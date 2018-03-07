My Quadrant review of Jordan Peterson’s 12 Rules for Life

Here are the final lines of my review of Jordan Peterson’s 12 Rules for Life.

I can do no more than encourage you to read the book. There is nothing else like it and I cannot praise it enough.

This then is how the review begins.

STEVE KATES

The Future is a Judgmental Father

12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos

by Jordan B. Peterson

Allen Lane, 2018, 448 pages, $35

Jordan Peterson (left) may well be the deepest, clearest voice of conservative thought in the world today. In the space of less than a year he has risen from being a relatively obscure professor of psychology at the University of Toronto to becoming perhaps the most articulate defender of the values of the West to have arisen in the last fifty years. I can think of no one in recent times who has been able to reach such depths of understanding, but with such an extraordinary ability to make plain his meaning to such large numbers of people. You should, of course, read his 12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos, but you should also watch as many of his online presentations as you can if you are interested in understanding, and preserving, the values of our Western civilisation.

The rest of the review you can read here, but not only do I think you should read the book, you should subscribe to the magazine as well.