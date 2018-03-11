Arky: A movement with no name

I went to see Jordan Peterson Thursday night along with a handful of Melbourne cats.
I didn’t pay much attention to his talk, as my found myself watching the security dude off to the side. I was sitting in an aisle seat and had a direct line of sight to this middle aged, heavy set and serious looking man.
For the first ten minutes of Doctor Peterson’s talk, the security man was concentrating on the crowd. Stopping an audience member from filming the show, then moving himself up near the stage. Then he began paying a little attention to the lecture, looking bored and annoyed. Peterson, obviously a little tired and jetlagged got slowly into his stride, feeding off the audience, and made a few emphatic points, at times drawing laughter from the audience. Gradually security man’s expression changed. You could see him weighing up what he as hearing. By the end of Peterson’s talk security dude was fully engaged, and had been at times smiling broadly, or nodding in agreement.
It was quite special to watch the transformation as someone discovers something new, goes from boredom to engagement, weighs up that which he is hearing, and finds himself in concord.
Those who follow Peterson constitute a movement. A conservative movement. Finding anew their Judeo- Christian and Classical Western roots. All the things no longer referred to in academia or the cultural- media complex, except in mockery.
It is a part of a broader movement first conceived in opposition to the abject stupidity and stifling authoritarianism of the politically correct. A direct result of the final capture of the institutions by the insane left.
This, our movement, as yet has no name. It will in time sweep all those old, fake and insincere conservative parties into irrelevance.
A well crafted call to Arms.
With respect and a high level of disappointment, the feel good moment will be crushed under marching fuckwits.
Just dowloaded started listening to 12 Rules on audible.
Thanks for posting this Arky, how marvellous to watch a transformation before your very eyes. When I first heard Jordan Peterson these lines from John Donne’s Satire III which is about seeking spiritual Truth and following one’s conscience came immediately to mind:
I am going to hear Professor Peterson speak tomorrow night. I tried to get some friends and family to come along to no avail. Their loss I say.
Listened to his interview with Neil Mitchell on 3AW late last week, so I wonder how many good folks who had not previously heard or knew of him, would like to hear more from him? I think plenty.
The faces of modern Judeo-Christian conservatism: an atheist and a serial adulterer.
Monty, Monty, Monty. Sigh
The fact that the world needs a Goddamned Canadian Boomer Psychologist to point out the blatantly obvious is a scathing indictment of the rampant degeneracy alleged Conservatives of all stripes have let society devolve into after years of complacency, ineptitude, and failure.
Now that I’ve got that out of the way, thank God for the Leaf Messiah, long may he reign, near and far may his message spread, to young and old and those in between, and to all of those not yet born to hear his gospel.
Amen.
I also attended the good professor’s talk, having been following him since he sprung into our consciousness courtesy of Canada’s criminalisation of “misgendering” a person. I took my offspring, who at fifteen tends to find these sorts of occasions boring.
As I told her when I bought our tickets, I didn’t expect her to understand much, but it was important for us to attend. She enjoyed it and even grasped some of what he had to say, which I count as a win.
It was a remarkable event with an attentive and well-mannered crowd of mostly men, mostly in their twenties and thirties, and I ran into a few non-Cat friends as well.
Tinta you’ll enjoy it, and your friends will be gnashing their teeth when they realised what they’ve missed.
yep what Stimpy said
I really like the cleaning your room thing. Not sure if I’m supposed to take it literally, but if you can keep your space tidy, clean, organised and ready for the day, it follows you will attend to a good diet and not get fat, keep fitter, and do a good job and be kind to people.
you know, to be the best you can.
A very perceptive and clever post, Arky. The simple device of focusing on one of the security staff tasked with protecting Peterson has done more to explain his popularity than the army of paid scribes sent to write about him.
But I am sick to death of everyone who isn’t a delinquent political bully being roped into the tag “conservative”.
The “movement” is made up of those who simply aren’t the left — a vain, arrogant, power-drunk
de facto ruling class with an intellectual age of children barely out of infancy following a totalitarian ideology straight out of 1984 like brainwashed farm animals who tolerate zero dissent.
Non-leftists are the rational majority of the human race who haven’t been brow-beaten into compliance by the zombie minority addicted to political power for its own sake using social media and the leftist MSM to impose their will on the rest of us.
Peterson is just a professional psychologist who has set about dismantling the evil mountain of propaganda the left is using in its attempt to control the population. He has become a cult figure because of the extreme courage it requires to separate yourself from the zombie herd, but also to articulate a way back to personal responsibility and individual happiness that rejects the brainwashing of the mob.
I was surprised the crowd comprised 65% man bun (hairstyle OK) and young, say under 35. It’s great they want to venture out to listen instead of playstationing or running alcohol fuelled amok. I must admit I have been ruminating on what was said and found myself inadvertently linking my daily stuff to Peterson’s broad brush strokes. Even Doc is considering a higher calling.
Yes it has.
It is called normalcy.
It must have taken a desperate, petty and hopeless sense of despair to have posted such a comment.
About the age of the audience.
Youth always rebel against the establishment.
It proves the left are the establishment.
They will blame my generation and baby boomers.
Probably with good reason.
Pick your act up middle aged plus.
Make up for your complacency and fight.
Help these young’ns and be role models, not disappointments.
A little bit of courage and standing your ground in everyday situations goes a long way.
Now that is a fitting name for this movement.
Monty,
Perhaps these will help.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6c9Uu5eILZ8&vl=en
Jordan Peterson is good value. But I have to say, if you consider you are a Judeo-Christian, you are not a Christian. Jesus spent his time railing against the laws and the culture of the Pharisees until at last they killed him.