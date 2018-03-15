Dividend Imputation Changes – Feature not a Fault

Has anyone out there noticed who has not said a word about the latest attempted tax grab from the Australian Labor Party. You know, the proposed changes to dividend imputation.

The silence from both the union movement and the Greens has been deafening.

How can it be, that 2 groups who claim to be the saviors and representatives of the poor, the weak and the working class have nothing to say about the latest ALP Reverse Robin Hood? You know, those proposed changes that will raise, by some accounts, $6 billion per year by taking from low income earners and then pretend to return it through “improved services”, less that standard 20% Cost of Canberra fee.

This is the sound of Spartacus shaking his head in confusion.

Let’s put aside this being yet another change aimed at pilfering the money workers are forced to put aside to be managed by overpaid “Funds Management Executives”. You know those executives who still get their 9.5% of wages inflows irrespective of performance. But why have the Greens and the Union movement been silent?

Could it be that the policy objectives of the Union movement are about improving the wages and conditions of union officials (and not union members). You know, those union officials who will earn and save enough so as not to be affected. It is those union officials who decide Labor Party policy and not really Bill Shorten and Chris Bowen.

Could it also be that the policy objectives of the Greens are about improving the wages and conditions of public servants, especially inner city public servants. You know, those public servants who will be quite happy for the government to extract a further $6 billion per annum so as to increase the salaries of public servants. Not to mention that these public servants and mostly on tax payer guaranteed defined benefit retirement schemes.

Who would have thunk it that the Union movement and the Greens would not be upset with an ALP proposal to further take from the poor and give to the rich. Who would have thunk it.

Too many members of the commentariat think this was a colossal mistake by the ALP. It does not appear so. This was a feature and not a fault.

Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus