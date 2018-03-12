I was going to keep away from this for a while, but having watched the above last night and then found this in The Oz today, I’m afraid that it’s once more unto the breach dear friends:
“While the world reeled after Donald Trump signed off on his trade tariffs …”
Meanwhile, on the editorial page of the very same edition of the very same paper we have: Steel tariffs show Australia isn’t fair dinkum when it comes to fair trade, where we find:
In January an anti-dumping investigation concerning steel reinforcing bars imported from Greece, Spain, Indonesia, Thailand and Taiwan concluded that anti-dumping duties ranging from 4 per cent to 42 per cent would be required. They came into effect last Wednesday.
I will leave it then with this. Is it at all conceivable that a country might do something so unfair that another country would then justifiably put on a tariff, or increase an existing tariff, as a means to limit some potential harm? No? OK. Yes? Then when might that be?
And just for added irony, in 1778, Adam Smith, yes that Adam Smith, was appointed as commissioner of customs in Scotland.
There’s no irony, customs are designed to collect revenue, and you only get revenue when trade goes through. Therefore governments that depend on tariffs for their income will have a strong incentive to encourage more trade (and of course discourage alternatives such as smugglers, pirates, freebooters, etc).
Suppose someone builds a toll road, and you all wring hands saying, “OMG there can never be trade with toll roads!”
Of course the toll road operator wants you to use the road, so they can collect more tolls.
Free trade is not fair? I am shocked.
So many questions.
Is all reo bar created equal?
Perth’s children’s hospital suffered from cladding containing asbestos and plumbing brass containing lead causing contamination to potable water supply. These products didn’t comply with Australian Standards but managed to get in under the radar. The cost of doing this kind of business is high. Hospital is years late and over budget. Goodness knows how well it will age.
Not even going to comment technically on the subject, but, could anyone, with a modicum of reality, a modicum of unbiased clear thinking, look at the above picture of Donald Trump, and think, “There’s a lunatic!” or “There’s a madman!” or (the best) “There’s a stupid man.”
Yet, there are millions of such people all over the world, Hollywood parasites especially, who think that. (Actually, I suspect they don’t think that, but are obliged to say so, because of sheer dogmatic stubbornness, or the fear of not being part of their chosen group.
Looking at the picture, you can easily see that this man is more intelligent, intense, challenging and aware than all the Streeps, Lawrences, Gores, the ABC, Fairfax, and other assorted blind, stupid people masquerading as media commentators or journalists put together.
My humble opinion is that he’s smarter than anyone who writes or comments in this fine blog.
He’s certainly richer and you’re probably right!
The US dodged a bullet – Hillary is NOT president.
The weeping, wailing and gnashing of teeth over these tariffs is all for show.