Bernard Salt in the Oz

Posted on 1:31 pm, March 12, 2018 by I am Spartacus

This past weekend, Bernard Salt wrote a FANTASTIC piece for the Oz:

Replace tall poppy syndrome with support for budding businesses

It was (again) fantastic.  Please everyone read it.  Nothing more to be said.

6 Responses to Bernard Salt in the Oz

  1. stackja
    #2658370, posted on March 12, 2018 at 1:37 pm

    Link goes to paywall. Trying back door.

  2. mh
    #2658374, posted on March 12, 2018 at 1:39 pm

    Read this article, then never listen to the fuckwit again:

    ….I don’t know anyone who is sympathetic to Donald Trump’s world view and who would, given the chance, vote for him. Everyone I speak with on the subject is clearly opposed to the man, as am I. All of those whose views I read or listen to in the media seem to be of the same anti-Trump persuasion. So either I am living in an Australian Democrat-friendly bubble or Trump supporters have learnt to lie low so as to hide the truth of their convictions….

  3. stackja
    #2658376, posted on March 12, 2018 at 1:42 pm

    Bern S wants businesses to succeed. ALP doesn’t .

  4. billie
    #2658463, posted on March 12, 2018 at 3:22 pm

    Thanks mh

    Journalists are just entertainers who struggle to stay relevant and have to compete with other entertainers who are most reliable for opinions on anything, just ask. (oh please ask!)

  5. H B Bear
    #2658514, posted on March 12, 2018 at 4:36 pm

    Every now and again Australia’s Third Most Boring Man delivers something worth reading. Plenty of chaff to sift through first.

  6. Malcolm
    #2658523, posted on March 12, 2018 at 4:43 pm

    Good article, but he confuses the valuation of a company (ie a stock) with GDP (a flow). One can compare the profit of Apple etc to the GDP of Australia, but it is not right to compare the market capitalisation of Apple to the GDP of Australia

