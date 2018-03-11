This is what Spartacus does not understand.

The Labor Party line on the Adani mine is that it has to “stack up economically and environmentally”.

Let’s just revisit these 2 tests.

Stack up economically. How anyone who is a member of the current Labor Party can claim any understanding or knowledge of economics is unknown to Spartacus. But more to the point. How can a bunch of politicians in Canberra who have no “skin in the game” know more about a mining project than the people on the ground whose own money is at stake?

The answer is that they can’t. Not only don’t Labor politicians know anything about economics, never ever having worked for an enterprise not reliant on an income stream sourced at the point of a gun, but they don’t have anything at stake. As Nassim Taleb says, don’t tell me what you think; tell me what is in your portfolio. Sadly though, most of these people’s portfolio is in a defined benefit pension scheme anyway, funded also at the point of a gun.

Stack up environmentally. Let us just assume for a second that “stack up environmentally” means compliance with relevant environmental legislation. Because given that none of these people live anywhere near the proposed development, it is unclear how they would have any clue as to the potential environmental impacts.

But more to the point, the Adani project is within the 4 walls of Queensland, which begs the question, why does the Commonwealth Government (or representatives thereof) have any jurisdiction in this matter at all? Why is not the one and only arbiter of the environmental impact of this proposed project just the Queensland government?

But a final question, an important one. The owners of the Adani project would be one of those evil multinationals. Given all the efforts to make these evil people pay their fair share of tax, why is not the Labor Party supporting this project lock, stock and barrel so as to fund one of their many tax and spend projects?

Why why why? Batman. Da na na na na na. Batman!

Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus