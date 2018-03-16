In 2011 in response to a 4 Corners story, the Gillard Government implemented a live cattle export ban.
If any Cats out there know someone who knows someone who knows Prime Minister Turnbull, can they please show him the following MSNBC interview with Kevin Rudd. Please oh please can the Turnbull government then implement a Live Kevin Rudd Export Ban.
Yes. There will be domestic consequences – we will all have to look at his face and listen to his tripe. But on the other hand, Australia’s international reputation will not have to suffer any further damage from his pretentious and perfidious windbaggery. Especially in the US where too often than not, he likes to criticize the US Government.
Like he did in this interview where he claimed that, notwithstanding several US Supreme Court decisions over decades to the contrary, they would listen to the poisonous and mellifluous advice of Kev from Queensland, and ban rifles and semi automatic weapons.
Hey Kev from Queensland. Go have a fair suck of your sauce bottle and stop talking. You aren’t here to help anyone but yourself.
The other advantage of dragging his large backside and even larger mouth back to Australia would be to remind Australians of what the current Labor Party stands for, including what the current leader of the Parliamentary Labor Party stands for: winning at all costs and not losing at all costs.
Bill Shorten has probably has not heard what Kevin Rudd said, but he would certainly support what it is that he said.
We should inflict KRuddy on our worst
Notwithstanding his error riddled lecture about guns…did he not also say Australia has lots of ‘poisonous’ animals? I thought they were venomous – poisonous is only an issue if you eat them.
I’m embarrassed to admit to being (distantly) related to this clown through his convict ancestor. At least he acknowledged her in his interview…but only as a means of adding gravitas to his pomposity.
On second thoughts, do you think we could indefinitely loan the “perfidious windbagger” to the N.R.A. for their members’ use as target practice?
If it helps even one of their tens of millions of gun owners to shoot straighter, then his sacrifice and our joy will not have been in vain.
Good analysis of his failure here: https://jfbeck.net/2018/03/10/smug-and-dumb-as-fk/
His claim that 2/3 of the people in Australia live outside cities is pure stupidity.
Kevin Rudd is Australia’s greatest export since Germaine Greer and Yassy. Getting rid of Rolf was an unexpected bonus too.
Ever seen a Scolds Bridle ? An ancient device to shut naggers up , very appropriate headgear for the krudsters ,the tongue depressor would shut his stupid mouth . Then as egg suggests send him to North Korea to explain himself to fat boy , they would probably understand each other ,both are full of it .
I’m from Queensland and on behalf of all Queenslanders I am happy to say that we have successfully exported every last Kevin Rudd from our great state.
We DO NOT want him back.
Revoke his citizenship (we don’t care if he was born here) and deport him IMMEDIATELY if he shows up within our borders.
