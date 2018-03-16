In 2011 in response to a 4 Corners story, the Gillard Government implemented a live cattle export ban.

If any Cats out there know someone who knows someone who knows Prime Minister Turnbull, can they please show him the following MSNBC interview with Kevin Rudd. Please oh please can the Turnbull government then implement a Live Kevin Rudd Export Ban.

Yes. There will be domestic consequences – we will all have to look at his face and listen to his tripe. But on the other hand, Australia’s international reputation will not have to suffer any further damage from his pretentious and perfidious windbaggery. Especially in the US where too often than not, he likes to criticize the US Government.

Like he did in this interview where he claimed that, notwithstanding several US Supreme Court decisions over decades to the contrary, they would listen to the poisonous and mellifluous advice of Kev from Queensland, and ban rifles and semi automatic weapons.

Hey Kev from Queensland. Go have a fair suck of your sauce bottle and stop talking. You aren’t here to help anyone but yourself.

The other advantage of dragging his large backside and even larger mouth back to Australia would be to remind Australians of what the current Labor Party stands for, including what the current leader of the Parliamentary Labor Party stands for: winning at all costs and not losing at all costs.

Bill Shorten has probably has not heard what Kevin Rudd said, but he would certainly support what it is that he said.

