Barry’s Gifts that Keep on Giving

Much has been and will be said about the proposed conference between President Donald Trump and Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un. But what will or will not emerge from discussions will be constrained by the flaming pile of foreign policy feces left by President Barry.
Once upon a time, the security commitments made by the United States meant something; and those commitments lasted beyond the term of the administrations that made them. And then came Barry.
Ukraine:
In December 1994, Ukraine agreed to surrender its nuclear weapons based on a guarantees given by the US, the UK and Russia to respect the independence and sovereignty and the existing borders of Ukraine.
In February 2014, Russia annexed Crimea. Yeah ok. Russia broke the agreement and who can really rely on the military promises of the UK. But what did the US do or say? Anyone? Bueller? Bueller? Bueller?
Lybia:
In December 2003, Libya agreed to eliminate its weapons of mass destruction, including to unwind is decades old, but previously unknown nuclear weapons program.
Then Libyan President Gadaffi’s son said that the US offered security guarantees.
In 2011, US backed rebels came, saw and then (Gadaffi) died.
There are similar lessons from the Iran nuclear deal and the Syrian red line. But what lessons should any vanilla despot take away? Never ever ever surrender your nuclear capacity in exchange for security guarantees from the US government – because even if you trust the current administration, another Obama is just around the corner. And if you are patient enough, you might even get paid to be belligerent.
President Trump’s discussions with Kim Jong Un won’t start from a blank sheet of paper. The corners will be cut off and much of the space will have been coloured in by Barry. Not too many degrees of freedom to negotiate.
One can imagine that the best, absolute best outcome from the US-North Korea conference will be some sort of program freeze and inspection regime. Beyond that, unlikely.
These lessons should not only be considered by US foes. They should be considered by US friends, Australia included.
When go low, we go high. Yeah. High as in high on dope.
then-Secretary of State James Baker suggested that in exchange for cooperation on Germany, U.S. could make “iron-clad guarantees” that NATO would not expand “one inch eastward.” Less than a week later, Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev agreed to begin reunification talks.
Libya was the end of any ability for America to negotiate with rogue states. There is only one lesson to be learned from that episode and that is keep your WMDs close to your chest and your finger on the button.
Tough luck for the South Koreans and Japanese.
It will be interesting to see how Trump hanxles this. One possible outcome is stronger relations with the south and a possible end to war status. As always, Trump is somewhat unorthodox and it is a case of “watch and learn” because most commentators are not privy to the resources at his disposal.
Is it any wonder after this bait and switch diplomacy that Russia has no trust in the Western powers? Moscow watches US-run NATO oozing ever eastwards. Today, Russia’s leaders firmly believe Washington’s ultimate plan is to tear apart Russia and reduce it to an impotent, pauper nation. Two former Western leaders, Napoleon and Hitler, had similar plans.
Instead of carrying on about Hitler’s duplicity after Munich, we should look at our own shameless behavior after 1990.
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2017/12/eric-margolis/lies-damn-lies-how-the-west-deceived-russia/
Again this is about China.
China said yes, yes we’ll help you on North Korea.
Then they undermined Trump by allowing ships to sail into Nork harbours laden with Chinese stuff in breach of the sanctions.
So Trump did three things. First he arranged through Congress that these sanction-busting ships of no known nationality or ownership could be boarded and seized by the US Navy. Then second he announced he’d go talk with Kimmy directly. Third: he announced tariffs which everyone in the MSM thinks are aimed at China.
So whether or not there will be anything out of the Trump-Kim meeting is moot. It isn’t about the Norks at all: he knows they won’t give up their bombs (which are actually an insurance policy against the Chinese). Trump wants Xi to really rein in the Norks rather than just say “yes, yes, don’t worry you can leave Kim to us” then undercut the US with sanctions busting.
Art of the deal. Realpolitik.
Russia broke the agreement and who can really rely on the military promises of the UK. But what did the US do or say? Anyone?
They imposed sanctions.
What did you expect them to do…go to war?
(At the time the population of Crimea was 58% Russian, 24% Ukrainian & 12% Tatar, btw.)
Did Eisenhower go to war over Hungary in 1956?
Did Johnson go to war over Czechoslovakia in 1968?
Yes, Obama was a foreign policy disaster. Thankfully one disaster he didn’t lead us into was war with Russia over Crimea. A Russian invasion of a Baltic state would be another matter.
Bruce,
Note Trump’s aside in his speech on the weekend, along the lines of “Thank you President Xi, who really helped us out – could have done more, but that’s OK.”
No other world leader would talk like that in public 🙂
This is also about changing things internally, hence draining the Swamp. Getting rid of the left wing, globalist Judiciary, the mindset of education, wearing down the biased media and Silocon Valley and making sure the FBI and CIA are cleaned out.
It does echo something Ive said.
I used to think it was a massively bad thing that looters and killers like Idi Amin were allowed to sail off into the sunset with 1/2 the treasury for a retirement (a bit constrained by location usually) in luxury somewhere.
Then came the international court in the Hauge, which promises dictators will see jail time and be prosecuted, a good goal at first look.
But the practical result has been to see blokes who might have cut and run when the chips were down instead clinging to the last man and wreaking as much destruction as they can in an attempt to cling to safety.
In practical terms it made it a zero sum game for any regime accused of crimes.
Might Saddam/Ghadaffi/ or even Assad taken a poultice of money and retired if that was still an option?
Trying for “international justice” has instead required dictators to dig in.