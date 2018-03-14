An absolutely certain test for detecting moronic ignorance

You want to know what ignorant morons look like? They are the people who vote no to this.
He created a 3m-high illuminated sign — like a vintage advertising billboard — that asks passers-by to vote on whether capitalism has benefited them. The votes are tallied on an electronic scoreboard….
In most iterations, the results had been roughly split between those in favour and those against capitalism.
Half the people in the wealthiest communities that have ever existed have no idea what allows them to enjoy the living standards they have! To vote no on whether capitalism has benefited them, as in has capitalism been a net plus in their lives, means a level of stupidity, ignorance and ingratitude that is beyond comprehension. Beyond dumb and deranged. Ignorance almost in its purest essence. It is also why we in the West are in such danger of having the socialists in our midst turn every economy, including our own, into the next Venezuela.
It starts in our schools.
He is the product of our Marxist education system.
What did we expect?
Not uneducated, but rather lied to in their education.
Just look at the hammer and sickle emblem. I have never met a communist who was either a farmer or a tradie.
it’s the patriarchy man, oppressive and toxic masculinity. Peace love and mung beans
Yup, time is ripe for a lot of teachers to be made redundant, and a few short perl scripts written to replace them.
There was something about whether schools are allowed to be used openly as campaign platforms for the CFMEU.
WTF?!? we have to discuss this? Perl scripts, now!
I was in the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History in Washington DC’s mall about six years ago and it was full of quite loopy stuff.
I first realized something was amiss at the placard, “Changing the World – Great Moments in Food Technology.” It read:
1928: Sliced bread.
1791: Artificial teeth.
63 BCE: Water-powered grist mill.
500 BCE: Iron plow.
9500 BCE: Grain storehouse.
Was this a joke? Was inventing sliced bread more noteworthy than, say, Norm Borlaug’s work on high-yield wheat and rice in the 1950s, which has fed billions?
I stopped to play an environmental “simulation” game for kids:
The small countries of ULandia and QLandia have developed their own nuclear bombs – and are threatening to use them on each other! You urge them to give up their weapons, but they both said they only would if everyone else does. What do you do?
I chose option “b” and got this screen:
It’s war! Disarmament talks between the nations fail when ZLandia and YLandia refuse to give up its (sic) nuclear weapons. Soon QLandia and ULandia get into a nuclear war! Fallout from the bombs spreads quickly, causing harm.
Yes, I guess nuclear warfare does cause “harm”. Nota bene, kids!
One placard, pushing the Green line, actually sets out the “benefits and costs of civilization”. Benefits, we learn, are food, shelter, science and leisure, but costs are that we get waste, epidemics, and loss of nature and wild species. Civilisation’s cost/benefit ratio thus hangs in the balance.
This drivel, to repeat, was in the Smithsonian MNH, supposed to be at the intellectual summit of museum-hood.
I think the trouble is that the question is ill-defined. Capitalism vs what?
Capitalism vs some excellent social structure that we just thought of and could have done amazing things but it’s really up to your imagination.
Capitalism vs Stalin, gulags, Siberia and the KGB.
Every decision has another side to it, and asking only one side is meaningless. But well educated people would understand that.
But Steve, you’ve been voting “no” on this all week with your pro-tariff doubling down.
Iampeter – oh good, everyone in the world agreed to remove any bias towards domestic producers today?
I always use a very simplistic example of paying a kid to mow your lawn and tell him that he has to share the money with his mates or even worse his sister , and see what his reaction is!
Yes, to what Tel said.
Without the question framed to compare, it is just agitprop. Meaningless.
Without ‘capitalism’ could he afforded the billboard? … go on, ask him.
Was it Iowahawk who said that capitalism was just a word made up by 19th century hipsters to describe people selling and buying stuff?
What a stupid question.
The word is capitalismo, the peóns in the fields will soon be rising up to proclaim a true socialist utopia
With due respect, no that’s not why.
Look, all children are socialists. They are born into and are raised by a socialist family. They are inured with “From each according to his ability, to each according to his needs.”
But then we start going to school and are supposed to learn that there is a real world out there and that our mommies won’t be there to ensure everybody else gives us something just because we want.
It used to be that only the humanities perfessers tried to indoctrinate the kids with Marxist claptrap but most were already inoculated by the primary and secondary school years.
Only the envious and otherwise hopeless gibsmeits (who eventually became perfessers themselves or got desk jobs shuffling papers in Government employment or became union employees) fell for the indoctrination.
But from about the late 70s early 80s, we chased the male teachers out of the primary schools initially, then the secondary schools eventually.
Only the “we do not compete here, we share and care and love” wymynses were left to teach our kids. No more inoculation. All kids susceptible to the humanities perfessers.
Why are wymynses so socialist? Because they have evolved to REDISTRIBUTE what their men had to compete to acquire, then bring home.
It’s in the wymynses DNA to redistribute to each according to his needs, from each according to his ability.
It used to be that the unions and their political arms were the ones with the strongest redistribution traits. Ever since wymynses got into politics, all parties developed redistribution into a habitual thing.
Scandinavian countries are the best models to study. Although they’ve always had some inclination to redistribute, they were homogenized enough for it not to matter too much and were some of the richest countries in the World.
Rabid redistribution started with gusto as soon as wymynses got to control the treasury benches back in the 70s and 80s when mandatory quotas for wymynses in parliament were initiated.
Look at the state of politics in the West today. We are following the Scandinavian model.
Those blokes who push back against redistribution (the types who used to give the strap to the kid sent to him by the wymynses teacher who couldn’t cope any more with the mucking around) are targeted and labelled as red neck Neanderthal throw-backs to the 60’s.
The rest of the blokes are the poofterized metrosexual gender non-obvious girlie soy boys who couldn’t provide for themselves if their lives depended on it. They support the wymynses to the hilt. We are outnumbered and fvcked.
There will be a reckoning in one of two ways.
Either the muzzies will take over (as is happening in Europe) and force the wymynses out of public life and into the kitchen barefoot and pregnant.
or
Harsh economic conditions will necessitate the rise of knuckle dragging Neanderthal types into political power. They will last long enough until the inevitable demise of bricks and mortar universities and high schools caused by market based internet learning. where the most successful graduates will be the ones who spent their money with the Jordan Peterson and Dennis Prager type teachers.
The other option is to nuke Paris, Brussells, Riyadh, Mecca and Cairo all at the same time. (joke)