And the news is that this is not news

I’m with marcus on taking a hard approach to dealing with the left. I just came across this, which is a report in an obscure journal about a statement made by the President of the United States, via twitter, that no one else seems to have mentioned, so far as I can tell: Obama’s work to discredit the Trump campaign was ‘bigger than Watergate,’ Trump tweets. This is literally true, and where is anyone else to make this into a story?
Why did the Obama Administration start an investigation into the Trump Campaign (with zero proof of wrongdoing) long before the Election in November? Wanted to discredit so Crooked H would win. Unprecedented. Bigger than Watergate! Plus, Obama did NOTHING about Russian meddling.
`
That the story is also anti-Trump in tone and content is almost by the way. Meanwhile those who should bless the day he became president agonise over putting tariffs on steel and aluminium.
Steve
Talk to Ross Cameron.
He gets it.
Almost no-one else does.
MSM hate DT. This is not news.
Yep. Putting tariffs on goods and services is a huge mistake and he should be condemned for it.
Apparently dumping steel from rampant state subsidised overproduction to damage your competitors is all part and parcel of “free trade”. free as in free to steal any intellectual property you can get your hands and free to demolish your competitors with dirt cheap labour and government dollars.
Another triumph of dogma over reality
The tariff move is a gambit in a larger strategy. He’s tweeted that they will come off for Canada and Mexico contingent on satisfactory NAFTA negotiations.
Many tears will be shed in Quebec and Ontario before this year is out. Parmalat will not be pleased. Saputo & Agropur may have to squeeze their overseas operations for profit if they loose the Canadian supply management protection.
Confused Old Misfit (#2653446, posted on March 6, 2018 at 10:57 am) says: ‘The tariff move is a gambit in a larger strategy.’
Exactly.
Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV) (#2653444, posted on March 6, 2018 at 10:54 am) ‘Apparently dumping steel from rampant state subsidised overproduction to damage your competitors is all part and parcel of “free trade”. free as in free to steal any intellectual property you can get your hands and free to demolish your competitors with dirt cheap labour and government dollars.’
Exactly.
If there was a sense that Trump wanted tariffs as a long term strategy, it might be different. But no, it is a negotiating strategy. If tariffs are irrational, all the better, as a negotiating strategy. If people scream they are irrational, they are helping him. That’s good, as I want his negotiations to succeed.
Why Trump Won
A great uproar goes forth from the enemies of the Trump Beast, with much gnashing of hair and pulling of teeth. He will be a terrible President, they say, and they may well be right. There are ominous signs, particularly as regards foreign policy, and he seems radically incoherent and contradictory. Interestingly, his critics have no slight idea why he won. The reason is obvious: He won because everybody was campaigning for him, in particular the media, Hillary, Black Lives Matter, Obama, Democrats, and far leftists. Everybody worked for Trump. He couldn’t lose.
The election was a referendum on Marie Antoinette’s court. It was the revolt of the unnoticed downtrodden, the financially sinking, the working classes rising against privileged snots–but it was engineered by the elites. The glittering elect of course did not say “working class,” this being a loaded phrase redolent of Marxism and of the Democratic Party of five decades back, before it became a royal court. They spoke instead of disgruntled white men, racists, homophobes, sexists, and the Islamonauseated–phobic, I meant.
The rich and powerful are on display in Washington, white, well-paid, secure, above average in intelligence, often from Oberlin, Amherst, Swarthmore, Yale. The better sorts of schools, you know. They cluster in Washington’s posh barrios of Bethesda, Upper Connecticut, Cap Hill, and Great Falls. They drink together and talk to each other and believe that they must be right because everyone they know agrees with them.
Theirs is not a personal arrogance–they are nice people and you would like them–but an arrogance of class. Since nobody tells them they they are either arrogant or a class, they do not know. Since everybody around them lives at a high standard, it does not occur to them that they they live at a high standard. They exist in a small mental box.
They do not know that that in the bleak down-scale strip development of Jeff Davis Highway, a half-hour away, reeking of exhaust and blowing with trash, an aged veteran on crutches lives in a dismal residential motel. Every mourning he hobbles to Dixie Lee’s Diner–I forget its actual name–for a cheap breakfast because it is all he has. Or ever will. He is waiting to die. The elite don’t know, and wouldn’t care.
The upper crust are also moral frauds, though they do not know this either. Nice liberals to the roots of their teeth, in principle they believe that we should all love each other, and they hate anyone who doesn’t. In practice they approximate George Wallace. Ask when they last went to the ghetto for dinner, whether they have ever been in a restaurant with a majority black clientele, whether they would send their precious children to the public schools of New York. Ask whether they have a blue-collar friend.
The privileged worked hard for Trump. Every time they described his people as uneducated white males, implicit dregs, they drove votes to Donald. And they so described the working class unceasingly.
It made him President. Good, bad, or indifferent, it is how he got in.
The privileged denigrated all whites unlike themselves. Then Hillary made her “deplorables” speech, confirming her contempt for half of America–those uneducated, shapeless, dull-witted proles in Flyover Land, obese, farting and belching, swilling Bud, watching NASCAR for god’s sake in awful trailers. And why not not sneer at them? Why did Hillary need their votes? Did not Rachel Maddow love her?
For Trump it was gold, pure gold. If he had written her speech, he could not have come up with a better line to destroy her. It was the purest product of the establishment’s hubris. She did it to herself. Sweet.
It made him President.
Fred Reed
Donald Trump is not going to betray deliberately the revolution that he launched. That is because he did not launch a revolution.
There are four driving forces in the lives of successful males: money, sex, power, and fame. More than any man in American history, Donald Trump is going to prove to be the incarnation of all four. There is nobody else in American history to match him in this regard.
He has done what no one in the history of the United States has done. He has been elected President of the United States, and he really is beholden to nobody. He has no experience in politics. He was not vetted by the powers that be. He has no agenda. We have, for the first time in American history, a President who got the position entirely on his own. We speak of the powers behind the throne. There are no powers behind the throne. But there will be on January 20.
Donald Trump never had a list of men and women who are independent of the existing power base that runs this country.
Here is the problem that Trump now faces. He doesn’t know anything about the federal government. He really doesn’t. He doesn’t know who’s on first. He doesn’t know the good guys from the bad guys. He is surrounded by people like Newt Gingrich (CFR) and Rudy Giuliani. We already know where this is headed.
Gary North
But Gary North
(my emphasis)
But they are NOT in fact Newt Gingrich or Rudy Giuliani and Trump is a very strong personality and unlikely to follow any one particular piece of advice to the letter. Moreover he is quite intellectually nimble and fully capable of reversing course in midstream without a scintilla of remorse or concern on how this might be perceived.
In passing it might be noted that of those “powers” that were “behind the throne” on 20 January few have been left standing.
NAFTA Round Seven Ends in Mexico City With Negligible Progress – USTR Lighthizer Remarks (Transcript)…
