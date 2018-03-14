Liberty Quote
The case for individual freedom rests largely on the recognition of the inevitable and universal ignorance of all of us concerning a great many of the factors on which the achievements of our ends and welfare depend.— Friedrich von Hayek
-
Wednesday Forum: March 14, 2018
1st
Podium?
Steven Hawkins has popped his clogs
And I got a podium
Read it and weep. “Well deserved” shouted the masses. Humbled, I accept their accolades.
5th
Present
Hola, amigos.
Top ten start.
https://amp.theguardian.com/science/2018/mar/14/stephen-hawking-professor-dies-aged-76?__twitter_impression=true
To keep the breaking news of Stephen Hawking’s death. It’s amazing he lived as long as he did.
‘Marcia Langton made the point in today’s paper that STIs aren’t necessarily sexually transmitted, it’s just part of living in overcrowded squalor.’
She did not. She was verballed by racists like you deliberately conflating separate issues. Read what she actually wrote. Nothing about ‘it’s just part of living in overcrowded squalor.’ I have twice tried to post the whole article but the mods delete it.
“Stephen Hawking says that US President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement could lead to irreversible climate change. Prof Hawking said the action could put Earth onto a path that turns it into a hothouse planet like Venus.”
Meh.
13th?
Fox News has some Leftist shill on right now, who is literally arguing that the Mueller investigation was NEVER about collusion, even snapping at the show’s host and saying “why do you keep saying collusion?”
Obviously they have now realised that, since the House Select Committee report has shown that the whole ‘Trump/Russia Collusion’ narrative is dead, they are desperate to pretend that it was never about that…
RIP Stephen Hawking.
Top 20.
Stephen Hawking has been hacked?/
Livin’ the trough life.
Oops, he’s actually dead. My mistake…
Top twenny!
What Marcia Langton actually claimed
1st!
Of the second 20.
FBI is still illegally stonewalling.
FBI Continues to Skirt Court Order to Turn Over McCabe Communications
When the FBI is defying court orders to protect their own swampthings you know that the whole leadership should be in the pen for 10 to life.
Didn’t Testes get an STD just going fishing? No wonder people don’t want to live in the Pilbara.
Kip Thorne also impugned in that photo.
White person goes to doc and is diagnosed with an STI. Do you think the doctor will tell them they got it off a park bench?
There is the possibility that aborigines have reduced resistance to some STI’s.
A four letter word is appropriate: SOAP.
Dear Cats, I have just returned from voting in the Batman by-election as I will not be in town on polling day. There were lots of green communists about, lots of union thugs and I am happy to say there was an Aus Con young lady at the pre-poll station.
The greens “female” had the temerity to ask me to vote for them. She received a reply that she will remember for a long time. Labor knew better than to even ask. But the AusCon girl did nothing. She looked disinterested.
Come Sunday, I can assure the electors of Batman that they will be poorly represented by yet another tax eating zunt.
Stephen Hawking, amazing he lived so long ,a combination of will and modern medicine . When you reach my age you will have known people who threw in the towel on living who were nowhere near as afflicted as Hawking . He was to be admired ,even though he believed the agenda 21 climate shit .
Musk missed it by that much in sending a wheelchair into spacetime.
+1
Many good men seem to have drank the Kool Aid.
He managed to have an affair with his nurse!
That is far more amazing than all that other crap he did.
It’s not hard to find out the environmental latency period of various STI agents. FFS.
Top 50 … not bad for me.
Too good to leave on the old fred:
Remember all those claims about the number of firearms seized by AFP and other agencies in 2007? Almost 6000, as reported. Remember Cats here querying the veracity of those claims? ‘Twould seem they were correct — as usual:
PI
As well as being a fervent climate alarmist he was a full on liberal, being anti-Church, pro-socialist, pro-Palestinian.
He was a shit human being, famous for writing an unread book.
Now that Stephan Hawking has died, who will Dr Who cast as Davros?
http://www.motifake.com/facebookview.php?id=152056
It is too late to change now! The internet is forever!
I did read the various pieces linked to, and others.
He was fairly clear about it:
Of course, you can find allegorical elements in the LOTR, given it was written between the two world wars but Tolkien is adamant it was not consciously so but…
And…
Some epic fantasy written since the LOTR is allegorical, to some extent, as is some fiction. I think he was rejecting crude allegory, as I found the Narnia books to be.
But hang on Stimp, are you seriously trying to tell us that Epstein, a p$dophile who ran teenage hookers from his island for world leaders, celebrities, and royals and had a crazy temple on it for some bizarre reason sponsored a meeting of the world’s top scientists about…. Gravity? And everyone came to his island during the conference for a… BBQ? And it was organized by…. Laurence Krauss? You are B$rd tier crazy. 😁
The Oz that most misinformative of media outlets once more outdoes it’s contemporaries in misinforming readers on it’s editorial page. This time rightly lambasting NZ’s Peters for his pro Russian tone but without explaining why he’s caved to Putin. Here’s why –
Ever since the Russian attacks on Ukraine territory and complicity in downing MH17, Russia has run a propaganda campaign targeted at vulnerable demographics in Western countries. The first of the blogs to specifically target Australia and NZ was the notorious ‘Saker’ which added an Oceania blog. The former Australian journo who worked in the Jimmy Carter Whitehouse and was allegedly recruited by the old KGB and is said to remain close to Putin, runs one of the better propaganda blogs. His Australia targets have included Abbott, Dibb and ASPI. These are the some of the measures Russia has used to bring pressure to bear on NZ _
‘On October 5, Sergei Dankvert (below, left), head of the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor, RSN – below right), announced that a ban was being considered after traces of mercury had been found in imports of NZ fish and of listeria bacteria in imports of NZ meat.“We are considering restrictive measures regarding products from New Zealand,” Dankvert reportedly said. “It concerns fish and chilled meat,” he added. “Summing it up, we are going to consider the need to impose restrictions on a number of products or for certain types of products.”
There is no official release from RSN. Asked to clarify the details, Dankvert’s spokesman, Yulia Melano, responded by saying that RSN laboratory testing had found “an excess of mercury in fish and also the presence of listeria. Also, the monitoring proved the presence of listeria in meat from New Zealand.”
In the NZ Government’s version, McCully admitted the trade decline was connected to the Ukraine conflict. “Bilaterally we have seen trade relations decline in the last two years. New Zealand and Russia hold different views on the situation in Ukraine, and while we are not part of the sanctions or counter-sanctions process, these differences have constrained trade relations.’
http://johnhelmer.net/russia-drops-fish-bomb-on-new-zealand-after-nz-prime-minister-key-attacks-president-putin/
and –
‘The Russian government this week fired a new shot across the bows of New Zealand, one of the Obama Administration’s staunchest allies in the Pacific and on the Ukraine and Syrian warfronts.
Starting on Monday next, February 6, imports of New Zealand beef will be banned by the Russian Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor, RSN). The results of testing by RSN confirmed “numerous identifications of bacteria of the Listeria monocytogenes type.” In addition, traces of the prohibited hormone growth additive ractopamine had been detected in NZ beef offal. Accordingly, RSN said, it was commencing “temporary restrictions on deliveries to Russia of beef and beef offal from New Zealand” ‘
http://johnhelmer.net/new-zealand-meat-on-the-rack-russia-starts-ractopamine
A Brief History of Time – 2nd most unread book. I have a copy somewhere, don’t know where and I didn’t finish it either.
Top unread book is no surprise either.
Did Testes drag his scrote over there?
Well, the guy who played his chief henchman also died in February this year…
Where does Hillary’s book come in that list I wonder…
If you ever had any doubt that the long game of the gun fearing wussies is to disarm law abiding Australian citizens, just look at this astonishing pack of lies to a Senate committee over supposed firearm seizures by the AFP;
This lying toad, deliberately misleading the Senate with a pile of made up figures should be in the dole queue at Centrelink effective immediately.
Well done SSAA and David L.
Maybe he doesn’t want spend money on a food taster.
That’s a shame. It was a golden opportunity to run and press a leaflet in your hand with a smile and a compliment on how right you were to be suspicious of Labor and the Greens. These things are observed by others.
It might start a movement. 😀
Even though he was a very smart man (who fell for some VERY dumb scams, like ‘gerbil worming’), it is remarkable that, after being given only 2 years to live by his doctors in 1963, Stephen Hawking managed to hang on for 53 additional years after his medical ‘use-by’ date.
There’s hope for mOnty and his kidney stones yet…
Give her a break. She was after all surrounded by socialist Greenfilth and Labor union thugs who would’ve told her not to be too uppity.
But the AusCon girl did nothing.
I’m with Baldrick. You don’t know what the slime had done to her beforehand. Benefit of the doubt.
Can you elaborate on the greenfilth conversation? 😊
top 10! ±50 another awesome performance by yours truly
Today’s ‘No-Shit-Sherlock Award’ for Most Obvious Fuck Up In Modern History goes to…
And Robber, if a brother in arms had gone up to her, shaken her hand and encouraged her she may have been more interested in the next person through.
Facebook comment on Hawking’s death:
It wasn’t modern medicine, which typically thinks supplements are useless, IIRC it was his nurse who recommended supplement use. There is no treatment for ALS.
An interesting article in the British Medical Journal in 2002 reminds us about the likely importance of vitamins and otehr nutrients.
Roger Dobson reports:
“Professor Hawking supplements his diet with daily mineral and vitamin tablets, and zinc, cod liver oil capsules, folic acid, vitamin B complex, vitamin B-12, vitamin C and vitamin E are said to have been particularly helpful. He also follows a diet free of gluten and vegetable oil and avoids convenience foods; quite recently he started to include a small amount of dairy produce.
These days the left would likely euthanase Hawking around age 25 rather than let him suffer so.
Soooo … Stephen Hawking criticises Trump … and now he’s dead?
Interesting.
Does Alexander Downer have a theory?
Yeah Bruce, lucky he wasn’t born Steven Triggs. Poor bastard would have been left in a neonatal ward somewhere.
If Obumbi had any sense of decency (I know, I know) he would have declined.
I will bet we find in a few years time that he actually lobbied for it.
Stephen Hawking, great physicist as he was, was a baby boomer, an atheist, and the media adoration he received blew his ego up to a colossal size. Of course he believed in catastrophic global wamening, he couldn’t face the alternative that the world would carry on as usual after his death.
The first great repatriation of jihadist invaders of the 21st century and hopefully not the last
Read that quote about consciously Catholic before SOG.
Had a sjw friend who read lotr annually because of the feeling of hope and goodness that it always inspired in her, who did not want to hear that.
Not a happy camper.
Had some post modernist comments about the meaning being what ever she wanted it to be.
As you wish.
As if a Catholic writer could not/ should not write a consciously Catholic book.
Not too sure of that.
Obama had supporters deleriously intoxicated by his being black, by his (rather tacky) showmanship and empty rhetoric, infatuated gulls, and so on. He would also have had some more sensible people who believed that he might deliver on the preponderance of his promises, or he might go part way in a good direction and discounted some of his campaign’s excesses.
And there are still throngs who think it is time we had a Black God, and that old bearded white guy in the clouds should step aside for a new hip universe.
Very few of his followers, though, would have thought it a bad idea until they ceased being his followers. Years later.
And listening to this guy talk, it is as if it is meant as an ‘encouragement’ award. Yet all the examples given of past winners got the prize in recognition. Many undeserving (Tutu, Mandela, Arafat) but the logic is undeniable.
Oh God!
Not another avenue for Meuller to suddenly need to explore.
And Monty will be here constantly with “Any day now…Any day………”
A Catholic writing fantasy. Not much has changed. Who knew? 😉
The departure of the aparatchik Tillerson ,leaves the foreign affairs scene open for Trump to clean up some mistakes of the pasts useless elite chosen presidents ,he was an aparatchik ,part of all the problems not a contributor to solving the problems . He was left conforming on the climate scam,non co operation with Russia ,weak on Iran and the Norks fatboy ,thouroughly indoctrinated in the past mistakes . The US state department is riddled with extreme leftists always has been ,like the UK s foreign office and our foreign affairs mob . Watch what he does now he hadn’t the cold hand of the left on his shoulder . The Iranian fascists better look out ,he has them in his sights .
He died in 1976 and Noam Chomsky hacked his electronic voicebox.
Shorter Nobel Committee – Magic Negro not so magic.
Arkys new headmaster
‘I was Claire at home, then Mr Birkenshaw the headteacher. It was challenging’
Under a conservative government…
Since leaving Ashwell academy last year, Birkenshaw has visited countless schools and given speeches around the world, and is in discussions about a book deal with Ian Gilbert, the founder of publisher Independent Thinking Associates.
In the course of her travels, she says she has met a worrying number of LGBT teachers who feel unable to come out in school. As a result, she says, children are being deprived of role models because “they will be looking to members of staff who are like them”.
…
The number of children being referred to gender identity clinics has rocketed from two a week in 2009-10, to about 50 a week in the past year, according to the NHS Gender Identity Development Service.
…
Go on Arky, come out about your beagle bothering and the love that dare not howl its name….
Headline on my log-in page …
“Hollywood Tributes Flow for Hawking.”
That is all you need to know.
Obama got people moist because of that fake speaking cadence.
Just an obvious phony.
I never fell for it. Many did.
Stay classy classical.
Seems to be a common attitude. Latest is A Wrinkle in Time:
Nolte: Disney Bigots Strip ‘Wrinkle in Time’ of Christianity and It Bombs
Big ask.
He was going to command the oceans to stop rising if I recall.
Why would she look otherwise. She is probably fully aware that AusCon is a con. It has no chance of winning seats. It is there only for disgruntled Lieborals to register a protest while still keeping their vote in the same place via preferences.
I suspect that is a lot closer to the truth ( Chomsky excluded ) on the stream of doctrinaire Leftist positions attributed to Hawking’s mind-control keyboard.
..
I could tell you stories about the awful place I work that would curl your toenails and singe your nostril hairs.
And once I have done with those losers, tell you I shall.
Of course The Trail of Blood was a much better, and indeed, earlier example of an epic fantasy novel.
Blockbuster production budget.
Arthouse ticket sales.
Someone’s gotta be hurting.
That literally was the King Canute moment.
But I think his more circumspect supporters would have realised that it was a big ask, and that he might just make high tides a bit lower three days a week. And all national holidays.
It’s kinda catchy.
Tolkien was a subtle writer. I’ve read the LOTR several times but I will find something new each time. Reading Tolkien’s letters gives you an idea of the thought and work that went into writing it. He refers to a time — I can’t remember where — when he got completely stuck and had no idea how to carry the story forward. He talks about in his letters to his son Christopher and, until he resolves the crisis, is in despair of ever finishing. He also mentions a time when he messed up the seasons (or months) and had to go back and rewrite everything so that it fitted.
I have read nothing but excoriating reviews of A Wrinkle in Time, hardly surprising given Oprah’s involvement.
A complete new age Secret type nut.
Yea, Bear. Except he wasn’t born with Motor Neurone. He had well and truly demonstrated his brilliance by the time he was diagnosed with it at age 21. A bit old to be left in the corner by Triggsy.
Hmmmm
No, no, no!
That was sooooaaaawing owatowy (soaring oratory).
It was.
It was on the ABC.
Take out the “a” and the “e” and play anagrams and you are onto something.
Actually, that movie has the polarised reviews seen fairly often recently: MSM critics often rate it highly; fans of the book rate it poorly.
I always had doubts when I knew Disney was going to do it because they SJW everything now. They introduced POC, deliberately, while in the book race was irrelevant. They made the family “modern”. They were not traditional in the book, since both parents were scientists and the boy was genius level intelligent, but the parents were married, the mother cooked and the father worked in some secret government research lab. And they changed the story, because movie script writers are better storytellers than someone who has won a shed full of literary prizes and awards.
Please don’t have a go at Triggsy.
She was made to wear pearl ear rings in an insidious male dominated world!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Good point Graeoogs. They would have had his 21st and then kicked him out.
They were busy trying to blow each other up.
WATCH: Assassination Attempt – Explosion Strikes Palestinian PM’s Convoy in Gaza
Fine black comedy that they tried to blow him up as he was inaugurating a sewage treatment plant.
‘Maybe he doesn’t want spend money on a food taster’
Poor bastard already has to watch out for Chinese Gooseberries now he’s gotta beware the new Red Kiwifruit
Didn’t someone feel pee trickling down his leg?
Their ABC describes the fired Tillerson as a trusted ally and confidant of Julie Bishop.
Further, their ABC reports Bishop boasting she knew Tillerson was being fired before he knew himself.
Boasting of informers inside the Trumphouse.
What a brilliant idea Julie Bishop.
I read that the original spelling was Knut.
Just about to drop another $7.5K of gaia inspired shite on the roof. That will take us up to 8 Kw, with room for the magic battery at some stage. Few more grand earlier this year on rain water tanks .
We can afford it, but that’s a few quid that could have been spent on retail, restaurants etc etc.
Wonder if the economic geniuses in Canberra have twigged yet.