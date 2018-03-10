Liberty Quote
Of course, if enough welfare junkies band together behind their inalienable right to be spoon-fed by the rest of the country they can become a political force.— Anson Cameron
Open Forum: March 10, 2018
1 chance
Ethnostates for Ethnics!
Lovely Russian capella group.
First time ever I have managed to do that.
Woo hoo!
Greetings folks.
Podium!
I claim this thread in the name of the Durack family, the pioneers of the Kimberly region, and those mounted police troopers, falsely accused of carrying out the “Forrest River Massacre.”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ywkarAwB0W8
The King’s Singers – Blackbird
In London, it’s a few months since I was last in victoriastan and not missing it at all.
King’s Singers Down To The River To Pray
Alleluia – Mozart
Wow, top 20 or so….been a while!
So, I have a question.
Given the manic throwing around of tax $’s that our Foreign Minister & PM are displaying,
& the complete waste of the last couple of years & Million’s in tax that the ALP through their “obstruction” are responsible for – At what point can taxpayers refuse to pay tax?
Surely there is some safeguard about this?
(excuse my ignorance if this is a stupid Q….I have the standard dysfunction between the word tax & my brain)
Is there any recourse for taxpayers?
Papagena/Papageno Duet – Montserrat Caballé y Thomas Quasthoff
Penny Wong believes in just the two genders
Let me try that again
Papagena/Papageno Duet – Montserrat Caballé y Thomas Quasthoff
Dammit my links aren’t working.
How do you do it Zyco?
I did it by accident.
I had sent a link via email to someone.
Then decided to share it with the Cat.
So I just copied the link from the sent email
and pasted it into the text box, pressed enter
and then clicked on post comment.
It was a complete fluke.