Q&A Forum: March 12, 2018

Posted on 9:00 pm, March 12, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
139 Responses to Q&A Forum: March 12, 2018

  1. Vic in Prossy
    #2658736, posted on March 12, 2018 at 9:03 pm

    May I have 28, please Carpe?

  2. Turtle of WA
    #2658737, posted on March 12, 2018 at 9:04 pm

    Bob Carr, Former Foreign Minister;
    Tim Flannery, Chief Councillor of the Climate Council;
    Jane Fitzgerald, Property Council of Australia, NSW;
    John Daley, CEO Grattan Institute;
    Jiyoung Song, Asia Institute of the University of Melbourne.

  3. Carpe Jugulum
    #2658738, posted on March 12, 2018 at 9:04 pm

    The bidding is open

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Vic in Prossy 28

  4. Cpt Seahawks
    #2658741, posted on March 12, 2018 at 9:06 pm

    11 please Carpe.

  6. Carpe Jugulum
    #2658746, posted on March 12, 2018 at 9:06 pm

    Bob Carr – racist old fart
    Tim Flannery – Montyesque Wrongologist
    Jane Fitzgerals – real estate spruiker
    John Daley – Ponds Institute
    Jiyoung Song – Who?

  7. Carpe Jugulum
    #2658748, posted on March 12, 2018 at 9:07 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Vic in Prossy 28
    Cpt Seahawks 11
    Egg 30

  8. Turtle of WA
    #2658753, posted on March 12, 2018 at 9:09 pm

    8 please Jugulum. I predict a circle-jerk of epic proportions. Flannery won’t walk in the room unless it’s been staked out for dissidents.

  9. Carpe Jugulum
    #2658756, posted on March 12, 2018 at 9:10 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Vic in Prossy 28
    Cpt Seahawks 11
    Egg 30
    Turtle of WA 8

  11. Carpe Jugulum
    #2658759, posted on March 12, 2018 at 9:12 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Vic in Prossy 28
    Cpt Seahawks 11
    Egg 30
    Turtle of WA 8
    Pete of Perth 12

  12. Pete of Perth
    #2658763, posted on March 12, 2018 at 9:14 pm

    JiYoung Migration; border policy; human secu rity at

  13. John Constantine
    #2658764, posted on March 12, 2018 at 9:14 pm

    Here comes the conversation we have to have, so we are no longer scared by the coming cultural genocide as we decolonise and accept that 25 million people can’t steal a continent and try to keep it behind walled off borders.

  14. Pete of Perth
    #2658765, posted on March 12, 2018 at 9:15 pm

    At the Lowy institute

  15. Megan
    #2658767, posted on March 12, 2018 at 9:16 pm

    29 for me. Not that I can watch anymore…the Cat thread is far more entertaining.

  16. John Constantine
    #2658768, posted on March 12, 2018 at 9:17 pm

    We really cant make a robot that can wipe your arse without ripping your goolies off?.

    We have to import every isis veteran from the middle east in the hope they will breed arse wipers for us?.

  17. Carpe Jugulum
    #2658769, posted on March 12, 2018 at 9:17 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Vic in Prossy 28
    Cpt Seahawks 11
    Egg 30
    Turtle of WA 8
    Pete of Perth 12
    Megan 29

  18. dopey
    #2658772, posted on March 12, 2018 at 9:18 pm

    Just one interruption please, straight up Bob Carr’s clacker.

  19. Carpe Jugulum
    #2658775, posted on March 12, 2018 at 9:19 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Vic in Prossy 28
    Cpt Seahawks 11
    Egg 30
    Turtle of WA 8
    Pete of Perth 12
    Megan 29
    Dopey 1

  20. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2658780, posted on March 12, 2018 at 9:21 pm

    21, please Carpe.

  21. Carpe Jugulum
    #2658781, posted on March 12, 2018 at 9:21 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Vic in Prossy 28
    Cpt Seahawks 11
    Egg 30
    Turtle of WA 8
    Pete of Perth 12
    Megan 29
    Dopey 1
    ZK2A 21

  22. John Constantine
    #2658782, posted on March 12, 2018 at 9:22 pm

    Their yarragrad nazgul avow that the debate over mass immigration is over, the debat is now do we have State planned smart growth, or laissez faire stupid growth.

    Big Melbourne is here, Comrades.

  23. Beertruk
    #2658783, posted on March 12, 2018 at 9:22 pm

    It has been a while, but I’ll have 9 please Carpe. I am also wondering if Flaps Flannery will even be interrupted at all by his fanboi, Snowcone.

  24. Carpe Jugulum
    #2658787, posted on March 12, 2018 at 9:23 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Vic in Prossy 28
    Cpt Seahawks 11
    Egg 30
    Turtle of WA 8
    Pete of Perth 12
    Megan 29
    Dopey 1
    ZK2A 21
    Beertruk 9

  25. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2658788, posted on March 12, 2018 at 9:23 pm

    http://www.michaelsmithnews.com/2018/03/former-trade-union-royal-commission-ceo-and-labor-party-royalty-jane-fitzgerald-is-on-qanda-tonight.html

    Seems our Jane is very much Labor Party royalty. I wonder if that’s why the TURC turned into such a damp squib?

  26. Peter Castieau
    #2658790, posted on March 12, 2018 at 9:25 pm

    52 please Carpe.

    Evening everyone.

  27. Carpe Jugulum
    #2658792, posted on March 12, 2018 at 9:26 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Vic in Prossy 28
    Cpt Seahawks 11
    Egg 30
    Turtle of WA 8
    Pete of Perth 12
    Megan 29
    Dopey 1
    ZK2A 21
    Beertruk 9
    Custard 52

  28. Turtle of WA
    #2658793, posted on March 12, 2018 at 9:26 pm

    Song produced this:

    Human Rights Discourse in North Korea: Post-colonial, Marxist and Confucian Perspectives (London: Routledge, 2010)

  29. John Constantine
    #2658795, posted on March 12, 2018 at 9:28 pm

    Nerve failed me. Media watch has me gagging at the smarmi swami of sartorial smirking, the warp engines cannae take any murrr captain.

  30. Carpe Jugulum
    #2658798, posted on March 12, 2018 at 9:30 pm

    It’s that time again Troops

    So put your brain in neutral, drool on yourself and;

    lllleeettttssssgetrrrreeeaaadddyyyytorrrruuuuummmmbbllleeeee

  31. Pecker
    #2658799, posted on March 12, 2018 at 9:30 pm

    Carpe, May I have 35 for tonight please

  32. John Constantine
    #2658800, posted on March 12, 2018 at 9:31 pm

    2050 there will be forty millions in Australia, like it or not.

    Big Australia is here.

    Comrades.

    Now we just gotta ask ourselves “What would Stalin do?”

  33. Carpe Jugulum
    #2658801, posted on March 12, 2018 at 9:31 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Vic in Prossy 28
    Cpt Seahawks 11
    Egg 30
    Turtle of WA 8
    Pete of Perth 12
    Megan 29
    Dopey 1
    ZK2A 21
    Beertruk 9
    Custard 52
    Pecker 35

  34. Carpe Jugulum
    #2658807, posted on March 12, 2018 at 9:34 pm

    1st question to boob car

    My god he sounds like krudd on valium

  35. Carpe Jugulum
    #2658810, posted on March 12, 2018 at 9:35 pm

    boob car – the benefits of immigration.

    Like in Melburnistan or Sydganistan

  36. Beertruk
    #2658811, posted on March 12, 2018 at 9:36 pm

    The boob car loves the sound of his own voice.

  38. John Constantine
    #2658815, posted on March 12, 2018 at 9:40 pm

    You cant stop people from coming

  39. Turtle of WA
    #2658817, posted on March 12, 2018 at 9:41 pm

    Tweet: “Lack of planning is the problem”.

    That answers the question of “What would Stalin do?”

  40. Peter Castieau
    #2658818, posted on March 12, 2018 at 9:42 pm

    I’m watching this on YouTube and it’s bloody awful with the poor internet connection.

    This panel does not understand a thing about what our current excessive immigration is doing to our standard of living.

  41. John Constantine
    #2658819, posted on March 12, 2018 at 9:42 pm

    Remember, as redfilth Gillard lectured us:

    “We will never even fill the MCG”.

    Comrades.

  42. None
    #2658820, posted on March 12, 2018 at 9:45 pm

    Is it too late for 17 Carpe?

  43. Carpe Jugulum
    #2658821, posted on March 12, 2018 at 9:45 pm

    Reading the twitter feed on this is akin to a lobotmy

  45. Carpe Jugulum
    #2658823, posted on March 12, 2018 at 9:46 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Vic in Prossy 28
    Cpt Seahawks 11
    Egg 30
    Turtle of WA 8
    Pete of Perth 12
    Megan 29
    Dopey 1
    ZK2A 21
    Beertruk 9
    Custard 52
    Pecker 35
    None 17

  46. John Constantine
    #2658824, posted on March 12, 2018 at 9:46 pm

    Our quisling orc class fully understand what doubling the population of Melbourne and Sydney will do to the way the proles of these sprawling shantytowns will live, and they delight in it.

    Shanghai has a superwealthy masterclass, the teeming tens of millions of proles are the raw material for massive fortunes for our elites.

  47. John Constantine
    #2658826, posted on March 12, 2018 at 9:48 pm

    Diversity and economic sustainability.

    We need migrants to vote for these progressive things.

    Transform the polity, comrades.

  48. Cpt Seahawks
    #2658827, posted on March 12, 2018 at 9:48 pm

    457 visa holders pay $5,000 more tax pa? Yeah, nah.

  49. Turtle of WA
    #2658828, posted on March 12, 2018 at 9:48 pm

    I’m watching this on YouTube and it’s bloody awful with the poor internet connection.

    Agreed. No live free to air TV version here in WA.

  50. John Constantine
    #2658829, posted on March 12, 2018 at 9:49 pm

    environmental sustainability, not economic, of course.

  51. egg_
    #2658830, posted on March 12, 2018 at 9:49 pm

    Tweet: “Lack of planning is the problem”.

    That answers the question of “What would Stalin do?”

    Is Soylent Green halal?

  53. Bela Bartok
    #2658833, posted on March 12, 2018 at 9:49 pm

    Oops am I too late to place my bet?
    23 for me please!

  54. John Constantine
    #2658834, posted on March 12, 2018 at 9:50 pm

    Their flannelfilth claims that we need mass migration for cannon fodder for defence

  55. Carpe Jugulum
    #2658835, posted on March 12, 2018 at 9:50 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Vic in Prossy 28
    Cpt Seahawks 11
    Egg 30
    Turtle of WA 8
    Pete of Perth 12
    Megan 29
    Dopey 1
    ZK2A 21
    Beertruk 9
    Custard 52
    Pecker 35
    None 17
    Bela Bartok 23

  56. egg_
    #2658836, posted on March 12, 2018 at 9:50 pm

    Jiyoung Song agrees with Flannery

  57. Turtle of WA
    #2658837, posted on March 12, 2018 at 9:51 pm

    It’s not a debate when you only invite one side, Snowcone.

  58. None
    #2658838, posted on March 12, 2018 at 9:51 pm

    I watch Q and A once every like 10 years (it is literally years between views). It’s like gtound hog day – immigrants, climate change, gay marriage or variation thereof . *stavs self with fork in eye*

  59. John Constantine
    #2658839, posted on March 12, 2018 at 9:51 pm

    Snowcone almost sounded surprised that he now finds how fast our massive population will arrive.

    Is it a secret racist?.

  60. Carpe Jugulum
    #2658840, posted on March 12, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    If you had this panel as dinner guests you would fake your death just to make them leave

  61. John Constantine
    #2658841, posted on March 12, 2018 at 9:53 pm

    People must be rationed out to council areas by the state and stay where they are put.

  62. Cpt Seahawks
    #2658842, posted on March 12, 2018 at 9:53 pm

    My phone keeps turning itself off in protest to streaming this.

  63. RobK
    #2658843, posted on March 12, 2018 at 9:53 pm

    Could I have 25 please Carpe.

  64. John Constantine
    #2658844, posted on March 12, 2018 at 9:54 pm

    If this panel were dinner guests, it would be time for the hemlock casserole.

  65. Carpe Jugulum
    #2658845, posted on March 12, 2018 at 9:54 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Vic in Prossy 28
    Cpt Seahawks 11
    Egg 30
    Turtle of WA 8
    Pete of Perth 12
    Megan 29
    Dopey 1
    ZK2A 21
    Beertruk 9
    Custard 52
    Pecker 35
    None 17
    Bela Bartok 23
    RobK 25

  66. egg_
    #2658846, posted on March 12, 2018 at 9:54 pm

    Human Rights Discourse in North Korea: Post-colonial, Marxist and Confucian Perspectives

    Confucius say: Rocket Man Trumps Used Carr

  67. Beertruk
    #2658847, posted on March 12, 2018 at 9:55 pm

    Battle of the wills between boob carr and Snowcone.

  68. John Constantine
    #2658848, posted on March 12, 2018 at 9:56 pm

    Burnt out, if I don’t get some gin and tonic into the system I will catch malaria from this swamp.

  69. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2658849, posted on March 12, 2018 at 9:56 pm

    If you had this panel as dinner guests you would fake your death just to make them leave

    Carpe, if I was ever demented enough to invite this panel as dinner guests, I’d choose an honorable death – nothing fake about it.

  70. Carpe Jugulum
    #2658851, posted on March 12, 2018 at 9:56 pm

    Build a satellite “city” of 50,000 – since when was 50K a city?

  71. Carpe Jugulum
    #2658852, posted on March 12, 2018 at 9:59 pm

    “Australia’s transport system isn’t that bad”

    aaaaahahahahahahahahahahahaha

  72. egg_
    #2658853, posted on March 12, 2018 at 9:59 pm

    Daley – penalise car drivers – surprise, surprise

  73. Turtle of WA
    #2658855, posted on March 12, 2018 at 10:00 pm

    Song says we’re a big country land-wise. Has she been off the bitumen?

  74. None
    #2658856, posted on March 12, 2018 at 10:00 pm

    They did that with Elizabeth here for the poms. 50 years later stil a cesspit with highest unemployment in Oz.

  76. Cpt Seahawks
    #2658858, posted on March 12, 2018 at 10:01 pm

    So let’s spend all our money on infrastructure so that we can let other people use it.

  78. Pete of Perth
    #2658860, posted on March 12, 2018 at 10:02 pm

    Build a city? We’re not even allowed to build a friggen dam dickwads

  79. Carpe Jugulum
    #2658861, posted on March 12, 2018 at 10:02 pm

    Flanners introduces da climate scam, madam butterfly jumps on R&D and renewballs.

  80. egg_
    #2658862, posted on March 12, 2018 at 10:02 pm

    Magic Infrastructure – let’s rebuild Sports stadiums

  81. Beertruk
    #2658863, posted on March 12, 2018 at 10:02 pm

    Curses…Gerbal warming alert.

  82. John Constantine
    #2658864, posted on March 12, 2018 at 10:04 pm

    the old lie was that we would never fill the MCG.

    Their flannelfilth ran with the new lie that the world will stop growing soon, so we need all the jihadis we can import now before the world runs out of them.

  83. Turtle of WA
    #2658866, posted on March 12, 2018 at 10:04 pm

    Is Jiyoung Song an android?

  84. Beertruk
    #2658869, posted on March 12, 2018 at 10:06 pm

    My ears are now bleeding listening to this.

  85. John Constantine
    #2658870, posted on March 12, 2018 at 10:06 pm

    we must ration personal car use and progressively use communal transport.

    Driving a car is now identifying as a racist colonial settler sort, that is unsound and must self-critique at the show trials.

  86. RobK
    #2658871, posted on March 12, 2018 at 10:08 pm

    So many vested interests. No real development.

  87. egg_
    #2658874, posted on March 12, 2018 at 10:09 pm

    These are the tards running the joint?
    No wonder we’re fvcked.

  89. John Constantine
    #2658877, posted on March 12, 2018 at 10:11 pm

    A free living people living in a free land.

    I saw Australia when it still had the chance to be this way.

    Now we must have panels to have conversations about the ways the proles can learn to accept the mass immigration treaties we have signed and will unwaveringly comply with, and how to teach the proles that it is racist to object to living in a shanghai style State communal citi-bloc with communal showers and crappers on each floor of the high rise block and food barns on the street for your rations.

    Comrades.

  90. John Constantine
    #2658878, posted on March 12, 2018 at 10:12 pm

    I am serious about this gin requirement, got bugga all tonic water, so might make do with out the tap stuff.

  91. RobK
    #2658880, posted on March 12, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    Flannery is feely, believey about this. FFS.

  92. Carpe Jugulum
    #2658881, posted on March 12, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    Do density well?

    WTF does that even mean

  93. Turtle of WA
    #2658882, posted on March 12, 2018 at 10:14 pm

    Doing density well.

  94. Turtle of WA
    #2658883, posted on March 12, 2018 at 10:14 pm

    Doing dense well.

  95. egg_
    #2658884, posted on March 12, 2018 at 10:15 pm

    Flanners – listen to the great unwashed.

  96. Cpt Seahawks
    #2658885, posted on March 12, 2018 at 10:15 pm

    Racial harmony within a city block by mixing races?

  97. egg_
    #2658887, posted on March 12, 2018 at 10:16 pm

    A question from the great unwashed.

    Carr – stiff shit.

  98. RobK
    #2658888, posted on March 12, 2018 at 10:17 pm

    There’s a lot more to Australia than Sydney and Melbourne.

  99. egg_
    #2658889, posted on March 12, 2018 at 10:17 pm

    Carr does seem to be anti-immigration.

  100. Cpt Seahawks
    #2658890, posted on March 12, 2018 at 10:18 pm

    The issue is wages!

  101. Carpe Jugulum
    #2658891, posted on March 12, 2018 at 10:19 pm

    There’s a lot more to Australia than Sydney and Melbourne.

    That is where they dump the imported voteherd

  102. egg_
    #2658892, posted on March 12, 2018 at 10:20 pm

    Song – migrants pay taxes and pay for infrastructure.
    Bullshit – they’re heavy users of public transport subsidised by everyone.

    Daley – migrants don’t push down wages.
    Bullshit – they drag down IT wages.

  103. Cpt Seahawks
    #2658893, posted on March 12, 2018 at 10:20 pm

    Mainly Africans now doing aged health care work in WA for half the rate of the previous crew who were sacked, standard of care has also dropped terribly resulting in deaths.

  104. egg_
    #2658894, posted on March 12, 2018 at 10:21 pm

    Give the fvckard panel a real issue and they have no concrete solutions.

  105. egg_
    #2658896, posted on March 12, 2018 at 10:22 pm

    Mainly Africans now doing aged health care work in WA for half the rate of the previous crew who were sacked, standard of care has also dropped terribly resulting in deaths.

    The cost of Diversidee hire.

  106. RobK
    #2658897, posted on March 12, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    What about dams and power stations.

  107. Boambee John
    #2658898, posted on March 12, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    You saw it first on the open thread.

    Boambee John
    #2658379, posted on March 12, 2018 at 1:51 pm
    mh
    #2658335, posted on March 12, 2018 at 1:02 pm
    The ABC’s 4 Corners tonight is focusing on the size of Australia’s immigration program.

    The conclusion will be that it is wonderful, and should be expanded to include more Muslims and Africans (but not those awful white South Africans).

  108. Squirrel
    #2658899, posted on March 12, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    The ABC has been suppressing discussion and anything remotely resembling debate on this issue for years – presumably after a week of pretending to deal with it, they will then get back to their standard lotos-eater pre-occupations.

  109. RobK
    #2658901, posted on March 12, 2018 at 10:24 pm

    Why go to Sydney when you have the NBN?🤗

  110. egg_
    #2658905, posted on March 12, 2018 at 10:26 pm

    Whitebread TheirABC would be chockers full of Africans.
    /Sarc

  111. Cpt Seahawks
    #2658907, posted on March 12, 2018 at 10:26 pm

    Really fast trains? Yes!

  112. RobK
    #2658908, posted on March 12, 2018 at 10:27 pm

    Nuclear power does desal well, Bob.

  113. egg_
    #2658910, posted on March 12, 2018 at 10:28 pm

    Newcastle has shocking unemployment.

  115. egg_
    #2658912, posted on March 12, 2018 at 10:30 pm

    The UNE is anti-development, retard.

  116. Carpe Jugulum
    #2658914, posted on March 12, 2018 at 10:30 pm

    Lots of smaller cities – oh FFS lady

  117. Turtle of WA
    #2658915, posted on March 12, 2018 at 10:31 pm

    There’s heaps of small cities, hipsters. They’re full of people you wouldn’t be seen dead with.

  119. egg_
    #2658917, posted on March 12, 2018 at 10:32 pm

    Bayer amongst others wished to put a Pharmaceutical plant in Armidale and work with the UNE and CSIRO and the UNE rejected it.

  120. RobK
    #2658918, posted on March 12, 2018 at 10:32 pm

    Theyre in agriculture and there’s a mass of red and green tape.

  121. Turtle of WA
    #2658919, posted on March 12, 2018 at 10:32 pm

    The differences between a hipster and a hippy are purely superficial. Braindead, parasitic scum.

  122. egg_
    #2658921, posted on March 12, 2018 at 10:33 pm

    The UNE is the problem in Armidale, Daley, you rolled gold fvckwit – NOT the employers.

  124. egg_
    #2658926, posted on March 12, 2018 at 10:35 pm

    The CSIRO Sheep CRC welcomed Bayer.
    The UNE maintains an Alderman on the Council and vetos development.

    Daley is a fvckwit.

  125. egg_
    #2658929, posted on March 12, 2018 at 10:37 pm

    Theyre in agriculture and there’s a mass of red and green tape.

    Obfuscation.

  126. Carpe Jugulum
    #2658930, posted on March 12, 2018 at 10:37 pm

    I’ll be selling brain bleach after the show

  127. Turtle of WA
    #2658931, posted on March 12, 2018 at 10:37 pm

    I don’t want to go anywhere near Melbourne.

  128. Cpt Seahawks
    #2658932, posted on March 12, 2018 at 10:37 pm

    Flannery “climate change means our cities will become ghost towns (Perth), so let’s bring in more people”. What a #%!*.

  129. Beertruk
    #2658934, posted on March 12, 2018 at 10:38 pm

    Just what we need. More coffee shops. That will get the town economy going. Here in Toowoomba, Dairy Farmers, the Foundry, Defiance Flour Mill, KR abattoir have all closed down. There are no real manufacturing industries here anymore.

  130. RobK
    #2658935, posted on March 12, 2018 at 10:38 pm

    Oh dear, Bob wants to be a prosperous so he can give handouts.

  131. Carpe Jugulum
    #2658938, posted on March 12, 2018 at 10:40 pm

    Ok Troops

    Interruptions came in at 18

    Sorry Troops it jackpots to next week.

  132. egg_
    #2658939, posted on March 12, 2018 at 10:40 pm

    The great unwashed will turf Trumble, Flanners – that’s when we get to be “listened to”.

  134. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2658941, posted on March 12, 2018 at 10:41 pm

    I am serious about this gin requirement, got bugga all tonic water, so might make do with out the tap stuff.

    Slainte, Comrade.

    The memsahib has retired, citing her gout, so mine’s a large Abelour, thank you.

  135. RobK
    #2658942, posted on March 12, 2018 at 10:41 pm

    I’ll be selling brain bleach after the show
    Can you do some peroxide too?

  136. Carpe Jugulum
    #2658943, posted on March 12, 2018 at 10:41 pm

    I’m done Troops

    Thanks for playing

    Oyasumi Nasai

  137. Turtle of WA
    #2658944, posted on March 12, 2018 at 10:43 pm

    That was extremely boring, but it was the left fighting amongst themselves.

  139. The BigBlueCat
    #2658946, posted on March 12, 2018 at 10:44 pm

    egg_
    #2658939, posted on March 12, 2018 at 10:40 pm
    The great unwashed will turf Trumble, Flanners – that’s when we get to be “listened to”.

    The professional political class will never listen to the electorate … unless they already agree with what the electorate is saying (because there’s a bob or two in it for them).

