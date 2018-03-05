RIP Roger Bannister

Posted on 10:49 am, March 5, 2018 by Rafe Champion

The first sub four minute mile man.

8 Responses to RIP Roger Bannister

  1. stackja
    #2652361, posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:55 am

    Yes! Then went back to school.

  2. Leigh Lowe
    #2652379, posted on March 5, 2018 at 11:17 am

    4 minute mile?
    I want the B-sample tested.

  3. Rafe
    #2652386, posted on March 5, 2018 at 11:33 am

    Now you mention it.
    He was a medical man☺.

  4. Old School Conservative
    #2652387, posted on March 5, 2018 at 11:33 am

    Inspirational.

  5. stackja
    #2652388, posted on March 5, 2018 at 11:34 am

    Roger Bannister
    From Wikipedia

    After his relative failure at the 1952 Olympics, Bannister spent two months deciding whether to give up running. He set himself on a new goal: to be the first man to run a mile in under four minutes.[7] Accordingly, he intensified his training and did hard intervals.

    On 2 May 1953, he made an attempt on the British record at Oxford. Paced by Chris Chataway, Bannister ran 4:03.6, shattering Wooderson’s 1945 standard. “This race made me realise that the four-minute mile was not out of reach,” said Bannister.

    On 27 June, a mile race was inserted into the programme of the Surrey schools athletic meeting. Australian runner Don Macmillan, ninth in the 1500 m at the 1952 Olympics, set a strong pace with 59.6 and 1:59.7 for two laps. He gave up after 2​1⁄2 laps, but Chris Brasher took up the pace. Brasher had jogged the race, allowing Bannister to lap him so he could be a fresh pace-setter. At ¾ mile, Bannister was at 3:01.8, the record—and first sub-four-minute mile—in reach. But the effort fell short with a finish in 4:02.0, a time bettered by only Andersson and Hägg. British officials would not allow this performance to stand as a British record, which, Bannister felt in retrospect, was a good decision. “My feeling as I look back is one of great relief that I did not run a four-minute mile under such artificial circumstances,” he said.

    But other runners were making attempts at the four-minute barrier and coming close as well. American Wes Santee ran 4:02.4 on 5 June, the fourth-fastest mile ever. And at the end of the year, Australian John Landy ran 4:02.0.

    Sub-4-minute mile
    This historic event took place on 6 May 1954 during a meet between British AAA and Oxford University at Iffley Road Track in Oxford, watched by about 3,000 spectators.[9] With winds up to 25 miles per hour (40 km/h) before the event,[9] Bannister had said twice that he favoured not running, to conserve his energy and efforts to break the 4-minute barrier; he would try again at another meet. However, the winds dropped just before the race was scheduled to begin, and Bannister did run.

    The pace-setters from his major 1953 attempts, future Commonwealth Games gold medallist Chris Chataway from the 2 May attempt and future Olympic Games gold medallist Chris Brasher from the 27 June attempt, combined to provide pacing on this historic day. The race[9] was broadcast live by BBC Radio and commented on by 1924 Olympic 100 metres champion Harold Abrahams, of Chariots of Fire fame.

    Bannister had begun his day at a hospital in London, where he sharpened his racing spikes and rubbed graphite on them so they would not pick up too much cinder ash. He took a mid-morning train from Paddington Station to Oxford, nervous about the rainy, windy conditions that afternoon.[7]

    Being a dual-meet format, there were seven men entered in the mile: Alan Gordon, George Dole and Nigel Miller from Oxford University and four British AAA runners – Bannister, his two pacemakers Brasher and Chataway and Tom Hulatt. Nigel Miller arrived as a spectator and he only realised that he was due to run when he read the programme. Efforts to borrow a running kit failed and he could not take part, thus reducing the field to six.[10]

    The race went off as scheduled at 6:00 pm, and Brasher and Bannister went immediately to the lead.[9] Brasher, wearing No. 44, led both the first lap in 58 seconds and the half-mile in 1:58, with Bannister (No. 41) tucked in behind, and Chataway (No. 42) a stride behind Bannister.[7] Chataway moved to the front after the second lap and maintained the pace with a 3:01 split at the bell. Chataway continued to lead around the front turn until Bannister began his finishing kick with about 275 yards to go (just over a half-lap), running the last lap in just under 59 seconds.[11]

    The stadium announcer for the race was Norris McWhirter, who went on to co-publish and co-edit the Guinness Book of Records.[12] He excited the crowd by delaying the announcement of the time Bannister ran as long as possible:[13]

    Ladies and gentlemen, here is the result of event nine, the one mile: first, number forty one, R. G. Bannister, Amateur Athletic Association and formerly of Exeter and Merton Colleges, Oxford, with a time which is a new meeting and track record, and which—subject to ratification—will be a new English Native, British National, All-Comers, European, British Empire and World Record. The time was three…

    The roar of the crowd drowned out the rest of the announcement. Bannister’s time was 3 minutes, 59.4 seconds.

  6. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2652405, posted on March 5, 2018 at 11:57 am

    Those were great days innocence abounded ,most of the commos were in Russia and China not all over the place like now . Philby ,Burgess,McLean and the Cambridge cell were doin what they did best . The “refugees” from the socialist Nazis were spying on US nuclear secrets to give to the Reds . Good days if you made $40 a week you were doing ok .cigs and beer were cheap ,there were pubs on every corner ,and drunks all over the place. Percy Cerutti was training our future 4 minute milers at Portsea ry[unning up and down the dunes .

  7. Ubique
    #2652409, posted on March 5, 2018 at 12:02 pm

    My dear old friend and running partner Cecil, a Cambridge man, regularly competed against Roger Bannister in the early 1950s. He spoke glowingly of Bannister this morning over a coffee at Leighton Beach here in Perth. Cecil, who will soon turn 88 himself, is still competing in Masters’ Athletics.

  8. Philippa Martyr
    #2652424, posted on March 5, 2018 at 12:22 pm

    When I lived in Oxford, and went to Mass at the Franciscan church on Iffley Road most mornings, I used to walk there past the Iffley Road playing fields where the record was broken. The little street next to it was called Bannister Close.

