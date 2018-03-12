Bernard Salt in the Oz

This past weekend, Bernard Salt wrote a FANTASTIC piece for the Oz:
Replace tall poppy syndrome with support for budding businesses
It was (again) fantastic. Please everyone read it. Nothing more to be said.
This past weekend, Bernard Salt wrote a FANTASTIC piece for the Oz:
Replace tall poppy syndrome with support for budding businesses
It was (again) fantastic. Please everyone read it. Nothing more to be said.
The first duty of a prosecutor, as an officer of the court, is to uphold the rule of law. By withholding exculpatory evidence, these prosecutors failed to do so. A judge should not have to give a prosecutor an order to follow the law.
Link goes to paywall. Trying back door.
Read this article, then never listen to the fuckwit again:
Bern S wants businesses to succeed. ALP doesn’t .
Thanks mh
Journalists are just entertainers who struggle to stay relevant and have to compete with other entertainers who are most reliable for opinions on anything, just ask. (oh please ask!)
Every now and again Australia’s Third Most Boring Man delivers something worth reading. Plenty of chaff to sift through first.
Good article, but he confuses the valuation of a company (ie a stock) with GDP (a flow). One can compare the profit of Apple etc to the GDP of Australia, but it is not right to compare the market capitalisation of Apple to the GDP of Australia