Gillian Triggs held back

Addressing a national women’s day event in Melbourne, former Human Rights Commission President Gillian Triggs seems concerned that she was unable to break out from male dominated world (the high status and large salary as HRC president may not have been enough).

We’ve absorbed the values of a male-dominated world, but we’re yet to receive the benefits. I think we’ve played by the rules far too long. I’ve worn the pearl earrings and the snappy jackets. I’ve done everything that was required, but it isn’t breaking the cycle of disempowerment and poverty that traps so many women. I think it’s time we rethought some of these rules, rather than play by the rules.

I’m not sure what rules she is referring to, but if it is the law of the country perhaps she is channeling Sally McManus the president of the ACTU who has said that people should feel free to disobey laws they don’t like. Perhaps she is talking about rules like turning up to work at the right time and working for one’s pay?

Also, since when did males tell Gillian to wear pearls and snappy jackets? She chooses her own clothing so it’s a bit rich to blame men for her choice of clothing.

Gillian received a standing ovation for this speech. Which really shows how standards a slipping and expectations falling. We live in the age of diminished expectations (apologies to Paul Krugman).