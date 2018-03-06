Australian governments are far more effective at killing the aluminium industry than Donald Trump

I have a post in the Spectator, a shortened version of which is as follows
It seemed too good to be true: Snowy being bought by the Commonwealth from state governments in what appeared as a money creation process – the Commonwealth had no apparent increase in debt or other costs, while Victoria and New South Wales got $6 billion for their Snowy shares. The reason behind the acquisition was to simplify the political process whereby the Snowy 2 pump storage project is pursued.
The credibility of innovative balance sheet practices aside, what we also now have is a major electricity generator owned by the government operating as a rival to other businesses in a market which is highly competitive. The Minister for Energy is responsible for the government’s energy policy and is also the shareholding minister of the major entity.
The suggestion that the Commonwealth acquisition might foreshadow bestowing favours on a particular technology and entity is more compelling in the context of Minister Frydenberg’s boss, Malcolm Turnbull. As a rusted-on supporter of carbon-light electricity generation, Turnbull has clearly been the driver of the Snowy 2 project. He also insisted on locking-in Australian greenhouse gas abatement policy by ratifying the Paris Agreement the day after Donald Trump was elected President on a platform that promised to torpedo it. In addition, Mr Turnbull has made key green energy supporting appointments, including his Departmental head, Martin Parkinson, and Chief Scientist, Alan Finkel.
Snowy Hydro Chief Operating Officer, Roger Whitby said “Snowy 2 is a project assuming the world that most players accept, where coal-fired generation is ageing and retiring and there’s increasing penetration of intermittent renewable energy. Clearly, if we have a reversion, essentially, to the past then of course under that scenario Snowy 2 is not viable.”
There is therefore a strong likelihood that the government’s interests as a shareholder of Snowy will operate to forestall new plant that might adversely affect the project’s economics even if such new plant would reduce electricity prices.
All of this assumes a new topicality in light of the threats of President Trump to place tariffs on Australian aluminium and steel.
Tomago, the giant NSW aluminium smelter, like all other Australian aluminium smelters (and a chunk of steel production) will need to close if the present renewable subsidy continues to operate and to destroy the low cost power industry Australia enjoyed just three years ago. Portland in Victoria is already on life-support following the closure of Hazelwood.
We do not know what price the Snowy board is factoring-in to allow Snowy 2 pump storage to proceed but it would be at least $80 per MWh and likely over $100 per MWh.
The irony of the Trump threats of dumping tariffs is that such measures may not be necessary – Australian politicians are far more capable of destroying our own industry than anyone in Washington.
Alan,
Do we actually have waste energy to pump water uphill? I thought that the original Snowy Scheme used excess energy at night from fixed output coal fired generators to pump the water uphill rather than dissipate it. With the Eastern Grid now supported by coal, gas and wind surely the system is more flexible and not producing nearly as much waste energy.
Tony
It’s not of course remotely possible that there is an undesirable, uncompensated harm associated with the burning of the coal that fires these hot house industries. Not even the faintest chance …
As I understand it, there were previous feasibility studies done on snowy 2.0. If that the case, it stands to reason that it would only become feasible at a higher price.
Compounding this is the fact that baseload and storage is more cost effective than renewables and storage. This is shown in Germany where pumped hydro which had been operating for almost 100 years is now struggling unless prices increase significantly. This is because baseload and storage cycle predictably on a daily basis. Renewables cycle on a noisy regime of varying, sporadic inputs that can cycle over many days, weeks, months and seasons. Storage will need to be comparatively very large in storage and power capacity. The amount of installed renewables will need to be many times the nameplate capacity of baseload in order to have any show of keeping up. Prepare yourself to be incentivized for load management in Orwellian speak. The prognosis is not good.
W#ell said Alan. Must have hit the spot as the warming loonies are straight on to it. I hope one day that someone invents a time machine so we can send these snowflakes back to the Middle Ages.
Not even the faintest chance …
None that can be measured with any degree of competency.
No doubt Jermey Corbyn will be trumpeting this as the Australians leading the way in the renationalization of utilities.
Not even the faintest chance
Absolutely
Anyone sufficiently gullible that they can not realise that dogma including global warming, climate change, sea level rise, anthropogenic warming, CO2 pollution etc. is superstitious nonsense should not have the opportunity to exercise power or make decisions in a rational society.
During the drought of the late ‘90s – early ‘00s Snowy Hydro ran out of water and was using gas generators, one a plant using “old aircraft jet engines to drive turbines”.
My God it’s shitting me what the Turnbulls are doing to this country, it’s not incompetence it’s wilful destruction.
Steel and aluminium are a necessity and are going to be smelted in increasing quantities whether we are stupid enough to kill off our energy-intensive industries or not. The certainty is that any capacity we force to close will be picked by countries with far lower pollution controls and other environmental safeguards than exist here. The end result is simply more pollution and loss of Australian jobs and living standards.
Quite so, Ubique.
We would be a very good example, although perhaps not in the way our political lords and masters think.
I favour cutting our exports of aluminum to the U.S., at least until they learn to pronounce it correctly.
Aluminium smelters have had a pretty sweet deal in Australia for a very long time. It would be interesting to see how some of those long term power purchase agreements compared to the cost of production over time. Aluminium is basically solid electricity and is just plonked anywhere in the world where it is the cheapest. No surprise that it is no longer Australia.
As their abc and their friends progressively agree, the future is services.
We can be just such a wealthy country, once we deindustrialise and give everybody good nice clean jobs doing good nice clean things.
Import enough mass tens of millions of clients and customers and Sydney can be as wealthy as Shanghai, and Melbourne as wealthy as Calcutta.
At least for the correct sort of people.
Comrades.
Portland was a joke from the start. The power price was negotiated by politicians over the objection of Treasury. The location (in the Minister’s electorate) was as far from the power generator as possible causing a huge cost in transmission investment and line loss. When it was reviewed in public finally by Stockdale the “remaining” subsidy to Alcoa was estimated at billions.
Tomago was a deal done by Wran with a guy named Xavier Nosten of Pechiney. Another boondoggle.
Gladstone was Joh’s deal with Comalco, which came with a bundle of Comalco shares.
As HBB says, these guys are carpet baggers.
If you can think of something then let us know, Pyrmonter.
right – but you need a source of bauxite.
Australia has the largest reserves of any non-shithole ( ™ Trump) country
That we don’t have a huge Nuclear power plant driven Aluminium smelter near one of our deep-water ports exporting Aluminium ingots around the world 24/7 is a damning indictment on successive governments from both sides of the fence.
btw – I’m not sure Tomago is mentioned. Its about an order of magnitude smaller than three of four other smelters in Aus (WA, NT and Qld).
It is truly depressing to see Australia’s Green-Marxist ruling elites doing to Australia’s economy what Maoism and ‘the Great Leap Forward’ did to China’s economy and what Stalinism and the ‘5 year Plans’ did to the Russian economy. As you say, it’s not just incompetence, it is wilful destruction of our prosperity and freedom.
Why has the Snowy re-nationalisation not drawn more criticism ?
I feel like I’m entering 1930’s Italy
WA alumina industry is largely powered by NW Shelf gas and the original purchase agreements, alongside the government owned electricity generators, allowed the project to get off the ground in the first place. Alumina can be shipped anywhere in the world.
Good question. Hopefully Peanut Head or his replacement will kill it off anyway and the only sunk costs will be tens of millions to Big Consulting and Big Accounting.
Baristas will be among the first to be replaced by walking, talking robots, and also the last.
Because that’s all we’ll have left to replace at the end of this cycle of lunacy.
NSW in possession of $6Billion from the sale, should immediately commit those funds to establish two new HELE coal-fired power stations to ensure baseload stability and lower prices.
Gladstone was the best fishing spot on the East Coast in 1963, and a pretty town, as well.
Latest word on fish in Gladstone Harbour is that they’re covered in ulcers and you can’t eat them.
Wouldn’t be anything to do with the poxy Industries poisoning the place for the last 50 years?
Surely not.
Tomago, the giant NSW aluminium smelter, like all other Australian aluminium smelters (and a chunk of steel production)………………..
Alan – my understanding is that there is no “…..chunk of steel production……” because it has already, more or less, been shut down anyway. Reports that Kembla has only 1 operational furnace out of the 5 at Bluescope already decommissioned with no plans to recommission because of refit costs and Whyalla needing a microscope to see if it still breathing.
The government giveth the subsidy (for cheap power for aluminium) and the government taketh away.
If we consider direct reduction as a new process then we do not need high energy inputs thus obviating the need for subsidised power. So the dilemma becomes what if there is a new process for refining bauxite that is vastly cheaper than the current method. The what if for the tariff wall of lad Trump?.
Correct, Bear, you can probably refine alumina from bauxite anywhere, although you do still need electricity, plus feasible/cost effective transport of the bauxite inbound and the alumina outbound. Alumina is only the product of refining the bauxite, not the end product of aluminium.
It’s the transforming of the alumina powder into aluminium metal – the smelting process – that takes the greater, massive amounts of electricity.
Neenee
#2653922, posted on March 6, 2018 at 8:24 pm
NSW in possession of $6Billion from the sale, should immediately commit those funds to establish two new HELE coal-fired power stations to ensure baseload stability and lower prices.
Nah, they’ll probably build a couple more football stadiums.
From here:
What rubbish. The deal is one level of government buying something from another level of government. No savings are being made, and no new revenue is being generated. To use this mere paper transfer of an asset from state to federal level as an excuse for yet more government spending is a disgrace.