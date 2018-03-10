“Every economic answer is a political question.”
Here then is a question for all you experts on international trade, taken directly from my Free Market Economics [pp. 248-249]. Picture two countries, A and C.
Suppose in Country A, in one hour it can produce either one car or 1000 shirts. [It’s also the same answer if Country A can produce ten cars and 10,000 shirts per hour!]
Meanwhile in Country C, in two hours it can produce either one car or 500 shirts.
According to the economic theory of comparative advantage, how many cars will Country A produce? OK, once you’ve worked that out, now tell me if you get the same answer using common sense. As chrisl said, “economic theory is all right in theory”. Personally, I’m not even sure of that, but you get the idea.
So here’s the thing. It is entirely possible that the US is tired of carrying most of the burden for the defence of the West and would like a bit of sharing the burden. It might also find some respite for itself in strengthening those parts of its economy which are more closely associated with its defence industries. And it might even wish for some kind of gratitude from others, supposedly on the same side, in trying to assist the US in resurrecting its strength. And then there are the straightforward economic issues, which are not the same as the political. So let us go to these.
And of course the issue economically is comparative advantage, and not pure let the most efficient producer produce each product. With comparative advantage, it is not always the most efficient low-cost producers who produce. If you don’t even understand that, you should keep right out of this debate.
Why encourage free trade:
- competition is what drives improvement and growth – without competition most businesses would just coast along to the fullest extent they could
- innovation is driven by competition – the way to take on an established business is to find a better way to do something
- all other things being equal, free trade is best
Why “free trade” is not working for the US:
- cheating is rife – try to sell an American car in Japan – not possible for all kinds of products in all kinds of countries
- many countries subsidise exports while imposing non-tariff barriers to trade on imports along with tariffs themselves
- currency manipulation – artificially holding exchange rate lower to discourage imports and encourage exports is not unknown
- since the $US is the world’s reserve currency it is unable to adjust to repair a balance of payments deficit
- there are many forms of approved trade restrictions everywhere you look – the EU for example – such as:
Trading blocs
A regional trading bloc is a group of countries within a geographical region that protect themselves from imports from non-members. Trading blocs are a form of economic integration, and increasingly shape the pattern of world trade. There are several types of trading bloc:
Preferential Trade Area
Preferential Trade Areas (PTAs) exist when countries within a geographical region agree to reduce or eliminate tariff barriers on selected goods imported from other members of the area. This is often the first small step towards the creation of a trading bloc.
Free Trade Area
Free Trade Areas (FTAs) are created when two or more countries in a region agree to reduce or eliminate barriers to trade on all goods coming from other members.
Customs Union
A customs union involves the removal of tariff barriers between members, plus the acceptance of a common (unified) external tariff against non-members. This means that members may negotiate as a single bloc with 3rd parties, such as with other trading blocs, or with the WTO.
World Trade Organisation
There are then the WTO rules of trade engagement which are not designed to create a world where free trade is the only answer. The rules were devised when the US economy was a lot more robust than it now is, and when the US was both willing and able to make sacrifices of all kinds to help others withstand the spread of communism. None of this is applicable today. The US is therefore no longer willing to watch others cheat their way into a stronger trade position, at the cost of its own national security, economic strength and domestic employment. Here is part of what the WTO is up to.
WTO Rules
1. Most-favoured-nation (MFN): treating other people equally. Under the WTO agreements, countries cannot normally discriminate between their trading partners. Grant someone a special favour (such as a lower customs duty rate for one of their products) and you have to do the same for all other WTO members.
2. National treatment: Treating foreigners and locals equally. Imported and locally-produced goods should be treated equally — at least after the foreign goods have entered the market. The same should apply to foreign and domestic services, and to foreign and local trademarks, copyrights and patents.
3. Developing countries have transition periods to adjust to the more unfamiliar and, perhaps, difficult WTO provisions — particularly so for the poorest, “least-developed” countries – so these basket case economies are allowed to whittle away at the economic strength of the developed world.
Meanwhile, economic ministers around the world increase unproductive public spending every chance they get, add new regulations on top of old, increase business taxes at every turn, and then jump on their chairs screaming, “Eek, a tariff!”
Lastly, in regard to this great TPP agreement, today we find out this: TPP overhaul to spur foreign takeover deals. First para:
Businesses from countries that signed on to the revived Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement will have an easier run at mounting cross-border takeovers in Australia as the threshold for scrutiny is lifted fourfold to more than $1 billion.
The federal government said yesterday as part of agreements signed under the TTP-11, the threshold for the Foreign Investment Review Board to screen acquisitions lifts from $261 million to $1.13bn.
The change would encourage further foreign
investmenttakeover of local businesses in Australia while retaining [in theory] the ability to screen sensitive investment areas such as defence, agriculture, electricity and media, as well as any investment by a foreign government.
Everyone has always lived in an Age of Stupidity, I guess. This is just one of the forms it takes in the age in which we live.
Free trade is a Utopian myth. So many adjustments, so many exceptions, all in the name of “fair” trade, make “free” trade impossible in any area other than pure barter.
Hey thanks for the hat tip Steve
I was always taught in small business that the key to success is to have an unfair advantage over your competitor.
Are you better at something,have more knowledge,can get things cheaper, have a better machine and so on.
And so too with trade.
What is Australia’s unfair advantage?
Clearly it is natural resources.
Which should lead to cheap energy and the ability to value add to those resources.
So what happened?
My anti globalist stance is why import cheaper cars or iphones from China, when the only way your unemployed population can afford these is to steal them?
But maybe that’s exactly what the socialists want.
ad hoc nonsense
‘The rules were devised when the US economy was a lot more robust than it now is, and when the US was both willing and able to make sacrifices of all kinds to help others withstand the spread of communism.’
That wouldn’t even sound sensible from one of the purveyors of Trumpism like Seb Gorka.
Trade protection, whatever the ‘theory’ of optimal tariffs might suggest inevitably founders on the rock of ignorance. No business, and still less no US President can determine the ‘optimal’ tariff. The reality is that it is driven by the very things the early Public Choice writers suggested: electoral politics. And it weakens the US. That is bad for the US, and bad for its allies.
INTERNATIONAL TRADE
international trade is not a
zero-sum contest. Both sides must gain or it would make
no sense to continue trading. Nor is it necessary for experts
or government officials to determine whether both sides are
gaining.
Most international trade, like most domestic trade,
is done by millions of individuals, each of whom can
determine whether the item purchased is worth what it cost
and is preferable to what is available from others.
What happens
when a given country, in isolation, becomes more
prosperous? It tends to buy more because it has more to
buy with. And what happens when it buys more? There are
more jobs created for workers producing the additional
goods and services.
Make that two countries and the principle remains the
same. Indeed, make it any number of countries and the
principle remains the same. Rising prosperity usually
means rising employment.
There is no fixed number of jobs that countries must fight
over. When countries become more prosperous, they all
tend to create more jobs.
terminology used to describe an export
surplus as a “favorable” balance of trade and an import
surplus as an “unfavorable” balance of trade goes back for
centuries. At one time, it was widely believed that
importing more than was exported impoverished a nation
because the difference between imports and exports had to
be paid in gold, and the loss of gold was seen as a loss of
national wealth. However, as early as 1776, Adam Smith’s
classic The Wealth of Nations argued that the real wealth
of a nation consists of its goods and services, not its gold
supply.
If the goods and
services available to the American people are greater as a
result of international trade, then Americans are wealthier,
not poorer, regardless of whether there is a “deficit” or a
“surplus” in the international balance of trade.
The reasons why countries gain from international trade are
usually grouped together by economists under three
categories: absolute advantage, comparative advantage, and
economies of scale.
Absolute Advantage
It is obvious why Americans buy bananas grown in the
Caribbean. Bananas can be grown much more cheaply in
the tropics than in places where greenhouses and other
artificial means of maintaining warmth would be necessary.
In tropical countries, nature provides free the warmth that
people have to provide by costly means in cooler climates,
such as that of the United States. Therefore it pays
Americans to buy bananas grown in the tropics, rather than
grow them at higher costs within the United States.
Economies of Scale
It has been estimated that the minimum output of
automobiles needed to achieve an efficient cost per car is
somewhere between 200,000 and 400,000 automobiles per
year.
Producing in such huge quantities is not a serious
problem in a country of the size and wealth of the United
States, where each of the big three domestic
automakers—Ford, General Motors, and Chrysler—has
had at least one vehicle with sales of more than 400,000, as
did Toyota, while the Ford F-Series pickup truck has had
more than 800,000 annual sales.
But, in a country with a much smaller
population—Australia, for example—there is no way to
sell enough cars within the country to be able to cover the
high costs of developing automobiles from scratch to sell at
prices low enough to compete with automobiles produced
in much larger quantities in the United States or Japan.
The largest number of cars of any given make sold in
Australia is only about half of the quantity needed to reap
all the cost benefits of economies of scale.
Even those cars which have been manufactured in Australia
have been developed in other countries—Toyotas and
Mitsubishis from Japan, and Ford and General Motors cars
from the United States. They are essentially
Australian-built Japanese or American cars, which means
that companies in Japan and the United States have already
paid the huge engineering, research, and other costs of
creating these vehicles. But the Australian market is not
large enough to achieve sufficient economies of scale to
produce original Australian automobiles from scratch at a
cost that would enable them to compete in the market with
imported cars.
Although Australia is a modern prosperous country, with
output per person higher than that of Great Britain, Canada
or the United States, its small population limits its total
purchasing power to one-fifth that of Japan and
one-seventeenth that of the United States.
Exports enable some countries to achieve economies of
scale that would not be possible from domestic sales alone.
Some business enterprises make most of their sales outside
their respective countries’ borders. For example, Heineken
does not have to depend on the small Holland market for its
beer sales, since it sells beer in 170 other countries. Nokia
sells its phones around the world, not just in its native
Finland.
Despite offsetting economic gains that typically far
outweigh the losses, politically it is almost inevitable that
there will be loud calls for government protection from
foreign competition through various restrictions against
imports. Many of the most long-lived fallacies in
economics have grown out of attempts to justify these
international trade restrictions. Although Adam Smith
refuted most of these fallacies more than two centuries ago,
as far as economists are concerned, such fallacies remain
politically alive and potent today.
Some people argue, for example, that wealthy countries
cannot compete with countries whose wages are much
lower. Poorer countries, on the other hand, may say that
they must protect their “infant industries” from competition
with more developed industrial nations until the local
industries acquire the experience and know-how to
compete on even terms. In all countries, there are
complaints that other nations are not being “fair” in their
laws regarding imports and exports. A frequently heard
complaint of unfairness, for example, is that some countries
“dump” their goods on the international market at
artificially low prices, losing money in the short run in
order to gain a larger market share that they will later
exploit by raising prices after they achieve a monopolistic
position.
In the complexities of real life, seldom is any argument
right 100 percent of the time or wrong 100 percent of the
time. When it comes to arguments for international trade
restrictions, however, most of the arguments are fallacious
most of the time.
International trade restrictions provide yet another example
of the fallacy of composition, the belief that what is true of
a part is true of the whole. There is no question that a
particular industry or occupation can be benefitted by
international trade restrictions. The fallacy is in believing
that this means the economy as a whole is benefitted,
whether as regards jobs or profits.
Tariffs are taxes on imports which serve to raise the prices
of those imports, and thus enable domestic producers to
charge higher prices for competing products than they
could in the face of cheaper foreign competition.
Basic Economics 5th Edition by Thomas Sowell
The term fair trade is an oxymoron, and free trade isn’t much better.
Wrong. One country with cheaper cost grows jobs and production at the expense of the country that is dearer. When that happens across the board instead in selected industries, one country beggars itself for the other country, which then reduces to the one country case and that country that is the winner and could care less about the other country because it has no purchasing power. It gave it up.
What doe Donald Trump know that generations of highly “educated” economists don’t know and never knew . When in history have the clever knowledgeable plans of economists created three million jobs in an economy? Trump with his lack of political correctness and lawtrade smarts ,and lack on economics has done just this ? This leaves the question , why are taxpayers funding courses in “economics”? Why do faculties of economics exist ?
China’s comparative advantage is state sponsored theft.
Hi Steve
All good and well on the economic theory. I take a more basic business-like approach to the latest “outrage” by PDT regarding the impositions on steel and aluminium imports.
PDT is a highly skilled negotiator putting forward what appears to many to be irrational demands. What PDT achieves is the scurrying of affected parties to seek a remedy or reversal and he is then in a position to negotiate a compromise deal (e.g. exempt Australia) for some benefit to the USA without any deterioration in the USA’s original position.
Outcome: USA gets ahead without giving anything away (which, by the way, is one of the main objectives of his job role}.
Simple luck or a brilliant mind? I favour the latter – and I doubt very much that it has anything to do with economics, it’s a concerted focus on strategic gain.
Check mate.
It’s starting to look like “free trade” is another creation of the u.n. Communists to implement agenda 21 of the latest communist manifesto . Wreck the civilised West ,where the opposition to fascist dictatorship will come from ,and make the primitive shithole has populations indebted to the brilliant “equality “ of Narxist dogma . Good with words those fascists not much good at anything else .
Thomas Sowell extract is excellent, thank you.
This: http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/03/09/this-is-the-greatest-manufacturing-jobs-boom-in-twenty-years/
Free trade is excellent. It’s one of the very best ways to lift people out of poverty that exists. Britain’s Empire was built on trade, and that trade helped and enriched both the home country and the dominions like Australia
Unfortunately humans love to cheat, which is why Britain also had a very large and powerful navy. People behave ever so much better when they know they are being watched.
Iv been vocal booster of free trade for many years and benefit from cheep gear as low income earner myself.
But it wasn’t just cheep stuff that sold me it was market access and better alternative to another cold war.
It does not seem to be working out that way.
I would say that neither under standard economic theory, nor using a “common sense” outlook is there sufficient information to solve the problem.
Based on assumptions: if the cost of transport is low, and if country A is not significantly larger than country C and if the demand for either cars or shirts does not diminish at some point, and if we further presume that the manufacturing statistics are unlikely to change any time soon, and if we presume the world is linear missing significant economies of scale, then based on all those assumptions country A should focus on making shirts and buy their cars from country B.
If the cost of transport is high then all bets are off, don’t worry about trade between the countries.
If country A is much larger than country C then they end up dominating the economic decisions both on the supply side and the demand side, thus country C just gets pushed into making cars but this has bugger all effect on country A which does whatever it likes (which is the relationship between the USA and Australia).
Using “common sense” has become somewhat unpredictable these days, but IMHO the “common sense” solution is that car manufacture tends to be highly non-linear and benefits massively from economies of scale, and especially benefits from technology and capital investment. Since country A tends to be better at everything, it should be able to blitz the supply of cars unless some political factor was preventing this from happening. Therefore I question the static nature of the statistics given in the problem, and because insufficient information was available in the first place I’ll fill it in with “common sense”. What’s more there are infinite hybrid solutions where cars are designed and prototyped in country A but the assembly line runs in country C, or some other permutation.
Shirts tend to be the thing anyone can make since they mostly require a lot of human labour, and there isn’t as much difference between a bad shirt and a good shirt, as compared to the difference between a bad car and a good car (which is huge).
Those two sentences contradict each other. If the USA wants to pull out of NATO and scale back on the “World Police” operations, close down foreign bases and reduce defense spending then they have plenty of domestic steel capacity, and even plenty of manufacturing capacity to handle their reduced military requirements.
The USA is still the biggest economy on Earth, and from memory they are second largest manufacturing economy, and by far the largest military. I think they are OK for self defense. Admittedly they are behind in the technology of hypersonic scramjet missiles but even then they are probably still OK for self defense.
Get the cult de-programmers on stand-by. They’ve got a serious case on their hands here.
I agree with you on that one, governments interfere with the economy in many ways and many places, so with a tariff you have something quite visible, easy to understand, and as long as the tariff is not too large it does not prevent comparative advantage optimization if there’s a significant gain in international trade.
On the other hand, the state with high minimum wage, and high income tax (as well as disguised taxes like payroll tax that operate on similar lines to an income tax) and large internal wealth transfers will distort various aspects of the economy in ways that are generally bad but difficult to fully understand. If you can trade off government spending and income tax, in exchange for tariffs then that’s a good thing; but it’s basically impossible to make any trade-off deal with any government, since they do not keep their word and will happily take both kinds of tax, and then increase spending to boot.
Iampeter has not been able to articulate one argument on this subject, just abuse.
China and the U.N. are not playing by the rules and are sabotaging the west.
The U.N. is not a country and therefore trade doesn’t actually effect it, as a body, and inside the body, it’s full of Global socialists tying the hands of the west.
Should you buy stolen property just because it is cheaper than those selling it honestly?
Or should you bring it to everyone’s attention, and punish the thief?
Globally , this is what is happening, so again I ask these pompous twats, (who know so much better than Trump), those who regurgitate bow tie wearing institutionalised morons called economists, as their already debunked arguments, does it matter to your brilliant minds, as to WHY the product is cheaper and not just that it is?
I’m for free and fair trade, and understand the theory, so spare me the theory.
There are outside concerns that call for a wider look than academic tunnel vision.
Why do faculties of economics exist ?
Because without them no one would be no Bowtie industry.
So we are to assume that Country A and Country C are in all respects identical and deploy the same number of equally skilled and productive workers to produce their respective outputs?
He promised tariffs and delivers.
On reading more about it, by what people like Ms Sloan has written, and by experienced commentators here like JC, you do wonder if this is the right track.
As well, trade provides a means of engendering international co-operation, are bargaining and threats the way to go, and equating national security needs with trade, two completely separate things?
Thanks for pointing out the obvious, Steve, especially after Judith Sloan’s hare-brained attack on the Trump Administration this morning for not following her textbook free trade prescription.
US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross also pointed out the obvious at Davos:
It seems to me even rational economists close ranks against attacks on their profession, using arguments from authority if necessary, rather than acknowledge the reality of economic malpractice, like widespread cheating by the EU and China.
Judith also refuses to acknowledge that Trump regards tariffs simply as a negotiating tactice to achieve compliance by trade cheats.
I’m sorry, Judith, but I’ll back Trump’s unorthodoxy (and his business experience) against your academic textbook any day.
Don’t judge Trump by his rhetoric, but by his achievements. Beclowning yourself this early in the game is unnecessary.
Madness is rare in individuals – but in groups, parties, nations, and ages it is the rule. – Friedrich Nietzsche
There’s always the pop science industry, with that fwit Bill Nye the Lying Bowtie Guy.
Well, you can’t argue with that!
I always struggle with these textbook examples of comparative advantage , not because I don’t understand the theory but because the reality of the world is so different from this abstraction that I am not sure it has any validity other than as a nice utopian ideal, one might say even a fantasy.
It rests at its heart not only on the idea of free trade but also on specialisation and that by letting someone who is more inefficient at some activity than you in absolute terms, to do it anyway because you can focus in on what your doing the best at in relative terms and by trade share the gains of a bigger pie. It’s an extension of the idea of specialisation we see at work in our own lives everyday but applied to global trade not just local trade.
This idea may have been a bit more realistic in Riccardos time when labour intensive industries were more the norm and this labour had to be combined with much simpler technologies and endowments of natural resources to provide tradeable goods but now with often super economies of scale at play and the interplay of this with the sizes of consumer markets, product differentiation, a large service element in a lot of goods, deep technological know how at work in many companies, spillover effects of technology , inter connected global supply chains, education levels of work forces including the entrepreneurialism skills and cultural predispositions to create new businesses, intellectual property rights, not to mention transaction costs of trade, currency rates and a plethora of other factors, …..it is arguably now just an empty vessel of an idea that offers little empirically of value to guide government policy. If all factors of production , capital , labour , technology and entrepreneurs were mobile and most importantly homogenous around the globe, it would be more relevant, but the world simply isn’t like that.
The theory also implicitly assumes that there is a god like agent or chess master having sized it all up in terms of how to configure global production, ( Hayek was critical of socialist planners trying to do this in one economy much less the entire global production chain due to the failure of complete knowledge ) can then align the pieces of the board to get the optimal outcome. That hopefully will never happen in a world of free choice.
Most importantly in a market economy it is the entrepreneurs at the firm level that make decisions about production not governments and academic economists. So in Steve’s example who in country c would be brave enough to make cars when your twice as inefficient as country a , on the basis according to an academic economist that you’re at least not 4 times as inefficient as you are with the shirts ? No economics textbook on the planet goes on to answer just how that actually can happen in the real world in terms of a mechanism if everyone agrees it’s a good idea but that is the implication of the theory it has just tried to ram into the head of a student. A student is told the theory works, accept it , and we should let the market drive this natural outcome and just let free trade proceed.
But even if we let free trade proceed you wouldn’t get the outcomes envisaged by the economics textbooks. The textbook assumes production in country a and c is homogenous , undifferentiated and equally valuable and desirable and transferable between both industries without friction. In the real world certain goods are more desirable for production than others , that is just how it is. In the real world country a would just dominate with both products and c would become a poor backwater, much like what we see with Africa today. A worker / entrepreneur in a country isn’t going to redeploy himself / resources to making shirts so someone in another country can make a car twice as less effectively. To get this abstraction to make any sense you have to put so many constraints on it but then it is so far removed the real world it is meaningless.
If you accept that individual firms and entrepreneurs not only do but should make production decisions because this ultimately leads to the best decisions on allocations of resources as the marginal theorists and Hayek tell us, not governments nor governments working in unison trying to optimise global outcomes, then you must accept the theory of free trade at a deep conceptual level is built entirely on flawed premises because the individual agents who make the decisions have insufficient incentives and knowledge to shuffle the allocation around to incorporate the inefficient producers.
Take steves example further. Arguably country a should focus on shirts , but there is no way in hell that would happen today . Producing cars comes with a lot of spin off effects in technological know how that doesn’t come with shirts. Car making is predisposed to economies of scale , shirts are not in the same way. You wouldn’t even be in the game to consider making cars . One could go and on and on.
One can make the argument , forget it’s cars and shirts rather treat it just as x or y product. But this goes to the heart of the inherent flaws in it, the world doesn’t work in generic interchangeable equally valued products or commodities in terms of what we as a society demand.
The economic rationalists morphed into utopian free traders and are now shocked to find out that the theory is nothing more than the reality of the coming daylight after the pleasures of a one night stand.
If countries manipulate their own currency they only rob their own people. It means they have to work more hours to be able to import the same amount of goods. Dumb, why not let them rob themselves, we can buy cheaper goods and specialise in other things.
An uncle of mine had his life ruined by the merger of two colleges and going from head of one organisation to 2ic of the larger organisation He never came to terms with it and said why do they make these decisions and then never review them to decide whether the initial plans were optimal ie Did they work? Perhaps it is time for Judith to review her ideas.
This is defeatist because you assume that without our hands tied by the U.N. through our own socialists and the corruption of China that we couldn’t even be cheaper than China.
How do you know what price is the cheapest when the competition is not allowed to compete?
Everyone assumes totally incorrectly that you can’t compete with a large population when it has sweet f.. all to do with it, or China would have always been a super power and the United States with only a fraction of the population was and seems will be again, a manufacturing power house and super power.
These “it can’t be done cheaper than China” people are the defeatists that will buy the world in to global socialist domination.
It is a corrupt market at the moment.
But you want to let China and the socialists corruptly win while holding dearly to a theory, because your brain hurts?
chicoms buy our goods? who knew!
No one takes the theory of comparative advantage seriously.
Free Trade: The Litmus Test of Economic Reasoning
Mercantilism is the default setting for most people. It is based on trust in state power.
As I have put it, it is faith in the economic productivity of men with badges and guns.
THE ECONOMIC BLINDNESS OF MERCANTILISTS
I have never had any illusions about persuading people who trust in the creativity of badges and guns. The universal trust in state power in every area of life is an extension of what I call the power religion. It is the religion of every empire.
Free trade means free choice. Power-lovers hate free choice, so they hate free trade.
We come now to the economic issue that separates the economists from the special interest pleaders.
There are a lot of supposedly free market capitalists who shout the praises of open competition, but when the chips are really down, they call for the intervention of the monopolistic, coercive State to keep Americans from trading with other Free World countries. Competition among Americans, but not between American companies and foreign companies: here is the cry of the tariff advocates.
The fact that less than 5% of our economy is directly involved in foreign trade never phazes these enthusiasts: free trade is “destroying” the other 95% of the American economy!
Somehow, the principles of capitalism operate only within national boundaries. Somehow the intervention of the State will “protect” Americans.
Henry Hazlitt’s classic little book, Economics in One Lesson, so completely destroys the arguments of the tariff supporters that there is nothing left of their position; still they keep coming.
For two centuries their position has been intellectually bankrupt; still they keep coming. Tariffs hurt all consumers except those on the public dole of tariff intervention, e.g., the “infant industries” such as steel or textiles. Yet the advocates say that all Americans are “protected.” The logic of economics cannot seem to penetrate otherwise rational minds.
STATE WORSHIP
The defenders of mercantilism have a religion: the religion of state worship.
They do not believe that individuals acting in their own self-interest by trading with each other in order to benefit themselves are reliable sources of innovation, exploration, and creativity.
Mercantilism is always a philosophy of state power. Mercantilism says that the state has a superior interest to the individuals who live under its jurisdiction. Anything that weakens the nation-state, anything that benefits individuals at the expense of the state, anything that elevates the judgment of property owners above the judgment of politicians and bureaucrats is considered by the mercantilist to be an enemy of the state, meaning an enemy of society, meaning an enemy of the nation.
Mercantilists in the 17th century said that they believed in markets, but only regulated markets. They believed in monopolies granted by the state. They believed in exchange, but only when regulated by the state. What they really believed in was the expansion of the power of the state. They believed that the wisdom given to state bureaucrats is greater than the wisdom given to society as a whole by means of knowledge possessed by individuals.
They believed that centralized knowledge, based on coercive statistics, is better than, meaning superior to, meaning more productive, than information possessed by all of the members of society.
GUN-IN-THE-BELLY
The mercantilists are statists, and so is every conservative who believes that a tariff can benefit American consumers and workers. Every philosophy of mercantilism is a philosophy of a gun stuck in the belly of another American. Every mercantilist idea is a defense of gun-in-the-belly economics.
“I will tell you what free trade is. It is when I put the barrel of my .45 at the head of some gook and tell him: “We are going to trade, and we’re going to trade on my terms.”
The mercantilist does not tell the American what he must trade. He only tells him what he may not trade and who he cannot trade with. It is a negative philosophy of government control. It is control by prohibition, not control by active compulsion. It is not socialism. It is not the government ownership of the means of production. It is rather the right of the government to stick a gun in the belly of an American who wants to trade with a foreigner, and to tell that person that he does not have the right to do so without paying the government some money. In short, it is extortion.
I realize that this is resented by the gun-loving, badge-loving, head-banging, power-seeking, economics-hating conservatives, who I call Hamiltonians. They want to parade themselves as lovers of freedom. They are not lovers of freedom; they are lovers of selective coercion. They believe that violence threatened by government bureaucrats is a superior way to allocate the scarce means of production. They believe in power over voluntarism. They believe in the state over the free market. They believe in coercion over free choice.
I have dealt with these people for over 50 years. They do not change, because they really are power-lovers. They really do trust the state. They really do not trust the free market. They really do not trust customers. They really do not believe that individuals should be given the right to make their own decisions regarding whatever wealth they possess. They resent the fact that other individuals have the right to make their own decisions with their own money.
They literally cannot understand the logic of the free market, once they get to the invisible border known as a national boundary. At that point, they completely throw out everything they say they believe in regarding what takes place inside those borders. For them, truth is determined by which side of an invisible line called the border you live on.
The mercantilist says that he knows better than property owners do what is good for individuals and the nation. Maybe he admits that he personally does not know, but he is sure that Congress does and tenured bureaucrats do. He insists that Congress should pass laws that empower tenured bureaucrats to decide who should trade and on what terms across the nation’s borders.
Do you believe in the wisdom and incorruptible nature of politicians and bureaucrats? Then you are a prime recruit for mercantilism. If you don’t, then you aren’t.
Anyone who promotes a tariff is a mercantilist, unless he is also calling for the abolition of the federal income tax and any national sales tax. Anyone who promotes quotas of any kind is a mercantilist. He may deny this. He may not understand this. He probably cannot follow an argument based on voluntarism. He does not believe in voluntarism. He believes in the wisdom conveyed by badges and guns.
My advice: do not trust his judgment.
Don’t worry about his arguments. He cannot follow them, so you don’t have to. They will make no sense. That is not because you are unable to follow an argument. It is because he can’t follow one, including his own.
https://www.garynorth.com/public/9621.cfm
CHINA
Sometimes the defender of tariffs against slave laborers will use the example of China. This has to be one of the dumbest arguments in the history of economic reasoning.
During the period in which China was under the rule of Comrade Mao, it had virtually no foreign trade. It had no products that could find markets in the West. The nation could barely feed itself. In some time periods, it could not feed itself. It had nothing of value to export. It had no foreign exchange reserves. It had no large-scale industrial production at all. It was a Third World nation. The only thing it could produce in large quantities was weaponry. It did not export anything to the West.
Today, China is a major competitor in Western markets. Its economy is basically Keynesian. Its workers can move wherever they want. We are seeing the largest migration in the history of man from rural poverty to urban middle-class living. Hundreds of millions of people have moved from the rural countryside to large cities. This is not slave labor; this is free labor. There are no government restrictions on the movement of laborers. There are very few government restrictions on hiring these workers. There is almost no social welfare system imposed by the state. The Chinese labor market is vastly freer than labor markets in the West, which are dominated by trade unions that have gotten government support, meaning the threat of violence, to support the demands of union members. This is one of the reasons why Western manufacturers are having so much trouble competing against Chinese workers.
Chinese workers are free to move from job to job, and Chinese employers are legally allowed to hire anyone they want. Under these conditions, it is the Western workers who are closer to slavery than Chinese workers are. Western workers who are not trade union members in Western Europe are forced to take less desirable jobs, because labor union members have locked out competition from nonunion workers. Unions have used the government to send out people with badges and guns to prohibit employers from hiring nonunion workers. This is not the free market; this is a government-rigged market.
So, the next time you hear someone argue that Western workers need to be protected against foreign goods produced by slave labor, point out to him that the reason why Western workers want protection is because they are the slave laborers. They are finding it increasingly difficult to compete against workers who live in a nation that honors the principle of the free mobility of labor and voluntary contracts between employers and employees. China is a fierce competitor, not because it is a slave labor society, but because it is competing against workers who live in a regime of government-rigged labor markets.
https://www.garynorth.com/public/9860.cfm
Land – Capital – Labour
those are the 3 inputs. We have much higher capital investment per capita than China, hence we have higher wages e.g. each year the average output is say ~$65,000 per person vs much less in China. Wages are bid up higher because of this fact. Entrepreneurs in China aren’t going to pay people more than they have to.
Why waste more of my time each year buying manufactured goods only made in developed countries so people can feel better about themselves?
Machinery is having a massive impact on manufacturing jobs too. Employment in the sector has peaked around the world, even in developing countries, yet production has increased due to automation…there’s no dream renaissance in manufacturing to be had by throwing up tariffs.
The French government had asked Titan to invest in a tire production plant in northern France. It has been producing losses.
Taylor’s response is classic. “I have visited that factory a couple of times. The French workforce gets paid high wages but only works three hours. They get one hour for breaks and lunch, talk for three and work for three. I told this to the French union workers to their faces. They told me that’s the French way!”
After five years of negotiations with the union, Goodyear will shut down the plant.
This is a perfectly rational decision. My only comment is that it comes about four and a half years too late.
In a letter to a senior French bureaucrat, Taylor made it clear why he is not interested in investing. “Sir, your letter states that you want Titan to start a discussion. How stupid do you think we are? Titan is the one with the money and the talent to produce tires. What does the crazy union have? It has the French government.”
Here is his new strategy. “Titan is going to buy a Chinese tire company or an Indian one, pay less than one euro per hour wage and ship all the tires France needs. You can keep the so-called workers. Titan has no interest in the Amiens North factory.”
I have not seen a letter like this from an American executive to any government agency. I have waited for something like this for at least 50 years. Admittedly, it was a letter from an American executive to a French bureaucrat, but at least he said it.
When an American reads something like this, he is amused. He thinks that the executive who sent the letter made a very good decision.
Why should an American firm invest in a factory in France, in order to hire French workers, in order to pay more than the going wage in India or China?
What is best for the American company? Obviously, it is best to pay Chinese or Indian workers, ship the tires to France, and pocket the difference.
What possible sense would it make to continue to pay above-market wages to a bunch of unionized French workers?
It will be better for French customers. They will be able to buy cheaper tires.
https://www.garynorth.com/public/10694.cfm
Once again, we meet up with Smith and Jones. Wong has made an offer to Smith. Smith thinks it’s a good deal. Jones is irate. He protests. He thinks that Smith should pay a sales tax to the federal government whenever he buys from Wong. Jones calls this sales tax a tariff. He prefers not to mention the phrase, “sales tax.” He knows that voters resist sales taxes, but they favor tariffs.
Smith: Wong’s offer looks like a good deal.
Jones: It’s not a good deal for America.
Smith: It’s a good deal for me.
Jones: You’re not America.
Smith: Who is?
Jones: People who live in America.
Smith: Which people who live in America?
Jones: People who work in America.
Smith: What about people who buy in America?
Jones: That depends on who they buy from.
Smith: Why should it matter who we buy from?
Jones: It matters to Americans.
Smith: It doesn’t matter to me. I just want a good deal.
Jones: It’s not a good deal for most Americans.
Smith: Most Americans don’t care what I buy.
Jones: But they care what people like you buy.
Smith: Who are people like me?
Jones: People who don’t always buy from Americans.
Smith: What about imported raw materials?
Jones: That’s OK.
Smith: But what about Americans who sell raw materials?
Jones: They had better lower their prices.
Smith: That’s what I tell sellers of manufactured goods.
Jones: That’s different.
Smith: Why is it different?
Jones: Because sellers of raw materials did not labor to produce raw materials.
Smith: What has labor got to do with it?
Jones: Everything.
Smith: Why isn’t ownership the only legal issue governing buying and selling?
Jones: It is: the ownership of labor.
Smith: Not raw materials.
Jones: Correct.
Smith: Do you labor for a living?
Jones: Yes.
Smith: Does your employer sometimes buy raw materials?
Jones: Yes.
Smith: So, you want your employer to buy raw materials at a good price?
Jones: Yes.
Smith: So, he buys imported raw materials.
Jones: Yes.
Smith: Do you want sales taxes on imported raw materials?
Jones: No.
Smith: I agree. I don’t want sales taxes on imported products.
Jones: That’s where you and I differ.
Smith: What do we differ on?
Jones: The need for sales taxes on the output of foreign workers.
Smith: But we agree on the absence of any need for sales taxes on imported raw materials.
Jones: So it seems.
Smith: So, you distinguish between good sales taxes and bad sales taxes.
Jones: Yes.
Smith: What is this difference?
Jones: Sales taxes are appropriate when imposed on the output of foreign labor.
Smith: But not foreign raw materials.
Jones: Correct.
Smith: So, what should matter judicially is the ownership of labor, not raw materials.
Jones: Correct.
Smith: Why?
Jones: Because America needs cheap raw materials.
Smith: But not cheap manufactured goods.
Jones: That depends on who offers cheap goods.
Smith: What if it’s foreign sellers?
Jones: Then the imports should be taxed.
Smith: But that costs Americans more money. Also, the government gets bigger.
Jones: That doesn’t matter if it protects American labor.
Smith: But isn’t the idea to make American workers richer?
Jones: Yes, it is.
Smith: But if they can buy more with their wages, they get richer.
Jones: I can see where this is headed.
Smith: Good for you.
Jones: You are going to argue that lower-cost imports will reduce the cost of living for Americans.
Smith: Correct.
Jones: But low-cost imports from foreign nations will hurt American workers who live in America.
Smith: What about American workers who live in Wyoming?
Jones: What about them?
Smith: Aren’t they hurt by imports from the other 49 states, plus Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico?
Jones: Of course not.
Smith: Why not?
https://www.garynorth.com/public/15846.cfm
OMG. The autism of the libertarian movement never ceases to amaze!
It’s a bizarre form of sola scriptura. They can’t fathom that life is not one of their sacred text books.
Fisky & Infidel Tiger
are you going to argue that slave is more efficient worker than free man?
or slave system is more efficient than free market ?
In his 2012 State of the Union address, President Barack Obama boasted that “over 1,000 Americans are working today because we stopped a surge in Chinese tires.”
According to a study done by the Peterson Institute for International Economics (http://tinyurl.com/jdtbktu), those trade restrictions forced Americans to pay $1.1 billion in higher prices for tires. So though 1,200 jobs were saved in the U.S. tire industry, the cost per job saved was at least $900,000 in that year.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average annual salary of tire builders in 2011 was $40,070.
Here’s a question for those of us who support trade restrictions in the name of saving jobs: In whose pockets did most of the $1.1 billion that Americans paid in higher prices go? It surely did not reach tire workers in the form of higher wages.
There are naïve people who believe that the imposition of a sales tax on imported goods is a good thing for them and for the economy generally. They oppose taxes in every other area, but when the sales tax on imported goods is called a tariff, they support the imposition of this tax. Tariffs are a favorite tax within what is sometimes called the Tea Party movement.
Members of the Tea Party think of themselves as opponents of taxation, but they are not opponents when it comes to tariffs.
Whenever you read that a politician is in favor of saving American jobs by imposing a sales tax on imported goods, keep your hand upon your wallet and your back against the wall. If this politician persuades other politicians to join with him, they will soon be coming after your money. They are not coming after your money in the name of making fat-cat corporate managers richer. They are coming after your money in the name of benefiting workers who will lose their jobs if the politicians don’t steal your money.
They think you will be supportive if they tell you this. In other words, they regard you as a mark.
Are you a mark? You are if you believe that the imposition of sales taxes on imported goods will save American jobs or even create American jobs. They will do so only at the expense of customers who are forced to pay more, and also at the expense of workers in the export industry.
Exports will fall, because foreigners will not be able to get access to dollars by selling goods to Americans. They need dollars to buy the goods, and they won’t have the dollars.
Do you really want higher sales taxes? You do if you vote for any politician who says that this nation needs tariffs in order to protect workers. What he is really saying is that the workers to be protected are senior managers in large manufacturing firms.
https://www.garynorth.com/public/16278.cfm
Smith: “We just want to make a trade. He wants to sell me a flat-screen TV.”
Badge: “Sorry, but Congress sees it otherwise. I am here to tell you that Congress has passed a sales tax on buying anything from a foreigner with slanty eyes.”
Smith: “But that’s racial profiling.”
Badge: “It’s not. I have been tailing this guy for days.”
Smith: “But this man is an American.”
Badge: “No, he isn’t. Although he dresses like an American, he in fact comes from China. He lives on China Avenue, but he only rents. His citizenship is in China. His cousin’s factory made the TV. His cousin lives in China.”
Smith: “But he is here now. We may want to make a trade.”
Badge: “You can, but only if you pay the U.S. government a sales tax.”
Smith: “I never heard of a federal sales tax.”
Badge: “That’s because it’s called a tariff.”
Smith: “What is the difference between a tariff and a sales tax on imported goods?”
Badge: “Voters won’t re-elect Congressmen who vote for tax increases. So, it’s called a tariff.”
Smith: “You mean that voters will accept a tax if it’s not called a tax.”
Badge: “As surely as they will accept a welfare check if it’s not called welfare.”
Smith: “Is this prohibition on trade only about taxes?”
Badge: “It’s not just about taxes. It’s also about true freedom of trade.”
Smith: “What is true freedom of trade?”
Badge: “Free trade plus sales taxes.”
Smith: “Does it take badges and guns to enforce Congress’s definition of freedom of trade?”
Badge: “It always has.”
https://www.garynorth.com/public/6893.cfm
Whenever the government intervenes, there are winners and losers. Follow the money.
A popular slogan in favor of tariffs is this one: “Tariffs protect Americans.” It is an accurate slogan. The question is: “Which Americans are protected?” Another question is: “Who pays?”
In this world, you don’t get something for nothing. If some Americans are protected, then other Americans are paying to grant them this protection.
Who are the winners? Who are the losers?
The winners are a relatively small percentage of American workers who produce goods at higher prices with lower quality than imported goods offered to consumers. The only reason why these workers need protection is because they are not efficient workers.
Who judges efficiency? Consumers do. The heart of the free market system is this: people who spend money have final authority in the economy. This means consumers.
Any attempt by the government to intervene in the economy to help special interest groups always comes at the expense of consumers who would have bought whatever it was that competitors were offering for sale, but who are unwilling or unable to buy the goods because of some government regulation.
A tariff is a sales tax on imported goods. Therefore, the sales tax is discriminatory. It is not paid by everybody.
It is paid by those members of the workforce who are facing foreign competition. It is also paid by exporters in the United States, because foreign buyers cannot get access to the domestic currency, precisely because foreign exporters cannot get buyers in the domestic currency.
So, exporters are hurt and importers are hurt. This means that American consumers are hurt.
Defenders of tariffs basically do not understand economics. They really are economic ignoramuses. They do not understand economic cause-and-effect. They do not understand the fact that consumers are being hurt by the tariffs.
They call for these discriminatory taxes, and they do it in the name of liberty. They do it in the name of fairness. Yet discriminatory taxation is inherently unfair.
https://www.garynorth.com/public/16296.cfm
No, but if you agree with Gary North’s bizarre claim that Chinese workers are freer than European workers, then you are an autist.
The crazy thing about the libertarian movement, is they define “slavery” (or the lesser crime, “aggression”) as any action that violates libertarian principles. On the other hand, if a private company engages in coercive action, even in collaboration with governments, “libertarians” generally have no issue with that.
Which is why there is hardly any outrage from “libertarians” against Google, Facebook, etc, getting into bed with western governments to crack down on “hate speech”. Google could even compile an official list of “racists” based on individuals’ search results, hand it over to the German state prosecutor, and you would hear nothing at all from the majority of “libertarians”.
It’s just as well that corporations are not at all government entities, and always engage in pure free market behaviour based on the best interests of investors and consumers!
The “slaves” in the new economy are robots, including white collar software, a game changer.
Wasn’t the world’s biggest economy built on slaves – initially poor Europeans, the African?
Excellent article, Steve. It’s good to see economists talking common sense rather than just pure theory.
Best you define “slave” egg. Be precise in your language.