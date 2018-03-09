Liberty Quote
A government is the most dangerous threat to man’s rights: it holds a legal monopoly on the use of physical force against legally disarmed victims.— Ayn Rand
-
Recent Comments
- Stimpson J. Cat on Thursday Forum: March 8, 2018
- Chris on Thursday Forum: March 8, 2018
- mh on Thursday Forum: March 8, 2018
- Boambee John on Thursday Forum: March 8, 2018
- mh on Thursday Forum: March 8, 2018
- Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only) on Thursday Forum: March 8, 2018
- jupes on Thursday Forum: March 8, 2018
- C.L. on Thursday Forum: March 8, 2018
- duncanm on Thursday Forum: March 8, 2018
- m0nty on Thursday Forum: March 8, 2018
- thefrollickingmole on Thursday Forum: March 8, 2018
- C.L. on Thursday Forum: March 8, 2018
- Leigh Lowe on Thursday Forum: March 8, 2018
- Chris on Thursday Forum: March 8, 2018
- John Comnenus on Thursday Forum: March 8, 2018
- mh on Johan Norberg – on trade and manufacturing
- m0nty on Thursday Forum: March 8, 2018
- classical_hero on Thursday Forum: March 8, 2018
- m0nty on Thursday Forum: March 8, 2018
- notafan on Thursday Forum: March 8, 2018
- thefrollickingmole on Thursday Forum: March 8, 2018
- classical_hero on Monday Form: March 5, 2018
- The Barking Toad on Thursday Forum: March 8, 2018
- mh on Johan Norberg – on trade and manufacturing
- Leigh Lowe on Thursday Forum: March 8, 2018
- Stimpson J. Cat on Thursday Forum: March 8, 2018
- thefrollickingmole on Thursday Forum: March 8, 2018
- Leigh Lowe on Thursday Forum: March 8, 2018
- Chris on Thursday Forum: March 8, 2018
- m0nty on Thursday Forum: March 8, 2018
-
Recent Posts
- Johan Norberg – on trade and manufacturing
- Thursday Forum: March 8, 2018
- My Quadrant review of Jordan Peterson’s 12 Rules for Life
- Making sure multinationals pay their fair share
- Australians in the news
- David Leyonhjelm: Hanson true to form on company tax cuts
- Australian governments are far more effective at killing the aluminium industry than Donald Trump
- Tom Mullen: Economics Was Invented to Refute Trump’s Tariff Arguments
- And the news is that this is not news
- Political correctness at QANTAS
- Q&A Forum: March 5, 2018
- Beyond Economics 101
- Gary Oldman wins Oscar
- Of course Australia would
- Swatting Leftists in 6 Easy Steps: Part Two – Get Comfortable
- Monday Form: March 5, 2018
- RIP Roger Bannister
- Mario Vargas Llosa: Political Correctness vs Freedom
- Economics 101
- Pooh on the nose in China
- We need more judges like this
- Tasmania Votes 2018
- Beware universal basic income schemes
- Protection for Republican majorities in the House and Senate
- Open Forum: March 3, 2018
- Our latest Blockchain offering
- Hysterical claims drown out the facts on water
- CFMEU thugs emboldened by Bill Shorten’s embrace
- Reciprocity
- David Bidstrup: How long will Adani put up with this bullshit?
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Why is this one-sided on USA? All countries protect themselves.
Can anyone show me a country that fully follows the ‘free trade’ mantra and is extremely wealthy (including individual wealth eg very low unemployment, high living standards etc), no trade deficits and no debt etc?
The factories are more efficient and employ less labour.
Then why are we exporting them to LOW LABOUR COST countries.
Do you see your fallacy?
At precisely the time when automation increases productivity is when YOU make the case for China having a competitive advantage due to cheap labour.
Choose one argument of the other.
You cannot use both at the same time.
Anyway, everyone sees through this shit now.
Make your mind up: is your argument that we cannot manufacture because we don’t have a competitive advantage in labour costs.
OR:
It doesn’t matter if we lose factories bacause they no longer need labour.
The Australian car workers are so forking dumb they need over $100M of retraining, no other industry compares. We have so much protectionism and “taxes”, call them what you will, luxury tax, duty whatever, we’re hardly in a position to call out anyone else.
If all the overheads were removed from the auto industry, we’d probably have a vibrant industry, but unfortunately it is run by Kimmy Carr and the unions, so any wonder it is disaster area.
Here a quesiton, why, since we don’t make cars anymore, are all the rules, laws, legislation, certifications regulations and such still in place?
His fallacy is showing.
Under the new TPP deal that was signed yesterday, Japan will reduce it’s tarriff on Australian beef imports to 19 percent within 15 years. Yay!!