Dividend Imputation Changes – Feature not a Fault

Has anyone out there noticed who has not said a word about the latest attempted tax grab from the Australian Labor Party. You know, the proposed changes to dividend imputation.
The silence from both the union movement and the Greens has been deafening.
How can it be, that 2 groups who claim to be the saviors and representatives of the poor, the weak and the working class have nothing to say about the latest ALP Reverse Robin Hood? You know, those proposed changes that will raise, by some accounts, $6 billion per year by taking from low income earners and then pretend to return it through “improved services”, less that standard 20% Cost of Canberra fee.
This is the sound of Spartacus shaking his head in confusion.
Let’s put aside this being yet another change aimed at pilfering the money workers are forced to put aside to be managed by overpaid “Funds Management Executives”. You know those executives who still get their 9.5% of wages inflows irrespective of performance. But why have the Greens and the Union movement been silent?
Could it be that the policy objectives of the Union movement are about improving the wages and conditions of union officials (and not union members). You know, those union officials who will earn and save enough so as not to be affected. It is those union officials who decide Labor Party policy and not really Bill Shorten and Chris Bowen.
Could it also be that the policy objectives of the Greens are about improving the wages and conditions of public servants, especially inner city public servants. You know, those public servants who will be quite happy for the government to extract a further $6 billion per annum so as to increase the salaries of public servants. Not to mention that these public servants and mostly on tax payer guaranteed defined benefit retirement schemes.
Who would have thunk it that the Union movement and the Greens would not be upset with an ALP proposal to further take from the poor and give to the rich. Who would have thunk it.
Too many members of the commentariat think this was a colossal mistake by the ALP. It does not appear so. This was a feature and not a fault.
The Greens are recipients of very substantial union political donations.
As usual labor have not thought of the flow on effects when SFRs no longer buy private health , do home repairs , sack the financial advisor, there must be a number of other things that will go by the bye so others ‘ incomes will also fall.
How long will the Turnbull coalition attack , Malcolm of course is MIA as usual so hopefully those in lose able seats will get a little antsy , that is if they have the brains to think strategically.
The union movement basically only has public servants as members.
Public servants are green voters.
Silence, expected.
Quite funny watching the ALP complain about retirees not paying any tax – they are the people who raised the tax-free threshold the last time they were in government.
Since unions are now mainly composed of public servants (~48% public servants unionised) it is no surprise you don’t hear a peep from them. What is disappointing though is that the clueless muppets who call themselves the guvernment, and particularly those who are ministers, believe that letting public servants have their way will mean that they may at some time look more kindly upon the current government.
Unfortunately, nothing could be further from the truth, and the public service will continue to raid the public treasury for the forseeable future, while ensuring that a significant portion of their ill-gotten gains plundered from tax-payers will be used to remove Mal and his pals from office as soon as is decently possible.
It’s even worse than that – according to David Uren in the Oz, an otherwise generally sound writer, the ALP may use the proceeds of this tax grab to further increase the tax free threshold.
Spartacus’ view – NO REPRESENTATION WITHOUT TAXATION.
That applies to both citizens as well as states and territories. If you (state or territory) require more tax from the commonwealth than you contribute then you get half the number of senators. If you want a full quota, voluntarily surrender GST. Howz that for a state’s house!
I heard there was to be some arrangement with the Industry Super Funds.
In that case the changes cause a migration toward them – which is exactly what the unions want.
I have also heard that Industry Super Funds are heavily invested in renewables. When the sound of the AGW scam crashing to the ground finally reaches the ears of politicians and they realise continuing to support it will lose the election, there will be a round of write downs which will leave the ISF’s in a very bad position.
They, of course, will petition for a bail out, arguing how this will effect ordinary Australians as it is their money.
They will most likely get it without too many questions asked.
NO TAXATION EXCEPT EXSANGUINATION!
It is only individuals and super funds (due to the set-offs available to them, only in effect Self-Managed Funds) that are being hit.
“Not for profit groups” – in other words, unions and political parties – will still be able to reclaim franking credits.
Union movement are delighted – they continue to be able to claim the franking credits on the monies that they have invested in the companies they seek to destroy whilst forcing people into union super funds which will provide them with more money to invest – and claim the franking credits on !
Shorten is the CFMEU gift that keeps on giving.
Now it seems we have two would be suicidal polliemuppets , shorten ensuring he won’t get the vote of superannuants with this money grab ,turnbull upset that he might not lose the election now as planned . It was a neat plan. Put his beloved alp in power ,bring in more muslim terrorists and African gangsters to vote for the pardee .push through the republican agenda ,and in a spirit of conciliation the alp appoints the former leader of the liberals president ,job done . Turnbull president of the Australia province of the Untidy Nayshins . The future is glaringly obvious comrades .
“NO TAXATION EXCEPT EXSANGUINATION!”
Already have that – anyone who dares to turn a profit is eventually bled dry unless they move off-shore.
Of course, if you mean exsanguination of those collecting the tax, we don’t have that yet and now the guns have been taken away, it’s unlikely we will get that point – unless and until we become Venestralia, in which case all bets re politics are off.
I’m with Andrew – this is a thinly veiled attack on SMSF’s
The ALP is not only promoting class warfare but also generational warfare but it may turn out to be an own goal.
I think it was Adam Crichton who pointed out that adult children won’t like to see Mum-and-Dad’s hard-earned savings depleted by Labor’s imputation changes, he didn’t go on to explain their obvious self-interest, how that possibility may also affect their inheritance.
A digression I live in Batman , during the last month I have been inundated by unwanted political shit on my Private Number phone ,for which I pay extra to maintain privacy . Most were automated poll calls ,but I had one from Kearney the alp union stooge ,and two from “pensioners” supporting the gangrenes . Question. Where did they get my number from ? Is this a breach of contact by the phone company ? It is really bad when you can’t avoid these creeps even in your own home . A private phone number should be private ,especially when you pay to keep it private . Shades of big brother here .
“A reverse Robin Hood”….like subsidized domestic solar panels. Obviously it’s habit forming.
Fred – would it surprise you that the political parties have exempted themselves from the normal privacy and spam laws that the rest of us have to abide by. Not to mention the truth in advertising laws – Mediscare anyone. Plus they get access to the electoral rolls.
Would it surprise you?
Dr Fred
The fsking pollies wrote themselves an exemption
https://www.donotcall.gov.au/consumers/consumer-overview/political-calls-you-might-receive/
By not making tax refunds that are payable under the income Tax Assessment Act the ALP has effectively lowered the tax free threshold for some people but not others.
Will we see the government denying tax refunds to people who have only worked for 6 months but have paid tax as if they have worked for 12 months? It’s such a bother writing all those cheques or processing those EFTs and it helps the budget bottom line as well.
When they have spent all that they can then deny deduction of expenses incurred in earning assessable income. I recall a former Labor minister calling such deductions a subsidy.
“Low income earners” are people working earning around $50,000 or so, renting accommodation, with no particular savings, but some super that can’t be accessed. In stressful financial times they borrow.
There’s a lot of folk in that category. These are the working poor.
The folk who own a home and have around $200,000 in asset claiming to be “battlers” are not.
There is a world of difference. The tax-free threshold helps the low incomers earners – not these “pretend” battlers.
Self-managed superannuation is being attacked on equity grounds.
I see no attacks on public servant superannuation of up to $500,000 per annum.
Thank you Spartacus and Diogenes for the information . It always amazes me how important these maggots think they are ,the dregs of the lawtrade and union thugs that never worked they really are SCUM . About time we had eligibility rules for politicians and one term in a lifetime laws to to kill the career maggots .
We have eligibility rules for policicians. They include:
No private sector experience.
No university credentials but law.
Mandatory ministerial office tenure.
Hide of a rhinoceros, intellect of a chicken.
I am Spartacus
you left out “foreign citizenship no problem”.
I can promise Shitten that we will shut down our SMSF and invest outside of super if he goes ahead with his stupid plan. At least outside of super we will still control our investments in our retirement and be able to use franking credits for any tax liability. The unions will never have their hands on our super EVER .Of course the other way is to withdraw super totally and invest in a property leaving enough to obtain the full age pension plus concessions. Donations from children are allowed. This will backfire on Shitten and his corrupt unionists not to mention increase the welfare bill somewhat.
The folk who own a home and have around $200,000 in asset claiming to be “battlers” are not.
There is a world of difference. The tax-free threshold helps the low incomers earners – not these “pretend” battlers.
So someone who owns a house worth $350’000 and has $200’000 in other assets and is retired is considered not to be a battler. What a load of rubbish.
The tax free threshold helps all tax payers not just “battlers”.
Can someone tell me where it is stated that proposed changes to dividend imputation does not apply to accumulation phase of SMSF?
Who cares if they are battlers.
It is money they earned under the same conditions as everyone else.
Are they supposed to be punished because they managed to make more than others?
Each dollar a person ‘earns’ from someone is given to them because they provided more than a dollar’s worth of value to that someone.
People who have done well haven’t been given something for nothing. The money they have is a measure of what they have given. And already the more successful are penalised more for the more benefit they provide.
At every turn this country discourages the industry of people who give us the things we want. Do you think that is going to make Australia a better place, or a worse one?
If they’re not battlers, the retired person who has nothing, and maybe never worked, is a battler
Could someone please advise me if a newly retiree sells all there assets and buys a souped-up 4WD and caravan which can be done now and then goes onto a full pension mode is not rooting te system? When they are too old or infirm they return and claim a FULL pension. They will forever be a blight on our support system. They should not be allowed to do this!
Does anyone believe that it’ll raise the money
they say? Labor has a terrible record with such a thing.