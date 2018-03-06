And the news is that this is not news

I’m with marcus on taking a hard approach to dealing with the left. I just came across this, which is a report in an obscure journal about a statement made by the President of the United States, via twitter, that no one else seems to have mentioned, so far as I can tell: Obama’s work to discredit the Trump campaign was ‘bigger than Watergate,’ Trump tweets. This is literally true, and where is anyone else to make this into a story?

Why did the Obama Administration start an investigation into the Trump Campaign (with zero proof of wrongdoing) long before the Election in November? Wanted to discredit so Crooked H would win. Unprecedented. Bigger than Watergate! Plus, Obama did NOTHING about Russian meddling.

5:22 AM – 5 Mar 2018

That the story is also anti-Trump in tone and content is almost by the way. Meanwhile those who should bless the day he became president agonise over putting tariffs on steel and aluminium.