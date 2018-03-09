The Art of the Impossible Round 2

`
Who knows where this will end, but it’s better than how it’s been so far. Meanwhile, the Saudis are talking to the Israelis. And if you think that’s beyond belief, what about this:
CNN, MSNBC Journalists Give Trump Glowing Praise for NKorea Move...
A clearly humiliated Sydney Morning Herald refusing to main-page epochal Trump/Kim meet.
Only one article on site – an opinion piece, of course, by its far left-wing “China correspondent” Kirsty Needham:
Trump too inexperienced to negotiate with ‘cunning’ Kim.
First commenter there demolishes Needham:
korean problems are for korean people to solve.
Now, for the first time, the unthinkable was thinkable: an alliance between Israel, Saudi Arabia and the United States that focussed its sights on Iran.”
At first, the Americans couldn’t believe it. The Israelis were pressuring the Clinton administration to see Iran as the greatest global threat. Only a short time earlier, Israel was cooperating with Iran militarily and selling them weapons. The Israelis were Iran’s best lobbyists in Washington, pushing the Reagan administration to talk to Iran, to sell arms to Iran and even to ignore Iran’s tough talk on Israel. Now they were asking the States to find Iran lurking behind every terrorist attack, every conflict and every threat. They were asking the U.S. to see Iran as the greatest threat in the world.
Israel had sided with Iran over Iraq. Its relationship with Iran – contrary to accepted history – did not end with the 1979 Islamic revolution. The relationship continued in secret for many years.
https://original.antiwar.com/ted_snider/2017/11/29/us-bows-israeli-saudi-alliance-blaming-iran/
A nuclear armed North Korea being run by a Communist dictator threatening a nuclear attack is a bit more involved for the South Koreans to tackle themselves, don’t you think?
India, Pakistan and Israel all have built nuclear arsenals. South Korea was on the way to producing nuclear weapons until forced to abandon the secret project by the United States. Japan is estimated to be able to assemble a nuclear device in only 90 days.
North Korea keeps asking the US to sign a non-aggression pact in which Washington pledges not to attack the North. The North’s modest nuclear program was created to deter a US attack by threatening a counter-strike on US bases in South Korea, Japan and Okinawa.
Washington has long refused such a non-aggression pact. Instead, it has ringed North Korea with military forces and imposed a punishing trade embargo that has played a major role in keeping the North in dire poverty. Call the North an Asian Cuba.
The US says North Korea’s regime is a brutal, illegitimate despotism with which it will only deal with the greatest reluctance and disgust.
Yet the US supports many nasty dictatorships around the globe, such as Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Ethiopia. Brutal police state Egypt remains a key US client. If the US really wants to end North Korea’s nuclear program, the solution is to sign a non-aggression pact and gradually end US trade sanctions.
Both the US and South Korea should end their frequent, provocative military war games on North Korea’s borders. Such posturing led to last year’s military clashes and more paranoia in Pyongyang.
Eric Margolis
max, do you think 9/11 was an inside job using Israeli agents?
Good point Baldrick. The US is also pretty keen on the Saudis.