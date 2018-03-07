Australians in the news

This story is everywhere across the American net today: Australian diplomat whose tip prompted FBI’s Russia-probe has tie to Clintons. What it means to us is hard to say, but this is an example of how it is being looked at in the US: THE CLINTONS’ TENTACLES: THEY’RE EVERYWHERE. As to the story itself, this is from The Hill, and this is how it begins:
The Australian diplomat whose tip in 2016 prompted the Russia-Trump investigation previously arranged one of the largest foreign donations to Bill and Hillary Clinton’s charitable efforts, documents show.
Former Australian Foreign Minister Alexander Downer’s role in securing $25 million in aid from his country to help the Clinton Foundation fight AIDS is chronicled in decade-old government memos archived on the Australian foreign ministry’s website.
Downer and former President Clinton jointly signed a Memorandum of Understanding in February 2006 that spread out the grant money over four years for a project to provide screening and drug treatment to AIDS patients in Asia.
The money was initially allocated to the Clinton Foundation but later was routed through an affiliate of the charity known as the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI), officials said. Australia was one of four foreign governments to donate more than $25 million to CHAI, records show.
In the years that followed, the project won praise for helping thousands of HIV-infected patients in Papua New Guinea, Vietnam, China and Indonesia, but also garnered criticism from auditors about “management weaknesses” and inadequate budget oversight, the memos show.
Downer, now Australia’s ambassador to London, provided the account of a conversation with Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos at a London bar in 2016 that became the official reason the FBI opened the Russia counterintelligence probe.
But lawmakers say the FBI didn’t tell Congress about Downer’s prior connection to the Clinton Foundation. Republicans say they are concerned the new information means nearly all of the early evidence the FBI used to justify its election-year probe of Trump came from sources supportive of the Clintons, including the controversial Steele dossier.
“The Clintons’ tentacles go everywhere. So, that’s why it’s important,” said Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) chairman of a House Oversight and Government Reform subcommittee that has been taking an increasingly visible role defending the Trump administration in the Russia probe. “We continue to get new information every week it seems that sort of underscores the fact that the FBI hasn’t been square with us.”
Spokesman for the FBI and Russia special counsel Robert Mueller declined comment.
Steve
Talk about ROFL.
But when are we going to check out ASIO and ASIS?
and DFAT
No one should be surprised that Downer is up to his neck with the Clintons. They are so bent and corrupt and Downer is such a wanker that they are just a natural fit.
The Downer / Papadopoulos story smelt off from the outset. Drunk in a bar with the High Comissioner late at night spilling beans? Yeah sure. Downer is part of the swamp. Their connection looks like a set up. Dodgy as.
No, my old expat comrade, it’s right some easy, as they say down east.
Our pollies, even the ones at the highest possible levels are suckered by the aura of raw power. They will denigrate themselves and the country they think they represent for the simple, stupid, vapid objective of wanting to be seen as buddies with THE BIG MAN. And the biggest is a US pres. And if they can get a photo op or a handshake that will make the 7:00 PM news they give away half of Australia.
To just be able to sniff the air around a POTUS they’ll give away their daughters and first born sons.
Wussians? What Wussians?
Australia turning out to be the biggest meddler in the US election (6 Mar)
Ms Showalter gives Downer a serve, but she misses the hundreds of millions of tax payers’ money that Gillard generously kicked in to Clinton related organisations.
Perhaps of peripheral interest.
https://pjmedia.com/instapundit/sweden-would-be-better-off-without-americas-clinton-foundation-president-donald-trump-meets-today/
Cherry picking at the highest level. I think Blogger Michael Smith had the full disclosure of the arrangement up on his website several months ago. The sum is actually closer to $125 million commenced under the Gillard Government and continued into this one. I think we have been conned
Can we have this put down as the classic understatement of the year, so far, at the Cat!!
Highly humorous…………………………………
The Lieborals now an international laughing stock. Australia exposed as just another client state of the Clinton Crime Foundation.
Lord Downer should have returned to Adelaide to resume life as a member of the local bourgeoisie while their failed State crumbles around their feet.
When it comes to foreign collusion in U S elections, the Ununited Australian People’s Socialist Shithole of Hivis-astan has donated more, sent more people over to fight for socialism directly, colluded behind the scenes and generally bullshitted more than any other country on earth.
Those three pimple faced Russians playing around on Facebook have nothing on them.
When it comes to corruption, let an Australian politician show you how it’s really done.
Russians…….pfft….
The money fell out of his fishnet stockings it seems, the Bitchop carried as much as her tiny hagged out frame could carry, and the Prime Minister would have loved to chip in with the transactions but was dancing in the Mardi Gr-arse at the time.
Others too busy to be “tax cash mules” for the Clintons included Christopher Pyne who was too busy with the critical issues of national importance, ensuring the sexual abuse and Marxist attacks on our children via “safe Schools”
“There Is Nothing New Under The Sun”.
power corrupts “Absolute power corrupts absolutely”
why do you rob banks ?
“because that’s where the money is”
Why the Worst Get on Top,”
“because that’s where the money is”
big government big problems and big corruption
If you want better live for yourself and your children you better start advocating return to gold standard ( honest money ).
That is only way to stop government from getting big.
The Supreme Virtue of Gold:
It shackles the hands of politicians ( keep them honest –no more promises of milk and honey for everyone ).
Now our tearful A.G. who has now concluded his mission that brought him to tears a number of times and was of great national importance, SSM, will take over from the fishnet wearing Poonce of Powerless South Australia,…………………………….why wouldn’t you vote Liberal?
I don’t beluve Downer was one of the tentacles of the Clinton establishment. Just a useful idiot looking to do favours for the mob who he and his foreign minister boss believed would be the next president.
Like all these narcissists, he just believes he is an inside player.
Just who in our Parliament isn’t a narcissist, because they all seem tainted by some degree or another by that personality trait.
Don’t forget Bishop kicked in another lazy $90 mil to the Clintons the other day.
Australia is probably the only country still stupid enough to be donating to those crooks.
I don’t think that Downer in giving aid of $25m to the Clinton Foundation was doing anything other than advancing Australia’s interests as the Government saw them at the time.And if Hilary had been elected,the giving of aid would have assisted the relations with the new president.As to sending a report of what he was told by Papadopoulos-that is simply doing his job and he would have been negligent if he didn’t.
The real problem is the mindset in DFAT that:
(a) considered Hilary was a lay down misere to win
(b) failed to consider the dissatisfaction of voters in flyover country
(c) assumed that the Democrats tying up of the minority vote ensured they would win
I am sure this is part arises because our diplomats are mostly located in blue areas and only talk to swamp dwellers and progressives.
Just who in our Parliament isn’t a narcissist, because they all seem tainted by some degree or another by that personality trait.
Most people are narcissistic to a degree but reality keeps it in check, although it must be said that our culture increasingly promotes narcissism (plastic surgery, ‘look at me!’ social media, normalisation of homosexuality). Then there is the type whose narcissism shapes their personality, what psychologists/psychiatrists call a borderline personality disorder. Without self-discipline the ordinary narcissist who obtains a measure of power can easily be manipulated by others who appeal to their self-love to get what they want, e.g. a donation of tax payers’ money. The pathological narcissistic, otoh, is the manipulator of others to their own advantage. They will often rise to the top of business or politics because they are not restrained by conscience. Psychs will tell you the pathological narcissist is almost impossible to treat because they have no insight into their condition. Is it too much to suggest that, given the damage narcissists can inflict on others and, if in power, the national interest, all political aspirants should be assessed for pathological narcissism and excluded from running for parliament if they have it?
No fan of the Clinton Foundation but this is a beat up as far as Downer goes. At the time when the money was donated CF did not have the poor reputation it has now. $25m is nothing and every Foreign Minster since Downer has donated plenty to CF.
Yet another story where Michael Smith was onto things way before mainstream media as he has been writing about DFAT donations to CF for a long time.
Downer, like all of us, has many defects. Narcissism isn’t one of them. Waffleworth and KRudd on the other hand …
“The real problem is the mindset in DFAT that:
(a) considered Hilary was a lay down misere to win”
The Downer grant was made in 2006. Our diplos must have been exceptionally dense if they though that Hilary had any chance in 2008.
There was a reasonable case for the grant in 2006. AusAID/DFAT worked and works closely with NGOs in delivering aid. The money was to be mostly spent in our immediate region – PNG, Indonesia, Vietnam. At that time, there was no reason to doubt the integrity or competence of CHAI or the Clinton Foundation.
Des – Has DFAT recovered from Kev?