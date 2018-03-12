Monday Forum: March 12, 2018

    Hello from beautiful Perth!

    A closer look at the Swedish welfare state.

    The glory days for Sweden economically took place prior to the 1960s, when they had a free economy, low regulation and lots of wealth. Between 1870 and 1950, Sweden had the highest per capita income growth in the world and became one of the richest countries, behind only Switzerland, the U.S., and Denmark.

    Too good to leave on the old thread

    Top Ender at 0806

    In a move criticised as politicising schools, Queensland Teachers Union general secretary Graham Moloney pledged the union would “make sure there are Eureka Stockade flags in every school in Queensland” in solidarity with the building union, according to The Courier-Mail.

    Moloney is so ignorant that he is not aware that Eureka was a revolt of small business men and sole traders against high taxation and heavy handed government regulation.

    From previous thread, and Tinta’s comments

    A woman rang me during the week and broke down on the telephone. She just got her electricity bill and it was $800. She was ­expecting a bill of $400 … she’s got no way of paying for it

    A colleague who I would put in the elite/global warming/virtue signalling category opened her emailed electricity bill at work the other day – you could hear the howls in the street – $1200 for a quarter. I commented that’s those green policies you voted for.

    Hilarious edition of the Greg Gutfeld Show on the media derangement over the coming talks between POTUS45 and Phat Phuc Un. Opening segment runs 8m; whole thing 40m.

    ML

    Just beat you to #10!

    Well, I am glad I wan’t 10th.

    If the Doomlord insists on decimation due to some indiscretion or misdemeanour on the part of the other inmates of the blog, I can expect to be spared.

    $1200 for a quarter. I commented that’s those green policies you voted for.

    Saving the planet doesn’t come cheap.

    Saw your comment about the Eureka flag on the OOT, BJ.

    Not surprising the teachers union doesn’t know any history.

    They have just appropriated a splendid moment on Australia’s history because it sounds good.

    Don’t be surprised to see them decide that the black SS uniforms look really snazzy too.

    Top Twenty.

    Moloney is so ignorant that he is not aware that Eureka was a revolt of small business men and sole traders against high taxation and heavy handed government regulation.

    A history teacher before his present incarnation?

    Did I hear that correct this morning $45million package in Victoria on homelessness – aimed at ‘keeping rough sleepers in housing’ – so this is not only the cost of getting them into housing but of keeping them in housing – including therapeutic services and outreach workers. $45 million!!

    Carpe,
    お誕生日おめでとうございます
    Otanjōbiomedetōgozaimasu

    🙂

    from the old thread

    Turnbull is the parasite-in-chief with family money in this giant scam. That’s what we used to call political corruption. There’s no way the Lieborals win again with him at the till, but the backbench rabbits are still blocking a challenge because they can’t acknowledge the stupid mistake they made in September 2015’s coup. Insane.

    Heard something interesting yesterday can’t vouch for accuracy but is interesting & marries well with the above observation.

    It seems that in NSW medicinal mary-jane is being trialled prior to full legalisation. What is not mentioned is that these trials are only using synthetic & not natural mj . Many trial participants (mainly children who fit) are stopping the trial because the synthetic is nowhere near as effective as the natural, and has side effects the natural doesn’t.

    By coincidence our Prime Minister & her husband are large shareholder in the company making the synthetic stuff.

    From the old fred for Tinta:

    Craig Kelly spoke at the Northern Sydney Conservative Forum dinner last week and told the audience about this telephone call from his constituent. What of families with young children, living in home units where there are no outdoor clothes lines, a bout of illness in such a household will drive them to penury.

    Tinta the true believers don’t care. I had that discussion with a rusted-on mate, asking him why it was a Good Thing that my own electricity bills should rise by over $30 a month for a household of two after the closure of Hazelwood. He couldn’t give me a straight answer.

    He also couldn’t justify why we should be closing down all of our coal-powered generators except for “leading the way” for other large producers.

    Oh, and it’s good for China and India to be opening so many coal-powered stations because they’re developing countries.

    There is honestly no answer to such fervour.

    Otanjōbi omedetō gozaimasu, Carpe!

    Missed by that much!

    Would you believe, missed it by that much?

    keeping rough sleepers in housing’

    .

    ..
    They mostly aren’t homeless at all.
    Just bilking passers by for extra money.
    Of those who genuinely sleep rough some prefer it to a suburban existence.
    Some are old alkys who if white and male you just know will be at the back of the queue for any assistence from politically correct social worker types.
    Most of this free housing and assistence will go to middle class swindlers.

    Darwin Award for the day.

    Islamic Jihad Terrorist Accidentally Blows Himself Up in Gaza

    A member of Saraya al-Quds, Islamic Jihad’s armed wing, died in an “accidental explosion” in the northern Gaza Strip, said Ashraf al-Qidra, a spokesman for the Hamas-run Health Ministry in the coastal enclave, on Saturday night, according to the Hamas-linked Palestinian Information Center.

    Maj.-Gen. Yoav Mordechai, the Defense Ministry official responsible for liaising with Palestinians, said that Frahat died while “manufacturing weapons and ammunitions for Islamic Jihad in a house in the Sheikh Zayed neighborhood in Beit Lahiya.”

    Meanwhile the jihadis in Gaza are running out of stuff to do which actually works, so they’ve taken to flooding Israel with shit.

    Hamas Water Contamination Threatens Agriculture in Southern Israel (8 Mar)

    Israel’s Ministry of Health warned farmers on the Gaza border not to use water from Sderot and Sha’ar Hanegev wastewater reservoirs to irrigate their fields due to sewage contamination from Gaza.

    Tests performed by the Ministry of Health indicated that water quality has become too poor to use in irrigation as a result of negligent water treatment in Gaza.

    Regional communities were instructed by the Water Authority to build a new sewage pipe from Gaza to Israel after the sewage-treatment facility there was shut down due to Hamas’s refusal to utilize electricity for sewage treatment.

    In July, the amount of sewage discharged into the Nahal Hanun stream increased so significantly that pumping sewage out of it was no longer effective. Israel was forced to respond by utilizing IDF forces to block the stream from the Gaza side with dirt.

    The plan was thwarted when Palestinians broke through the mound and continued dumping sewage into the stream.

    How cute! The kiddies are now playing with their own poo.

    Oh.
    Sorry I forgot. I’m not posting here anymore.
    Don’t read this.

    I propose that ‘Muddy’ be recognised as a numeral. Somewhere between 0 and 1.

    Just because you numerophobes haven’t heard of it, doesn’t mean it’s not my right to express my demands, I mean… dreams.

    I was born this way, so shut up and gimme.

    COE Cooper energy announces a rig arrives in bass strait to work on three gas wells to begin supplying New gas into vicco in 2019.

    Saving the planet doesn’t come cheap.
    Like and expensive placebo for a hypochondriac.

    29 minutes ago

    “Class, little Mary has interesting news today about how she bullied Scab Dad Sonya of room 2 in the toilets after school yesterday. I am sure it is a great story.”

    Comment, on the Oz website, about CFMEU stickers in Queensland classrooms.

    Oh, and it’s good for China and India to be opening so many coal-powered stations because they’re developing countries.

    So why protest Adani’s coal mine in the Galilee Basin, which will supply them with coal that burns highly efficiently, forcing them to turn to alternative sources of supply, such as Indonesia, which can only supply lower quality coal?

    I did but see me passing by …

    How cute! The kiddies are now playing with their own poo.

    The Palestinians – creating Third World shitholes since 1947.

    Went on a rare shopping trip yesterday, went to a popular homeware stores that sells mostly bedding/manchester but also home decor & candles. In the candle selection they had a rainbow candle ‘Love is Love’. I walked out and they will never get another cent from me. How to alienate a good proportion of your customers.

    Contrary to the predictions of “libertarian” economists, there has a been a sharp decline in wages in the Californian construction sector, thanks to immigration –

    http://www.latimes.com/projects/la-fi-construction-trump/

    I’d like a list of all corporates and retailers that have not embraced this SJW/environmental/love is love meme and just stick to their core business. They are the ones I will frequent. Bet it is a short list.

    Yoi ichinichi o

    🙂

    Fisky – ah but those workers can now buy cheaper buildings so it evens out.

    Google translate is a friend to those with lingo deficiency.

    Shelley
    #2658181, posted on March 12, 2018 at 10:40 am

    I’d like a list of all corporates and retailers that have not embraced this SJW/environmental/love is love meme and just stick to their core business. They are the ones I will frequent. Bet it is a short list.

    A list for the 38%rs.
    Wasn’t it about 38% who voted No or informally for the More-Special-Than-You postal survey?

    Exactly Shelley

    I did something similar in Europe, had the items in my hand to pay then looked at the bride and bride, groom and groom thingies and put the items back.

    Then wandered into a bargain shop catering mostly to immigrants and got exactly the same things for half the price too.

    I was pleased.

    Good shoes but no socks. Just bare feet in some kind of expensive looking shoes. How weird is that, at his own wedding.

    Two blokes get married and you reckon the absence of socks is the weird thing?

    Is the Cats secret sock puppeteer revealed?
    Has Tim Wilson’s bum buddy doxxed himself?

    The problems for the LNP may start with Turnbull, but they do not end with Turnbull. Simply changing leader to another of his wet team of tryhards is a waste of time. The backbench know it. They know the only answer to electoral success is a turn to the right but are too gutless to do this.

    Let it burn.

    I undertook never to vote Labor. I never will. The LNP will not get my senate votes. I’ll find 6 I can stomach and that is it. Locally, 1 vote for someone not green, labor or lnp, or I’ll just vote for no-one.

    Fisky – ah but those workers can now buy cheaper buildings so it evens out.

    New house prices in California set to rise to record levels in 2018.

    Immigration placing pressure on limited supply.

    Please – Any Vic Cats want to help me hand out Australian Conservative how to vote cards in Batman next weekend? I can guarantee it will be a tough gig. Of course you don’t have to be an AC member. Even an hour or just call by to say hi for moral support. A few years ago I worked a booth in Northcote (for a party that backed down on 18C). Unlike other times/electorates, the alternative political parties were very unpleasant, verging on downright aggressively rude and there was only me. Usually there is a bit of friendly banter between opposing parties, sharing lollies, etc – but not in Northcote. Only one person took my card the whole day – a taxi driver in a rush because he was WORKING. So please, any help would be most welcome. I am determined but still dreading next Sat. Dinner at mine afterwards?

    Google translate is a friend to those with lingo deficiency.

    Google translate is for light-weights.
    Go HAM. Go Nelson’s.

    President Donald Trump mocked California Rep. Maxine Waters during a freewheeling speech Saturday night, saying she had a “very low IQ.”

    That’s putting it mildly. There are trees with higher IQs than Waters.

    Poland: Total Collapse for Pro-EU Opposition As Support for Patriotic Conservative Govt Surges

    To prove this is a thing, Polish women need to start having babies at a greater rate than 1.5

    Exactamundo pete m.

    People are still wasting their time debating ‘leadership’ when there is nothing to lead.
    No to LNP, Labor, Year Zero.
    An informal vote is not a wasted vote. A wasted vote is when your choices include being punched in the jaw, having your left ear being bitten off, or a headbutt to the nose. You choose the punch in the jaw because it sounds the least painful, when in reality, you don’t actually have to attend that CWA meeting at all. Make your apologies by phone beforehand to the secretary and tell her you have syphilis again.
    We often think our choices are more limited than they are.

    That’s putting it mildly. There are trees with higher IQs than Waters.

    But perhaps not lower cunning. You don’t get to keep all those resources without some kind of smarts in yourself or in a huge patron in the Party room.

    Imagine if the genders were reversed …
    Fifty-one year woman boasts in the SMH about all the much younger men she dates …

    I know what you want to know. But I can’t tell you, because I haven’t “known” these young men – yet. I’ve yet to find the emotional strength to reveal the bingo wings and my thighs. But believe me when I say that one can, ahem, tell, when we’re up close, talking and laughing and kissing in public, that they won’t care. (One thing I have to report about the next generation of men is their carefree attitude to dirty talk and public displays of affection.)

