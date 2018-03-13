My RMIT colleagues and I have a new essay at Medium. A taster:
The growth of the regulatory state over the last thirty years has significantly increased the compliance costs of trade. While regulatory harmonisation and tariff reductions have encouraged larger volumes of trade, these have been matched by greater demands for information those goods travelling across borders.
New regulatory concerns about labour, environmental, chemical, and biosecurity standards are being reflected in international trade agreements and are translating into more regulatory requirements at the border.
Longer and more complex supply chains as a result of globalisation has multiplied these compliance burdens.
Blockchains can provide a ‘rail’ on which all this information travels.
Blockchains are uniquely suited for an era of advanced globalisation, the regulatory state, and demand for information about product origins and quality.
Are these kinds of technologies and applications actually reducing freedoms by enhancing the intrusive abilities of the regulatory state?
Why should the intrusive state regulate origin and quality matters anyway?
I can see how a distributed ledger could track stuff (at a cost) but fail to see how it would improve compliance to standards that already exist and are often disregarded.
That said, there is always an emphasis on the traceability of supply lines in the hope that this will encourage sound procedure and ethics etc. I think it wont eliminate the need for imperical testing. I expect unscrupulous players to develop work-arounds and that the crypto approach may infact be another compliance dead weight or bias toward a particular class of supplier.
If complete tracibility is offered many merchants will be outed as their supply chains are revealed. This is both good and bad but for commercial reasons i believe it won’t happen in it’s purest form so only a limited engagement of this technology will see the light of day. A similar trajectory perhaps of the RF chips for livestock (which still dont eliminate unscrupulous players).
I can see useful applications of this technology in contracts, shareholdings etc. which ultimately will shed some light on money laundering and tax evasion (this maybe a deterrent to it’s uptake).
The market is asking for these pieces of information. Look up the Rockmelons listeria outbreak in Australia, 4 people died, yet no one knows exactly which Rockmelons were affected and which weren’t. So farmers in WA may go out of business when the affected melons came from Griffith. Look up the recent listeria outbreak in South Africa on polony, 180 people died and counting. There was also food fraud in Belgium recently too. I for one would be willing to pay more for product that can transparently prove it is safe and not “Horsemeat when I ordered Swedish meatballs”.
Our son does all sorts of things in the mining industries around the world in tech and ideas.
We don’t understand any of it, but he seems to have it killed.
He finished Yr12, never went to uni, just went to sea and then to the mines in the Top End.
We think he is a high-achieving Aspergers type, as he also is a top surfer and wasmalways out there in the zone.
Actually, we reckon the kids come by it honestly, from us, because our daughter is out there, too.
Buccaneer,
That traceability already exists which is why the source of the Rocky outbreak is known. The public reaction is not one easily regulated or appeased.
Sinc’s linked article is a good one and eventually this is the way of the future but i feel it will be a fiddly process and not a revolution as such. I can only make reference to the process i have been subjected to with electronic waybills for livestock. It is no doubt useful for agents but an impost on producers and little benefit to end users.
Rob K,
No it doesn’t, it might feel good to think it does, but it doesn’t. The reason they know the source of the outbreak is that they test the genetic code of the pathogen and then guess where it might have come from. They also question all the victims on what they ate and run probabilities on which foods might have been at fault. Confusing all this is that Listeria can live in your fridge. If they are good at the sleuth work then it might take them a week at best to find the affected product and then they have to test it which will take at best another week. Blockchain enabled traceability should reduce those timeframes, particularly if linked to appropriate testing regimes. We’re not close to that.
It’s also worth mentioning that really blockchain is a substitute for old fashioned honesty. Our current system of governance is really based on the paradigm that the bulk of our society will operate by and large honestly and that this is in self interest. If others can trust you and you can trust others everyone operates more efficiently. Globalisation has changed this as western (and other) cultures are exposed to paradigms where honesty is not really a conscious or unconscious part of established behaviour. China comes to mind but is by no means the worst.
Nice piece, Sinc
advanced globalisation, the regulatory state, and demand for information
So, advancement of globalisation and the regulatory state along with growing demand for information which at some point will mean access to sensitive or private information of which you’re providing a framework to allow easier access?
Can’t see anything going wrong there, what are libertarians about again?