m getting the live stream picture on youtube, but not any comments.

  141. Turtle of WA
    #2653077, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:27 pm

    Left on left action. Good one.

  142. Davey Boy
    #2653078, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:27 pm

    DiNatale: Stop Adani! Bring the Innocent Asylum peoples here! Da Fairness! Da Equalidy!!!
    Dilberserk: we’re more smug than the Greens they voted against the poor pensioners and look what happened to Lee Rhiannon! Yah Boo!

  143. notafan
    #2653079, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:27 pm

    I don’t know Peter.

    Whatever it was she’s had her money’s worth.

  144. Carpe Jugulum
    #2653080, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:27 pm

    Junkies missus spruiks the ex ANF/ACTU hacks credentials.

    Lefties cannabilising each other now

  145. Peter Campion
    #2653082, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:27 pm

    I’m getting the live stream picture on youtube, but not any comments.

    If in full-screen mode, press escape.

  146. Carpe Jugulum
    #2653083, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:28 pm

    Greentards want to stop a mine in Qld to keep people in Melbournistan happy, FMD.

  147. Turtle of WA
    #2653084, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:28 pm

    Dilberserk: we’re more smug than the Greens they voted against the poor pensioners and look what happened to Lee Rhiannon! Yah Boo!

    Plebs aligns herself with the far left of the far left Greentards.

  148. overburdened
    #2653086, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:28 pm

    Expats includes WA
    +1

  149. Turtle of WA
    #2653087, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:29 pm

    So is coal good or bad, Tanya?

  150. Elle
    #2653088, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:29 pm

    Plibersick, dissing all parties.

  151. Davey Boy
    #2653090, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:30 pm

    Tony: “could you say that metaphorically, coal is good”
    Dolberserk: “WTF does that mean?”

  152. Turtle of WA
    #2653091, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:30 pm

    Expats includes WA
    +1

    WAXIT now.

  154. Spider
    #2653095, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:31 pm

    Carpe Jugulum – Di Nutella – the most punchable face in Oz

    In Qld late to the show.

    Sorry Adam Bandt wins hands down. The smarminess most cowardly beta male who ever drew breath.

  155. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2653096, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:31 pm

    WAXIT now.

    Political asylum to all on the Cat!

  156. Peter Campion
    #2653097, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:31 pm

    Di Nutterly – … the Batman by-election …

    It’s the BatPERSON by-election!

  157. Davey Boy
    #2653098, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:32 pm

    DiNatalae: Action on Climate Change generates an enormous number of jerbs

  158. Old School Conservative
    #2653099, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:32 pm

    Angus Taylor is winning the argument between Plibersec and Di Natale.

  159. Bushkid
    #2653100, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:32 pm

    Thanks Peter C.

    Carpe Jugulum
    #2653083, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:28 pm
    Greentards want to stop a mine in Qld to keep people in Melbournistan happy, FMD.

    Seems Shortonbrains has finally decided the ALP needs to win Batman more than to needs to represent da wukkas who might get jobs if the project goes ahead. Now saying he/the ALP doesn’t support the Adani mine – well that’s what he’s saying this five minutes.

  160. Carpe Jugulum
    #2653102, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:33 pm

    Junkies missus on the defensive over Batman election

  161. overburdened
    #2653104, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:34 pm

    kibbutzing
    I am reminded of the terrorist love doll that blew itself up story.
    I can’t attest to the factual data

  162. Peter Campion
    #2653105, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:34 pm

    Di Nutterly says the Greens are great. He meant “the Greens grate”.

  163. Carpe Jugulum
    #2653107, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:34 pm

    Swampy has question on Pine Gap and drone strikes and the USA and i have no idea what this paranoid pillock is on about.

    Apparently di nutella does – uber dumb.

  164. Davey Boy
    #2653108, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:35 pm

    Tonye “we will leave it there as we have now all heard the BatmanMass Debate”

  165. Carpe Jugulum
    #2653110, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:36 pm

    Hey Japan gets a gig, i still have no idea what this drooling cretin is on about

  166. egg_
    #2653111, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:37 pm

    Muzzos hate drones.
    Drones trump terrorism?

  167. Peter Campion
    #2653112, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:37 pm

    “Hiroshima and Nagasaki”

    Nice places these days, aren’t they, Carpe?

  168. Turtle of WA
    #2653113, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:37 pm

    Batman is turning the left against itself.

    Nananananananananananananananana.

  169. overburdened
    #2653114, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:37 pm

    Angus : people who make shocking criminal errors of judgement must face consequences, Australians want to see punishment, removal of citizenship
    (?Remind me again Angus who our government is negotiating with to return to Australia?)
    Di Natale: “Good people make shocking decisions” GOOD PEOPLE ????? wot a d-head

    there is a kernel of truth in what di natale is reported to have said.
    Factum non Dictum they are no good.
    I thought this was obvious.

  170. duncanm
    #2653115, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:38 pm

    viet – fuckin – nam. Spare me

  171. duncanm
    #2653116, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:39 pm

    Pliberdribbles… what’s she rambling about?

  172. Old School Conservative
    #2653117, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:39 pm

    Tanya – would we still get intelligence from America if we hadn’t supported them in Vietnam?

  173. Bushkid
    #2653118, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:39 pm

    Davey Boy
    #2653108, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:35 pm
    Tonye “we will leave it there as we have now all heard the BatmanMass Debate

    Covers it nicely.

  174. Carpe Jugulum
    #2653119, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:39 pm

    Nice places these days, aren’t they, Carpe?

    Yes they are lovely cities, very easy to get around

  175. Elle
    #2653120, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:39 pm

    Not a strong Libertarian or Conservative view expressed tonight at all. Weak!

  176. Peter Campion
    #2653121, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:40 pm

    Thank fvck that’s over.

  177. Carpe Jugulum
    #2653122, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:40 pm

    Nananananananananananananananana.

    Batman

  178. Turtle of WA
    #2653124, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:41 pm

    Bob Carr. Grattan Institute. Tim Flannery. FMD.

  179. Habib
    #2653126, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:41 pm

    You’re missing “Magnum Force” for this pointless Pravda provided punch-on. Worst of the franchise but still better than the brain damage that inevitably results from that level of bovine stupidity.

  180. Carpe Jugulum
    #2653127, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:42 pm

    Ok Troops

    Interruptions came in at 37

    Bela Bartok you are now the proud owner of the arseless chaps with the tassells and rhinestone trim.

    Wear them with pride

  181. Carpe Jugulum
    #2653128, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:43 pm

    I’m done troops

    Thanks for playing all

    Oyasumi Nasai

  182. Peter Campion
    #2653129, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:43 pm

    You’re missing “Magnum Force”

    Watching both at once, Habib.

  183. Pecker
    #2653130, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:43 pm

    Many thanks Carpe..goodnight all

  184. Turtle of WA
    #2653131, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:44 pm

    Habib, is that the one where he’s against the bad cops, as a sop to the critics who criticised him glorifying vigilantism?

  186. Elle
    #2653134, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:45 pm

    Go Bela!
    Thank you, Carpe! Alluring, as always.

  187. Westie woman
    #2653140, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:54 pm

    Thanks Carpe and see you next week!

  188. Habib
    #2653148, posted on March 5, 2018 at 11:05 pm

    Easy solution for stateless terrorists.

    Pinochet’s chopper fleet.

    Add their apologists and enablers to the pax manifest.

  189. Habib
    #2653152, posted on March 5, 2018 at 11:13 pm

    That’s it, Touché. Actually not the worst, I forgot “The Enforcer” which was almost entirely politically correct until the dopey dyke stopped a round, and Filthy Harold smoked a terrorist at close range with a LAW. (Was probably actually too close to have armed, and would’ve just knocked a six inch hole through his sternum, but I tend toward pedantry).

  190. Bela Bartok
    #2653156, posted on March 5, 2018 at 11:16 pm

    I’d like to thank God (I.e. Harvey Weinstein).. ooops
    I’d like to wear a black chiffon number and make all wimminses stand up because patriarchy and no hypocrisy.
    You really like me…

  191. egg_
    #2653162, posted on March 5, 2018 at 11:21 pm

    The Green Room must’ve been a hoot with that lot.
    Zzzzzzzzzzzz…

