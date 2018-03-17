Grace is on fire

Grace Collier in The Weekend Australia is must and good reading. Today she is simply magnificent. Some tasters:

However, both the government and the opposition do a brilliant job of hiding or disguising any consistently meaningful contribution they may be making to our nation.

…

Lately one could be forgiven for imagining that our politicians sit around late at night, dreaming up the various ways they can smash us down by taking more of our own money off us with new taxes, or just generally making our lives harder with new regulation.

…

Our current crop of politicians seem on a constant, desperate hunt for any undiscovered enclaves of wealth so they can confiscate as much of it as they possibly can while demonising the people who created it.

…

When she is not dreaming up ways to destroy the superannuation system or attending high-level meetings about trolls on Twitter, the minister must spend her time thinking of ways to make life harder for small business owners.