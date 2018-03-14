Wednesday Forum: March 14, 2018

Posted on 3:00 pm, March 14, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
95 Responses to Wednesday Forum: March 14, 2018

  3. Carpe Jugulum
    #2660517, posted on March 14, 2018 at 3:06 pm

    Steven Hawkins has popped his clogs

  4. Carpe Jugulum
    #2660518, posted on March 14, 2018 at 3:06 pm

    And I got a podium

  5. Speedbox
    #2660519, posted on March 14, 2018 at 3:07 pm

    Read it and weep. “Well deserved” shouted the masses. Humbled, I accept their accolades.

  8. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2660525, posted on March 14, 2018 at 3:09 pm

    Hola, amigos.

  10. classical_hero
    #2660528, posted on March 14, 2018 at 3:10 pm

    https://amp.theguardian.com/science/2018/mar/14/stephen-hawking-professor-dies-aged-76?__twitter_impression=true

    To keep the breaking news of Stephen Hawking’s death. It’s amazing he lived as long as he did.

  11. testpattern
    #2660529, posted on March 14, 2018 at 3:10 pm

    ‘Marcia Langton made the point in today’s paper that STIs aren’t necessarily sexually transmitted, it’s just part of living in overcrowded squalor.’

    She did not. She was verballed by racists like you deliberately conflating separate issues. Read what she actually wrote. Nothing about ‘it’s just part of living in overcrowded squalor.’ I have twice tried to post the whole article but the mods delete it.

  12. Baldrick
    #2660530, posted on March 14, 2018 at 3:11 pm

    Steven Hawkins has popped his clogs

    “Stephen Hawking says that US President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement could lead to irreversible climate change. Prof Hawking said the action could put Earth onto a path that turns it into a hothouse planet like Venus.”

    Meh.

  14. Slayer of Memes
    #2660534, posted on March 14, 2018 at 3:15 pm

    Fox News has some Leftist shill on right now, who is literally arguing that the Mueller investigation was NEVER about collusion, even snapping at the show’s host and saying “why do you keep saying collusion?”

    Obviously they have now realised that, since the House Select Committee report has shown that the whole ‘Trump/Russia Collusion’ narrative is dead, they are desperate to pretend that it was never about that…

  16. EvilElvis
    #2660538, posted on March 14, 2018 at 3:18 pm

    Top 20.

    Stephen Hawking has been hacked?/

  17. H B Bear
    #2660539, posted on March 14, 2018 at 3:20 pm

    The fat bastard Stuart Ayres

    is partnered to this fat bastardess

    Livin’ the trough life.

  18. EvilElvis
    #2660540, posted on March 14, 2018 at 3:20 pm

    Oops, he’s actually dead. My mistake…

  20. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2660543, posted on March 14, 2018 at 3:23 pm

    What Marcia Langton actually claimed

    OPINION
    No point in a one-size-fits-all fix for STIs in remote communities

    Marcia Langton
    The Australian
    12:00AM March 13, 2018

    The varying incidence of sexually transmitted infections in the ­Aboriginal populations in remote Australia presents a number of challenges to the Australian health system.

    The identification of persons with STIs is not straightforward — and sometimes extremely difficult — in remote areas.

    The diseases range from rare and difficult to treat, to endemic and even more difficult to treat. Those that are easy to treat remain a problem because of the ways in which the infectious burden develops in these populations.

    These are difficult, long-term issues that only a few dedicated services are tackling. These ser­vices are not helped by prurient and muddled media interest, the ­Aboriginal men and women who for their own reasons deny the existence of these problems and retreat to life-threatening but comfortable slogans, and least of all, the negligence of successive governments whose responsible leaders have responded too slowly and with too few resources for an effective response by the frontline workers.

    It is wrong to conflate the incidence of STIs with sexual abuse. To make this clear: it is not the case that all cases of STIs in ­minors are the result of sexual contact or abuse. The rush to recommend removal of Aboriginal children from their families is an unwarranted response, and has become the catchcry of those building their careers on serious health issues that have become salacious fodder for the media and very significant threats to developing protocols for treating these continuing disease threats to ­extremely vulnerable people.

    The question of whether to remove children is secondary to the question of immediate medical treatment.

    Ascertaining how the STIs are being spread — by interviewing children — is the work of professionals and needs to be undertaken with caution and care.

  21. Roger.
    #2660548, posted on March 14, 2018 at 3:28 pm

    1st!

    Of the second 20.

  22. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2660550, posted on March 14, 2018 at 3:29 pm

    FBI is still illegally stonewalling.

    FBI Continues to Skirt Court Order to Turn Over McCabe Communications

    For more than two months, the FBI has failed to abide by a judge’s order to turn over all of former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe’s text messages, emails and SMS phone messages to a government watchdog group that has filed a lawsuit on behalf of a former senior FBI special agent. The communications in question are related to McCabe’s wife’s unsuccessful run for Virginia State senate and might also contain invaluable information on McCabe’s role in the Bureau’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private email server used to send classified information, several former FBI sources and a government official told this reporter.

    Danik filed his original Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request in October 2016 for McCabe’s communications. After Danik filed his original FOIA the FBI responded on November 8 and 9, 2016 denying his request. Danik appealed to the Justice Department and in June of 2017 the DOJ wrote that the FBI should search for and turn over any pertinent documents. The FBI still refused to turn over the documents and in January he filed a joint lawsuit with Judicial Watch for the documents.

    “They have not produced not one text of McCabe, not one,” said Danik, referencing the bureau. “The government is out of control and it’s astonishing. Do you know what would happen if the government subpoenaed you for information and you didn’t produce records that you had in your possession? You’d go to jail for contempt.”

    When the FBI is defying court orders to protect their own swampthings you know that the whole leadership should be in the pen for 10 to life.

  23. H B Bear
    #2660552, posted on March 14, 2018 at 3:30 pm

    Didn’t Testes get an STD just going fishing? No wonder people don’t want to live in the Pilbara.

  24. egg_
    #2660553, posted on March 14, 2018 at 3:32 pm

    RIP Stephen Hawking.

    Kip Thorne also impugned in that photo.

  25. Mitch M.
    #2660554, posted on March 14, 2018 at 3:33 pm

    Didn’t Testes get an STD just going fishing? No wonder people don’t want to live in the Pilbara.

    White person goes to doc and is diagnosed with an STI. Do you think the doctor will tell them they got it off a park bench?

    There is the possibility that aborigines have reduced resistance to some STI’s.

    A four letter word is appropriate: SOAP.

  26. Robber Baron
    #2660556, posted on March 14, 2018 at 3:34 pm

    Dear Cats, I have just returned from voting in the Batman by-election as I will not be in town on polling day. There were lots of green communists about, lots of union thugs and I am happy to say there was an Aus Con young lady at the pre-poll station.

    The greens “female” had the temerity to ask me to vote for them. She received a reply that she will remember for a long time. Labor knew better than to even ask. But the AusCon girl did nothing. She looked disinterested.

    Come Sunday, I can assure the electors of Batman that they will be poorly represented by yet another tax eating zunt.

  27. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2660558, posted on March 14, 2018 at 3:35 pm

    Stephen Hawking, amazing he lived so long ,a combination of will and modern medicine . When you reach my age you will have known people who threw in the towel on living who were nowhere near as afflicted as Hawking . He was to be admired ,even though he believed the agenda 21 climate shit .

  28. egg_
    #2660559, posted on March 14, 2018 at 3:35 pm

    Musk missed it by that much in sending a wheelchair into spacetime.

  29. egg_
    #2660560, posted on March 14, 2018 at 3:37 pm

    . He was to be admired ,even though he believed the agenda 21 climate shit .

    +1

    Many good men seem to have drank the Kool Aid.

  30. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2660562, posted on March 14, 2018 at 3:39 pm

    Stephen Hawking, amazing he lived so long ,a combination of will and modern medicine .

    He managed to have an affair with his nurse!

    That is far more amazing than all that other crap he did.

  31. Atoms for Peace
    #2660563, posted on March 14, 2018 at 3:40 pm

    It’s not hard to find out the environmental latency period of various STI agents. FFS.

  32. Bruce in WA
    #2660564, posted on March 14, 2018 at 3:41 pm

    Top 50 … not bad for me.

    Too good to leave on the old fred:

    Remember all those claims about the number of firearms seized by AFP and other agencies in 2007? Almost 6000, as reported. Remember Cats here querying the veracity of those claims? ‘Twould seem they were correct — as usual:

    YOU DO NOT HAVE THE RIGHT TO REMAIN SILENT –TRUTH EXPOSED AFTER SSAA EXPOSES AFP GUN HAUL CLAIMS
    13 March 2018 / In Politics
    AFP commissioner Andrew Colvin’s dig at the Australian Shooter as captured in the Hansard.

    In October 2017 during Senate Estimates, where public servants front up to Parliament House to answer questions about government departments, the Australian Federal Police (AFP) was quizzed about gun seizures. Claims and news stories that its national gang-fighting squad had seized an impressive haul of 5600 illegal firearms were put directly to the commissioner by Liberal Democrats Senator David Leyonhjelm, an avid shooter and pro-gun advocate.

    Senator Leyonhjelm quoted an Australian Shooter article that revealed this figure overwhelmingly included firearm parts and frames. In the June 2017 magazine, our SSAA Legislative Action department also revealed the vast majority of these items were actually seized some 15,000 kilometres away by authorities in the US. The reality of the seized items was uncovered following months of inquiries, emails and phone calls to the AFP and former Justice Minister Michael Keenan’s office.

    While the mainstream media published the figures from the Minister’s press release, and a similar co-branded AFP release from Victoria Police verbatim, the SSAA followed the fundamental press principle of accuracy. That is, we fact-checked the claim instead of publishing unverified and inaccurate information.

    Unfortunately, AFP commissioner Andrew Colvin felt it necessary to cast doubt on whether the official publication of Australia’s premier shooting body was a reliable source. He told the committee on October 24, 2017: “I will make the point, though, that I’m not necessarily going to take it as a given that what was in the Australian Shooter magazine is accurate. I will just have to take on notice what the 5600 illegal firearms that were announced in March comprised.”

    The AFP was requested to provide an answer to the Legal and Constitutional Affairs committee by December 8, 2017. More than two months later, the question remained unanswered, despite the AFP providing written answers to no less than 14 other questions.

    During Additional Estimates hearing on February 27 this year, which the SSAA-LA attended, Senator Leyonhjelm again asked the AFP about the “exaggerated claims”, pointing out that: “I’ve had no answers to those questions, despite a considerable elapse of time.” An unapologetic Mr Colvin confirmed he was now ready to answer the questions, and finally confirmed the figures published by the SSAA more than 18 months ago were correct.

    The commissioner confirmed that 4785 items, of which only six were fully operational firearms, were seized in the US. Just 303 firearm parts were seized in Australia. None of the items seized in Australia were complete operational firearms, as the SSAA previously reported.

    It also appears the AFP and the then-Minister announced the same seizure on two different occasions, leading the public to believe there had in fact been two separate seizures of more than 5600 firearms. “I interpret that as suggesting we were double counting the 5600 and 5700,” Senator Leyonhjelm rightly stated.

    But what came as a shock to the SSAA, was the revelation that the AFP does not distinguish between a firearm and a firearm part: a firearm part is recorded as a functioning firearm. “In total, that operation (Operation Ironsight) resulted in the seizure of 5088 firearms, including parts – we don’t necessarily distinguish between a full firearm and a part,” Mr Colvin said. This raises concerns about the level of data the AFP is collating and offers insight into why the 5600 figure claim was outrageously overstated.

  34. Baldrick
    #2660567, posted on March 14, 2018 at 3:50 pm

    He was to be admired ,even though he believed the agenda 21 climate shit .

    As well as being a fervent climate alarmist he was a full on liberal, being anti-Church, pro-socialist, pro-Palestinian.

  35. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2660569, posted on March 14, 2018 at 3:51 pm

    As well as being a fervent climate alarmist he was a full on liberal, being anti-Church, pro-socialist, pro-Palestinian.

    He was a shit human being, famous for writing an unread book.

  36. Zyconoclast
    #2660570, posted on March 14, 2018 at 3:51 pm

    Now that Stephan Hawking has died, who will Dr Who cast as Davros?

    http://www.motifake.com/facebookview.php?id=152056

  37. Senile Old Guy
    #2660571, posted on March 14, 2018 at 3:52 pm

    Senile Old Guy – I think you should drop the senile bit of your tag, for you are clearly not, but I think you should also read more closely the discussion on allegory in Tolkien…

    It is too late to change now! The internet is forever!

    I did read the various pieces linked to, and others.

    I do not dispute that Tolkien at times denied that LOTR was ‘allegory’, for reasons of his own…

    He was fairly clear about it:

    As for any inner meaning or ‘message,’ it has in the intention of the author none. It is neither allegorical nor topical…. I cordially dislike allegory in all its manifestations, and always have done so since I grew old and wary enough to detect its presence.

    Of course, you can find allegorical elements in the LOTR, given it was written between the two world wars but Tolkien is adamant it was not consciously so but…

    The Lord of the Rings is of course a fundamentally religious and Catholic work; unconsciously so at first, but consciously in the revision…

    And…

    The mystery deepens when we realize that Tolkien, on another occasion, refers specifically and unequivocally to The Lord of the Rings as being an allegory, thereby contradicting what he says in the foreword. Replying to a letter in which he was asked whether The Lord of the Rings was an allegory of atomic power, he replied that it was “not an allegory of Atomic power, but of Power (exerted for Domination).” Having confessed the allegory of power, he asserted that this was not the most important allegory in the story: “I do not think that even Power or Domination is the real centre of my story…. The real theme for me is about something much more permanent and difficult: Death and Immortality.”

    Some epic fantasy written since the LOTR is allegorical, to some extent, as is some fiction. I think he was rejecting crude allegory, as I found the Narnia books to be.

  39. testpattern
    #2660573, posted on March 14, 2018 at 3:54 pm

    The Oz that most misinformative of media outlets once more outdoes it’s contemporaries in misinforming readers on it’s editorial page. This time rightly lambasting NZ’s Peters for his pro Russian tone but without explaining why he’s caved to Putin. Here’s why –

    Ever since the Russian attacks on Ukraine territory and complicity in downing MH17, Russia has run a propaganda campaign targeted at vulnerable demographics in Western countries. The first of the blogs to specifically target Australia and NZ was the notorious ‘Saker’ which added an Oceania blog. The former Australian journo who worked in the Jimmy Carter Whitehouse and was allegedly recruited by the old KGB and is said to remain close to Putin, runs one of the better propaganda blogs. His Australia targets have included Abbott, Dibb and ASPI. These are the some of the measures Russia has used to bring pressure to bear on NZ _

    ‘On October 5, Sergei Dankvert (below, left), head of the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor, RSN – below right), announced that a ban was being considered after traces of mercury had been found in imports of NZ fish and of listeria bacteria in imports of NZ meat.“We are considering restrictive measures regarding products from New Zealand,” Dankvert reportedly said. “It concerns fish and chilled meat,” he added. “Summing it up, we are going to consider the need to impose restrictions on a number of products or for certain types of products.”

    There is no official release from RSN. Asked to clarify the details, Dankvert’s spokesman, Yulia Melano, responded by saying that RSN laboratory testing had found “an excess of mercury in fish and also the presence of listeria. Also, the monitoring proved the presence of listeria in meat from New Zealand.”

    In the NZ Government’s version, McCully admitted the trade decline was connected to the Ukraine conflict. “Bilaterally we have seen trade relations decline in the last two years. New Zealand and Russia hold different views on the situation in Ukraine, and while we are not part of the sanctions or counter-sanctions process, these differences have constrained trade relations.’

    http://johnhelmer.net/russia-drops-fish-bomb-on-new-zealand-after-nz-prime-minister-key-attacks-president-putin/

    and –

    ‘The Russian government this week fired a new shot across the bows of New Zealand, one of the Obama Administration’s staunchest allies in the Pacific and on the Ukraine and Syrian warfronts.

    Starting on Monday next, February 6, imports of New Zealand beef will be banned by the Russian Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor, RSN). The results of testing by RSN confirmed “numerous identifications of bacteria of the Listeria monocytogenes type.” In addition, traces of the prohibited hormone growth additive ractopamine had been detected in NZ beef offal. Accordingly, RSN said, it was commencing “temporary restrictions on deliveries to Russia of beef and beef offal from New Zealand” ‘

    http://johnhelmer.net/new-zealand-meat-on-the-rack-russia-starts-ractopamine

  40. H B Bear
    #2660574, posted on March 14, 2018 at 3:57 pm

    A Brief History of Time – 2nd most unread book. I have a copy somewhere, don’t know where and I didn’t finish it either.

    Top unread book is no surprise either.

  41. egg_
    #2660575, posted on March 14, 2018 at 3:58 pm

    But hang on Stimp, are you seriously trying to tell us that Epstein, a p$dophile who ran teenage hookers from his island for world leaders, celebrities, and royals and had a crazy temple on it for some bizarre reason sponsored a meeting of the world’s top scientists about…. Gravity? And everyone came to his island during the conference for a… BBQ? And it was organized by…. Laurence Krauss? You are B$rd tier crazy. 😁

    Did Testes drag his scrote over there?

  42. Brian of Moorabbin
    #2660579, posted on March 14, 2018 at 3:59 pm

    Now that Stephan Hawking has died, who will Dr Who cast as Davros?

    Well, the guy who played his chief henchman also died in February this year

  43. Slayer of Memes
    #2660580, posted on March 14, 2018 at 4:00 pm

    A Brief History of Time – 2nd most unread book. I have a copy somewhere, don’t know where and I didn’t finish it either.

    Top unread book is no surprise either.

    Where does Hillary’s book come in that list I wonder…

  44. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2660583, posted on March 14, 2018 at 4:02 pm

    If you ever had any doubt that the long game of the gun fearing wussies is to disarm law abiding Australian citizens, just look at this astonishing pack of lies to a Senate committee over supposed firearm seizures by the AFP;

    The commissioner confirmed that 4785 items, of which only six were fully operational firearms, were seized in the US. Just 303 firearm parts were seized in Australia. None of the items seized in Australia were complete operational firearms, as the SSAA previously reported.

    This lying toad, deliberately misleading the Senate with a pile of made up figures should be in the dole queue at Centrelink effective immediately.

    Well done SSAA and David L.

  45. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2660584, posted on March 14, 2018 at 4:02 pm

    This time rightly lambasting NZ’s Peters for his pro Russian tone but without explaining why he’s caved to Putin.

    Maybe he doesn’t want spend money on a food taster.

  46. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2660585, posted on March 14, 2018 at 4:04 pm

    But the AusCon girl did nothing. She looked disinterested.

    That’s a shame. It was a golden opportunity to run and press a leaflet in your hand with a smile and a compliment on how right you were to be suspicious of Labor and the Greens. These things are observed by others.

    It might start a movement. 😀

  47. Brian of Moorabbin
    #2660586, posted on March 14, 2018 at 4:06 pm

    Even though he was a very smart man (who fell for some VERY dumb scams, like ‘gerbil worming’), it is remarkable that, after being given only 2 years to live by his doctors in 1963, Stephen Hawking managed to hang on for 53 additional years after his medical ‘use-by’ date.

    There’s hope for mOnty and his kidney stones yet…

  48. Baldrick
    #2660587, posted on March 14, 2018 at 4:09 pm

    But the AusCon girl did nothing. She looked disinterested.

    Give her a break. She was after all surrounded by socialist Greenfilth and Labor union thugs who would’ve told her not to be too uppity.

  49. EvilElvis
    #2660588, posted on March 14, 2018 at 4:12 pm

    But the AusCon girl did nothing.

    I’m with Baldrick. You don’t know what the slime had done to her beforehand. Benefit of the doubt.

    Can you elaborate on the greenfilth conversation? 😊

  50. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2660589, posted on March 14, 2018 at 4:13 pm

    top 10! ±50 another awesome performance by yours truly

  51. Slayer of Memes
    #2660590, posted on March 14, 2018 at 4:14 pm

    Today’s ‘No-Shit-Sherlock Award’ for Most Obvious Fuck Up In Modern History goes to…

    Ex-Nobel Secretary Admits Obama’s Prize Was A Mistake

    Like many people, I was highly critical of the awarding of the Nobel Award to President Barack Obama in 2009 before he had done anything as president. Now the ex-Secretary for the Nobel Prize Geir Lundestad has admitted that Obama did not deserve the prize but rather they thought the award would strengthen Obama. It is a maddening admission that the committee bypassed a list of worthy candidates with proven contributions to humanity to give a boost to someone that the Committee simply liked. That would seem grossly unethical but Lundestad merely acknowledged that it did not seem to work.

    As I discussed at the time, Obama beat out various more worthy candidates including Dr. Sima Samar who is an amazingly brave Afghan woman who has risked her life to fight for the rights of women and girls in both Afghanistan and Pakistan. The chairwomen of the Afghan Independent Human Rights Commission, Samar was the first Hazara woman to obtain a medical degree from Kabul University. She has had to repeatedly flee for her life but has insisted on returning time and time again to treat the poor and fight for women’s rights — in an area where feminists are routinely killed or sprayed with acid by extremists.

    Samar also opposed the rise of Sharia law and religious radicals. Extremists forced her out as Deputy President and later Minister of Women’s Affairs.

    For civil libertarians, the comparison of Samar and Obama could not be more striking. Where Obama has repeatedly refused to fight for principle and yielded to politics (in areas like torture, privacy, and detainee rights), Samar has refused to yield on principle — even at the risk of her own life. While Obama was in office less than two weeks before his nomination, Samar has spent a lifetime fighting for oppressed women in Afghanistan.

    Obama was given an award after a short (and rather unremarkable stint) as a junior Senator and before doing anything as president — the same award given to the likes of Martin Luther King Jr., Mother Teresa, Jane Addams, Elie Wiesel, Nelson Mandela, and Desmond Tutu.

    Geir Lundestad and his colleagues rejected Samar and others because they wanted to boost Obama. In his memoir entitled Secretary of Peace, Lundestad admits “No Nobel Peace Prize ever elicited more attention than the 2009 prize to Barack Obama . . . Even many of Obama’s supporters believed that the prize was a mistake. In that sense the committee didn’t achieve what it had hoped for.”

    That is Lundestad’s way of explaining a decision that openly ignored the premise of the prize, ignored humanitarians with inspiring records, and gave the leading humanitarian award to someone without single credible claim to that prize.

    Lundestad’s book is lacking any evidence of an ethical commitment to the history of the Nobel or its underling principles.

  52. EvilElvis
    #2660591, posted on March 14, 2018 at 4:15 pm

    And Robber, if a brother in arms had gone up to her, shaken her hand and encouraged her she may have been more interested in the next person through.

  53. Bruce in WA
    #2660592, posted on March 14, 2018 at 4:18 pm

    Facebook comment on Hawking’s death:

    Rest In Peace absolutely loved this guy in X-men.

  54. Mitch M.
    #2660593, posted on March 14, 2018 at 4:20 pm

    It wasn’t modern medicine, which typically thinks supplements are useless, IIRC it was his nurse who recommended supplement use. There is no treatment for ALS.

    An interesting article in the British Medical Journal in 2002 reminds us about the likely importance of vitamins and otehr nutrients.

    Roger Dobson reports:

    “Professor Hawking supplements his diet with daily mineral and vitamin tablets, and zinc, cod liver oil capsules, folic acid, vitamin B complex, vitamin B-12, vitamin C and vitamin E are said to have been particularly helpful. He also follows a diet free of gluten and vegetable oil and avoids convenience foods; quite recently he started to include a small amount of dairy produce.

  55. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2660595, posted on March 14, 2018 at 4:25 pm

    These days the left would likely euthanase Hawking around age 25 rather than let him suffer so.

  56. Leigh Lowe
    #2660597, posted on March 14, 2018 at 4:29 pm

    “Stephen Hawking says that US President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement could lead to irreversible climate change. Prof Hawking said the action could put Earth onto a path that turns it into a hothouse planet like Venus.”

    Soooo … Stephen Hawking criticises Trump … and now he’s dead?
    Interesting.
    Does Alexander Downer have a theory?

  57. H B Bear
    #2660598, posted on March 14, 2018 at 4:31 pm

    Yeah Bruce, lucky he wasn’t born Steven Triggs. Poor bastard would have been left in a neonatal ward somewhere.

  58. Leigh Lowe
    #2660599, posted on March 14, 2018 at 4:34 pm

    Today’s ‘No-Shit-Sherlock Award’ for Most Obvious Fuck Up In Modern History goes to…

    Ex-Nobel Secretary Admits Obama’s Prize Was A Mistake

    Like many people, I was highly critical of the awarding of the Nobel Award to President Barack Obama in 2009 before he had done anything as president. Now the ex-Secretary for the Nobel Prize Geir Lundestad has admitted that Obama did not deserve the prize but rather they thought the award would strengthen Obama. It is a maddening admission that the committee bypassed a list of worthy candidates with proven contributions to humanity to give a boost to someone that the Committee simply liked. That would seem grossly unethical but Lundestad merely acknowledged that it did not seem to work.

    If Obumbi had any sense of decency (I know, I know) he would have declined.
    I will bet we find in a few years time that he actually lobbied for it.

  59. squawkbox
    #2660600, posted on March 14, 2018 at 4:34 pm

    Stephen Hawking, great physicist as he was, was a baby boomer, an atheist, and the media adoration he received blew his ego up to a colossal size. Of course he believed in catastrophic global wamening, he couldn’t face the alternative that the world would carry on as usual after his death.

  61. notafan
    #2660606, posted on March 14, 2018 at 4:43 pm

    Read that quote about consciously Catholic before SOG.

    Had a sjw friend who read lotr annually because of the feeling of hope and goodness that it always inspired in her, who did not want to hear that.

    Not a happy camper.

    Had some post modernist comments about the meaning being what ever she wanted it to be.

    As you wish.

    As if a Catholic writer could not/ should not write a consciously Catholic book.

  62. Mother Lode
    #2660607, posted on March 14, 2018 at 4:46 pm

    Even many of Obama’s supporters believed that the prize was a mistake. In that sense the committee didn’t achieve what it had hoped for.

    Not too sure of that.

    Obama had supporters deleriously intoxicated by his being black, by his (rather tacky) showmanship and empty rhetoric, infatuated gulls, and so on. He would also have had some more sensible people who believed that he might deliver on the preponderance of his promises, or he might go part way in a good direction and discounted some of his campaign’s excesses.

    And there are still throngs who think it is time we had a Black God, and that old bearded white guy in the clouds should step aside for a new hip universe.

    Very few of his followers, though, would have thought it a bad idea until they ceased being his followers. Years later.

    And listening to this guy talk, it is as if it is meant as an ‘encouragement’ award. Yet all the examples given of past winners got the prize in recognition. Many undeserving (Tutu, Mandela, Arafat) but the logic is undeniable.

  63. Mother Lode
    #2660609, posted on March 14, 2018 at 4:50 pm

    Soooo … Stephen Hawking criticises Trump … and now he’s dead?

    Oh God!

    Not another avenue for Meuller to suddenly need to explore.

    And Monty will be here constantly with “Any day now…Any day………”

  64. classical_hero
    #2660610, posted on March 14, 2018 at 4:50 pm

    A Catholic writing fantasy. Not much has changed. Who knew? 😉

  65. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2660611, posted on March 14, 2018 at 4:51 pm

    The departure of the aparatchik Tillerson ,leaves the foreign affairs scene open for Trump to clean up some mistakes of the pasts useless elite chosen presidents ,he was an aparatchik ,part of all the problems not a contributor to solving the problems . He was left conforming on the climate scam,non co operation with Russia ,weak on Iran and the Norks fatboy ,thouroughly indoctrinated in the past mistakes . The US state department is riddled with extreme leftists always has been ,like the UK s foreign office and our foreign affairs mob . Watch what he does now he hadn’t the cold hand of the left on his shoulder . The Iranian fascists better look out ,he has them in his sights .

  66. Leigh Lowe
    #2660613, posted on March 14, 2018 at 4:53 pm

    As well as being a fervent climate alarmist he was a full on liberal, being anti-Church, pro-socialist, pro-Palestinian.

    He was a shit human being, famous for writing an unread book.

    He died in 1976 and Noam Chomsky hacked his electronic voicebox.

  67. H B Bear
    #2660614, posted on March 14, 2018 at 4:53 pm

    Shorter Nobel Committee – Magic Negro not so magic.

  68. thefrollickingmole
    #2660617, posted on March 14, 2018 at 4:55 pm

    Arkys new headmaster

    ‘I was Claire at home, then Mr Birkenshaw the headteacher. It was challenging’

    Under a conservative government…

    Since leaving Ashwell academy last year, Birkenshaw has visited countless schools and given speeches around the world, and is in discussions about a book deal with Ian Gilbert, the founder of publisher Independent Thinking Associates.

    In the course of her travels, she says she has met a worrying number of LGBT teachers who feel unable to come out in school. As a result, she says, children are being deprived of role models because “they will be looking to members of staff who are like them”.

    The number of children being referred to gender identity clinics has rocketed from two a week in 2009-10, to about 50 a week in the past year, according to the NHS Gender Identity Development Service.

    Go on Arky, come out about your beagle bothering and the love that dare not howl its name….

  69. Leigh Lowe
    #2660619, posted on March 14, 2018 at 4:55 pm

    Headline on my log-in page …
    “Hollywood Tributes Flow for Hawking.”
    That is all you need to know.

  70. Arky
    #2660620, posted on March 14, 2018 at 4:55 pm

    Obama got people moist because of that fake speaking cadence.
    Just an obvious phony.
    I never fell for it. Many did.

  72. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2660622, posted on March 14, 2018 at 4:56 pm

    Had a sjw friend who read lotr annually because of the feeling of hope and goodness that it always inspired in her, who did not want to hear that.

    Seems to be a common attitude. Latest is A Wrinkle in Time:

    Nolte: Disney Bigots Strip ‘Wrinkle in Time’ of Christianity and It Bombs

    Writing at Insider, Kim Renfro says the “movie really suffers” from the decision to “ditch the book’s explicit Christian references.” She found the movie “incomplete” and says that the “biblical inspirations could have (and should have) been replaced with a more cohesive plot that carried the film to its final climax.” … The film’s screenwriter, Jennifer Lee, laughably explained this removal as “progress.”

    At Pajamas Media, Tyler O’Neil found the erasure of Christianity detrimental to the movie’s storytelling. What had been a book that delivered real depth became an empty act of New Age political correctness that says practically nothing.

    “As it turns out, the New Age spirituality does not adequately replace L’Engle’s vision, and stories really do have more power when they are inspired by God,” O’Neill writes. “Without the Bible grounding of the deep themes … the fantasy novel becomes a coming-of-age tale about embracing yourself, rather than trusting a power greater than yourself. When Disney excises God from the equation, the spiritual elements give way to a worship of self.”

  73. Leigh Lowe
    #2660623, posted on March 14, 2018 at 4:57 pm

    Obama had supporters deleriously intoxicated by his being black, by his (rather tacky) showmanship and empty rhetoric, infatuated gulls, and so on. He would also have had some more sensible people who believed that he might deliver on the preponderance of his promises,

    Big ask.
    He was going to command the oceans to stop rising if I recall.

  74. Rae
    #2660625, posted on March 14, 2018 at 4:58 pm

    But the AusCon girl did nothing. She looked disinterested.

    Why would she look otherwise. She is probably fully aware that AusCon is a con. It has no chance of winning seats. It is there only for disgruntled Lieborals to register a protest while still keeping their vote in the same place via preferences.

  75. Myrddin Seren
    #2660626, posted on March 14, 2018 at 4:59 pm

    He died in 1976 and Noam Chomsky hacked his electronic voicebox.

    I suspect that is a lot closer to the truth ( Chomsky excluded ) on the stream of doctrinaire Leftist positions attributed to Hawking’s mind-control keyboard.

  76. Arky
    #2660627, posted on March 14, 2018 at 4:59 pm

    Go on Arky, come out about your beagle bothering and the love that dare not howl its name….

    ..
    I could tell you stories about the awful place I work that would curl your toenails and singe your nostril hairs.
    And once I have done with those losers, tell you I shall.

  77. notafan
    #2660628, posted on March 14, 2018 at 4:59 pm

    Of course The Trail of Blood was a much better, and indeed, earlier example of an epic fantasy novel.

  78. Leigh Lowe
    #2660629, posted on March 14, 2018 at 4:59 pm

    Seems to be a common attitude. Latest is A Wrinkle in Time:

    Nolte: Disney Bigots Strip ‘Wrinkle in Time’ of Christianity and It Bombs

    Blockbuster production budget.
    Arthouse ticket sales.
    Someone’s gotta be hurting.

  79. Mother Lode
    #2660630, posted on March 14, 2018 at 5:00 pm

    He was going to command the oceans to stop rising if I recall.

    That literally was the King Canute moment.

    But I think his more circumspect supporters would have realised that it was a big ask, and that he might just make high tides a bit lower three days a week. And all national holidays.

  80. H B Bear
    #2660631, posted on March 14, 2018 at 5:00 pm

    Obama got people moist because of that fake speaking cadence.

    It’s kinda catchy.

  81. Senile Old Guy
    #2660633, posted on March 14, 2018 at 5:02 pm

    Had a sjw friend who read lotr annually because of the feeling of hope and goodness that it always inspired in her, who did not want to hear that.

    Tolkien was a subtle writer. I’ve read the LOTR several times but I will find something new each time. Reading Tolkien’s letters gives you an idea of the thought and work that went into writing it. He refers to a time — I can’t remember where — when he got completely stuck and had no idea how to carry the story forward. He talks about in his letters to his son Christopher and, until he resolves the crisis, is in despair of ever finishing. He also mentions a time when he messed up the seasons (or months) and had to go back and rewrite everything so that it fitted.

  82. notafan
    #2660634, posted on March 14, 2018 at 5:02 pm

    I have read nothing but excoriating reviews of A Wrinkle in Time, hardly surprising given Oprah’s involvement.

    A complete new age Secret type nut.

  83. Rae
    #2660636, posted on March 14, 2018 at 5:04 pm

    Yeah Bruce, lucky he wasn’t born Steven Triggs. Poor bastard would have been left in a neonatal ward somewhere.

    Yea, Bear. Except he wasn’t born with Motor Neurone. He had well and truly demonstrated his brilliance by the time he was diagnosed with it at age 21. A bit old to be left in the corner by Triggsy.

  84. Myrddin Seren
    #2660637, posted on March 14, 2018 at 5:05 pm

    Israeli national security officials sat around the same table on Tuesday morning with their counterparts from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman and the United Arab Emirates, discussing a dire humanitarian situation unfolding in the Gaza Strip.

    The summit on Gaza, called by Jared Kushner, the US president’s son-in-law and senior adviser on Middle East peace, as well as Jason Greenblatt, his special representative for international negotiations, marks an unprecedented moment for Israeli diplomacy, as their dialogue with officials from Arab states is publicly recognized for the first time.

    The Trump administration planned the meeting over several weeks and released a list of attendees the morning of the summit, which also included officials from Egypt, Jordan, Canada and various governments of Europe.

    Palestinian Authority officials did not attend the meeting.

    Hmmmm

  85. Leigh Lowe
    #2660640, posted on March 14, 2018 at 5:08 pm

    Arky

    #2660620, posted on March 14, 2018 at 4:55 pm

    Obama got people moist because of that fake speaking cadence.

    No, no, no!
    That was sooooaaaawing owatowy (soaring oratory).
    It was.
    It was on the ABC.

  86. Leigh Lowe
    #2660644, posted on March 14, 2018 at 5:12 pm

    That literally was the King Canute moment.

    Take out the “a” and the “e” and play anagrams and you are onto something.

  87. Senile Old Guy
    #2660645, posted on March 14, 2018 at 5:12 pm

    I have read nothing but excoriating reviews of A Wrinkle in Time, hardly surprising given Oprah’s involvement.

    Actually, that movie has the polarised reviews seen fairly often recently: MSM critics often rate it highly; fans of the book rate it poorly.

    I always had doubts when I knew Disney was going to do it because they SJW everything now. They introduced POC, deliberately, while in the book race was irrelevant. They made the family “modern”. They were not traditional in the book, since both parents were scientists and the boy was genius level intelligent, but the parents were married, the mother cooked and the father worked in some secret government research lab. And they changed the story, because movie script writers are better storytellers than someone who has won a shed full of literary prizes and awards.

  88. struth
    #2660646, posted on March 14, 2018 at 5:12 pm

    . A bit old to be left in the corner by Triggsy.

    Please don’t have a go at Triggsy.

    She was made to wear pearl ear rings in an insidious male dominated world!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  89. H B Bear
    #2660647, posted on March 14, 2018 at 5:12 pm

    Good point Graeoogs. They would have had his 21st and then kicked him out.

  90. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2660649, posted on March 14, 2018 at 5:16 pm

    Palestinian Authority officials did not attend the meeting.

    They were busy trying to blow each other up.

    WATCH: Assassination Attempt – Explosion Strikes Palestinian PM’s Convoy in Gaza

    JABALIYA, Gaza Strip (AP) — An explosion has struck the convoy of the Palestinian prime minister during a rare visit to Gaza, sparking fears of an assassination attempt.

    Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah was unharmed Tuesday but his Palestinian Authority quickly accused Gaza militants of trying to kill him.

    Hamdallah, who operated in the West Bank, arrived in Hamas-run Gaza to inaugurate a long-awaited sewage plant project.

    Fine black comedy that they tried to blow him up as he was inaugurating a sewage treatment plant.

  91. testpattern
    #2660650, posted on March 14, 2018 at 5:16 pm

    ‘Maybe he doesn’t want spend money on a food taster’

    Poor bastard already has to watch out for Chinese Gooseberries now he’s gotta beware the new Red Kiwifruit

  92. Mother Lode
    #2660654, posted on March 14, 2018 at 5:20 pm

    That was sooooaaaawing owatowy (soaring oratory).

    Didn’t someone feel pee trickling down his leg?

  93. John Constantine
    #2660655, posted on March 14, 2018 at 5:20 pm

    Their ABC describes the fired Tillerson as a trusted ally and confidant of Julie Bishop.

    Further, their ABC reports Bishop boasting she knew Tillerson was being fired before he knew himself.

    Boasting of informers inside the Trumphouse.

    What a brilliant idea Julie Bishop.

  94. Mother Lode
    #2660656, posted on March 14, 2018 at 5:21 pm

    Take out the “a” and the “e” and play anagrams and you are onto something.

    I read that the original spelling was Knut.

  95. Atoms for Peace
    #2660657, posted on March 14, 2018 at 5:21 pm

    Just about to drop another $7.5K of gaia inspired shite on the roof. That will take us up to 8 Kw, with room for the magic battery at some stage. Few more grand earlier this year on rain water tanks .

    We can afford it, but that’s a few quid that could have been spent on retail, restaurants etc etc.
    Wonder if the economic geniuses in Canberra have twigged yet.

