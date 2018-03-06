Tom Mullen: Economics Was Invented to Refute Trump’s Tariff Arguments

When Adam Smith wrote Wealth of Nations, it wasn’t to refute the “godless socialists” 21st-century Republican voters believe are taking over the world. It was to refute the kinds of protectionist ideas championed by conservatives like Edmund Burke and Alexander Hamilton in Smith’s day, Abraham Lincoln eighty years later, and Trump today.
Bastiat remade Smith’s case in 1848. Henry Hazlitt did so again in 1946. Still, these economic fallacies persist because they offer the victims of other bad economic policies villains they can blame for largely self-inflicted wounds.
The Broken Window Fallacy
Every time a Trump supporter sees “Made in China” on a pair of sneakers, he throws up his hands and says, “Do you see that? They’re stealing our manufacturing jobs.” He then repeats a version of Bastiat’s broken window fallacy. It goes something like this:
China puts tariffs on our products so our exports can’t compete in its markets. But we don’t put tariffs on China’s exports, making their sneakers cheaper than we can make them here. American sneaker manufacturing jobs go to China, but no Chinese manufacturing jobs come to the United States.
What is unseen is the money American consumers no longer have when the tariffs are put in place.
Not only do millions of Americans lose their jobs, say the protectionists, but all of the money they would have spent domestically is instead spent in China. This causes other American businesses to fail, cut production, or not expand as much as they otherwise would. The unemployed American factory worker doesn’t eat out at the local restaurant. The restaurant needs fewer wait staff and cooks, who in turn don’t have money to spend on new clothing, etc.
As Bastiat would say, this is “what is seen.” But their argument ignores what is unseen.
What is unseen is the money American consumers no longer have when the tariffs are put in place. For example, the tariff may result in them paying $200 for the same pair of sneakers they previously paid $100 for. That means they no longer have $100 they previously had after buying the sneakers, which they could spend on other products. Whatever jobs they were supporting with that $100 are now lost.
The Jobs
To this, the protectionist might say, “But the $100 savings on a pair of sneakers doesn’t replace the entire $50,000-per-year sneaker manufacturing job that has been lost.” This is just more of the same fallacy.
First, the entire $50,000 is not lost. All other things being equal, the unemployed sneaker factory employee goes to another job. The job may pay less, but that is only because the higher salary earned making sneakers when the tariff was in place was not the true market price for that job. It was artificially inflated by government intervention.
When the ledger is balanced, Americans, in general, are far better off without the tariff.
Regardless, what is lost is only the difference between the employee’s previous salary and his new one.
Second, one must compare the number of sneaker manufacturing jobs lost to the number of consumers of sneakers. While all of apparel manufacturing never employed more than about a million people in the U.S., sneaker consumers alone number in the tens or hundreds of millions.
When the ledger is balanced, Americans, in general, are far better off without the tariff on sneakers. They now have $100 for every pair consumed to improve their own quality of life and to create millions of jobs which wouldn’t exist if they didn’t have that extra $100 to spend.
The same goes for all manufacturing jobs “lost” to China and other countries. The lower prices Americans pay for automobiles, clothing, Apple iPhones, and Bobcats allow them to patronize those American industries which operate more efficiently than their overseas competitors. That’s called “comparative advantage,” something else free market advocates since Adam Smith have been educating people about.
Tariffs Are Just Taxes
The principle applies equally to production as to consumption. The steel and aluminum tariffs proposed this week purport to create jobs in the domestic steel and aluminum industries. But what about the domestic manufacturers who currently buy steel and aluminum from less-expensive foreign exporters? They now must raise their prices to cover their increased costs, making them less competitive in foreign markets and their consumers poorer by the amount of the price increases of their products after the tariff is levied.
Conservatives like to point out that American taxpayers “don’t owe other people houses.” I completely agree, but that sword cuts both ways. Neither do American taxpayers owe manufacturing workers a higher-paying job. And in the end, that’s all tariffs do: make American taxpayers subsidize artificially higher wages.
No matter what spurious arguments special interests make in favor of tariffs, they are, at the end of the day, just another tax.
President Trump says he is only levying the tariffs because other governments don’t treat American exporters fairly. “But those other countries aren’t lowering their tariffs! We need ‘fair trade!’” Virtually every mercantilist who ever lived made the same excuse, and it doesn’t make any more sense than any of the others. Even if another country continues to levy tariffs on its imports, Americans are still better off paying $100 for a given pair of sneakers than paying $200 for them, for all the same reasons.
But what if the other country enters a “free trade deal,” then subsidizes its manufacturers to give them an unfair advantage over our own? Bastiat eviscerated this fallacy 170 years ago with his “Petition of the Candlemakers.” Unless you’re in favor of a tariff on sunlight to protect manufacturers of LED light bulbs, you can’t be in favor of responding to subsidization of manufacturers in other countries with tariffs on imports entering your own.
No matter what spurious arguments special interests make in favor of tariffs, they are, at the end of the day, just another tax. No matter what foreign governments may be doing to “protect” manufacturers in their own countries, it never helps to respond by placing more taxes on ourselves.
Economics Applies to Everyone
And don’t forget, all the unseen, negative consequences of tariffs apply equally to foreigners. If they are taxing imports on automobiles, their citizens have less money to spend on other products. Their businesses that use imported materials must raise their prices and become less competitive. Any advantage they appear to gain in one sector, they lose in another, with the same overall net loss as we experience. The ability of foreign governments to protect their industries has a natural limit.
We’ve seen this movie before. The original wasn’t very good, and remakes are usually worse.
Tariffs are never beneficial to the economy and least of all when an inflationary bubble is about to pop. During the 1920s, the Federal Reserve augmented a natural economic boom with an inflationary monetary policy, turning the boom into a bubble. When the Fed finally began to tighten, the market crashed, and a recession followed. Republican President Herbert Hoover responded by signing the Smoot-Hawley tariff, which made an already-bad situation worse. He then began a series of interventions that differed from FDR’s “New Deal” only in scale.
FDR saw Hoover’s interventions and raised them, resulting in an almost two-decades-long depression. Contrary to conventional wisdom, it did not end because of WWII. The depression only ended when WWII ended and taxes and government spending were cut dramatically.
We’ve seen this movie before. The original wasn’t very good, and remakes are usually worse. Hopefully, Americans are finally getting wise. A FEE article on the Smoot-Hawley tariff is trending on Google. Let’s hope Bastiat and Hazlitt start trending next.
Tom Mullen
Tom Mullen is the author of Where Do Conservatives and Liberals Come From? And What Ever Happened to Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness? and A Return to Common Sense: Reawakening Liberty in the Inhabitants of America. For more information and more of Tom’s writing, visit www.tommullen.net.
This article was originally published on FEE.org. Read the original article.
regurgitating dogma does not make it applicable in all cases.
WWII led to the cutting of government taxes and spending, hey?
LOL.
who knew the steel industry was sacrificeable to chicoms.
What does the dogma say about sacrificing strategic industries to communists?
what else should we sacrifice? how about rare earth metals? should we let the chicoms take all that too?
economists never say anything about the rampant theft of intellectual property by chicoms, why is that?
please enough with the dogma.
Red China will win the trade war if allowed. DT wants a strong USA. A weak USA won’t help the world. Why doesn’t Red China cooperate on South China Sea? Same reason as trade, Xi wants domination. Why do some collaborate with Red China?
Ƶĩppʯ
do you have better idea, point us to the book article or copy past like me to read some other ideas.
otherwise you sound pathetic.
Ƶĩppʯ & Trump vs Adam Smith, Henry Hazlitt, Frédéric Bastiat
well guess who I am going to believe
The problem the “experts don’t acknowledge is that a great number of us do not like the way the present movie is playing out. Maybe the original movie wasn’t very good. But you have to ask yourself: “Who was it not good for?”
This new movie needs to have some scenes re-shot and others cut. Maybe we’d better have a quick look at the old to check that the plot line stays true.
The plot being to produce policies that produce the greatest possible good for the greatest possible number. Or, if you prefer, policies which produce the greatest number of opportunities for the greatest number of individuals. Sometimes these objectives are better achieved by governments doing little or nothing rather than a lot. Sometimes some nudging must be done to push things along in the desired direction.
Tariffs are taxes and taxes are a blunt instrument sometimes used to “nudge” behaviors. In the current climate they are likely being used to “nudge” the negotiating behavior of some of the US’s trading partners.
As I’ve said before – and I’m amazed that intelligent people cannot see this – Trump is applying a shock and awe strategy in order to re-calibrate and correct trade arrangements and deals which for decades have been tilted in favour of America’s economic competitors. There was a geo-strategic purpose behind such largesse during the Cold War but it is now time for orthodox national interest – not tactical welfarism – to govern America’s trade arrangements. This is policy reform at a paradigm level; it will not lead to catastrophic trade wars. It will lead to a rationalisation of bilateral and bloc-on-bloc trade for the United States.
It’s worth looking at the conditions under which free trade is advantageous:
– where capital is not tied up in equipment that cannot be repurposed
– where skilled labour can be instantaneously be retrained
– where free movement of labour from one nation to another is allowed
– where there is minimal to no sovereign risk of free trade ceasing
In a nutshell, free trade advocates assume that transition is not a bitch; that transition costs cannot be imposed by competing nations; that labour is fungible; that treating labour as fungible has no societal costs… it goes on.
Exactly who is ignoring broken windows?
I remember many years ago an Australian company owner trying to start manufacturing some product in the US saying, or words to the effect, ‘All you have to do is capture 1% of the US market and you have it made.’
Isn’t the US big enough to be self-sustaining no matter what happens in the rest of the world? Is the US now putting tariffs on everything?
CL gets it! 100%
Edmund Burke championed protectionism? Would anyone like to provide citations? Adam Smith named Burke as his foremost devotee.
Still, these economic fallacies persist because they offer the victims of other bad economic policies villains they can blame for largely self-inflicted wounds.
yes, blame guys behind a tree.
blame is on us –you,me.. –people who elect present and past politicians.
we are greedy do not want to work for peanut,
we want clean water and air, no pollution
we want safety
well You can’t have your cake and eat it (too).
We have met the enemy and he is us. —- but people like you need some else to blame.
The job may pay less, but that is only because the higher salary earned making sneakers when the tariff was in place was not the true market price for that job. It was artificially inflated by government intervention.
The market price of just about everything at present is inflated by government intervention.
We’re not living in an Economics text book and world leaders like Xi are not always rational actors.
Trump is trying to equalise things. It’s a short term tactic not a long term strategy. Electorally, he has the opportunity to do this because enough of those Americans displaced from jobs paying a reasonable wage due to supposedly free trade agreements voted for him. In any trade regime there will be winners and losers, but the political reality is that if that regime doesn’t result in a rise in general prosperity and well being it will be questioned. That’s democracy. Or perhaps you’d call it populism?
Max:
You are not the enemy.
Treat yourself like someone who you are responsible for helping.
Then you might feel better about the world.
Especially when rational is defined as per an economics text.
Confused Old Misfit
thanks ill pop some pills from matrix
jobs will come back if you :
work cheaper and harder
work with out safety regulations
work without environmental regulations
no free medicare
no social security
have lower company taxes
you do not need phd to know this.
America’s trade deficits are supposed to go on indefinitely until America is no more? That’s the globalists’ plan anyway.
President Trump is calling a halt – even up the so-called ‘free trade’ with American tariffs and see what happens. What happens is the countries that had it so good against America wake up. They can either put up their tariffs more and play tit-for-tat or agree to have no tariffs.
These days events occur in an instant in time without any context past present or future.
Faye say:
America’s trade deficits
last year I get bike from china $500.
did I make trade deficit?
is anything wrong with that trade?
your economic ignorance is fantastic, Sir.
Say’s Law applies here too. Ignore the dollar price, because that consumer of sneakers is also a producer. Therefore if the US economy becomes more self reliant the tariff will net out in dollar terms because while people pay more for sneakers, they in turn will be paid more for what they produce. The money price will settle out to reflect the relative availability of goods and services.
One of the things that always that I always liked about Austrian economics was its consistency, from micro to macro – in this case though I think an isolated micro case is being extrapolated too far to justify an ideological opposition to tariffs.
It is fanciful to claim that the Depression continued until after World War II. It is fitting facts to ideology.
As others have noted, Trump’s “tarriff” and “trade war” statements are merely the opening positions he has. He knows he will need to compromise. He also knows that the collective “Phew!” (both domestic and international) when he dials it back to what he really wants, will be enough to get what he really wants in place and leave the “other side” thinking they dodged a bullet. You’d think the “smart guys in the room” might have noticed that this is very similar to any number of Trump processes – NK nukes, Mexico wall, et al. Yet still the market has apoplexy when he makes such statements, even before negotiation starts. Presumably, they’ll notice eventually and avoid the pathetic over-reactions in future – or they would, if they weren’t all SJW, snowflake, leftie knob-ends.