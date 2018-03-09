Gillian Triggs held back

Addressing a national women’s day event in Melbourne, former Human Rights Commission President Gillian Triggs seems concerned that she was unable to break out from male dominated world (the high status and large salary as HRC president may not have been enough).
We’ve absorbed the values of a male-dominated world, but we’re yet to receive the benefits. I think we’ve played by the rules far too long. I’ve worn the pearl earrings and the snappy jackets. I’ve done everything that was required, but it isn’t breaking the cycle of disempowerment and poverty that traps so many women. I think it’s time we rethought some of these rules, rather than play by the rules.
I’m not sure what rules she is referring to, but if it is the law of the country perhaps she is channeling Sally McManus the president of the ACTU who has said that people should feel free to disobey laws they don’t like. Perhaps she is talking about rules like turning up to work at the right time and working for one’s pay?
Also, since when did males tell Gillian to wear pearls and snappy jackets? She chooses her own clothing so it’s a bit rich to blame men for her choice of clothing.
Gillian received a standing ovation for this speech. Which really shows how standards a slipping and expectations falling. We live in the age of diminished expectations (apologies to Paul Krugman).
I’ve done everything that was required
…except follow the rules of natural justice, or tell the truth.
“Gillian received a standing ovation for this speech.”
……from an audience of people, who, by their very presence at such an event, are manifestly much more privileged than the majority of Australians – of both genders. Just as we hear about “trickle down economics”, there is trickle down social justice.
We live in the age of diminished expectations
We live in an age of highly educated stupidity
We live in an age when all her audience were probably applauding in case Stalin’s Political Kommissars nearby were to see they were the slowest to applaud. Those glittering promotions in the Public Service don’t come by forgetting the selection board, you know!
Why would anyone apologise to that dumb fuck Krugman?
Otherwise, satisfactory post.
This woman ascended to a position way above her level of competency, most probably elevated because she is a woman. I seem to recall that this was an appointment made by that other fearless drum banger for women’s causes, Julia Gillard.
I think it a bit rich that Gillian feels she “played by the rules for far too long” and “I’ve done everything that was required” and still feels hard done by even though she was pocketing a huge salary that she never earned. Just another man hater telling a select women’s gathering what they wanted to hear.
Be gone you failed mother and HR Commissioner.
Gillian Triggs held back
….her immense love for her child as it would be too much for any heart to take.
Three lies and incitement to leech.
So much stupid and evil in the one module.
Worthy of a future sleeping in a box under a bridge.
Put the pearls away, Gillian.
What a burden for you, I’m sorry, I just didn’t realise.
Fancy being made to wear pearl necklaces, and snappy Jackets.
Oh the humanity!
Please send me an email with the personal details of the man/men that made you do this unspeakable thing and we’ll have them taken out.
But only if they are white, and from a western background, other than that I’m sorry we can’t help.
The HRC would be on our case in an instant, and Australia’s own little North Korean Fatty impersonator would be spitting out his Dim Sum all over the place.
In a just world, that’s where she would finish up, after being bankrupted by the University students over THAT computer Lab sign.
“I’ve worn the pearl earrings and the snappy jackets. I’ve done everything that was required, but it isn’t breaking the cycle of disempowerment and poverty that traps so many women”.
It wasn’t ‘the cycle of disempowerment and poverty’ that trapped the woman that was your daughter, Gillian. That was you, you soulless bitch. You could have loved her, syndrome and all, but chose not to ‘invest’ much in her even though she lived for 21 years. Spare us your bleating for women when you spurned one that was actually yours.
Triggs is right to challenge snappy jackets and pearls. Her allies will be happy when she’s learns to dress modestly and cover her head.
Triggs didn’t exhibit much competence in her HRC role. Why would anyone listen to her, let alone give her a standing ovation? I suggest she was merely preaching to the choir.
Give her some credit.
She’s good at lying.
Coming back last night having had a lovely dinner with friends I saw the fireworks on Sydney Harbour and thought they may have been for the celebration of International Women’s Day. I then wondered who it was that would be sipping champagne and watching the display?
I certainly wouldn’t have been the checkout chick at Chester Hill Woolies, nor would it have been the tired nurse finishing her shift at Auburn Hospital after cleaning up shit and vomit and more besides.
No the display would have been enjoyed by the privileged, well-heeled career women like Gillian Triggs, and Clover Less, because of course checkout chick isn’t a career, it’s something the little people do out there somewhere.
I am so absolutely effing sick of whining whinging feminists – these days every time I hear a woman’s voice on an ad I just turn it off, I am so over the bellyaching and faux oppression.
Well said, Tinta.
Go easy on her, she did an amazing job of stamping out child marriage, genital mutilation, burqa wearing etc in Australia.
Oh wait….
She is probably a nice lady but this could only be described as a privileged elite speaking to other elites. I see no mass interest in what she says. Most folk would not know her from a bar of soap except to notice she dresses and looks like Angela Lansbury.
Maybe she’s got a point.
Could never make it in productive work so was forced to go the taxpayer-funded route.
Far out, what a crawling wimp she has shown herself to be !
I’m sharing this far and wide amongst all the women I know, from 10 to 84.
I think most of them will cringe.
Well written Tintarella, especially your line “it wouldn’t have been the checkout chick at Chester Hill Woolies, nor would it have been the tired nurse finishing her shift at Auburn Hospital after cleaning up shit and vomit and more besides”. A few years, at the office where I work, the company hosted a lunch for a privileged female hypocrite by the name of Elizabeth Broderick. I decided to go to the lunch….God knows why. Anyway, this vile and vacuous female was “Australian Sex Discrimination Commissioner”. All this hideous woman spoke about was the importance of “women smashing the glass ceiling” and she ranted on about how quotas are necessary in politics and companies. She said nothing about working women who live in the outer suburbs and do menial jobs. She said nothing about women doing clerical jobs in the CBD who might spend up to 4 hours per day travelling to and from work. I sat there listening to this vacuous hypocritical bullshit artist who doesn’t actually give a stuff about 95% of women, who actually hasn’t done anything for 95% of women and I thought….yep, this is modern feminism and it is complete fucking joke.
Just a reminder that polished vowels and perfect diction aren’t reliable indicators of character:
Tinta is on fire!
Oh yes I know the one, Lisping Lizzie. What a hyperbowling bowdleriser she is too. I know exactly what you mean. In my more energetic days when my “get up and go” hadn’t got up and gone I would stalk various political quarry when there was to be a discussion about women. I would ask questions about giving mothers with very severely disabled children the help they needed so their marriages and mental health wouldn’t fail – in the embarrassing silence you could hear the curdling of the panna cotta.
I will not be lectured on misdodginy by this woman.
Does she even know that she’s crazy ? The nurse Ratchet of crazy hags.
Yes Cassie because you are just one of the shit kickers in Triggs strange mind! so you don’t matter
Just as we hear about “trickle down economics”, there is trickle down social justice.
Brilliant. Should be used at every opportunity by all conservative politicians. When we get some…
So she could buy pearl earrings and smart jackets, was a law professor and head of the HRC. She was held back how?
I’ve worn the pearl earrings and the snappy jackets.
Better the pearl earrings of public service oppression than the pearl necklaces of private production company career advancement.
Guilty conscience?
Sometimes, just sometimes, I say to myself, “self” I say, “maybe these medieval muzzie ancestors of yours had it right as far as where a woman’s place is concerned.”
The more prominent they get in our lives – the more special entitlements they receive, the taller their soap boxes, the more power they get, the more we appease them – the more they screech and demand ever more.
Who was I describing in the paragraph above, modern uni educated women, or muzzie immigrants?
This ever complaining biatch Triggs, is in the top 0.01% of the global population and the top 0.001% of the global female population, yet she still complains, still wants more, still blames others and is still bitter.
When will enough be enough, 0.0001%? 0.000001%? WHEN?
Too true, much like the upper middle suffragettes of old who weren’t too bothered about the plight of the char or the scullery maid.
Just reminded me too about a bit in Clarence Thomas’s bio, he was born into extraordinarily poor and difficult
circumstances in strictly segregated Georgia, knowing what it was like to regularly go hungry and not have a bed to sleep in, being astounded at upper middle class white women wanting to hang on to the coattails of black disadvantage.
As long as the ladies in Botox and pearls are in the boardroom and the Chairman’s lounge all will be right with the world.
In years to come this handful of centuries will be recognised as the Era of Prudery and Superstition.
Prudery – the restrictions and denials on free thought.
Superstition – the fake science of climate & Gaia, and denial of God’s guidelines.
“this handful of centuries” – that’s the scary part – how long can it last.
All day yesterday I found myself humming Tammy Wynette’s “Stand by Your Man” 🙂
Hurry up and die you old bag.
….her immense love for her child as it would be too much for any heart to take .
I would not be lectured to by such a person who has so little capacity for love and compassion nor the ability to play the cards you are dealt.
Its highly likely that she was simply “held back” by the natural limits of her expertise and competence. One wonders what her monumental ego thinks her unrealised potential is or was.
She used the so-called: “National Womens Day” to whinge, whine, moan, groan, grizzle, grumble, gripe, complain and nag about how oppressed SHE is???
Can anybody advise the date of “National Mens Day”, when the other half of humanity get a right of reply?
I do hope she didn’t commit the capital offence of discussing her speech around her dinner table at home (assuming anybody ever dares dine with her) or we might have to send the Human Wrongs Commission Blackshirts in to drag her away to the Gulag!
Keep peddling Gillian, eventually you’ll ride that disempowerment/poverty cycle into the ground.
LOL. Except for obstetrics and gynecology, pharmacology, medicine, surgery, electricity, flight, combustion engines, food technology, all infrastructure, television, computing, telephones, the best art, music and literature, printing and publishing. That’s to say nothing of vacuum cleaners and washing machines. Apart from producing far fewer children than their grandmothers and not bothering to look after even the few they have, modern political everywoman in the West has given the world close to nothing for several decades. Triggs is the embodiment of this failure. She walked away from her own disabled daughter. Psychologically, everything she says and does as a ‘progressive’ bomb-thrower is actuated by her sub-conscious need to expiate that monstrous transgression.