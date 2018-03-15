It’s a taxing issue

I have an op-ed in The Age talking about the ALP’s new tax policy.
Labor’s problem is that they are being too clever by half. They want to increase taxes without clearly saying so. That is profoundly dishonest. Receiving a tax refund is not welfare. In the same way receiving your change from the supermarket isn’t corporate charity – it is a return of your own money. Millions of Australians overpay their tax liabilities each and every year and receive a refund from the government. Labor proposes to stop paying refunds to older Australians – both now and in the future.
…
By invoking a return to Paul Keating’s original policy Labor must have hoped to ignite some nostalgia for a bygone era of prosperity when it had a reputation for sound economic management. Labor’s greatest economic asset, Paul Keating, would be in the forefront fighting a weakened coalition government on economic policy. That does sound like a winning formula.
Yet it immediately contradicts Keating’s greatest achievement – superannuation. The fact is this is just another raid on super. Now there may be good reasons why super funds should effectively pay more in tax, but it is up to Labor to spell out those reasons and not simply hope that nobody will notice a tax increase.
I’m surprised that rag would publish something critical of Labor. My ghast is flabbered.
Mak,
Because the disaffected Labor voters are expected to vote Green?
The ALP are “profoundly dishonest”.
I’m shocked. When did this change come about?
Keating’s greatest achievement? Give me a break. Establishing a new giant source of revenue for the unions in the face of ever declining membership while failing to reduce the number of people drawing a pension and breathing new life into the ticket-clipping financial services sector ensuring no-one doesn’t draw a part pension more like it.
Desperation from a bunch of losers ,as most polliemaggots are . Wouldn’t have a brain between them ,we really have to do something about theses leeches ,the Dr Fred one term in a jifetime might help ,and the no political donations on pain of long prison terms that might work . You do good work Spartacus , getting on Melbourne Pravda what an honour comrade .
I still think S Morrison was set to intruduce this in the May budget with the detail worked out better, but Shorten got there first, which is why it is not quite formed policy. Just a hunch. Morrison was set to laud it as major budget repair.
There is tremendous budget repair that can be done with it, for sure. Centrelink pursuing people for small amounts owing from several years ago is also budget repair work. There’s different ways.
Today’s update – as reported – from the ALP sounds like “OK, so we’ll look after the pensioners” which presumably means that anyone who is so vastly wealthy……. (or not yet old enough) to not qualify for the age pension will not be “looked after”.
If so, there’s yet another disincentive for self-reliance and an incentive for spend-ups and shenanigans in order to qualify for the age pension – not a smart outcome for a party trying to present itself as a fiscally sober-minded alternative government. A fairer fall back would be an indexed income means test (presumably linked to the age pension test), with gradual phasing out above a certain level.
It is not just the ‘older’ people effected by this new/old imputation regime.
The worker at Colesworth with a casual job, getting a modest return on some Telstra shares gets stung – whilst the manager at that same Colesworth with the same modest return loses nothing.
Labor have tried to tax superannuants incomes – but have walloped the low paid instead.
Ya done good, Sinc.
I liked the shopping analogy. I was trying to think of something like that but could only come up with equating it to standard PayAsYouGo witholding tax. It is kinda the same.
It’s exactly the same. Both represent taxes paid on your behalf by some other entity (the company on the shareholder’s, or the employer’s on the employee’s). If you’re going to take away the credit status of one, why not take it away for the other?
Then every wage slave in the country can just keep paying and paying until we shuffle off this mortal coil, and it will be nice and fair and sustainable.
There is only one word to describe socialism: shit
Whats of more interest is who thought up this policy.., was it Labor, Liberal, a ATO or treasury officer.? Someone , somewhere wrote out this thesis and its now being floated as a ‘new’ financial policy and sold as a ‘savings’.
Paul Keating used to say “never stand between a Premier and a bucket of money”.
So it’s ironic that any ASX shareholder today standing in the way of their dividend franking credits would get run over by Paul Keating.
Paul Keating backs Labor over dividend imputation windback
Any money the Govt. doesn’t have to give back to you is now a ‘Savings’. ….linguistic corruption.
Compulsory super is a rort and a good reform would be to quit the lot and give people a 10% pay rise by withdrawing it from the hands of overpaid fund ‘managers”
100%.
Their keating organised for the proles to borrow against the mortgage on their house to speculate on the sharemarket.
Paying union leaders a commission for the privilege of being churned into index funds chasing the Ponzi wave of having to get rid of fresh money each week and only the same old stuff to buy.
So a Private Company beavers away for a year, pays their due expenses, and calculates their profit, then pays tax on the profit.Then they distribute some of the excess to their shareholders (not all, sometimes they want to keep some capital up their sleeve in case of future opportunities, fair enough). Now the government says, because tax has already been paid on this dividend money, we will not tax it again in the hands of the shareholder (“double dipping”)- a process called dividend imputation.
Labor propose however to distinguish between shareholder receivers of dividend imputation according to the shareholders personal circumstances.
I consider this illegal and a matter for the courts.
What’s the point of dying childless with heaps of super, when you could have spent your money when you needed fund a family.
I was expecting Keating to be a bit better than that. He did some good things while he was in power, but this kind of grabby stuff just creates a nasty reputation. My opinion of him just dropped.
BTW Out of curiosity, can someone explain how the franked dividends work in the context of a LARGE super fund. I well understand the case of an individual: you pay tax at whatever marginal rate and then then you get to keep or pay the difference between the Franking rate and your marginal rate. That makes sense.
But with a big fund, there is no marginal rate because it represents many individuals, so how do they work that? Is there a nominal rate chosen for super funds? Does it work the same way with SMSF?
The achievement was that it could have been worse. We might have ended up with a US style Social Security system, on the path to massive bankruptcy and social unrest when 1000 politician promises all unwind on the same day.
Like if I walk up and punch you two times, you should think of that as I could have punched you three or four times but you got lucky that day. Always look on the bright side (this is a totally hypothetical example, I don’t advocate violence, merely trying to get the spirit of how these things operate).
Or Keating played the long game and set up super as a means to redistribute others people money by design.
His support of Shortens policy in Bruce’s link fits that theory like a glove.
My thoughts are that Shorten and Turnbull have an agreement about this farcical rubbish. Remember Turnbull heading in the direction of 30 polls not in his favour and having a bit show down like this might just get him in front.
Just wondering is this an attack on Australian Company`s who pay the Franking up front , Company`s like BHP , TELSTRA and the big four Banks , I mean its hardly likely its any of the Industry super funds Global warming windy mills and solar panel plants .
Labor the Greens and Turnbull , their new election slogan
Selling out Australia in more ways than one
Short’un is exercised because people are getting refund cheques.
It is worth asking how these refunds arise in 2018.
Many SMSFs have three distinct sources of taxable income:-
(1) taxable contributions;
(2) non divdend based income (commonly interest);
(3) franked dividends.
Tax on interest and contributions offsets franking credits.
Now, the level of yield on franked dividends has not changed significantly in the last ten years, but the other two elements have changed.
Firstly, taxable contribution limits have dropped from a peak of $100k ten years ago to $25k today.
And secondly, interest yields have dropped from 5% to 6% on TDs to under 3%., driven by a deliberate policy of pushing official rates down to stimulate a sluggish economy. This has had the compounding effect of trustees re-weighting into franked dividend based securities to get a reasonable return on their fund.
Australians would just immediately bid up the price of housing to absorb the increase in income. It would still be a better policy than compulsory super though.
Great politics by Shorten.
Soak the rich geezers, and suck the 18- 35s in with big wage rises under a Labor Government.
Whitlam did it, boomers that had taken out a 25 year mortgage before he came to power were sitting pretty by the time he got the arse.
Provided they still had a job.
My mates in the accounting profession will work out how to avoid Shorten’s theft.
My plans to offshore my assets has just moved up on my priority list.
superannuation in theory is a good thing. But should be set up so it is tax free in the accumulation stage and marginal rates paid on the income streams upon retirement. This would have made a huge difference to retirement earnings in the long term as the effects of compound interest on the 15% contributions tax and the 15% earnings tax along with the capital gains taxes paid would more than make up anything lost via taxing the income stream as normal income. Typical ALP though, screw it up by using it as a political tool rather than a genuine retirement savings vehicle. Fuckwits all of them.
Union Funds don’t like paying out when the worker reaches 55, as they are legally obliged to do.
Expect Shorten to raise the qualifying age substantially.
This is merely the beginning.
Negative gearing.
Cgt not subject to discount.
Reducing deductibility of depreciation and interest.
Ceasing rebate on private health
Curtailing gst credits.
Trusts
Partnerships.
The list at alp hq is a long one. All set to go.
They are coming for us.
Death duties
Wealth tax.
Domestic super funds (retail, industry and SMSF) pay a concessional 15% tax rate. Hence franking credits are of value to them.
If companies paid dividends at 100% gross as an expense it would lower their taxed profit, and leave individuals to work out their own tax.
Dividends have to be paid out of profit. Legally the company must pay expenses and other creditors before returning capital to owners.
Dividends being paid above the line would be nonsensical.
*after tax profit
The tax metaphor
Suppose that every day, ten men go out for beer and the bill for all ten comes to $100…
If they paid their bill the way we pay our taxes, it would go something like this…
The first four men (the poorest) would pay nothing.
The fifth would pay $1.
The sixth would pay $3.
The seventh would pay $7..
The eighth would pay $12.
The ninth would pay $18.
The tenth man (the richest) would pay $59.
So, that’s what they decided to do..
The ten men drank in the bar every day and seemed quite happy with the arrangement, until one day, the owner threw them a curve ball. “Since you are all such good customers,” he said, “I’m going to reduce the cost of your daily beer by $20″. Drinks for the ten men would now cost just $80.
The group still wanted to pay their bill the way we pay our taxes. So the first four men were unaffected. They would still drink for free. But what about the other six men? The paying customers? How could they divide the $20 windfall so that everyone would get his fair share?
They realized that $20 divided by six is $3.33. But if they subtracted that from everybody’s share, then the fifth man and the sixth man would each end up being paid to drink his beer.
So, the bar owner suggested that it would be fair to reduce each man’s bill by a higher percentage the poorer he was, to follow the principle of the tax system they had been using, and he proceeded to work out the amounts he suggested that each should now pay.
And so the fifth man, like the first four, now paid nothing (100% saving).
The sixth now paid $2 instead of $3 (33% saving).
The seventh now paid $5 instead of $7 (28% saving).
The eighth now paid $9 instead of $12 (25% saving).
The ninth now paid $14 instead of $18 (22% saving).
The tenth now paid $49 instead of $59 (16% saving).
Each of the six was better off than before. And the first four continued to drink for free. But, once outside the bar, the men began to compare their savings.
“I only got a dollar out of the $20 saving,” declared the sixth man. He pointed to the tenth man,”but he got $10!”
“Yeah, that’s right,” exclaimed the fifth man. “I only saved a dollar too. It’s unfair that he got ten times more benefit than me!”
“That’s true!” shouted the seventh man. “Why should he get $10 back, when I got only $2? The wealthy get all the breaks!”
“Wait a minute,” yelled the first four men in unison, “we didn’t get anything at all. This new tax system exploits the poor!”
The nine men surrounded the tenth and beat him up.
The next night the tenth man didn’t show up for drinks, so the nine sat down and had their beers without him. But when it came time to pay the bill, they discovered something important. They didn’t have enough money between all of them for even half of the bill!
And that, boys and girls, journalists and government ministers, is how our tax system works. The people who already pay the highest taxes will naturally get the most benefit from a tax reduction. Tax them too much, attack them for being wealthy, and they just may not show up anymore. In fact, they might start drinking overseas, where the atmosphere is somewhat friendlier.
Taxation Under the Pharaohs and Today
By Gary North
April 15, 2008
On this, the 15th day of April, 2008, it does not hurt to do a brief comparison between the Bible’s account of the tyranny of Egypt and our own democratically elected taskmasters.
The Bible is clear: When the central government collects as much in taxes as God demands in the form of a tithe — 10% — the nation has moved into tyranny. It has moved in the direction of Egypt.
The Israelites in Samuel’s era, let it be noted, wanted this change in administration. They wanted a highly centralized State. They voted for it.
In today’s world, to get back to the tyranny of Egypt — 20% of income — the various levels of civil government would have to cut taxes by at least half.
If the victims cannot recognize tyranny when they are taxed by it, then they are blind indeed. They need additional experience with tyranny. They will get it.
Conclusion: “There is no political salvation in democracy if the voters are hell-bent for tyranny.”
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2008/04/gary-north/i-miss-pharaoh/
I hope companies stop paying dividends full stop. Better outcomes.
ALP wouldve gone electorate by electorate and looked at the demographics and seen that it can still win a majority. For example in my electorate of Lalor we have very few aged people and the highest proportion of young. There will be no effect on voter patterns.
And, in England, when the Labour Government announced that “the rich would be taxed until their eyes bled” that’s exactly what they did – moved overseas.