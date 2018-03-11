Spartacus’ Trade War

Spartacus has had enough. He has been taken advantage of for too many years and he has suffered trade deficits for far too long. Complaints to the regulators have fallen on deaf ears so now time has come to take the necessary action to put this to an end.
For far too long, Spartacus has run a significant trade deficit with Woolworths and Coles; not only for groceries but for petrol also.
Spartacus keeps buying things from Woolworths and Coles but they never buy anything from him. Those bastards even occasionally “dump” products in their stores meaning that Spartacus can buy groceries for less than he would normally. This is completely unsatisfactory.
Effective immediately, pursuant to SEO 1 (Spartacus Executive Order 1), Spartacus has declared a trade war on Woolworths and Coles. Hence forth, rather than buying quality and (relatively) well priced groceries from these trade cheaters, Spartacus will grow his own fruit, vegetables and meat. And rather than buying petrol, Spartacus will walk or otherwise ride his 2 wheeled chariot. Importantly also, when it comes to paper products, particularly of the toilet paper variety, well, the Fairfax papers will be used for their natural purpose.
Yes. Spartacus will have less leisure time, less disposable income and less grocery choice, but he will no longer have a trade deficit with Woolworths and Coles. This is a trade war Spartacus can win.
And if a sore “butt” comes to pass, what would be colonic damage. Sorry. Collateral damage.
Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus
I recently moved and Woolworths and Coles are not my supermarkets.
All I want for Christmas is to no longer have a trade deficit with my local Stalinist looting cadre of a shire council.
What happens if somebody turns into a self sufficient prepper that is totally independent of Big Retail?.
The individual will end up fitter and healthier, but Big Retail will have to bribe their cronies in Big Government to rapidly explode immigration rates, so that mass numbers more customers can be imported to replace the deplorables.
[ holding woolworths since they floated, but should have dumped them ages ago.]
And you didn’t even mention that since your credit cards are with Coles and Woolworths, they own most of your debt.
I am not sure if Spartacus is for or against the tariffs, I can’t quite follow what he is saying, it’s really too intricate for me to understand.
but looking at it all now, it seems Australia will be expected to participate in any war/military exercise America engages in, as a “trade off” for exemptions.
I think D. Trump is a great deal maker and there is an expectation. It is his way.
So Spartacus’ employment rate has gone up and he has more money in his bank account. What’s not to like?!
For far too long, Spartacus has run a significant trade deficit with Woolworths and Coles; not only for groceries but for petrol also.
Oh dearie me; so you didn’t give them any money and they didn’t give you any food or petrol ? – what did you expect, Coles & Woolies to just give you the food after they had already paid someone else for it ?
Bartering and free trading with the value of money mate, try it, you might get something back, you know, like the corresponding value in food or petrol 🙂
Spartacus presumably paid with a currency that Coles and Woolies can use elsewhere and don’t represent a future claim on his assets and his alone.
What on earth was the point to this babble unrelated as it is to international trade that involves communists?