Which political party just put out a media release headed “Making sure multinationals pay their fair share”?
It’s hard to tell nowadays. Would it be the Labor Party or the Liberal Party?
If you guessed that this was another tax grab announcement from a soon to be incoming Labor Government, you would be wrong.
This was this morning’s announcement from the soon to be outgoing Liberal Government and its soon to be outgoing Treasurer, the Hon Scott Morrisson.
Read it and weep – Making sure multinationals pay their fair share.
The Turnbull Government is continuing to ensure multinationals pay their fair share of tax – today releasing revised exposure draft legislation to address hybrid mismatch arrangements.
You really have to wonder about this government and whether it needs to be medicated for bipolarity.
A new bank tax is good because it is pro-productivity, but a company tax cut is also good because it is pro-productivity.
A company tax cut is good because it will attract foreign investment but a foreign company tax increase is also good because it will attract foreign investment.
MAKE UP YOUR MINDS.
Does the Turnbull government believe tax cuts are good or bad? Is there some big picture tax reform project or is this about economic death by a 1000 tax increases?
Or is this about re-balancing the impost of taxation? If so, say that and show us the cuts rather than this perpetuating this fair share crap. Or is that organically sourced, socially justified, fair share of tax.
These people seem to have no memory. They propose tax cuts to go with tax increases. Yet every tax increase is legislated and every tax cut is blocked. Remember the “budget repair levy”. Charlie Brown and Lucy on repeat.
Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus
When Ireland lowered their company tax rate to 12.5% companies fell over themselves to move their HQs there. “Celtic Tiger” became a thing.
So if we lower our rate to 10% the same will happen here. Then they will be paying tax here, and transfer pricing to here, so they can pay a lower rate than elsewhere. Voila: more corporate tax.
(Keep in mind that because local dividends are franked the effective tax rate on corporations is whatever rate the dividend receiver gets, which may be 47% if they are a high income individual. Thus the tax take doesn’t change as much as the headline rate change implies.)
Ask ALP/Greens.
Politics means the Coalition has to do something about alleged multi-national tax avoidance. The ATO recently audited Apple and found nothing wrong.
WTF is a “fair share”?
Are those people who pay nothing paying a “fair share”?
The Waffleworth Coalition Team formerly known as the Lieborals continues to fight on Liars territory. Didn’t Sun Tzu have something to say about this? Of course when you have increased taxes as a deficit levy and taxed superannuation you don’t have much territory to defend.
Scott Morrisson
he knows his voting base are uneducated,low intelligence moruns.
vote for me, free money no work required. I will protect you from all enemies real and imaginary.
‘From cradle to grave’
all working people should pay a weekly contribution to the state. In return, benefits would be paid to the unemployed, the sick, the retired and the widowed.
well,well,well, number of working people shrinking, and number of sucking leeches growing.