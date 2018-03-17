Election Open Forum

Posted on 6:00 pm, March 17, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson

Discuss the South Australian state election and Batman by-election results here.

23 Responses to Election Open Forum

  2. Infidel Tiger
    #2663173, posted on March 17, 2018 at 6:12 pm

    Fuck them all. Burn in Hell.

  3. Jo Smyth
    #2663184, posted on March 17, 2018 at 6:27 pm

    Just waiting to see how the AusCons do. The rest are a waste of space.

  4. Fleeced
    #2663187, posted on March 17, 2018 at 6:28 pm

    There’s an election?

  5. JC
    #2663196, posted on March 17, 2018 at 6:39 pm

    Lol

    That’s what I said to myself, fleeced. I knew it was on but thought later in the year.

  6. Speedbox
    #2663204, posted on March 17, 2018 at 6:53 pm

    If Labour are elected again, then those in SA deserve everything they get. Good ‘n hard.

  7. Oh come on
    #2663211, posted on March 17, 2018 at 6:59 pm

    Some bleating about the ACP directing its preferences to the ALP. Well, the alternative is the Greens.

  8. Rae
    #2663213, posted on March 17, 2018 at 7:00 pm

    Channel Nine is already calling it for the Libs 2PP 50.5% to Labor 49.5%, based on exit polling.

  9. H B Bear
    #2663214, posted on March 17, 2018 at 7:01 pm

    Good to see the WA Lieborals not bowing to pressure and putting forward a middle aged white guy in Cottesloe. He’ll fit right in to the post-Barney Lieboral Tarago.

    I wonder if they let the Emperor do any campaigning or whether they said, “Thanks Barney, you’ve done enough damage already. Here’s $500. Have the weekend off and take the wife to Margaret River.”

  10. Crossie
    #2663216, posted on March 17, 2018 at 7:03 pm

    Couldn’t Sky News scrape up any other Liberal for their panel than that gay blade and Black Hand leader Chrissie Pahn?

  11. Infidel Tiger
    #2663217, posted on March 17, 2018 at 7:03 pm

    Libs got 55% last election and lost.

  12. Marcus
    #2663219, posted on March 17, 2018 at 7:04 pm

    Good to see the WA Lieborals not bowing to pressure and putting forward a middle aged white guy in Cottesloe. He’ll fit right in to the post-Barney Lieboral Tarago.

    There was a letter leaked to the West earlier this week in which Mike Nahan, responding to a doctor’s wife type complaining about the Libs picking a “pale, stale male” to just vote for the Greens, because they sound more up her alley.

    It just might have been the most impressive moment of his leadership so far.

  13. Crossie
    #2663221, posted on March 17, 2018 at 7:05 pm

    Some bleating about the ACP directing its preferences to the ALP. Well, the alternative is the Greens.

    I expect you are referring to Batman and not SA.

  14. mem
    #2663224, posted on March 17, 2018 at 7:06 pm

    I wonder how many climate sceptics there are amongst the Libs in SA?

    “If you are a climate skeptic, it almost inevitably follows that you are: not a victim of groupthink; open-minded; well-informed; intellectually curious; a believer in empiricism and the scientific method; a foe of government waste; brave; economically astute (because ultimately it’s about money, not science); politically bold (because for politicians going against “the Consensus” is still much the easier, more career-safe path).”

    From Delingpole http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/03/16/delingpole-kudlow-pompeo-trumps-picks-just-get-better-and-better/

  15. H B Bear
    #2663226, posted on March 17, 2018 at 7:07 pm

    Nahan is just filling in for the next Lieboral leader who may not have even been born yet.

    Are we even allowed to discuss the Cottesloe by-election here? Those Eastern Staters seem to have forgotten Wait Awhile yet again (except when it comes to GST theft).

  16. H B Bear
    #2663229, posted on March 17, 2018 at 7:09 pm

    Chrissy Payne is Mainland Tasmania personified. He is the perfect panel member.

  17. Jo Smyth
    #2663237, posted on March 17, 2018 at 7:17 pm

    Chrissy Pyne and Rishworth of the Hair. Two of the biggest turn offs in their Parties.

  18. Crossie
    #2663240, posted on March 17, 2018 at 7:20 pm

    There was a letter leaked to the West earlier this week in which Mike Nahan, responding to a doctor’s wife type complaining about the Libs picking a “pale, stale male” to just vote for the Greens, because they sound more up her alley.

    It just might have been the most impressive moment of his leadership so far.

    Pissing off the doctors’ wives would go down well with a lot of voters on both sides.

  19. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2663242, posted on March 17, 2018 at 7:28 pm

    The ACP is running third in Batperson.

    Tallyroom

  20. Roger.
    #2663243, posted on March 17, 2018 at 7:30 pm

    I expect you are referring to Batman and not SA.

    Both elections are formally included in the thread, which isn’t very helpful.

  21. Roger.
    #2663245, posted on March 17, 2018 at 7:31 pm

    The ACP is running third in Batperson.

    Excellent result so far given the nature of the electorate.

    Bailey is a good candidate.

  22. H B Bear
    #2663249, posted on March 17, 2018 at 7:35 pm

    ACP numbers will be inflated as the Lieborals ran dead. Not sure how much you (if anything) you can read into them.

  23. nemkat
    #2663250, posted on March 17, 2018 at 7:36 pm

    Ten candidates, and 8 of them will be preferencing ALP.
    Size of Informal vote is the only thing of interest here.

