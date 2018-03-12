Liberty Quote
The social engineer is the reformer who is prepared to liquidate all those who do not fit into his plan for the arrangement of human affairs.— Ludwig von Mises
-
Recent Comments
- zyconoclast on Monday Forum: March 12, 2018
- Winston Smith on Open Forum: March 10, 2018
- thefrollickingmole on Barry’s Gifts that Keep on Giving
- C.L. on Monday Forum: March 12, 2018
- Chris on Monday Forum: March 12, 2018
- Roger. on Arky: A movement with no name
- Viva on Arky: A movement with no name
- Muddy on Monday Forum: March 12, 2018
- zyconoclast on Monday Forum: March 12, 2018
- zyconoclast on Monday Forum: March 12, 2018
- Baa Humbug on Arky: A movement with no name
- Baa Humbug on Arky: A movement with no name
- C.L. on Monday Forum: March 12, 2018
- lotocoti on Monday Forum: March 12, 2018
- MsDolittle on Monday Forum: March 12, 2018
- Cassie of Sydney on Arky: A movement with no name
- Roger. on Monday Forum: March 12, 2018
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Arky: A movement with no name
- Infidel Tiger on Arky: A movement with no name
- Iampeter on Arky: A movement with no name
- pete m on Monday Forum: March 12, 2018
- H B Bear on Open Forum: March 10, 2018
- zyconoclast on Monday Forum: March 12, 2018
- notafan on Monday Forum: March 12, 2018
- Muddy on Monday Forum: March 12, 2018
- stackja on Monday Forum: March 12, 2018
- Baa Humbug on Spartacus’ Trade War
- Roger. on Arky: A movement with no name
- Stimpson J. Cat on Arky: A movement with no name
- MPH on Monday Forum: March 12, 2018
-
Recent Posts
- Monday Forum: March 12, 2018
- Barry’s Gifts that Keep on Giving
- Spartacus’ Trade War
- Arky: A movement with no name
- Adan-who?
- There is nothing more practical than good theory
- Economic theory is all right in theory
- Open Forum: March 10, 2018
- The Art of the Impossible Round 2
- Gillian Triggs held back
- Johan Norberg – on trade and manufacturing
- Thursday Forum: March 8, 2018
- My Quadrant review of Jordan Peterson’s 12 Rules for Life
- Making sure multinationals pay their fair share
- Australians in the news
- David Leyonhjelm: Hanson true to form on company tax cuts
- Australian governments are far more effective at killing the aluminium industry than Donald Trump
- Tom Mullen: Economics Was Invented to Refute Trump’s Tariff Arguments
- And the news is that this is not news
- Political correctness at QANTAS
- Q&A Forum: March 5, 2018
- Beyond Economics 101
- Gary Oldman wins Oscar
- Of course Australia would
- Swatting Leftists in 6 Easy Steps: Part Two – Get Comfortable
- Monday Form: March 5, 2018
- RIP Roger Bannister
- Mario Vargas Llosa: Political Correctness vs Freedom
- Economics 101
- Pooh on the nose in China
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Monday Forum: March 12, 2018
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
HI!
Podium!
Just wandering by…
Missed by that much!
Morning Cats!
Hello from beautiful Perth!
Good moaning
8!
A closer look at the Swedish welfare state.
The glory days for Sweden economically took place prior to the 1960s, when they had a free economy, low regulation and lots of wealth. Between 1870 and 1950, Sweden had the highest per capita income growth in the world and became one of the richest countries, behind only Switzerland, the U.S., and Denmark.
Too good to leave on the old thread
Top Ender at 0806
In a move criticised as politicising schools, Queensland Teachers Union general secretary Graham Moloney pledged the union would “make sure there are Eureka Stockade flags in every school in Queensland” in solidarity with the building union, according to The Courier-Mail.
Moloney is so ignorant that he is not aware that Eureka was a revolt of small business men and sole traders against high taxation and heavy handed government regulation.
10th?
From previous thread, and Tinta’s comments
A colleague who I would put in the elite/global warming/virtue signalling category opened her emailed electricity bill at work the other day – you could hear the howls in the street – $1200 for a quarter. I commented that’s those green policies you voted for.
Hilarious edition of the Greg Gutfeld Show on the media derangement over the coming talks between POTUS45 and Phat Phuc Un. Opening segment runs 8m; whole thing 40m.
ML
Just beat you to #10!
Well, I am glad I wan’t 10th.
If the Doomlord insists on decimation due to some indiscretion or misdemeanour on the part of the other inmates of the blog, I can expect to be spared.
1st XV?
$1200 for a quarter. I commented that’s those green policies you voted for.
Saving the planet doesn’t come cheap.
Saw your comment about the Eureka flag on the OOT, BJ.
Not surprising the teachers union doesn’t know any history.
They have just appropriated a splendid moment on Australia’s history because it sounds good.
Don’t be surprised to see them decide that the black SS uniforms look really snazzy too.
Top Twenty.
Moloney is so ignorant that he is not aware that Eureka was a revolt of small business men and sole traders against high taxation and heavy handed government regulation.
A history teacher before his present incarnation?
21 today
Did I hear that correct this morning $45million package in Victoria on homelessness – aimed at ‘keeping rough sleepers in housing’ – so this is not only the cost of getting them into housing but of keeping them in housing – including therapeutic services and outreach workers. $45 million!!
Carpe,
お誕生日おめでとうございます
Otanjōbiomedetōgozaimasu
🙂
from the old thread
Heard something interesting yesterday can’t vouch for accuracy but is interesting & marries well with the above observation.
It seems that in NSW medicinal mary-jane is being trialled prior to full legalisation. What is not mentioned is that these trials are only using synthetic & not natural mj . Many trial participants (mainly children who fit) are stopping the trial because the synthetic is nowhere near as effective as the natural, and has side effects the natural doesn’t.
By coincidence our Prime Minister & her husband are large shareholder in the company making the synthetic stuff.
From the old fred for Tinta:
Tinta the true believers don’t care. I had that discussion with a rusted-on mate, asking him why it was a Good Thing that my own electricity bills should rise by over $30 a month for a household of two after the closure of Hazelwood. He couldn’t give me a straight answer.
He also couldn’t justify why we should be closing down all of our coal-powered generators except for “leading the way” for other large producers.
Oh, and it’s good for China and India to be opening so many coal-powered stations because they’re developing countries.
There is honestly no answer to such fervour.
Otanjōbi omedetō gozaimasu, Carpe!
Would you believe, missed it by that much?
.
..
They mostly aren’t homeless at all.
Just bilking passers by for extra money.
Of those who genuinely sleep rough some prefer it to a suburban existence.
Some are old alkys who if white and male you just know will be at the back of the queue for any assistence from politically correct social worker types.
Most of this free housing and assistence will go to middle class swindlers.
Darwin Award for the day.
Islamic Jihad Terrorist Accidentally Blows Himself Up in Gaza
Meanwhile the jihadis in Gaza are running out of stuff to do which actually works, so they’ve taken to flooding Israel with shit.
Hamas Water Contamination Threatens Agriculture in Southern Israel (8 Mar)
How cute! The kiddies are now playing with their own poo.
Oh.
Sorry I forgot. I’m not posting here anymore.
Don’t read this.
I propose that ‘Muddy’ be recognised as a numeral. Somewhere between 0 and 1.
Just because you numerophobes haven’t heard of it, doesn’t mean it’s not my right to express my demands, I mean… dreams.
I was born this way, so shut up and gimme.
COE Cooper energy announces a rig arrives in bass strait to work on three gas wells to begin supplying New gas into vicco in 2019.
Saving the planet doesn’t come cheap.
Like and expensive placebo for a hypochondriac.
Comment, on the Oz website, about CFMEU stickers in Queensland classrooms.
Oh, and it’s good for China and India to be opening so many coal-powered stations because they’re developing countries.
So why protest Adani’s coal mine in the Galilee Basin, which will supply them with coal that burns highly efficiently, forcing them to turn to alternative sources of supply, such as Indonesia, which can only supply lower quality coal?
I did but see me passing by …
The Palestinians – creating Third World shitholes since 1947.
Went on a rare shopping trip yesterday, went to a popular homeware stores that sells mostly bedding/manchester but also home decor & candles. In the candle selection they had a rainbow candle ‘Love is Love’. I walked out and they will never get another cent from me. How to alienate a good proportion of your customers.
Contrary to the predictions of “libertarian” economists, there has a been a sharp decline in wages in the Californian construction sector, thanks to immigration –
http://www.latimes.com/projects/la-fi-construction-trump/
I’d like a list of all corporates and retailers that have not embraced this SJW/environmental/love is love meme and just stick to their core business. They are the ones I will frequent. Bet it is a short list.
Yoi ichinichi o
🙂
Fisky – ah but those workers can now buy cheaper buildings so it evens out.
Google translate is a friend to those with lingo deficiency.
Shelley
#2658181, posted on March 12, 2018 at 10:40 am
I’d like a list of all corporates and retailers that have not embraced this SJW/environmental/love is love meme and just stick to their core business. They are the ones I will frequent. Bet it is a short list.
A list for the 38%rs.
Wasn’t it about 38% who voted No or informally for the More-Special-Than-You postal survey?
Exactly Shelley
I did something similar in Europe, had the items in my hand to pay then looked at the bride and bride, groom and groom thingies and put the items back.
Then wandered into a bargain shop catering mostly to immigrants and got exactly the same things for half the price too.
I was pleased.
Good shoes but no socks. Just bare feet in some kind of expensive looking shoes. How weird is that, at his own wedding.
Two blokes get married and you reckon the absence of socks is the weird thing?
Is the Cats secret sock puppeteer revealed?
Has Tim Wilson’s bum buddy doxxed himself?
The problems for the LNP may start with Turnbull, but they do not end with Turnbull. Simply changing leader to another of his wet team of tryhards is a waste of time. The backbench know it. They know the only answer to electoral success is a turn to the right but are too gutless to do this.
Let it burn.
I undertook never to vote Labor. I never will. The LNP will not get my senate votes. I’ll find 6 I can stomach and that is it. Locally, 1 vote for someone not green, labor or lnp, or I’ll just vote for no-one.
Fisky – ah but those workers can now buy cheaper buildings so it evens out.
New house prices in California set to rise to record levels in 2018.
Immigration placing pressure on limited supply.
Please – Any Vic Cats want to help me hand out Australian Conservative how to vote cards in Batman next weekend? I can guarantee it will be a tough gig. Of course you don’t have to be an AC member. Even an hour or just call by to say hi for moral support. A few years ago I worked a booth in Northcote (for a party that backed down on 18C). Unlike other times/electorates, the alternative political parties were very unpleasant, verging on downright aggressively rude and there was only me. Usually there is a bit of friendly banter between opposing parties, sharing lollies, etc – but not in Northcote. Only one person took my card the whole day – a taxi driver in a rush because he was WORKING. So please, any help would be most welcome. I am determined but still dreading next Sat. Dinner at mine afterwards?
Google translate is for light-weights.
Go HAM. Go Nelson’s.
That’s putting it mildly. There are trees with higher IQs than Waters.
It never stops.
Canadian Climate Minister Urges Attention to the ‘Gendered Impacts’ of Climate Change
Poland: Total Collapse for Pro-EU Opposition As Support for Patriotic Conservative Govt Surges
To prove this is a thing, Polish women need to start having babies at a greater rate than 1.5
Exactamundo pete m.
People are still wasting their time debating ‘leadership’ when there is nothing to lead.
No to LNP, Labor, Year Zero.
An informal vote is not a wasted vote. A wasted vote is when your choices include being punched in the jaw, having your left ear being bitten off, or a headbutt to the nose. You choose the punch in the jaw because it sounds the least painful, when in reality, you don’t actually have to attend that CWA meeting at all. Make your apologies by phone beforehand to the secretary and tell her you have syphilis again.
We often think our choices are more limited than they are.
But perhaps not lower cunning. You don’t get to keep all those resources without some kind of smarts in yourself or in a huge patron in the Party room.
Imagine if the genders were reversed …
Fifty-one year woman boasts in the SMH about all the much younger men she dates …
Canada to feature woman on bank note: seven top candidates
So they chose one who actually didn’t do anything
Civil rights pioneer Viola Desmond, a black woman who refused to leave the whites-only section of a Canadian movie theatre in 1946 – nearly a decade before Rosa Parks’s act of defiance – has been honoured on the country’s newest $10 bill.