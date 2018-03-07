Which political party just put out a media release headed “Making sure multinationals pay their fair share”?

It’s hard to tell nowadays. Would it be the Labor Party or the Liberal Party?

If you guessed that this was another tax grab announcement from a soon to be incoming Labor Government, you would be wrong.

This was this morning’s announcement from the soon to be outgoing Liberal Government and its soon to be outgoing Treasurer, the Hon Scott Morrisson.

Read it and weep – Making sure multinationals pay their fair share.

The Turnbull Government is continuing to ensure multinationals pay their fair share of tax – today releasing revised exposure draft legislation to address hybrid mismatch arrangements.

You really have to wonder about this government and whether it needs to be medicated for bipolarity.

A new bank tax is good because it is pro-productivity, but a company tax cut is also good because it is pro-productivity.

A company tax cut is good because it will attract foreign investment but a foreign company tax increase is also good because it will attract foreign investment.

MAKE UP YOUR MINDS.

Does the Turnbull government believe tax cuts are good or bad? Is there some big picture tax reform project or is this about economic death by a 1000 tax increases?

Or is this about re-balancing the impost of taxation? If so, say that and show us the cuts rather than this perpetuating this fair share crap. Or is that organically sourced, socially justified, fair share of tax.

These people seem to have no memory. They propose tax cuts to go with tax increases. Yet every tax increase is legislated and every tax cut is blocked. Remember the “budget repair levy”. Charlie Brown and Lucy on repeat.

Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus