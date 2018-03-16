Shorten’s squeeze on nest eggs benefits nobody
When imputation credits were made fully reimbursable, Labor wasn’t merely supportive — it was positively gushing.
Calling attention to the benefits full reimbursement would provide to a “low-income person who earns a little investment income”, Peter Cook, Labor’s then deputy leader in the Senate, claimed paternity for the policy, which Labor had taken to the previous election.
Henry Ergas AO is a columnist for The Australian. From 2009 to 2015 he was Senior Economic Adviser to Deloitte Australia and from 2009 to 2017 was Professor of Infrastructure Economics at the University of Wollongong’s SMART Infrastructure Facility. He joined SMART and Deloitte after working as a consultant economist at NECG, CRA International and Concept Economics. Prior to that, he was an economist at the OECD in Paris from the late 1970s until the early 1990s. At the OECD, he headed the Secretary-General’s Task Force on Structural Adjustment (1984-1987), which concentrated on improving the efficiency of government policies in a wide range of areas, and was subsequently Counsellor for Structural Policy in the Economics Department. He has taught at a range of universities, undertaken a number of government inquiries and served as a Lay Member of the New Zealand High Court. In 2016, he was made an Officer in the Order of Australia.
Standby for an olympic standard nackflip with double inverted pike!
But Willy Wart-face will still end up with his current lose-lose position – with his head up his fundament
You go to a supermarket and buy an item costing $10.99. All you have in cash is a $20.00 note, so you hand over your $20.00 and the cashier gives you back some $9.00 in change. The money you get back, is NOT some sort of shifty “dodge” or tax avoidance measure – like all the unmarked notes in the brown paper bags of dirty employers’ cash that Bull Shitten corruptly pocketed when he blatantly screwed the Union Members in the Chiquita Mushrooms, Unibuilt and Cleanevent E.B.A. negotiations.
That is, in essence, the nature of the transaction being talked about in this instance. It is change. It is YOUR money; not theirs that they are returning you, because you paid them more than the transaction required.
Superannuants and self-funded retirees have life-time savings invested in Private Companies. The Government taxes those companies at the Company Tax rate of 30% or so. Superannuants and retirees pay a tax rate which is lower than company tax rates, so their savings have effectively been “overtaxed” by the Government and therefore a refund is due of the tax which the Government has overcharged them. THAT is what this cash-grab by Bull Shitten and his troupe of highly-trained performing pea-brains is all about.
He wants to steal the change from pensioners, as he reckons that greedy pensioners (unlike himself and his Parliamentary A.L.P./Greens colleagues (mostly legal shysters, ex Union “fugs” and P.R. wonks who have never had a real job) on their lucrative taxpayer-funded Parliamentary super scams) are not entitled to refunds or “change” for their overpayments of tax.
This is tax accounting done by a Party so dumb; it has been misspelling its own name for 100 years.
This is tax accounting done by a Party so stupid, it spent $750 MILLION of hard-earned taxpayers’ cash building the “North/South Pipeline” in Victoriastan – against all advice – to pump water from a place that hasn’t got any, to a place that doesn’t need any, and now that they finally realise that the utterly unused pipeline has been built arse-backwards, they calculate that it will cost another $277 MILLION of taxpayers’ hard-earned cash to dismantle the whole pipeline and reassemble it and the massive one-way pumps, to pump the water in the opposite direction.
This is tax accounting done by the only Party dumb enough to regard as “World’s Best Treasurer”, a Goose who was so comically innumerate that he couldn’t tell the difference between red ink and black; between the six consecutive massive DEFICITS he gave us, and the six consecutive SURPLUSES he promised us.
The left has nothing to offer any more except hypocrisy.
Up the Workerz! Comrade. I must be living under a rock I hadn’t heard about that pipeline until now. S***. Paying billions not to build a road was bad enough.
Unfortunately Adam Creighton likes this policy and I feel that Malcolm Turnbull does too. God save us from these thieving imbeciles.
Off topic: Henry, I think it was you who once described Craig Emerson as an overcoiffed halibut. I liked it so much I stole it.
An average PAYG wage earner receives $500 of BHP dividends. They have a house, kids, mortgage etc. Those dividends are taxed at 39%.
A super fund in pension mode with a member balance of $5 million receives $500 of BHP dividends. They are taxed at 0%.
Not a fair tax system.
Someone with $5 million in super funds isn’t receiving a pension and has paid $millions in tax over their working life at the top marginal rate. They’ve provided numerous jobs, contributed to the economy by building their business including all the creditors who benefited by provided goods and services required by that business.
They didn’t do the decades of hard yards required to operate that business at the behest of the state. But that’s what you are demanding.
So get off your arse and do those hard yards yourself, or stop whining you Marxist prick.
If you don’t like that, move to North Korea.
Like a fox eyeing off a chicken coop, $2.5+ trillion in private superannuation savings is too much for any government to resist.
The Stupid.Fucking.Liberals set the standard. Labor is simply following suit.
Dickhead Fred, then our 39c in the dollar worker gets a 30c in the dollar rebate on that tax liability making his marginal rate 9c in the dollar on his $500 share income.
The super fund bloke with $5 million balance is paying a 15c in the dollar tax on the income from $3.4 million since the last Turnbull party changes.
He’s also been paying 15c in the dollar to put money in super and 15c in the dollar on fund income during accumulation phase and some money in his fund likely had full due taxes (income, capital gains) paid on it before it went in the fund
Fuckwit.
Sinc, please contact Trolls’R Us and order up a better standard.
I made the point when the Libs started attacking private superannuation that the Rubicon had been crossed. That the green light had been given to further cash grabs. Not terribly prophetic, I know.
If little Billy Shorten gets into the lodge he will need every cent he can get to pay for his irresponsible open border immigration policies. Bollards and anti-terrorism measures don;t come cheap.
UPW:
The problem is not really with Labor being the dumb party.
It is rather with the much dumber voters who elect them.
Mind you, the Lib voters are not much smarter, given how the LNP has treated them and where it’s heading policy-wise.
All I can say is god help us, and as far as I am concerned it is a very scary thought especially for small business owners.
I guess now we will get the announcement that they proposal will be adjusted so that it doesnt disadvatage anyone, which makes you wonder why you would do it, if the intent was to withdraw a refund.
Of course that’s what we will get. So..no rivers of gold the greedy bastards originally envisaged, but fear not, we get a new system of tax dollar churn to increase the reach of our political masters, with new opportunities for favours to buy votes from the herd.
Every time I hear of Peter Cook, I remember Dudley Moore. BS is funny, ha, ha.
Jonesy ,with a bit of luck the backflip will finish with the pike up their fundamentals , self impalement? Only the stupid left could think of this . Shades of dickhead Hewson ! Howard snuck his GST in after he was elected like a typical lawtradespersons ,honesty is a dirty word in politics innit?
Can’t read the article, but assume this was about something Labor said near 20 years ago.
I think the economic times have changed a great deal and not for the better since then, with massive deficit and wages actually now going down (except public service).
So comparisons to then, to my mind, in an economic sense are not really useful. Labor is attempting budget repair, and I’m convinced Scott Morrison agrees with the policy in the main.
My my this topic has really raised the standard of replies. I hope no one has a heart attack.
However has anyone done the calculations on how many people will apply for and get bigger pension payments? Does anyone realise that these pension payments are at the whim of the Government and are then not increased with inflation, putting more and more people into the destitute category.
Recently the Government has declared that people on $150,000 p.a. are NOT rich then why tax those below this 25% of their income (ie) fully funded retirees. A much more equitable system would be that people in retirement mode over $150,000 start paying tax on income. This way those politician creeps have to pay also!
Rohan at 7:21 am.
Billy boy is trying to screw over ‘wealthy superannuants’ – but is actually targeting low income people with modest shareholdings.
It is not Marxism to complain that he has gotten his targets confused and is just whacking away at the low paid. Especially since Labor is ‘supposedly’ all about protecting the little guy.
Eyrie at 7:36 am
‘Dickhead Fred, then our 39c in the dollar worker gets a 30c in the dollar rebate on that tax liability making his marginal rate 9c in the dollar on his $500 share income’
Actually his post franked dividend falls to $350 – but he still pays the extra 9 cents in the dollar for the $500 – leaving him with just $305 come tax time.
Candy @ 9.49am.
“Labor is attempting budget repair”.
That ranks as one of the most stupid comments I have ever read on the Cat!
Whatever “savings” are made from this outlandish policy have already been spent by Labor, so budget repair is not in the equation.
However, I do agree that Morro and his boss are probably envious that Labor got in first with this one. The cash cows are waiting to be milked!
stackja #2661861, posted on March 16, 2018, at 8:42 am
I understand but no, he is not “funny, ha, ha” he is “funny, peculiar” or “funny, restrainable” (which is to be preferred – he should never be allowed anywhere near the treasury).
He belongs in a room next to Malcolm in the Cuckoo’s Nest.
There was a slogan: “No taxation without representation.” How did that slogan turn out? In 1776, there was no income tax.
So, we got our representation, but taxes today are at 40% of our income.
Washington extracts 25% of the nation’s output.
In 1776, taxes imposed by the British were in the range of 1% in the North, and possibly 3% in the South.
I’m ready to make a deal: I’ll give up being represented in Washington, but I’ll get to keep 74% of my income. I’ll work out something else with state and local politicians. Just get Washington out of my pocket.
My professor, Robert Nisbet, remarked in an autobiographical passage in one of his books that when he was born, in 1913, the only contact that most Americans had with the Federal Government was the Post Office. It was in that year that the first income tax forms were mailed out. Take a look at the original Form 1040. Consider that the average American family in 1913 earned less than $1,000 a year. Then look at the tax rates.
The colonists had a sweet deal in 1775. Great Britain was the second freest nation on earth. Switzerland was probably the most free nation, but I would be hard-pressed to identify any other nation in 1775 that was ahead of Great Britain. And in Great Britain’s Empire, the colonists were by far the freest.
I will say it, loud and clear: the freest society on earth in 1775 was British North America, with the exception of the slave system. Anyone who was not a slave had incomparable freedom.
https://www.garynorth.com/public/385.cfm
there is big difference between freedom and slavery.
All I can say is god help us, and as far as I am concerned it is a very scary thought especially for small business owners.
Fuck it. Just slowly sack workers, cash up as much as you can and tell all the community Hoover’s who want money for sponsorships to bugger off. Batten the hatches, weather the storm.