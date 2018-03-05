RIP Roger Bannister

The first sub four minute mile man.
Liberty Quote
If you are not free to choose wrongly and irresponsibly, you are not free at all.— Jacob Hornberger
-
-
Yes! Then went back to school.
4 minute mile?
I want the B-sample tested.
Now you mention it.
He was a medical man☺.
Inspirational.
Those were great days innocence abounded ,most of the commos were in Russia and China not all over the place like now . Philby ,Burgess,McLean and the Cambridge cell were doin what they did best . The “refugees” from the socialist Nazis were spying on US nuclear secrets to give to the Reds . Good days if you made $40 a week you were doing ok .cigs and beer were cheap ,there were pubs on every corner ,and drunks all over the place. Percy Cerutti was training our future 4 minute milers at Portsea ry[unning up and down the dunes .
My dear old friend and running partner Cecil, a Cambridge man, regularly competed against Roger Bannister in the early 1950s. He spoke glowingly of Bannister this morning over a coffee at Leighton Beach here in Perth. Cecil, who will soon turn 88 himself, is still competing in Masters’ Athletics.
When I lived in Oxford, and went to Mass at the Franciscan church on Iffley Road most mornings, I used to walk there past the Iffley Road playing fields where the record was broken. The little street next to it was called Bannister Close.