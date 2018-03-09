Johan Norberg – on trade and manufacturing

Posted on 11:15 am, March 9, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson

This entry was posted in Liberty Clip. Bookmark the permalink.

8 Responses to Johan Norberg – on trade and manufacturing

  1. stackja
    #2655943, posted on March 9, 2018 at 11:22 am

    Why is this one-sided on USA? All countries protect themselves.

  2. bemused
    #2655948, posted on March 9, 2018 at 11:29 am

    Can anyone show me a country that fully follows the ‘free trade’ mantra and is extremely wealthy (including individual wealth eg very low unemployment, high living standards etc), no trade deficits and no debt etc?

  3. Arky
    #2655971, posted on March 9, 2018 at 12:05 pm

    The factories are more efficient and employ less labour.
    Then why are we exporting them to LOW LABOUR COST countries.
    Do you see your fallacy?

  4. Arky
    #2655976, posted on March 9, 2018 at 12:10 pm

    At precisely the time when automation increases productivity is when YOU make the case for China having a competitive advantage due to cheap labour.
    Choose one argument of the other.
    You cannot use both at the same time.
    Anyway, everyone sees through this shit now.

  5. Arky
    #2655978, posted on March 9, 2018 at 12:13 pm

    Make your mind up: is your argument that we cannot manufacture because we don’t have a competitive advantage in labour costs.
    OR:
    It doesn’t matter if we lose factories bacause they no longer need labour.

  6. billie
    #2655993, posted on March 9, 2018 at 12:24 pm

    The Australian car workers are so forking dumb they need over $100M of retraining, no other industry compares. We have so much protectionism and “taxes”, call them what you will, luxury tax, duty whatever, we’re hardly in a position to call out anyone else.

    If all the overheads were removed from the auto industry, we’d probably have a vibrant industry, but unfortunately it is run by Kimmy Carr and the unions, so any wonder it is disaster area.

    Here a quesiton, why, since we don’t make cars anymore, are all the rules, laws, legislation, certifications regulations and such still in place?

  7. mh
    #2656000, posted on March 9, 2018 at 12:29 pm

    The factories are more efficient and employ less labour.
    Then why are we exporting them to LOW LABOUR COST countries.
    Do you see your fallacy?

    His fallacy is showing.

  8. mh
    #2656010, posted on March 9, 2018 at 12:36 pm

    Under the new TPP deal that was signed yesterday, Japan will reduce it’s tarriff on Australian beef imports to 19 percent within 15 years. Yay!!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *