Discuss the South Australian state election and Batman by-election results here.
Liberty Quote
Nobody but a beggar chuses to depend chiefly upon the benevolence of his fellowcitizens. Even a beggar does not depend upon it entirely. The charity of well-disposed people, indeed, supplies him with the whole fund of his subsistence.— Adam Smith
-
Recent Comments
- Tintarella di Luna on Open Forum: March 17, 2018
- nemkat on Election Open Forum
- H B Bear on Election Open Forum
- squawkbox on Open Forum: March 17, 2018
- Drink-Up Socrates on Open Forum: March 17, 2018
- Bushkid on Grace is on fire
- Roger. on Election Open Forum
- Tintarella di Luna on Open Forum: March 17, 2018
- Roger. on Election Open Forum
- Bruce of Newcastle on Election Open Forum
- squawkbox on Open Forum: March 17, 2018
- Crossie on Election Open Forum
- Dr Faustus on Open Forum: March 17, 2018
- Bushkid on Grace is on fire
- Jo Smyth on Election Open Forum
- None on Open Forum: March 17, 2018
- Rae on Open Forum: March 17, 2018
- Bruce of Newcastle on Carelessness
- Tintarella di Luna on Open Forum: March 17, 2018
- miltonf on Open Forum: March 17, 2018
- Mitch M. on Open Forum: March 17, 2018
- H B Bear on Election Open Forum
- Tintarella di Luna on Open Forum: March 17, 2018
- Stimpson J. Cat on Open Forum: March 17, 2018
- H B Bear on Election Open Forum
- mem on Election Open Forum
- None on Open Forum: March 17, 2018
- Rae on Open Forum: March 17, 2018
- Crossie on Election Open Forum
- Tintarella di Luna on Open Forum: March 17, 2018
-
Recent Posts
- Election Open Forum
- Grace is on fire
- Carelessness
- David Leyonhjelm guest post. Free trade in labour
- Jo Nova on our carbon market
- Not only will they sell the rope used to hang them they will feel virtuous in making the sale
- Open Forum: March 17, 2018
- Preparing for a Labor Government
- Live Kevin Rudd Export Ban
- Lindsay Shepherd and Mark Steyn discuss free speech
- Shorten’s squeeze on nest eggs benefits nobody
- It’s a taxing issue
- Dividend Imputation Changes – Feature not a Fault
- An absolutely certain test for detecting moronic ignorance
- David Bidstrup: Snowy 2.0: The madness continues
- Wednesday Forum: March 14, 2018
- Conservatives are everywhere
- Trump’s Tariffs and Trade
- Odds and Ends 13 March
- More silliness on interchange fees
- TradeTech
- The banking sector versus the people
- Q&A Forum: March 12, 2018
- While the world reeled
- Bernard Salt in the Oz
- Monday Forum: March 12, 2018
- Barry’s Gifts that Keep on Giving
- Spartacus’ Trade War
- Arky: A movement with no name
- Adan-who?
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
RIP ACP
Fuck them all. Burn in Hell.
Just waiting to see how the AusCons do. The rest are a waste of space.
There’s an election?
Lol
That’s what I said to myself, fleeced. I knew it was on but thought later in the year.
If Labour are elected again, then those in SA deserve everything they get. Good ‘n hard.
Some bleating about the ACP directing its preferences to the ALP. Well, the alternative is the Greens.
Channel Nine is already calling it for the Libs 2PP 50.5% to Labor 49.5%, based on exit polling.
Good to see the WA Lieborals not bowing to pressure and putting forward a middle aged white guy in Cottesloe. He’ll fit right in to the post-Barney Lieboral Tarago.
I wonder if they let the Emperor do any campaigning or whether they said, “Thanks Barney, you’ve done enough damage already. Here’s $500. Have the weekend off and take the wife to Margaret River.”
Couldn’t Sky News scrape up any other Liberal for their panel than that gay blade and Black Hand leader Chrissie Pahn?
Libs got 55% last election and lost.
There was a letter leaked to the West earlier this week in which Mike Nahan, responding to a doctor’s wife type complaining about the Libs picking a “pale, stale male” to just vote for the Greens, because they sound more up her alley.
It just might have been the most impressive moment of his leadership so far.
I expect you are referring to Batman and not SA.
I wonder how many climate sceptics there are amongst the Libs in SA?
From Delingpole http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/03/16/delingpole-kudlow-pompeo-trumps-picks-just-get-better-and-better/
Nahan is just filling in for the next Lieboral leader who may not have even been born yet.
Are we even allowed to discuss the Cottesloe by-election here? Those Eastern Staters seem to have forgotten Wait Awhile yet again (except when it comes to GST theft).
Chrissy Payne is Mainland Tasmania personified. He is the perfect panel member.
Chrissy Pyne and Rishworth of the Hair. Two of the biggest turn offs in their Parties.
Pissing off the doctors’ wives would go down well with a lot of voters on both sides.
The ACP is running third in Batperson.
Tallyroom
I expect you are referring to Batman and not SA.
Both elections are formally included in the thread, which isn’t very helpful.
The ACP is running third in Batperson.
Excellent result so far given the nature of the electorate.
Bailey is a good candidate.
ACP numbers will be inflated as the Lieborals ran dead. Not sure how much you (if anything) you can read into them.
Ten candidates, and 8 of them will be preferencing ALP.
Size of Informal vote is the only thing of interest here.