David Bidstrup: Snowy 2.0: The madness continues

I first looked at the proposed “Snowy 2.0” project in August 2017, just after it was announced as yet another “game changer”. “The Australian”, (2 March 2018), reports it“will provide additional generation capacity 0f 2,000 MW”, which is a bit misleading because (a): we are interested in energy, that is how many MWh it can produce and (b): it is not a “generator”; it is a nett user of electricity.
In August 2017 the project output was stated as 350,000 MWh over one week.
Using a reasonable 80% efficiency for the scheme, (basic physics tells us here are no “free lunches”), 440,000 MWh of energy is needed to pump enough water to achieve the 350,000 MWh output from one 7 day period. This power will come from “the grid”. The hope is that it will be from “large scale renewables”.
Currently Australia’s installed capacity of wind power – the only large scale renewable resource – is 4,400 MW. On average, they operate at 30 to 35% of installed capacity so averaged over a year the actual capacity is 1,540 MW, (4,400X0.35).
To pump the water needed for the 350,000 MWh output needs the total Australian capacity of wind power for 12 days. That is 12 days without them putting any energy into the grid for ordinary consumers. At midday on 28 August 2017, (when I wrote the initial article), the combined wind power resources of Australia were producing at 150 MW. At that output the pumping time to “fill” the system is 122 days.
The scheme can then deliver 350,000 MWh over 7 days, (50,000 MWh per day). At midday on 28 August 2017 the total grid load was 24,000 MW so in 2 hours the grid consumed 48,000 MWh or 96% of a “Snowy 2.0” day.
Considering the best case scenario, the time to “fill” is 12 days and the time to “empty” is 7 days giving a “fill/empty” cycle of 19 days. That is 19 cycles per year.
Each cycle requires 437,000 MWh to fill and yields 350,000 MWh when that water is passed through the turbines. The annual power deficit is 1,653,000 MWh. The simplistic view is that this electricity will be sourced when renewable production exceeds demand. That sounds good until you consider the sporadic operation of wind farms. To think that there will be some “spare” electricity when it is needed is courageous at best and stupid at worst.
Of course the renewable energy used for pumping will attract the RET subsidy and the electricity produced will do so as well.
Assuming that the unit cost of power in is equal to the unit cost of power out, and using a plug figure of $150 per MWh as a power cost the operating cost per year is $247,950,000.00 which equals $37.00 per MWh.
The project was originally “costed” at $2 billion but has now become $4 billion. The federal government will now outlay a further $6 billion to buy back the NSW and Victorian interests in “Snowy 1.0” giving a total of $10 billion all of which will be funded one way or the other by power consumers.
Using some simplistic loan repayments at 5% simple per year, the interest on the $10 billion is $500,000,000.00 per year. This gives an annual “financing” cost of $75.00 per MWh so the combined annual costs of operating and financing are around $112.00 per MWh.
Snowy 2.0 is not a “new generator”; it is a nett user of power and it will cost around $112.00 per MWh to produce electricity. This will be passed on to consumers in the time honoured fashion and it will garner RET subsidies along the way. It relies on intermittent power sources to fill the dam and history shows that there are many times when the performance of wind generators is abysmal to say the least. Pumped hydro was originally designed to make use of spare capacity from large, reliable and dispatchable thermal generators when demand was low. I wonder why our “leaders” do not understand that they just look stupid promoting these ridiculous ideas.
Another one for the “We are governed by idiots” file.
Unhappily for us, this idiocy has consequences in the real world, as we are going to find out not to far down the track.
Meanwhile, QLD, on whose coal generators southern states rely, is powering ahead to 50% renewables in 13 years. That means that, barring state intervention, coal fired power stations will close before their time and power prices will continue to rise whilst supply becomes unreliable.
Meanwhile atill, India powers on with a multi-pronged energy policy that includes coal, nuclear, gas, hydro and token renewables.
The average villager in the Punjab will soon have a cheaper and more reliable electricity supply than the average Australian suburbanite, if he doesn’t already, that is. A future brought to you by successive political dullards, beginning with John Howard.
Do the maths…and follow the electricity
The UP
Look at motor efficiency = 95/98
Look at pump efficiency curve = 75/85
The DOWN
Look at turbine efficiency curve = 75/85
Look at generator efficiency = 95/98
TRANSMISSION losses because the Snowy is a long way awya from consumption = 98%
Overall system efficiency = 55 to 68%
But still much better than batteries!!!!!!!!!!!
Also since the dam is an existing one and it is using an existing generator house it is almost certainly reducing primary generation. Assuming available water, and the dam is linked in to Eucumbene as I understand, it currently should be operating much of the time. So when it swaps over to ‘giant battery’ mode it will probably no longer be able to generate using normal stored rainwater.
Since all that capacity is already renewable it suggests Snowy 2.0 is replacing renewable energy with renewable energy (minus 20%). And at the price of many billions of dollars. Crazy.
Snowy 2 looks like (a) a bit of window dressing and (b) at best a recycling effort about as meaningful as our local council’s designated bins for such stuff.
I wonder why our “leaders” do not understand that they just look stupid promoting these ridiculous ideas.
None of their courtiers, in the parties, the public “service”, academia, or the media are willing to tell Emperor Malturd that he is naked.
Gee, now I am confused. Wasn’t John Howard the head of a LIBERAL government when he started all this nonsense in 2007? Wasn’t Tony Abbott the head of a LIBERAL government when he drove the final nail into the coffin of affordable, reliable electricity in September 2015?
These clowns can’t have it both ways. At present, renewables are first cab off the rank in the provision of power to the grid. This proposal suggests that renewables are to be used to charge the Snowy battery and not provide power to the grid.
What is the point of it all? We don’t need this enormous battery being recharged if power is provided by coal which it will if the renewables are required to pump the water up the hill.
Peak stupid is rapidly approaching!!
Since all that capacity is already renewable it suggests Snowy 2.0 is replacing renewable energy with renewable energy (minus 20%). And at the price of many billions of dollars. Crazy.
Bruce has nailed it. It is truly a boondoggle!
All this shuffling of water around will also incur losses of water as well power input losses. It isn’t a sealed system.
And in a multi year drought, and let’s face it, Australian droughts are all mutliyear or it is just a dry spell, replenishment will be an issue, unless waffles thinks he can reduce environmental flows.
Good summary of Snowy 2.
Where is all this excess RE coming from?
SA and VIC will need all of their wind energy just to keep the lights on.
During January and February Australia’s wind and solar generation averaged less than 1,200MW against an average demand of some 24,000MW or less than FIVE percent.
IMO the excess RE to required to power Snowy 2 does not exist either now or in the foreseeable future.
The essence of your post is quite right.
Some comments:
The line losses, in and out will be significant because the feed-in and feed-out is very distributed.
Basically, the peak shaving capacity is 2GW when the grid currently peaks around low 30s GW. If this is using an existing turbine then its not new capacity but might extend the range of hydro a bit (a lot of dough, not much show).
I doubt the RET will get paid twice but we will pay for it anyway. The scheme will, once bought, be a rationale to justify much more wind and solar schemes because the storage is already paid for(never mind on going costs).
The only real value is the 2GW of power for peak shaving. If there is no wind or sun it is 1/15th of peak load. For a scheme like this to be replacing baseload it would have to be able to have the power to carry nearly all the peakload(say30GW) and keep up average daily load for a week or two. Then you’d need renewables in the order of 6-10 times the current baseload capacity.
It is all very expensive and unreliable.
Pink Batt, NDIS, NBN, Cash for Clunkers, Dudmarines, Snowy Hydro 2.0 etc… etc
I would love to know where the fictional money tree is that pays for these ‘brain farts’.
Our politicians today would have to be the most stupid, inept, corrupt and loathed of all time.
I am convinced that not one of them is capable of thinking problems through, without their minders/advisors guiding them. That is a big problem, because their advisors are no bloody better!
Tumut 3 already has a pumped hydro capacity which has never been used because it costs 25% more than it generates.
I worked for Snowy Hydro 1.0 as a young undergrad electrical engineer 38 years ago. Even then I realised that you couldn’t reproduce the massive works involved because of enviro/green obstruction. I couldn’t imagine building another transmission line through the Kosciusko National Park at a time when the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service had opinions about the colour of rooftops inside the parks.
And this was in 1980, we are tenfold more stupid today. Turnbull better have a powerful tranquilizer gun if he thinks his plan could ever proceed. Perhaps he knows it will never happen.
At least one vote awaits any party who abandon this crap, banish the RET and the vain belief that they can save anything to do with the weather.
These numbers are all well and good, but how does the normal dribbling redneck like myself understand this? For the purpose of taking the argument to the masses, what analogies can be made that they will connect with (what do they stand to gain or lose?) and understand? While engineers, economists and mathematicians might understand the sums, your usual Joe and Jodie Blow and their children Bacardi and Captain Morgan, may scratch their head at what seems abstract to them, and then continue their shopping at Aldi. I mean this seriously. How can this information be made more appealing and understandable to a wider audience?
Lots of good comments and points above but we really need not look deeper than this,
440,000 MWh of energy is needed to pump enough water to achieve the 350,000 MWh output
Change the MWh to $ or any other metric you desire, you’re putting in X amount to get back three quarters of X. Not a great investment.