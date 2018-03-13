Odds and Ends 13 March

Liberty Quote

It is the highest impertinence and presumption… in kings and ministers, to pretend to watch over the economy of private people, and to restrain their expense… They are themselves always, and without any exception, the greatest spendthrifts in the society. Let them look well after their own expense, and they may safely trust private people with theirs. If their own extravagance does not ruin the state, that of their subjects never will. — Adam Smith

The Swedish welfare state is parasitic on liberal economic policies.

The glory days for Sweden economically took place prior to the 1960s, when they had a free economy, low regulation and lots of wealth. Between 1870 and 1950, Sweden had the highest per capita income growth in the world and became one of the richest countries, behind only Switzerland, the U.S., and Denmark.

Another downside of the welfare state, surveys in one of the Scandinavian states show that the percentage of people who thought it was unacceptable to accept welfare without genuine entitlement sank from 95 to 57 in a generation. And that was before the recent demographic changes. I wonder what it is now?

Big Government. Dan Mitchell on seven adverse consequences of big government. Come on Dan, is that all?

CIS Policy on line is now available (on line!). Come to CIS next week for a great debate on immigration. With Mark Latham, Judith Sloan and others of less note.

Intellectual Takeout. Why kids need real books, the time US parents spend on the homework, Jane Austin and the theme of marriage and much more.

Art and Culture. Photos of women around the world.

