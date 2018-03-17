David Leyonhjelm guest post. Free trade in labour

A country with a generous public health, education and welfare system, such as Australia, would be quickly swamped if it were to allow unrestricted free trade in labour. Tens of millions of people in other countries would love the opportunity to work in Australia, or benefit from our welfare system if work could not be found.
We are not alone in recognising this; there is no country in the world with a policy of complete free trade in labour. That said, we do have partial free trade in labour. There are no barriers preventing Australians from working in New Zealand, or New Zealanders working in Australia, for example. If there is a job that interests us, and the salary is acceptable, we are free to move and take the job. The same is true within the European Union; a citizen of a member country is free to take a job in any other EU country.
However, there is an important difference. New Zealanders in Australia are only eligible for the dole for six months and only if they’ve lived here for a decade. In the EU, those who move to another country are eligible for that country’s welfare benefits, a level of generosity that has provoked considerable antagonism and was a major contributor to the success of the Brexit referendum in the UK.
Our labour free trade deal with New Zealand has served Australia well. Our sheep would never be shorn without Kiwi shearers and our mining industry during the boom would have needed thousands more 457 visa holders but for New Zealanders filling the many vacancies. Many Australians, particularly managers, have filled positions in New Zealand too.
Australia would benefit enormously from similar free labour agreements with other countries with which we have equivalent standards of living and liberal democratic institutions. Countries such as the Netherlands, Sweden, Ireland, Japan and the UK come to mind. Australians would appreciate the ability to live and work in these countries, opening up a wide range of job opportunities and the potential to learn new skills, while their citizens could enjoy the same in Australia. There is also potential for considerable industry integration due to easier movement of people back and forth.
Such agreements would not necessarily result in any permanent change in our population. While plenty of New Zealanders have moved to Australia during downturns in their country, quite a few returned when things improved. Equally, plenty of Australians have lived and worked in New Zealand for limited periods.
Bilateral free-migration agreements would also have no electoral impact because the people from these countries could not vote in our election. While we should offer a path to citizenship for those who want to make Australia their permanent home and who have integrated into Australian society, a bilateral free-migration agreement need not provide a shortcut to citizenship.
Moreover, a bilateral free-migration agreement need not provide any access to public health, education or welfare. Where Australia provides New Zealanders with access to public health and welfare, this is the result of separate reciprocal agreements.
The benefits of bilateral free-migration agreements become clear when compared with the granting each year of hundreds of thousands of visas providing permanent residency. Holders of permanent resident visas, for example, become eligible for Medicare immediately and for income support (eg the dole) after two years. If they arrive as a family reunion immigrant rather than a skilled migrant, there is a good chance their use of health services and access to income support means they will become a net cost to taxpayers.
We should give priority to skilled migrants rather than family reunions, limit welfare to citizens, and charge tariffs for permanent residence which are scaled according to the migrant’s potential economic contribution or cost. The tariff could even take into account the migrant’s impact on the amenity of incumbent Australians (and therefore a higher tariff would be imposed on migrants settling in Sydney and Melbourne).
But none of that changes the fact that there is a huge opportunity to increase the pool of labour for Australian employers, and to expand job options for Australian workers, by pursuing free trade in labour on a bilateral basis. It’s an idea whose time has come.
David Leyonhjelm is a Senator for the Liberal Democrats
There’s never going to be free trade in labour because there is no abstract entity called “labour” that can be shipped around the place. You are talking about people, with a language, and a culture, and religion, and attitude and likes, dislikes, hopes and expectations.
What the heck are you talking about? We have all that already.
We had a Prime Minister from the UK quite recently if I remember (not so sure about “benefit enormously” but let’s presume someone got something out of it, else they wouldn’t have voted for her), and every second tech guy you bump into is either Irish or Northern European, or Japanese. It’s also relatively easy for young Australians to go around Europe and many do find work. I know plenty of people who have worked there.
Hmmm, no that’s not possible.
Let’s suppose you import a bunch of skilled trades guys from the Philippines, and they come here and work hard and don’t cost too much, that’s a big benefit for employers, building developers, and possibly for consumers too if everything stays competitive down to the end product. That’s really bad if you happen to be an Aussie tradie who now has to either work very cheap and gets fewer jobs now that labour supply in that market has increased so much.
Government decisions inevitably favour some groups at the expense of others, there is no “we” who end up better off. This gets even worse with indirect effects like cost of housing where high migration benefits people owning property (especially when rents are driven up) but does not benefit people who want to buy property (which is now out of their reach). This whole belief in one person’s surplus being cancelled out against another person’s loss is total garbage. It’s meaningless.
David Leyonhjelm proposes “managed trade” in labour.
“he knows which side his bread is buttered on”
he should call for ending of welfare system.
instead he calls for more bureaucracy.
The sheep would have been shorn and any work that needed doing would have been done, the wages would have risen to the point where people would have done them. All imported labour generally drives down the incomes of the less well educated, whether this is good or bad is debatable.
he should call for ending of welfare system
Max, you’ll only get Australians to give up their welfare system by prying it from their cold, dead hands.
Incremental reform is the best we can hope for.
First rule of politics, no politician ever keeps a promise, ever.
Second rule, when they say “temporary” it will be permanent. Just ask Germany.
Unfortunately, the drive towards Big Australia by our quisling Class is all about transforming the polity by mass migration of clients for services.
Ethnic branch stacking swaps votes for access to State funding, this is immensely rewarding for all except those paying through dilution and confiscation of legacy assets.
Therefore, free trade in skills is never going to be considered against mass importation of diversity services providers to achieve decolonisation through transformation of the polity.
The voting and demographic change is what Stalin demands, Stalin don’t care if the ewes don’t get shorn before lambing as long as the revolution overthrows the oppressors of the sheep.
All the State needs is robots to do total monitoring and surveillance of the proles, robots to fester up the algae sludge in the ration vats and robots to transport unsound proles from the gulag to the vats for processing.
Free people wanting to live in a free world where free trade of valued skills can exist are exactly those the State is genociding through mass importation of the aggrieved.
I was hoping you would be explaining to us the recently signed TPP agreement, which I have heard contains changes to the rules on importing labour.
“Max, you’ll only get Australians to give up their welfare system by prying it from their cold, dead hands.”
When Western national governments run out of money as a result of old-age retirement programs and subsidized medicine, which they all will face over the next 30 years, the legitimacy of centralized government planning will be steadily overcome.
When the modern welfare states at the national level go bankrupt, as all of them will, and they default on payments to oldsters and basically half the population, power will shift back to local communities. Power is where the money is, and if the money is not coming from the national government and the central bank, then it is going to be collected at the local level and spent there. Local political action will count for far more after the great default. We should be preparing for this ideologically. We should be preparing for this institutionally.
Or chaos will descend and power will shift to whoever happens to be the next biggest gang of thugs nearby.
Leyonhjelm is aware of the political reality, unlike most of his libertarian brothers who live in a dogmatic bubble.
There is always much to disagree with in David’s proposals. But there is a core of common sense. In the end I vote for the LD because I don’t want to spoil my vote.
“Leyonhjelm is aware of the political reality, unlike most of his libertarian brothers who live in a dogmatic bubble.”
you mean : compromise with your belief and principles.
to become spineless politicians ?
Free trade of labour wont happen David. Governments wont allow it because they are too scared of their revenue stream voting with their feet to go where the grass is greener. They want to keep em where they can tax em!
So it’s official: David Leyonhjelm is a globalist.
So members of the mussie invaded EU are countries David thinks would be good to have free movement of workers.
What a genius.
Max, politics is the art of compromise.
Fuck me, you are aware of how powerful the opposition to freedom and logic is? Being a pure xunt who lives in a gulag being gang raped by leftist filth might be pure of heart, but it’s no way to live.
