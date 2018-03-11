This is what Spartacus does not understand.
The Labor Party line on the Adani mine is that it has to “stack up economically and environmentally”.
Let’s just revisit these 2 tests.
Stack up economically. How anyone who is a member of the current Labor Party can claim any understanding or knowledge of economics is unknown to Spartacus. But more to the point. How can a bunch of politicians in Canberra who have no “skin in the game” know more about a mining project than the people on the ground whose own money is at stake?
The answer is that they can’t. Not only don’t Labor politicians know anything about economics, never ever having worked for an enterprise not reliant on an income stream sourced at the point of a gun, but they don’t have anything at stake. As Nassim Taleb says, don’t tell me what you think; tell me what is in your portfolio. Sadly though, most of these people’s portfolio is in a defined benefit pension scheme anyway, funded also at the point of a gun.
Stack up environmentally. Let us just assume for a second that “stack up environmentally” means compliance with relevant environmental legislation. Because given that none of these people live anywhere near the proposed development, it is unclear how they would have any clue as to the potential environmental impacts.
But more to the point, the Adani project is within the 4 walls of Queensland, which begs the question, why does the Commonwealth Government (or representatives thereof) have any jurisdiction in this matter at all? Why is not the one and only arbiter of the environmental impact of this proposed project just the Queensland government?
But a final question, an important one. The owners of the Adani project would be one of those evil multinationals. Given all the efforts to make these evil people pay their fair share of tax, why is not the Labor Party supporting this project lock, stock and barrel so as to fund one of their many tax and spend projects?
Why why why? Batman. Da na na na na na. Batman!
I’m sure the Labor Pardy’s position will change again once the Batman by-election is over.
Because of Federation in general and the Commonwealth Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999 in particular.
I see you’ve already answered your other question.
As to the Labor party’s ability to judge Adani’s business case, as you say, they aren’t qualified to, not that it’s any of their business anyway.
If you think Australia is bad now, wait until Shorten is PM.
The Adani mine proposal has been on the cards for over seven years now. There have been numerous published studies over that time. If they can’t make their mind up on it, in all that time and on all that research, then it doesn’t matter what their values are, they are simply incompetent.
Yes, while they simultaneously quietly support every attempt to make it uneconomic. What a pack of deceitful fags.
Excellent post.
One addition: it is not only the Labor benches that are wholly unqualified to make these assessments; the same can be said, almost to a man and woman, of their cross bench and government counterparts. The poseurs extolling the supposedly existential merits of coal are no better judges than those opposite who scorn them.
…while they simultaneously quietly support every attempt to make it uneconomic.
Exactly; it’s code to warn off prospective investors.
And don’t think others haven’t taken note, too, besides Adani.
Betraying the country and its workers to placate inner city Leftists who are probably a net drain on rest of us.
The Adani mine will never see the light of day.
Lawfare on steroids from Green leaning cucks and their enablers will see to that.
Too bad about all the employment and wealth it would have brought to Queensland.
Mind boggling.
A: cross-border externalities.
Apart from the greenhouse gas emissions, which is an odd thing to pin on a single mine, are there any cross-border externalities about this specific mine?
Good post. Please can someone take Alan Jones on on this, he is becoming very tedious on the subject of Adani. He states that he is not anti coal mining or CSG, he could have fooled me !!!
BRL Bathurst resources.
Trading them has bought me a lot of nice whiskey, but the real money, built up into a free carried holding over years has been blown up by swampfilth and lawfare.
New Zealand coal mining company, and a decade of constant unrelenting orc assaults is an excellent example of how it isn’t worth a publically listed company taking on the scum of the earth, who are just fighting coal because it is cool and fun to do and fills in their spare time.
Only China could get coal out of Adani, and they could only do it over the dead bodies of the protesters.
How can a bunch of politicians in Canberra who have no “skin in the game” know more about a mining project than the people on the ground whose own money is at stake?
Just the tip of the iceberg really. These cretins are running a stake through the heart of every primary production sector in this fucked up country. They’ve got the production of livestock by the nuts, basically every property producing sheep or cattle (o both) are in a permanent state of quarantine on every single sale of livestock unless, or until, 1) – a gov’t prescribed ear tag is put in each individual animal: 2) – a gov’t agency (meat & livestock Australia) ‘Livestock Production Assurance’ has been fully complied with: 3) – a property or regional biosecurity has been adopted and named and numbered – a copy of the so-called rules & standards must in the possession of each person(s) handling livestock.
Once that is all done then the truck is right to load, then process starts all over again on each and every delivery.
If I want economic or financial advice, I’m damned if I would seek it from a political party too dumb to spell its own name correctly, and whose legendary “numbers man” and “World’s Greatest Treasurer” couldn’t even tell the difference between red ink and black ink; between six consecutive promised surpluses and his actual six consecutive massive deficits.
Kim Kardashian or Bozo The Clown would be a more reliable source of economic and financial advice.