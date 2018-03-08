Thursday Forum: March 8, 2018

  1. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2655612, posted on March 8, 2018 at 8:11 pm

    TOP 250!! it’s like a dream come true.

  2. Rae
    #2655613, posted on March 8, 2018 at 8:13 pm

    But then, Gab is a public servant, even though she is trying to deny it.

  3. nemkat
    #2655614, posted on March 8, 2018 at 8:16 pm

    A Public Servant, eh?
    I wonder if they still spend their time inventing Evonne Goolagong jokes and photocopying their arses?

  5. Tel
    #2655616, posted on March 8, 2018 at 8:18 pm

    Diesel is DEAD

    There’s sites where the only fuel allowed is diesel. Anything containing or using petrol gets turned back at the gate.

    There’s some good reason for that too: firstly diesel is safer to work with if you have only basic equipment like barrels for storage; but secondly if you give people two different options they always choose the wrong one, so you give them one type of fuel for all purposes and it’s always diesel.

  6. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2655617, posted on March 8, 2018 at 8:18 pm

    You, Cokebottle, are a braindead racist moron who can’t remember anything.

    I did remember to forward a copy of the ode to the town of Nungarin, that you posted on the old thread, to the owner of the local pub. No need to thank me, just make yourself to him known if you are ever in town.

  8. P
    #2655619, posted on March 8, 2018 at 8:20 pm

    What think you?

    Is this blog a blog where some grossly uninformed can determine who is a troll or a sock and therefore continue to ostracize anyone they feel falls into this category by their determination. Acting as judge, jury and executioners they band together and declare openly on this board persons of their choosing whenever they feel or see fit in their minds.

    I list below where I fall into the category I’ve stated above. There are most possibly many others but I can only speak for myself and what I’ve experienced and felt for some time here on this blog.

    egg_ #2655571, posted on March 8, 2018 at 7:17 pm

    Old P must’ve had its head screwed back on.

    Baldrick #2655572, posted on March 8, 2018 at 7:18 pm

    Smells like Septimus.
    I hate the smell of mothballs.

    H B Bear #2655575, posted on March 8, 2018 at 7:23 pm

    Old P must’ve had its head screwed back on.
    Please we must celebrate Old P today. A lot of old women smell like mothballs. It doesn’t mean they live in a drawer.

  9. Chris
    #2655620, posted on March 8, 2018 at 8:20 pm

    There’s some good reason for that too: firstly diesel is safer to work with if you have only basic equipment like barrels for storage;

    Plus, very low energy density is a drawback to unicorn farts.

  10. Atoms for Peace
    #2655621, posted on March 8, 2018 at 8:21 pm

    Sweden has gone from proudly neutral to proudly neutered

  12. Joe
    #2655623, posted on March 8, 2018 at 8:23 pm

    P:

    What think you?

    Is this blog a blog where some grossly uninformed can determine who is a troll or a sock and therefore continue to ostracize anyone they feel falls into this category by their determination. Acting as judge, jury and executioners they band together and declare openly on this board persons of their choosing whenever they feel or see fit in their minds.

    YES.

    It’s why I won’t post here anymore. It’s a club that brooks no ideas, merely abuse.

  13. egg_
    #2655624, posted on March 8, 2018 at 8:23 pm

    International Wymmins Socks Day

  14. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2655625, posted on March 8, 2018 at 8:23 pm

    ‘My puppy will be like a surrogate child for me’: Meet the women who have taken PAW-ternity leave from work to look after their newborn pooches because they can’t deny their ‘dogternal instincts’

    You know how I keep asking if we’ve reached peak stupidity? I think we’re almost there!

  15. Mark A
    #2655626, posted on March 8, 2018 at 8:24 pm

    Baldrick
    #2655615, posted on March 8, 2018 at 8:17 pm
    SCROLL THE TROLLS

    Baldrick, I wouldn’t mind trolls per se, but for the very thing that just happened.
    They can’t help themselves posting reinforcing , affirmative or complementary comments about their previous comments.

    Almost as if they are having a conversation with an imaginary friend.
    If at least they were funny or even mildly amusing, but no.

  16. cohenite
    #2655627, posted on March 8, 2018 at 8:26 pm

    It’s why I won’t post here anymore. It’s a club that brooks no ideas, merely abuse.

    Yet you posted. I always look here for the news which the msm want print.

  17. Chris
    #2655628, posted on March 8, 2018 at 8:28 pm

    You know how I keep asking if we’ve reached peak stupidity? I think we’re almost there!

    Yeah, but I think its the journos writing up this stupidity that are the actual disease. Honestly, its as though clickbait headlines are setting the whole standard of our discourse.

  18. egg_
    #2655629, posted on March 8, 2018 at 8:29 pm

    Old P must’ve had its head screwed back on.

    Continuing yesterday’s discussion of the sock’s absence, tard.

  19. egg_
    #2655630, posted on March 8, 2018 at 8:31 pm

    It’s why I won’t post here anymore. It’s a club that brooks no ideas, merely abuse.

    Have you posted a single article, link or reference?
    Thought not.

  20. nemkat
    #2655631, posted on March 8, 2018 at 8:31 pm

    Almost as if they are having a conversation with an imaginary friend.

    Says Mark A, universally ignored commenter.

  21. Baldrick
    #2655632, posted on March 8, 2018 at 8:32 pm

    Mark A, Catallaxy needs a better class of troll.
    Even m0nty is mildly entertaining, in a retarded lesbian kind of way.

  22. egg_
    #2655633, posted on March 8, 2018 at 8:33 pm

    Almost as if they are having a conversation with an imaginary friend.
    If at least they were funny or even mildly amusing, but no.

    Disruption and abuse is the troll’s MO.

  23. egg_
    #2655635, posted on March 8, 2018 at 8:35 pm

    Almost as if they are having a conversation with an imaginary friend.

    Says Mark A

    Valued contributor.

  24. nemkat
    #2655636, posted on March 8, 2018 at 8:35 pm

    Irony dies at 8.33pm.

  25. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2655637, posted on March 8, 2018 at 8:35 pm

    Mark A, Catallaxy needs a better class of troll.

    Numbers Bob, now there was a troll!

  26. Tom
    #2655638, posted on March 8, 2018 at 8:36 pm

    LOL. You’re right over the target, MarkA. But please scroll the trolls. Being noticed is what they crave. Especially the human garbage we’re currently dealing with.

  27. Dave in Marybrook
    #2655639, posted on March 8, 2018 at 8:37 pm

    Dave’s memories of Sweden part 34-
    There was a fashion for ethnic Swedes to buy into the sports gear of their local inner urban baseball team. There’d be richly curly cursive script of odd Nordic place names like Fagersta and Orebro in painful dayglow colours on functional zip sweaters, and the kids would pair them with skinny jeans and brown hiking shoes.
    Meantime the suburban roughs- called Raggars for some reason- would be in ice hockey gear. Shiny nylon overshirts with lots of viking imagery and short wide sleeves. My favourite was the Leksund Stars, blue and white with a distinct world-conquering destiny of the master race to it.
    Anyway, the in-joke was they were aping the American toughs and sending up the idea that Sweden would ever be grimy or tribal.
    Seems like a lifetime ago. How did they throw it all away? My dear Swedish exchange sister has moved to Norway, and visits her family on neutral ground in Croatia.

  29. Rae
    #2655641, posted on March 8, 2018 at 8:43 pm

    Hullo, Mark A is here. Once again posting reinforcing , affirmative or complementary comments about his previous comments.

  30. nemkat
    #2655642, posted on March 8, 2018 at 8:46 pm

    looks like Mark A is brazenly auditioning to become Baldrick’s Baldrick.
    Be warned, though, Mark A.
    Egg has snagged that job, and he may not go quietly.

  31. Rae
    #2655643, posted on March 8, 2018 at 8:48 pm

    Numbers Bob, now there was a troll!

    Old Sot, you wouldn’t know a troll if it bit you on the arse. The shouty Twitter roach and egg the Smutster spend most of their time here trolling and so do you.

  33. OldOzzie
    #2655646, posted on March 8, 2018 at 8:53 pm

    Mapping The Death Of Diesel Across Europe

    Diesel-powered cars in Europe are losing their momentum.

    Statista’s Raynor de Best notes that, according to the latest numbers from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA), diesel’s market share decreased to 45.7 percent of total car registrations in the EU-15. Diesel sales traditionally were higher than in the U.S., due to a 30 percent tax advantage. Consumer confidence, however, is decreasing following the Volkwagen Group’s emission-cheating scandal, tightening European emission standards and a potential ban from city centers.

    According to the ACEA, diesel’s penetration decreased in all countries, particularly in Austria, Greece, Luxembourg and Spain.

    The market share in Germany, traditionally regarded as a country fond of diesel technology, reached 40.4 percent between January and September 2017, a decrease of 6.1 percent. France’s market share fell below 50 percent (47.8 percent, a decrease of 4.7 percent) for the first time in years. Ireland remains the country with the highest diesel market share (65.4 percent), followed by Portugal (61.4 percent) and Italy (56.5 percent).

  34. OldOzzie
    #2655648, posted on March 8, 2018 at 8:57 pm

    overburdened
    #2655645, posted on March 8, 2018 at 8:52 pm
    nice

    Thanks – Agreed, Superbly Relaxing

    Delibes: Lakmé – Duo des fleurs (Flower Duet), Sabine Devieilhe & Marianne Crebassa

  35. Confused Old Misfit
    #2655650, posted on March 8, 2018 at 8:59 pm

    overburdened
    #2655645, posted on March 8, 2018 at 8:52 pm

    The talent, the beauty if the voices brings tears to my eyes.
    I’m always humbled by the beauty that emerges from the human form as music.

  36. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2655651, posted on March 8, 2018 at 9:00 pm

    IMMIGRATION
    Income support cuts for asylum-seekers

    The Australian
    8:49PM March 8, 2018

    Rick Morton
    Social Affairs Writer
    Sydney
    Unemployed asylum-seekers on bridging visas, including those studying English, will have their income support cut, at the same time as the Turnbull government seeks to revive language tests for new migrants.

    The Department of Home Affairs has changed the rules of the status resolution support services payment provided to the legacy caseload of about 30,000 asylum-seekers living in Australia but who have no chance of a permanent visa, ­removing study as an approved option for ­income support.

    The federal government has also begun collecting money transferred overseas by people in this cohort and has made the ­decision retrospective, catching at least one asylum-seeker who sent more than $1000 back home to help his sister who was evicted from her home.

    The move, communicated to migrant and refugee groups in January, has not been publicly released. The payment rates for asylum-seekers eligible for a living allowance is 89 per cent of the dole — which is about $478 a fortnight — and 89 per cent of rent assistance. Those with children are also eligible for 89 per cent of family tax benefits.

    The decision to cut income support for people studying ­English comes at the same time Minister for Citizenship Alan Tudge resurrected a Coalition policy to make newly-arrived migrants sit an English test to help them integrate into society.

    “I think it is critical that all Australian citizens speak and understand English, because ultimately it is the glue which holds our society together,” Mr Tudge told 6PR radio on Wednesday ahead of a speech at the Menzies Research Institute in Sydney.

    “Further, if you speak English well, you have got a much ­greater chance of getting a job and, of course, our democracy depends on there being a common language

  37. P
    #2655652, posted on March 8, 2018 at 9:02 pm

    Mark A #2655626, posted on March 8, 2018 at 8:24 pm

    You’ve had plenty to say on trolls and socks of late, so please tell me here and now –
    Am I a sock? Am I a troll?

    Yes or No will do. Just answer please.

  38. cohenite
    #2655653, posted on March 8, 2018 at 9:02 pm

    Bolt and Price talking about self-defence; knifes and baseball bats; no mention of guns. Whata great thing the 2nd Amendment is.

  39. overburdened
    #2655654, posted on March 8, 2018 at 9:02 pm

    Now that boofheadball is back I am constantly reminded of the stuffed cane toads one could buy on the Gold Coast during the Indigenous Materials Tourist Souvenir Project of years gone by.
    They came mounted on their hind legs with a stick up their arse, holding an umbrella or a Bundy miniature.
    These images leap into my mind every time I see Phillip Gould on the television.

  40. cynical1
    #2655655, posted on March 8, 2018 at 9:04 pm

    Mapping The Death Of Europe Across Europe.

    FTFY.

    The peasants will be using goats soon.

  41. OldOzzie
    #2655656, posted on March 8, 2018 at 9:04 pm

    egg_
    #2655640, posted on March 8, 2018 at 8:39 pm
    Don’t knock the sock

    Thanks – Enjoyed the Rock before the Peace

    Bill Haley & His Comets – “Rip It Up” – from “Don’t Knock The Rock” followed by Delibes: Lakmé – Duo des fleurs (Flower Duet)

    Good way to end an evening

  42. overburdened
    #2655657, posted on March 8, 2018 at 9:06 pm

    OO and COM thank you.
    Nothing better than a live performance.

  46. H B Bear
    #2655667, posted on March 8, 2018 at 9:24 pm

    Numbers Bob, now there was a troll!

    None come close to Hammy. King of the trolls. Even had the decency to thank us posthumously.

  47. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2655670, posted on March 8, 2018 at 9:27 pm

    None come close to Hammy. King of the trolls. Even had the decency to thank us posthumously.

    I had forgotten the immortal Hammy, with his avatar of James Scullin, perhaps the most ineffectual Prime Minister this country has ever had!

  48. egg_
    #2655671, posted on March 8, 2018 at 9:33 pm

    Septimus is the sock-king

  49. Roger.
    #2655672, posted on March 8, 2018 at 9:34 pm

    The federal government has also begun collecting money transferred overseas by people in this cohort and has made the ­decision retrospective, catching at least one asylum-seeker who sent more than $1000 back home

    Interesting…and about time.

    I raised this with Peter Dutton yonks ago.

    Refugees send Centrelink money back home via Western Union and then present to charities for assistance.

  52. John Constantine
    #2655676, posted on March 8, 2018 at 9:41 pm

    Mexican cartels reported to be hunting down profit in Australia.

    Chinese precursor chemicals of course enabling Mexican drug factories.

  53. H B Bear
    #2655678, posted on March 8, 2018 at 9:46 pm

    Like everything in Australia, you end up paying through (or up) the nose.

  54. John Constantine
    #2655679, posted on March 8, 2018 at 9:48 pm

    Sex pistols on pay TV.

    Classic line:

    “I wanna destroy the passer-by”.

    In the seventies it was an anthem of punk anarchists, blasted on chemical experiments, a driving lust to party at any cost and a tonne of shit on their livers.

    In 2017 we are down to :

    “Wanna destroy the passer-by”.

    What a brilliant idea Julie Bishop.

    With their turnbullites theme song, “we so pretty, oh so pretty…….Pretty Vacant.”

  55. John Constantine
    #2655680, posted on March 8, 2018 at 9:51 pm

    If the sex pistols aren’t running Australia’s political class, find another excuse for Prime Minister elect shorten.

  56. twostix
    #2655681, posted on March 8, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    “The man stems from a good family, unlike the woman.” With this argument, a Swedish court has acquitted an Iraqi man charged with abusing his wife, sparking outrage over the first instance where “Sharia Law” was applied by the Nordic nation’s legal system.

    Sweden is run by women.

    Well done.

  57. twostix
    #2655682, posted on March 8, 2018 at 10:00 pm

    If we needed any explanation why most Swedish men used to leave Sweden and traipse around the world for years on end refusing to go home, annoying other nations, now we know.

    They were ordered to by their lunatic women who probably invited in Arab’s to cuck them when they were gone.

  58. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2655683, posted on March 8, 2018 at 10:01 pm

    International Women’s Day saga in the WA Goldfields.

    $100,000 jumbo drill destroyed by being left unattended for 20 minutes while diversity hire female operator went to the dunny without telling anyone.

    Written off as “accident”.

    You go, girl.

  59. Steve trickler.
    #2655688, posted on March 8, 2018 at 10:07 pm

    A bloke doing fine work.



  60. John Constantine
    #2655689, posted on March 8, 2018 at 10:08 pm

    Johnny Rotten is now politically to the right of Australia’s ruling turnbullites.

  61. Dave in Marybrook
    #2655691, posted on March 8, 2018 at 10:14 pm

    Economic nitwit Alberici gets a stand-in for Alan Kohler on ALPBC news.
    Women’s Day Hurrah!

  62. Dave in Marybrook
    #2655692, posted on March 8, 2018 at 10:16 pm

    Also, Pam Medlin gets the chair.
    Personally, I think she’d rather get the weekend off for once.

  63. John Constantine
    #2655693, posted on March 8, 2018 at 10:25 pm

    Are shorten and plibblefilth the Sid Vicious and Nancy of modern Australian distraction politics-as-theatre?.

    Or isn’t plibbas hair spiky enough to make an authentic enough Sid?.

  65. Up The Workers!
    #2655696, posted on March 8, 2018 at 10:34 pm

    Pam Medlin might get a chair,
    but she gives me a stool!

  66. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2655697, posted on March 8, 2018 at 10:35 pm

    Sexual harassment? Sledging? Playing Away and trying to pick up with a fit chick you’ve obviously got a fair bit in common with?

    A-ha ha ha ha ha ja ja!!!

    Lesbians.
    Every.
    Single.
    Time.

  67. H B Bear
    #2655698, posted on March 8, 2018 at 10:36 pm

    Poor Googles G. Imagine having a “Chief Economics Correspondent” who is an embarrassing laughing stock. Luckily she has a billion dollar behemoth to hide her in.

  68. C.L.
    #2655700, posted on March 8, 2018 at 10:42 pm

    Don’t know what’s been posted here today but I wanted to acknowledge this further demonstration of the truth about “refugees.” They are being directed like chess pieces throughout the Anglophone world specifically and deliberately to overcome white peoples and cultures. Lisdoonvarna has probably existed in one form another for a thousand years and it will now be destroyed.

  69. C.L.
    #2655702, posted on March 8, 2018 at 10:44 pm

    So yeah.
    The Footy Show is now hosted by a pregnant blonde.
    Makes perfect sense.

  70. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2655703, posted on March 8, 2018 at 10:49 pm

    Lisdoonvarna has probably existed in one form another for a thousand years and it will now be destroyed.

    An town of 300 people accepts over a hundred “refugees.” The first demand will be that there is nowhere to pray, the next will be that the local school must teach their history and culture, there is no halal food, dogs are haram, and must not be kept..

  71. Leigh Lowe
    #2655704, posted on March 8, 2018 at 10:51 pm

    The Footy Show is now hosted by a pregnant blonde.

    Sam Newman is with child?
    Does Barnaby have an alibi?

  72. Infidel Tiger
    #2655705, posted on March 8, 2018 at 10:51 pm

    “We have a deceased person who is currently being assessed by our crime scene department,” Inspector Robert Winkler from Sydney City Local Area Command said.

    A women has jumped 268 metres to her death from Sydney Tower.

    I’m not sure what sort of assessment they are going to do.

  73. struth
    #2655706, posted on March 8, 2018 at 10:53 pm

    The Footy Show is now hosted by a pregnant blonde.
    Makes perfect sense.

    And New Zealand by a pregnant horse, if that gob is anything to go by.

  74. C.L.
    #2655707, posted on March 8, 2018 at 10:55 pm

    Assessed for identification purposes, drugs & alcohol samples, a note etc.
    When police are not stealing money on behalf of socialist assholes in government, they do work which few of us would want to confront. God bless that crew tonight.

  75. John Constantine
    #2655708, posted on March 8, 2018 at 10:57 pm

    The new Australian national anthem, as bought to you by their black handed turnbullites.

    “No future, no future, there’s no future, no future for you.”

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2jTY30RJkS0

  76. struth
    #2655709, posted on March 8, 2018 at 10:58 pm

    A women has jumped 268 metres to her death from Sydney Tower.

    Wrong day for it.

  77. Leigh Lowe
    #2655710, posted on March 8, 2018 at 11:00 pm

    My dear Swedish exchange sister has moved to Norway, and visits her family on neutral ground in Croatia.

    Dave.
    I reckon Croatia is the hope of Europe, small as it is.
    They have had recent experience of attempted Muslim domination and solid proof that the EU and the USA love their enemies.
    They have no delusions that they can count on anyone but themselves.
    They are fearlessly overt about the existential threat to a Christian Croatian state … Muslims … and all their apologists in the West.

  78. zyconoclast
    #2655711, posted on March 8, 2018 at 11:01 pm

    MSU Police: Richard Spencer Protesters Threw Feces, Urine; Dozens Arrested

    Roughly 500 protesters gathered Monday on the outskirts of the East Lansing campus, some of whom blocked a roadway leading to the Pavilion for Agriculture and Livestock Education, where Spencer was scheduled to appear for a ticketed event. Michigan State Police swarmed the area dressed in riot gear, some arriving in armored vehicles.

    As people in the crowd chanted “Nazis go home,” 24 people were arrested. MSU Police Capt. Doug Monette says charges range from misdemeanors to felonies, but it’s what some of the protesters did that’s especially disturbing.

    “Some of the protesters threw feces, filling up urine balloons, as well as rocks at police and other people that were at the event, as well as yelling obscenities and things like that,” Monette told WWJ’s Charlie Langton.

  79. Baldrick
    #2655712, posted on March 8, 2018 at 11:01 pm

    Fact: The first IWD in Australia was celebrated in 1928, with a rally in Sydney’s Domain, organised by the Militant Women’s Group of the Communist Party.

    No wonder TheirABC are all over it, like fleas on a dog.

  80. Infidel Tiger
    #2655713, posted on March 8, 2018 at 11:03 pm

    Bleak times, these. If the lights are not going out all over Europe they are, at least, flickering. From Stettin in the Baltic to Trieste in the Adriatic, revanchism and nationalist resentment are back in fashion. The theory of marginal gains, long championed by liberal democrats and guardians of what the first President Bush optimistically deemed the “new world order”, no longer feels like manifest destiny.

    We always get columns like this whenever centre right parties are ascendant.

    https://www.theaustralian.com.au/news/world/the-times/democracy-may-not-be-dying-but-it-is-sick/news-story/e62c54ab0d192c3f8dfff2d81997c590

  81. zyconoclast
    #2655714, posted on March 8, 2018 at 11:05 pm

    OPINION: Gun Safety Is about Freedom

    In the wake of the Parkland massacre, NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson says that comprehensive, sustainable gun control is achievable. Johnson uses Australia’s gun control policies as an example.

  83. twostix
    #2655717, posted on March 8, 2018 at 11:08 pm

    The theory of marginal gains, long championed by liberal democrats and guardians of what the first President Bush optimistically deemed the “new world order”, no longer feels like manifest destiny.

    We don’t like it.

  84. C.L.
    #2655718, posted on March 8, 2018 at 11:08 pm

    Democracy may not be dying but it is sick

    It sure is.

    In fact, democracy is now virtually dead in Western Europe, thanks to leftists.
    If a reckoning is coming – and God, I hope it is – they deserve what they get.
    I’m not saying they should be thrown from helicopters but they should be thrown from helicopters.

  85. nerblnob
    #2655719, posted on March 8, 2018 at 11:09 pm

    struth
    #2655709, posted on March 8, 2018 at 10:58 pm
    A women has jumped 268 metres to her death from Sydney Tower.

    Wrong day for it

    Well that joke fell flat.

  87. zyconoclast
    #2655721, posted on March 8, 2018 at 11:11 pm

    Kingston University ditches course on the British countryside after claiming black and ethnic minority students are ‘less likely to visit rural areas’

    Kingston University said non-white students had performed less well than their white classmates because they ‘seemed less familiar with the types of places being discussed in terms of their physical, economic and social landscapes’.

    In tests for the new global rural geographies course that replaced the British countryside exams, black and ethnic minority students got better scores than their white counterparts.

    The academics said: ‘Unwittingly, the module had normalised white experiences contributing to outcomes that disadvantaged black and ethnic minority students.’

    A spokesman said the university was ‘committed to creating an environment in which all students, irrespective of their background, can thrive’.

  88. C.L.
    #2655722, posted on March 8, 2018 at 11:14 pm

    I’m sure the emergent South Africa will play a big role in nuclear medicine and space exploration.

  89. struth
    #2655723, posted on March 8, 2018 at 11:15 pm

    Bleak times, these. If the lights are not going out all over South Australia they are, at least, flickering. From Streaky Bay in the middle of Bum f..ck to Terowie in the Scrub, revolutions of windmills, national rentseeking are back in fashion. The theory of magicall gains, long championed by liberal democrats and Greens of what the first Power saving battery optimistically deemed the “new world technology”, no longer feels like manifest destiny.

  90. twostix
    #2655724, posted on March 8, 2018 at 11:17 pm

    From Stettin in the Baltic to Trieste in the Adriatic, revanchism and nationalist resentment are back in fashion.

    What they mean is the demos are making a come back and here’s why that’s a problem for ‘democracy’ aka (bugocracy)

  91. Infidel Tiger
    #2655726, posted on March 8, 2018 at 11:19 pm

    Dave.
    I reckon Croatia is the hope of Europe, small as it is.
    They have had recent experience of attempted Muslim domination and solid proof that the EU and the USA love their enemies.

    Magnificent place. Great looking women too.

  92. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2655727, posted on March 8, 2018 at 11:20 pm

    I’m sure the emergent South Africa will play a big role in nuclear medicine and space exploration.

    From a country that had it’s own atomic weapons programme….Oh hang on, somethings changed…

  93. nerblnob
    #2655728, posted on March 8, 2018 at 11:22 pm

    “democracy is dying” ever since the democratic vote went against the media recommendations in Brexitrump.

    I’ve been saying for some time that the next target will be the secret ballot, which for some reason doesn’t follow Twitter and Facebook trends closely enough for the luvvies.

    It’s already the case in Australia – where the secret ballot originated, FFS! – since preferential voting, proportional representation, over-government in general, has put decisive political power in the hands of party machines and unelected officials.

  94. Arky
    #2655729, posted on March 8, 2018 at 11:22 pm

    Back from Jordan Peterson.
    Enjoyable night.
    Lots of youngsters.
    Including one at the Q&A who asked Dr. Peterson if it was possible to clean up his act and still be a graffitti “artist”.
    “No”.
    And another arse clown explaining how he was a cuck in an open relationship, what did Dr. Peterson think?
    Basically he thinks you are an immature idiot.

  95. twostix
    #2655730, posted on March 8, 2018 at 11:22 pm

    The current establishment, which is already dead and knows it, was seeded and formed in the late 1950’s and road highest in the 1980’s – 1990’s, decayed into the 2000’s and is now literally falling to pieces. It is done and overall has been a complete failure and left us a million times worse than it found us.

  96. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2655731, posted on March 8, 2018 at 11:23 pm

    I’m sure the emergent South Africa will play a big role in nuclear medicine and space exploration.

    The real question on everyone’s lips is how many White South African refugees Wakanda will accept now that they are opening their borders and engaging with the world.

    The Saudi’s have just invited the Coptic Christian Pope to visit Saudi Arabia.

  97. Infidel Tiger
    #2655732, posted on March 8, 2018 at 11:23 pm

    An Adelaide Crows player complained that she was sexually harassed by a Greater Western Sydney opponent during the round 4 meeting between the clubs.

    The player made a complaint to the AFL, which led to an investigation by the league’s integrity unit, but the player who made the allegation did not want to take the matter further.

    The collapse of western society is going to be very painful for all of us, but it is not without some LOLs!

    http://www.watoday.com.au/afl/womens-afl/aflw-player-claims-she-was-sexually-harassed-by-opponent-during-game-20180308-p4z3ip.html

  98. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2655733, posted on March 8, 2018 at 11:24 pm

    Lots of youngsters.

    This is good news.

  99. Infidel Tiger
    #2655734, posted on March 8, 2018 at 11:25 pm

    No one ever predicted that the hardcore bulldykes would go after the 3 hetero sheilas playing lezzball.

  100. H B Bear
    #2655735, posted on March 8, 2018 at 11:27 pm

    An Adelaide Crows player complained that she was sexually harassed by a Greater Western Sydney opponent during the round 4 meeting between the clubs.

    A number of her team-mates also complained that they weren’t sexually harassed during the game.

  101. Motelier
    #2655736, posted on March 8, 2018 at 11:28 pm

    No one ever predicted that the hardcore bulldykes would go after the 3 hetero sheilas playing lezzball.

    Sounds to me that this is nothing like a storm in a c cup.

  102. Arky
    #2655737, posted on March 8, 2018 at 11:29 pm

    All AFL is about is gay touching.
    Had these chicks never watched the game before?

  103. Infidel Tiger
    #2655738, posted on March 8, 2018 at 11:29 pm

    Player stats:
    Handballs: 0
    Kicks: 0
    Marks: 0
    Snatches tackled: 3

  104. zyconoclast
    #2655739, posted on March 8, 2018 at 11:30 pm

    I’m sure the emergent South Africa will play a big role in nuclear medicine and space exploration.

    Elon Musk planning to return to help with the spacey bit?

  105. H B Bear
    #2655740, posted on March 8, 2018 at 11:31 pm

    All AFL is about is gay touching.

    Unlike the NRL where it is mainly standing around watching your team-mates have sex.

  107. Arky
    #2655742, posted on March 8, 2018 at 11:33 pm

    All football codes are inhereintly or however you spell that word, gay.

  108. m0nty
    #2655743, posted on March 8, 2018 at 11:34 pm

    Wow, what a day in America.
    – Hope Hicks’ email was hacked.
    – Trump is delaying signing off on the tariffs due to pushback from the hill, and is offering his NAFTA partners an exemption even though much of the rhetoric around it was about NAFTA
    – Mueller gets evidence that Erik Prince committed perjury over the Seychelles meeting about a secret Trump backchannel to the Kremlin
    – Mueller gets evidence that Trump tampered with multiple witnesses
    – Michael Cohen is still trying to shut Stormy Daniels up, without success
    – several WH employees fired for security clearance problems
    – Russian spy poisoned in England connected to Steele dossier

    Phew!

  109. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2655744, posted on March 8, 2018 at 11:35 pm

    The collapse of western society is going to be very painful for all of us, but it is not without some LOLs!

    I haven’t watched a game yet because I am terrified of the potential armpit horrors I may face when the girls go up for a mark.
    Can anyone assuage my fears?
    Am I being misogynistic?

  110. Arky
    #2655745, posted on March 8, 2018 at 11:36 pm

    I gave up playing rugby once I realised chicks couldn’t give a shit about it and I was therefore touching other men for no particular good reason.

  111. m0nty
    #2655746, posted on March 8, 2018 at 11:39 pm

    Am I being misogynistic?

    That is a stupid question, Stimpy.

  112. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2655747, posted on March 8, 2018 at 11:39 pm

    Phew!

    Sit down if you are puffed out Monty.
    Next down keep the TV remote in your lap.

  113. Infidel Tiger
    #2655748, posted on March 8, 2018 at 11:40 pm

    Wow, what a day in America.
    – Hope Hicks’ email was hacked.

    Was she running an illegal server from her bathroom? Or was it just her private email account that she self reported? Oh, I see… rake.

  114. Arky
    #2655749, posted on March 8, 2018 at 11:40 pm

    As for watching blokes touch other blokes as a spectator sport.
    Gay.

  115. H B Bear
    #2655750, posted on March 8, 2018 at 11:41 pm

    Media coverage of the lezzoball is harder to find than Fat Andy on his mid-season European holiday during an ALPFL scandal. Gillon McPolo-Pony must be workshopping his script for why they should even bother next year.

  116. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2655751, posted on March 8, 2018 at 11:42 pm

    That is a stupid question, Stimpy.

    That is exactly what a lesbian would say.
    I am asking real women, like Cate McGregor, not you.

  117. squawkbox
    #2655752, posted on March 8, 2018 at 11:43 pm

    – Russian spy poisoned in England connected to Steele dossier

    Another Clinton connection dies mysteriously. News at 11.

  118. Dave in Marybrook
    #2655753, posted on March 8, 2018 at 11:44 pm

    Croats booting Serbs out of Dalmatia led the lovely Stana Katic to Canada, and then to the U.S. to make the brilliant TV series Castle. (well, an excellent first two series anyway)
    Don’t write off Norway as a Euro bolt-hole tho. With the shame of Qvisling keeping them honest, plenty of North Sea oil and massive sovereign wealth, they’re on the straight and narrow.

  119. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2655754, posted on March 8, 2018 at 11:45 pm

    Also Monty, I strongly believe women should be free to play football without being sexually harassed by lesbians.

    Yes or No?

  120. Arky
    #2655755, posted on March 8, 2018 at 11:45 pm

    The only thing gayer than football is cricket, where touching other men’s big hairy arses isn’t part of the game, but they find excuses to do it anyway.

  121. Infidel Tiger
    #2655756, posted on March 8, 2018 at 11:46 pm

    Good to hear Sam Newman again telling everyone to get stuffed and how much he loves Trump.

    Lots of cheers when he said it too

  122. m0nty
    #2655757, posted on March 8, 2018 at 11:50 pm

    Or was it just her private email account that she self reported?

    She was running a Yahoo email. You know, Yahoo, which the Russians hacked last March.

  124. twostix
    #2655759, posted on March 8, 2018 at 11:51 pm

    Trump will be impeached and tried for treason last November any time now, m0nty predicted it.

  125. Infidel Tiger
    #2655760, posted on March 8, 2018 at 11:53 pm

    James Hasson
    @JamesHasson20
    So you’re saying the email address she used during the campaign—before she had a security clearance—was hacked? That’s…not the same thing as a Secretary of State sending TS/SCI info over a bathroom server.

    They really don’t get that simply *being hacked* wasn’t the scandal.

    Stop being stupid Monty.

  126. m0nty
    #2655761, posted on March 8, 2018 at 11:54 pm

    Hillary’s bathroom server seems to be the only one connected to the US government in the past three years not to have been hacked.

  127. Nerblnob
    #2655762, posted on March 8, 2018 at 11:56 pm

    Infidel Tiger
    #2655756, posted on March 8, 2018 at 11:46 pm
    Good to hear Sam Newman again telling everyone to get stuffed and how much he loves Trump

    .
    Sam is 72. I remember when he used to run the tranny club in Carlton. Not the footy club, the other one.

  128. Andreas
    #2655763, posted on March 8, 2018 at 11:56 pm

    Hillary’s bathroom server seems to be the only one connected to the US government in the past three years not to have been hacked.

    LOL.

  129. Andreas
    #2655764, posted on March 9, 2018 at 12:05 am

    Ex-FBI Director James Comey’s original statement … concluded that it was “reasonably likely” that Clinton’s nonsecure private server was accessed or hacked by hostile actors, though there was no evidence to prove it. But that passage was also changed to the much weaker “possible,” the memos show.

    The idea it wasn’t hacked is laughable.

  130. m0nty
    #2655765, posted on March 9, 2018 at 12:09 am

    If it was hacked, where are her emails Andreas? That someone would have hacked them and held onto them all this time is completely without logic.

    But you keep on believing, you crazy diamond.

  131. Andreas
    #2655767, posted on March 9, 2018 at 12:13 am

    If it was hacked, where are her emails Andreas? That someone would have hacked them and held onto them all this time is completely without logic.

    Lol you think that every time someone’s email gets hacked it’s released? How naive.

  133. m0nty
    #2655769, posted on March 9, 2018 at 12:18 am

    Lol you think that every time someone’s email gets hacked it’s released? How naive.

    Rrrrrriiiiiiight, so someone – specifically, Russia – found Hillary Clinton’s secret email server with gobs of classified information, hacked all the juicy details about the lizard people, and just held onto it all through the election. Yyyyyyeeeeeaaaahhh. Good one Andreas.

  134. Bruce in WA
    #2655770, posted on March 9, 2018 at 12:20 am

    Got the results of my DNA testing back today. No big surprises … 75% English, Welsh, with an overlap into France. (Was always told my ancestors went over to England with Billy the Conqueror). But then, 8% central European (may explain why I like those Croatian girls) and … Indian, as in “Birdy Num-Num” Indian! WTF!

  135. Andreas
    #2655771, posted on March 9, 2018 at 12:25 am

    specifically, Russia

    You’re the only one here obsessed with Wussia, mOnty.

    And blackmail, have you heard of it?

  136. twostix
    #2655772, posted on March 9, 2018 at 12:34 am

    M0nty spent no less than 500 hours here last year declaring that the President of the United State is a Russian puppet who was going to be tried for treason. Now he mocks conspiracy theories.

    He’s also the last person on earth defending Hillary Clinton, even the American left don’t do that anymore.

    Saddest person in the world.

  137. m0nty
    #2655773, posted on March 9, 2018 at 12:34 am

    And blackmail, have you heard of it?

    Mm hmm, yes, do go on. This is just a pot plant, not a recording device. Ignore the flashing light.

