Liberty Quote
First they came for the Jews, but I did nothing because I’m not a Jew. Then they came for the socialists, but I did nothing because I’m not a socialist. Then they came for the Catholics, but I did nothing because I’m not a Catholic. Finally, they came for me, but by then there was no one left to help me.— Martin Niemoller
-
Recent Comments
- EvilElvis on Open Forum: March 17, 2018
- Fisky on Not only will they sell the rope used to hang them they will feel virtuous in making the sale
- JC on Open Forum: March 17, 2018
- C.L. on Not only will they sell the rope used to hang them they will feel virtuous in making the sale
- Steve trickler. on Open Forum: March 17, 2018
- 2dogs on Not only will they sell the rope used to hang them they will feel virtuous in making the sale
- Baldrick on Open Forum: March 17, 2018
- areff on Wednesday Forum: March 14, 2018
- Oh come on on Open Forum: March 17, 2018
- MPH on Open Forum: March 17, 2018
- Oh come on on Open Forum: March 17, 2018
- Baldrick on Open Forum: March 17, 2018
- Oh come on on Open Forum: March 17, 2018
- zyconoclast on Open Forum: March 17, 2018
- Oh come on on Open Forum: March 17, 2018
- zyconoclast on Open Forum: March 17, 2018
- OneWorldGovernment on Open Forum: March 17, 2018
- OneWorldGovernment on Open Forum: March 17, 2018
- OneWorldGovernment on Open Forum: March 17, 2018
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Open Forum: March 17, 2018
- OneWorldGovernment on Open Forum: March 17, 2018
- JC on Open Forum: March 17, 2018
- OneWorldGovernment on Open Forum: March 17, 2018
- zyconoclast on Open Forum: March 17, 2018
- zyconoclast on Open Forum: March 17, 2018
- OneWorldGovernment on Open Forum: March 17, 2018
- zyconoclast on Open Forum: March 17, 2018
- zyconoclast on Open Forum: March 17, 2018
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Open Forum: March 17, 2018
- zyconoclast on Open Forum: March 17, 2018
-
Recent Posts
- Not only will they sell the rope used to hang them they will feel virtuous in making the sale
- Open Forum: March 17, 2018
- Preparing for a Labor Government
- Live Kevin Rudd Export Ban
- Lindsay Shepherd and Mark Steyn discuss free speech
- Shorten’s squeeze on nest eggs benefits nobody
- It’s a taxing issue
- Dividend Imputation Changes – Feature not a Fault
- An absolutely certain test for detecting moronic ignorance
- David Bidstrup: Snowy 2.0: The madness continues
- Wednesday Forum: March 14, 2018
- Conservatives are everywhere
- Trump’s Tariffs and Trade
- Odds and Ends 13 March
- More silliness on interchange fees
- TradeTech
- The banking sector versus the people
- Q&A Forum: March 12, 2018
- While the world reeled
- Bernard Salt in the Oz
- Monday Forum: March 12, 2018
- Barry’s Gifts that Keep on Giving
- Spartacus’ Trade War
- Arky: A movement with no name
- Adan-who?
- There is nothing more practical than good theory
- Economic theory is all right in theory
- Open Forum: March 10, 2018
- The Art of the Impossible Round 2
- Gillian Triggs held back
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Open Forum: March 17, 2018
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
1
2
areff
If you happen to be talking to Anthony Dillon (Quadrant – Death by Myth and Platitude) would you kindly tell him that he does not walk alone.
How did I fluke that podium possition.
WOW, just WOW.
Middle order batsman.
Lifelong dream achieved.
Sinclair
It’s Saint Patrick’s Day.
Where’s The Green?
Summertime – Angelique Kidjo
Wicketkeeper.
Poduim?
I claim this thread in the name of the Scottish squatters, along the Riverina, in the mid 1850’s, who preformed an invaluable service, They introduced Scotch whisky into Australia, and it had long been my contention that they never were accorded the recognition they deserved. At the very least, there should have been a suitable statue.
Kate Bush Cloud busting
9th Battalion A.I.F
My compliments, Baldrick, and thank you.
Quadrant has a great true story about the lack of Red Gum forests along the Riverina waterways back then.
Good bloke that wrote it and well worth a read.
Would anyone disagree Ronery is the biggest fucking wanker south of the equator?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/First_Battle_of_Athenry
Zulu, William Larnach, who rose to fame and notoriety as the man who opened up the south island of New Zealand in the 1860’s by claiming much land, originated from a poor Scottish family in the 1840’s in the Riverina area of NSW and later made his first fortune on the Australian gold fields as a security carrier rather than in mining itself. His tale has some parallels to that of the Duracks in Australia. Here is his wonderful ‘castle’, which we visited on our trip in December and which I wrote about in my travelogue of that trip, posted here.
zyconoclast – Ireland always in my heart.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Second_Battle_of_Athenry
ZK2A
The battles were that bloody that soldiers threw their swords down.
I am told that some of my ‘mob’ come from near Athenry.
Tick, Tick, Tick: Clock Boy’s Lawsuit Just Blew Up
U.S. District Judge Sam Lindsay dismissed the lawsuit Ahmed “Clock Boy” Mohamed brought against the Irving Independent School District Wednesday, after he was wrongfully arrested for bringing a device to school that resembled a bomb.
The device at issue was a homemade clock, not a bomb. As Mohamed is a Muslim and the son of Sudanese immigrants, the incident was widely attributed to ethnic and religious stereotyping, prompting the lawsuit.
Mohamed’s father, Mohamed Elhassan Mohamed, filed the complaint on his son’s behalf in Aug. 2016. The suit alleged that the school district discriminated against Ahmed on the basis of race and religion, in keeping with a long history of bigotry in the Irving schools. It also claimed his Fourth Amendment rights were infringed when authorities questioned him for over an hour and a half without his parents.
In turn, the city of Irving said administrators acted legitimately to ensure school safety, even if they were mistaken.
“The top priority of the City of Irving is the safety of its residents, and the City will not be deterred from its mission when it comes to protecting the security and well-being of its school children,” their motion to dismiss reads.
Mohamed’s device included batteries, a printed circuit board, wires, a transformer, a timing display panel, and an alarm bell. On the day of the incident, two teachers advised him to keep the mechanism hidden before he was summoned to the school principal. He was arrested but the charges against him were dropped in short order. The school district assessed a three-day suspension against him.
The Mohamed family briefly moved to Qatar before returning to the Dallas area in June 2016.
City officials said they were “extremely pleased by the court’s ruling, which supports the justifiable actions taken by the officers in the matter.”
“We remain committed to ensuring the safety of all Irving residents and schoolchildren,” the statement added.
A separate lawsuit against a cluster of media figures for defamation was also dismissed in Feb. 2017.
Zyco, nobody watches those clips. Just sayin’.
Cool clock, Ahmed. Want to bring it to the White House? We should inspire more kids like you to like science. It’s what makes America great.
I note the ABC, that bastion of nuance which hosts some poofy arts show and that book club masturbatory session with Andrew Denton’s wife, is still shopping around the claim that Tony Abbott was promising to literally assault the Russian president during the Brisbane APEC meeting, as opposed to Abbott ‘shirt-fronting’ Putin as a metaphor for having an extremely frank and probably divisive discussion regarding the downing of MH17.
Latest promo for ABC Indigenous Comedy:
If you do an indigenous studies course at uni (you will usually because you have to to graduate) they will always go to great lengths to assert what a fantastic sense of humour Aboriginal people have. Inordinate lengths.
Seems to me analogous with one of those timeless Maggie T quotes, paraphrased thusly: being powerful is like being a lady – if you have to tell people you are, you aren’t.
Same with being funny.
Why do people call ANZACs racist when we saved the UK from the Germans for the benefit of the Muslim hordes?
To be fair though, it’s at approximately the same level of shitness as the vast bulk of ABC ‘comedy’, Balders.
Ps. you owe me the 2 minutes of my life I spent watching that
ABC Indigenous Comedy – only funny in Ultimo.
Quite nice.
I wonder who will be booted by wake up time?
Top 40 on the Zyc and Trickler hitlist!