Arky: A movement with no name

I went to see Jordan Peterson Thursday night along with a handful of Melbourne cats.

I didn’t pay much attention to his talk, as my found myself watching the security dude off to the side. I was sitting in an aisle seat and had a direct line of sight to this middle aged, heavy set and serious looking man.

For the first ten minutes of Doctor Peterson’s talk, the security man was concentrating on the crowd. Stopping an audience member from filming the show, then moving himself up near the stage. Then he began paying a little attention to the lecture, looking bored and annoyed. Peterson, obviously a little tired and jetlagged got slowly into his stride, feeding off the audience, and made a few emphatic points, at times drawing laughter from the audience. Gradually security man’s expression changed. You could see him weighing up what he as hearing. By the end of Peterson’s talk security dude was fully engaged, and had been at times smiling broadly, or nodding in agreement.

It was quite special to watch the transformation as someone discovers something new, goes from boredom to engagement, weighs up that which he is hearing, and finds himself in concord.

Those who follow Peterson constitute a movement. A conservative movement. Finding anew their Judeo- Christian and Classical Western roots. All the things no longer referred to in academia or the cultural- media complex, except in mockery.

It is a part of a broader movement first conceived in opposition to the abject stupidity and stifling authoritarianism of the politically correct. A direct result of the final capture of the institutions by the insane left.

This, our movement, as yet has no name. It will in time sweep all those old, fake and insincere conservative parties into irrelevance.