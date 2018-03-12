Liberty Quote
-
Q&A Forum: March 12, 2018
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
May I have 28, please Carpe?
Bob Carr, Former Foreign Minister;
Tim Flannery, Chief Councillor of the Climate Council;
Jane Fitzgerald, Property Council of Australia, NSW;
John Daley, CEO Grattan Institute;
Jiyoung Song, Asia Institute of the University of Melbourne.
The bidding is open
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Vic in Prossy 28
11 please Carpe.
30 please Carpe San
Bob Carr – racist old fart
Tim Flannery – Montyesque Wrongologist
Jane Fitzgerals – real estate spruiker
John Daley – Ponds Institute
Jiyoung Song – Who?
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Vic in Prossy 28
Cpt Seahawks 11
Egg 30
8 please Jugulum. I predict a circle-jerk of epic proportions. Flannery won’t walk in the room unless it’s been staked out for dissidents.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Vic in Prossy 28
Cpt Seahawks 11
Egg 30
Turtle of WA 8
12 please
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Vic in Prossy 28
Cpt Seahawks 11
Egg 30
Turtle of WA 8
Pete of Perth 12
JiYoung Migration; border policy; human secu rity at
Here comes the conversation we have to have, so we are no longer scared by the coming cultural genocide as we decolonise and accept that 25 million people can’t steal a continent and try to keep it behind walled off borders.
At the Lowy institute
29 for me. Not that I can watch anymore…the Cat thread is far more entertaining.
We really cant make a robot that can wipe your arse without ripping your goolies off?.
We have to import every isis veteran from the middle east in the hope they will breed arse wipers for us?.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Vic in Prossy 28
Cpt Seahawks 11
Egg 30
Turtle of WA 8
Pete of Perth 12
Megan 29
Just one interruption please, straight up Bob Carr’s clacker.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Vic in Prossy 28
Cpt Seahawks 11
Egg 30
Turtle of WA 8
Pete of Perth 12
Megan 29
Dopey 1
21, please Carpe.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Vic in Prossy 28
Cpt Seahawks 11
Egg 30
Turtle of WA 8
Pete of Perth 12
Megan 29
Dopey 1
ZK2A 21
Their yarragrad nazgul avow that the debate over mass immigration is over, the debat is now do we have State planned smart growth, or laissez faire stupid growth.
Big Melbourne is here, Comrades.
It has been a while, but I’ll have 9 please Carpe. I am also wondering if Flaps Flannery will even be interrupted at all by his fanboi, Snowcone.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Vic in Prossy 28
Cpt Seahawks 11
Egg 30
Turtle of WA 8
Pete of Perth 12
Megan 29
Dopey 1
ZK2A 21
Beertruk 9
Seems our Jane is very much Labor Party royalty. I wonder if that’s why the TURC turned into such a damp squib?
52 please Carpe.
Evening everyone.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Vic in Prossy 28
Cpt Seahawks 11
Egg 30
Turtle of WA 8
Pete of Perth 12
Megan 29
Dopey 1
ZK2A 21
Beertruk 9
Custard 52
Song produced this:
Human Rights Discourse in North Korea: Post-colonial, Marxist and Confucian Perspectives (London: Routledge, 2010)
Nerve failed me. Media watch has me gagging at the smarmi swami of sartorial smirking, the warp engines cannae take any murrr captain.
It’s that time again Troops
So put your brain in neutral, drool on yourself and;
lllleeettttssssgetrrrreeeaaadddyyyytorrrruuuuummmmbbllleeeee
Carpe, May I have 35 for tonight please
2050 there will be forty millions in Australia, like it or not.
Big Australia is here.
Comrades.
Now we just gotta ask ourselves “What would Stalin do?”
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Vic in Prossy 28
Cpt Seahawks 11
Egg 30
Turtle of WA 8
Pete of Perth 12
Megan 29
Dopey 1
ZK2A 21
Beertruk 9
Custard 52
Pecker 35
1st question to boob car
My god he sounds like krudd on valium
boob car – the benefits of immigration.
Like in Melburnistan or Sydganistan
The boob car loves the sound of his own voice.
These people are seriously boring.
You cant stop people from coming
Tweet: “Lack of planning is the problem”.
That answers the question of “What would Stalin do?”
I’m watching this on YouTube and it’s bloody awful with the poor internet connection.
This panel does not understand a thing about what our current excessive immigration is doing to our standard of living.
Remember, as redfilth Gillard lectured us:
“We will never even fill the MCG”.
Comrades.
Is it too late for 17 Carpe?
Reading the twitter feed on this is akin to a lobotmy
The Used Carr Show
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Vic in Prossy 28
Cpt Seahawks 11
Egg 30
Turtle of WA 8
Pete of Perth 12
Megan 29
Dopey 1
ZK2A 21
Beertruk 9
Custard 52
Pecker 35
None 17
Our quisling orc class fully understand what doubling the population of Melbourne and Sydney will do to the way the proles of these sprawling shantytowns will live, and they delight in it.
Shanghai has a superwealthy masterclass, the teeming tens of millions of proles are the raw material for massive fortunes for our elites.
Diversity and economic sustainability.
We need migrants to vote for these progressive things.
Transform the polity, comrades.
457 visa holders pay $5,000 more tax pa? Yeah, nah.
Agreed. No live free to air TV version here in WA.
environmental sustainability, not economic, of course.
Is Soylent Green halal?
and back to the flim flam man
Oops am I too late to place my bet?
23 for me please!
Their flannelfilth claims that we need mass migration for cannon fodder for defence
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Vic in Prossy 28
Cpt Seahawks 11
Egg 30
Turtle of WA 8
Pete of Perth 12
Megan 29
Dopey 1
ZK2A 21
Beertruk 9
Custard 52
Pecker 35
None 17
Bela Bartok 23
Jiyoung Song agrees with Flannery
It’s not a debate when you only invite one side, Snowcone.
I watch Q and A once every like 10 years (it is literally years between views). It’s like gtound hog day – immigrants, climate change, gay marriage or variation thereof . *stavs self with fork in eye*
Snowcone almost sounded surprised that he now finds how fast our massive population will arrive.
Is it a secret racist?.
If you had this panel as dinner guests you would fake your death just to make them leave
People must be rationed out to council areas by the state and stay where they are put.
My phone keeps turning itself off in protest to streaming this.
Could I have 25 please Carpe.
If this panel were dinner guests, it would be time for the hemlock casserole.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Vic in Prossy 28
Cpt Seahawks 11
Egg 30
Turtle of WA 8
Pete of Perth 12
Megan 29
Dopey 1
ZK2A 21
Beertruk 9
Custard 52
Pecker 35
None 17
Bela Bartok 23
RobK 25
Confucius say: Rocket Man Trumps Used Carr
Battle of the wills between boob carr and Snowcone.
Burnt out, if I don’t get some gin and tonic into the system I will catch malaria from this swamp.
Carpe, if I was ever demented enough to invite this panel as dinner guests, I’d choose an honorable death – nothing fake about it.
Build a satellite “city” of 50,000 – since when was 50K a city?
“Australia’s transport system isn’t that bad”
aaaaahahahahahahahahahahahaha
Daley – penalise car drivers – surprise, surprise
Song says we’re a big country land-wise. Has she been off the bitumen?
They did that with Elizabeth here for the poms. 50 years later stil a cesspit with highest unemployment in Oz.
flummery is spruiking the desal
So let’s spend all our money on infrastructure so that we can let other people use it.
Gerbal warming.
Build a city? We’re not even allowed to build a friggen dam dickwads
Flanners introduces da climate scam, madam butterfly jumps on R&D and renewballs.
Magic Infrastructure – let’s rebuild Sports stadiums
Curses…Gerbal warming alert.
the old lie was that we would never fill the MCG.
Their flannelfilth ran with the new lie that the world will stop growing soon, so we need all the jihadis we can import now before the world runs out of them.
Is Jiyoung Song an android?
My ears are now bleeding listening to this.
we must ration personal car use and progressively use communal transport.
Driving a car is now identifying as a racist colonial settler sort, that is unsound and must self-critique at the show trials.
So many vested interests. No real development.
These are the tards running the joint?
No wonder we’re fvcked.
I am getting dumber watching this.
A free living people living in a free land.
I saw Australia when it still had the chance to be this way.
Now we must have panels to have conversations about the ways the proles can learn to accept the mass immigration treaties we have signed and will unwaveringly comply with, and how to teach the proles that it is racist to object to living in a shanghai style State communal citi-bloc with communal showers and crappers on each floor of the high rise block and food barns on the street for your rations.
Comrades.
I am serious about this gin requirement, got bugga all tonic water, so might make do with out the tap stuff.
Flannery is feely, believey about this. FFS.
Do density well?
WTF does that even mean
Doing density well.
Doing dense well.
Flanners – listen to the great unwashed.
Racial harmony within a city block by mixing races?
A question from the great unwashed.
Carr – stiff shit.
There’s a lot more to Australia than Sydney and Melbourne.
Carr does seem to be anti-immigration.
The issue is wages!
That is where they dump the imported voteherd
Song – migrants pay taxes and pay for infrastructure.
Bullshit – they’re heavy users of public transport subsidised by everyone.
Daley – migrants don’t push down wages.
Bullshit – they drag down IT wages.
Mainly Africans now doing aged health care work in WA for half the rate of the previous crew who were sacked, standard of care has also dropped terribly resulting in deaths.
Give the fvckard panel a real issue and they have no concrete solutions.
The cost of Diversidee hire.
What about dams and power stations.
You saw it first on the open thread.
Boambee John
#2658379, posted on March 12, 2018 at 1:51 pm
mh
#2658335, posted on March 12, 2018 at 1:02 pm
The ABC’s 4 Corners tonight is focusing on the size of Australia’s immigration program.
The conclusion will be that it is wonderful, and should be expanded to include more Muslims and Africans (but not those awful white South Africans).
The ABC has been suppressing discussion and anything remotely resembling debate on this issue for years – presumably after a week of pretending to deal with it, they will then get back to their standard lotos-eater pre-occupations.
Why go to Sydney when you have the NBN?🤗
Whitebread TheirABC would be chockers full of Africans.
/Sarc
Really fast trains? Yes!
Nuclear power does desal well, Bob.
Newcastle has shocking unemployment.
More desal plants.
The UNE is anti-development, retard.
Lots of smaller cities – oh FFS lady
There’s heaps of small cities, hipsters. They’re full of people you wouldn’t be seen dead with.
snowcone tries humour, and fails.
Bayer amongst others wished to put a Pharmaceutical plant in Armidale and work with the UNE and CSIRO and the UNE rejected it.
Theyre in agriculture and there’s a mass of red and green tape.
The differences between a hipster and a hippy are purely superficial. Braindead, parasitic scum.
The UNE is the problem in Armidale, Daley, you rolled gold fvckwit – NOT the employers.
who let the tweeny have a question
The CSIRO Sheep CRC welcomed Bayer.
The UNE maintains an Alderman on the Council and vetos development.
Daley is a fvckwit.
Obfuscation.
I’ll be selling brain bleach after the show
I don’t want to go anywhere near Melbourne.
Flannery “climate change means our cities will become ghost towns (Perth), so let’s bring in more people”. What a #%!*.
Just what we need. More coffee shops. That will get the town economy going. Here in Toowoomba, Dairy Farmers, the Foundry, Defiance Flour Mill, KR abattoir have all closed down. There are no real manufacturing industries here anymore.
Oh dear, Bob wants to be a prosperous so he can give handouts.
Ok Troops
Interruptions came in at 18
Sorry Troops it jackpots to next week.
The great unwashed will turf Trumble, Flanners – that’s when we get to be “listened to”.
Thank you Carpe.
Slainte, Comrade.
The memsahib has retired, citing her gout, so mine’s a large Abelour, thank you.
I’ll be selling brain bleach after the show
Can you do some peroxide too?
I’m done Troops
Thanks for playing
Oyasumi Nasai
That was extremely boring, but it was the left fighting amongst themselves.
Onya Jugulum.
The professional political class will never listen to the electorate … unless they already agree with what the electorate is saying (because there’s a bob or two in it for them).