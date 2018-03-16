Preparing for a Labor Government

The next Federal election is anywhere up to 12-14 months away. But here is an event being held in Sydney next week on 20 March.
There is turmoil in Canberra, and uproar over Barnaby’s Baby! Will there be an early election? Will Labor win?
Bill Shorten has announced a number of proposals to “reform” the Australian tax system. How might these impact your clients?
What, if anything, can you do now to prepare for any changes? What other left-field ideas are being considered?
Join us for a discussion about preparing for a change of government!
Your hosts for this event – Brown Wright Stein Lawyers.
Join us for a discussion about preparing for a change of government. Amazing expression of certainty for lawyers, an industry based on the provision of opinions with enough wriggle room for a South Australian submarine to get through.
The event is free. To charge for something nowadays would just not be socially just.
Hope to see you all there.
In a new book, “Secret Empires: How the American Political Class Hides Corruption and Enriches Family and Friends,” conservative author Peter Schweizer argues that China has worked to gain leverage over powerful American politicians by targeting their families with investment opportunities and business deals, providing hundreds of millions of dollars in business to companies run by the families of Messrs. Biden and McConnell.
Sounds just like Australia and its political class does it not?
