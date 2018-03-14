Conservatives are everywhere

Another completely dense article from Janet Albrechtsen, this time on Where have all the conservatives gone? Her first half sentence: “It is premature to read the last rites to Australian conservatism”. As if she’d know. Oddly, just the other day this same issue came up in a letter I was writing, in which I wrote in reply to someone else:
“Conservative” is not a list of policies but a state of mind that values the past and wishes to preserve what we have learned by heart so that it can be passed on to future generations. Border protection is the single most conservative policy of the present day. Lose on that, and everything else disappears. Zero tariffs is not a “conservative” policy in any sense I can think of.
So here is Janet going on about the same thing, but with hardly a sense of what that elusive thing called conservatism is. I will come to the comments in a minute, but first will take you to her last para:
Just as Ronald Reagan was once described as an optimist in a party that had acquired a habit of pessimism, Australian conservatives need a good dose of optimism before they can man up for a long battle over ideas that still matter today.
Missing entirely in her empty screed is mention of Donald Trump, the most conservative political leader of the past thirty years anywhere in the world, and a living example of what a conservative looks like and does. And then these, from the top down, in comments on her article at The Oz.
For a prime ministership cut short by Turnbull, the Labor way, Abbott’s legacy is impressive :
stopping the boats, beginning budget repair (getting regulations & spending down), completing beneficial trade deals with Japan, South Korea and China, scrapping the mining and carbon taxes, agreeing to a second Sydney airport, ending wasteful corporate welfare, reducing the public service by 12,000, and abolishing hundreds of unnecessary government boards and agencies.
And, he has said he’s sorry for reneging on the pledge to repeal 18C. He’s acknowledged the wall of opposition he faced at the time – within the parliament and the lobby groups outside of it.He’s said he’s sorry for reneging, what more do you want?
Cultural leadership, no other contemporary parliamentarian can top this -Abbott’s memorable speech, self-penned, for the 2015 dawn service at Gallipoli. A snippet, “So much has changed in one hundred years but not the things that really matter. Duty, selflessness, moral courage: always these remain the mark of a decent human being. They did their duty; now, let us do ours.They gave us an example; now, let us be worthy of it. They were as good as they could be in their time; now, let us be as good as we can be in ours”.
And he’s still providing leadership to this day.From the backbench.Raising the parliamentary bar with contributions via interviews, self penned newspaper articles and speeches such as the Sydney Institute speech on immigration levels (and energy) and his “Daring to Doubt” speech for Global Warming Policy Foundation in London. And the toxic Turnbull and his Team’s reaction to Abbott speaking the truth? They attempt to shoot-the-messenger Abbott, because as Richo has noted, many resent the man they have already knifed, Tony Abbott, because he dares to demonstrate, day after day after day, that the man they chose to replace him as prime minister is a political dud.
We had Abbott and you Janet worked against him in favour of Turnbull. If you have done some research and changed your mind, how about you say so.
Abbott did not walk meekly away from reforming Free Speech. You omit to tell what we all now know and that it was voted down multiple times in the Liberal Partyroom by your mate Malcolm and his Black hand gang. It was just another little game out of their long planned play book to undermine their PM (Abbott). You still refuse to give any credit to Abbott but it sticks in your craw Janet that Turnbull turned out to be such a vindictive dud, however had he not screwed you over in regards to the position on the Board over one article where you didn’t act as his cheer squad , I wonder if we would be hearing as much criticism of Turnbull from you as we do now?
I’m surprised you too are not making excuses and blaming Abbott, BJ and everyone and everything else for Turnbull’s bad polling. Fact is the man has no Political Judgement, has well and truly alienated what was once the Liberal (Now Turnbull Party) base and seems comfortable and happy for being responsible for driving up power prices, on steroids, now out of the reach of many struggling Families. Young kids and their parents in Australia, not a third world Country (yet), Australia in 2018 who are living without electricity thanks to Malcolm, Bishop, Frydenberg et al’s signing/ratifying the UN Paris agreement.
This is what happens when both Major Parties in Australia are left of centre and it is NOT in the best interest of Australia and its citizens.
Well Janet it looks like your push to depose Abbot has backfired. I’m pleased you have the grace to cover Turnbull as he is now and not as you hoped he’d be.
Unfortunately Abbot has been trashed so badly it is difficult for him to make a comeback. Who will you anoint this time?
Cory Bernardi obviously concluded, fighting for Conservative/Christian values within the LP was a pointless exercise.Without conviction at the top, nothing can be achieved. While Turnbull remains, nothing will change. I have concluded that unless a messiah appears on the horizon, (to lead us out of the moral & political wilderness) the abyss is beckoning for Australia
As everyone knows Tony Abbott is the best fighter the Conservatives in the Liberal Party has but Turnbull is too hateful and paranoid to let him loose and people like you, Savva, Van Oneselen and media have hounded him to death each time he starts a topic or comments on poor government policy. If let loose he would be eating Shorten and the Unions but making Turnbull look weak and we cannot have that.
I attended Jordan Peterson’s excellent event in Sydney last night. We oldies were well and truly outnumbered by young people, particularly young men. When he made a joke about ‘safe spaces’ at universities, the kids erupted with applause. There is hope yet, Janet.
Man up.
What utter sexism.
Anyway, if women had stayed in the Kitchen, we wouldn’t be in this mess.
Statistics prove it.
Man up,………………………………my god.
When it suits, but not when it doesn’t.
You’re like the women who wants to be equal except when it comes to paying the bill.
Most of what these women write, even when from our side, aren’t worth the pixels they use.
Please get out the road, so we can man up.
A tad unfair to Janet – she is responding to a series of articles in Weekend Australian.
More importantly she does make the excellent point that there are few, if any, conservatives making a fist in public debate.
IPA Campus Coordinator Renee Gorman is trying but little assistance.
I generally already read the comments on the Oz. Not sure that copying and pasting them again here adds value to your posts.
Please can someone tell me a way of voting where the Libs, Labor, the Greens and every other left of centre party does not get my preferences……..ee-aw…ee-aw
Yes, but it’s stupid evaluation of conservatives.
People being attacked are generally not optimistic.
They are defending what they hold dear.
Hard to be happy and optimistic when you are the ones fighting the MSM, political elite and international socialist on both sides of out border, that they are trying to tear down.
Many weren’t optimistic going to war, and were shitty that they had to.
They still won.
So it’s just waffle.
From what I’ve read of her, she’s all over the shop.
Anyone who has supported Turnbull, I think you can safely discredit.
tgs
#2660502, posted on March 14, 2018 at 2:55 pm
I generally already read the comments on the Oz. Not sure that copying and pasting them again here adds value to your posts.
Lucky you!
We didn’t for some reason or other.
Appreciated Steve.
Janet and Miranda both deserve to cop a pasting in comments most days.
Quite so. Not everyone has access.
Exactly.
This is true enough.
One other problem is that the public debate is strongly framed around a two party discussion. At the moment, because both major parties are following pretty much the same ‘big state’ spending and regulating path, the conservative voice is easily marginalised as ‘extreme rightwing’ reaction.
Sadly, it looks like Australia will have to touch economic bottom before it rediscovers that conservative politics “still matter today“.
And I’m not looking forward to watching the social issues that will flow from that…
No surprise that Steve Kates has a very narrow, limited and unproductive view of conservatism. His lover, Trump, is a foul, indecent, lying, lowlife with an abusive character and who preys on people who’ve engaged in commerce with him and parades his contempt for women. Trump is everything a conservative despises.
Albrechtsen is not a conservative. Never hs been. Old school lefties once banged on about free speech. Albrechrsen is a lefty, bangs indiscriminately and occasionally moans about free speech.
Wrong!
None of the descriptors you have used disqualify him from being a conservative. There are no directives that require conservatives to either aspire to or conform to your particular standards.
I don’t think Steve is Trump’s type. Trump’s a boobs man. Steve is a legs kinda guy.
wow…………………………….who knew?
I also don’t think a trump is a conservative. He is a deal maker.
I don’t think Janet has anything to say on the matter though, too closely associated with the waffling cause of our malaise.
A Libertarian trying to describe what Conservatism is. Pointless because they don’t understand Conservatism.
A conservative is the type to preserve institutions, unfortunately well past their use by date, because they served well in the past. Thus dunces like Abbott, for example, promise to leave the ABC alone.
Shorten, is a foul, indecent, lying, lowlife with an abusive character and who preys on people who’ve engaged in commerce against him and parades his contempt for women. Shorten is everything a conservative despises.
There! Fixed it for ya!
A conservative believes in small accountable government, rule of law, low taxes, free trade ,secure borders and believes without such, you won’t have democracy.
No borders, no nation, no democracy.
It’s called basic common sense, and that’s why the majority in the west are conservative.
Trump is very definitely conservative.
A libertarian sees all government as the enemy, wants low taxes, free trade no matter who with, or how corrupt they are, and open borders, because…..moonbeams, unicorns and gingerbread.
In the last fifty years I don’t think Australia has ever had a Federal Government expounding true Conservative principles.
What Australia has had is Big Government Socialism of various hues.
Poor fella my country.
‘Conservatives’ today means ‘classical liberals’ and everyone who doesn’t believe emotion and tribe supersede objective reality.
Steve Kates ambition to restrict it to ‘People who Read Mises at Bedtime’ or ‘Reincarnations of Santamaria and Menzies’, or some such tiny subset of non-leftists, is doomed. ‘SPLITTERS!’
I prefer classical liberalism – interpreted by me. Intellectual honesty, intellectual charity, Christianity and small government. Suspicion of Libertarians as radical and incoherent. And having the Liberal Party nuked from orbit.
struth, you rule.
Scrolly trolly tra la!
Troll on byyyy
Troll on byyy
The tears n incoherence of leftist nongs
When you spit their eye!
(Sorry folks, I am goin’ home soon.)