Open Forum: March 17, 2018

Posted on 12:01 am, March 17, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
37 Responses to Open Forum: March 17, 2018

  3. OneWorldGovernment
    #2662538, posted on March 17, 2018 at 12:03 am

    areff

    If you happen to be talking to Anthony Dillon (Quadrant – Death by Myth and Platitude) would you kindly tell him that he does not walk alone.

  4. Motelier
    #2662539, posted on March 17, 2018 at 12:03 am

    How did I fluke that podium possition.

    WOW, just WOW.

  5. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2662540, posted on March 17, 2018 at 12:05 am

    Middle order batsman.

    Lifelong dream achieved.

  6. OneWorldGovernment
    #2662541, posted on March 17, 2018 at 12:05 am

    Sinclair

    It’s Saint Patrick’s Day.

    Where’s The Green?

  7. zyconoclast
    #2662542, posted on March 17, 2018 at 12:07 am

    Summertime – Angelique Kidjo

  9. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2662544, posted on March 17, 2018 at 12:07 am

    Poduim?

    I claim this thread in the name of the Scottish squatters, along the Riverina, in the mid 1850’s, who preformed an invaluable service, They introduced Scotch whisky into Australia, and it had long been my contention that they never were accorded the recognition they deserved. At the very least, there should have been a suitable statue.

  10. zyconoclast
    #2662545, posted on March 17, 2018 at 12:10 am

    Kate Bush Cloud busting

  11. Baldrick
    #2662546, posted on March 17, 2018 at 12:10 am

    9th Battalion A.I.F

    Leak, John (1892–1972)
    On the 23 July 1916, Leak was one of a party ordered to capture a German strong-point which was holding up the battalion’s advance near Pozières. His party became pinned down in an old German trench by heavy machine-gun fire. Their grenades were outranged by the Germans’ superior ‘egg’ bombs. Leak dashed from cover and, under heavy fire, ran towards the enemy post, hurling three grenades to great effect. On reaching the enemy trench he leapt in and bayoneted the three remaining Germans.
    Later in this engagement his party was driven back. Leak was the last to withdraw at each stage, hurling bombs to cover his companions’ retreat. By the time reinforcements arrived his courage and energy had done much to weaken the enemy’s defence and the post was taken again. For ‘conspicuous bravery’ he was awarded the Victoria Cross.

  13. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2662548, posted on March 17, 2018 at 12:13 am

    For ‘conspicuous bravery’ he was awarded the Victoria Cross.

    My compliments, Baldrick, and thank you.

  16. OneWorldGovernment
    #2662551, posted on March 17, 2018 at 12:17 am

    Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2662544, posted on March 17, 2018 at 12:07 am

    Poduim?

    I claim this thread in the name of the Scottish squatters, along the Riverina, in the mid 1850’s, who preformed an invaluable service,

    Quadrant has a great true story about the lack of Red Gum forests along the Riverina waterways back then.

    Good bloke that wrote it and well worth a read.

  20. JC
    #2662555, posted on March 17, 2018 at 12:29 am

    Would anyone disagree Ronery is the biggest fucking wanker south of the equator?

  22. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2662557, posted on March 17, 2018 at 12:30 am

    Zulu, William Larnach, who rose to fame and notoriety as the man who opened up the south island of New Zealand in the 1860’s by claiming much land, originated from a poor Scottish family in the 1840’s in the Riverina area of NSW and later made his first fortune on the Australian gold fields as a security carrier rather than in mining itself. His tale has some parallels to that of the Duracks in Australia. Here is his wonderful ‘castle’, which we visited on our trip in December and which I wrote about in my travelogue of that trip, posted here.

    zyconoclast – Ireland always in my heart.

  24. OneWorldGovernment
    #2662559, posted on March 17, 2018 at 12:34 am

    ZK2A

    The battles were that bloody that soldiers threw their swords down.

    I am told that some of my ‘mob’ come from near Athenry.

  26. zyconoclast
    #2662561, posted on March 17, 2018 at 12:43 am

    Tick, Tick, Tick: Clock Boy’s Lawsuit Just Blew Up

    U.S. District Judge Sam Lindsay dismissed the lawsuit Ahmed “Clock Boy” Mohamed brought against the Irving Independent School District Wednesday, after he was wrongfully arrested for bringing a device to school that resembled a bomb.

    The device at issue was a homemade clock, not a bomb. As Mohamed is a Muslim and the son of Sudanese immigrants, the incident was widely attributed to ethnic and religious stereotyping, prompting the lawsuit.

    Mohamed’s father, Mohamed Elhassan Mohamed, filed the complaint on his son’s behalf in Aug. 2016. The suit alleged that the school district discriminated against Ahmed on the basis of race and religion, in keeping with a long history of bigotry in the Irving schools. It also claimed his Fourth Amendment rights were infringed when authorities questioned him for over an hour and a half without his parents.

    In turn, the city of Irving said administrators acted legitimately to ensure school safety, even if they were mistaken.

    “The top priority of the City of Irving is the safety of its residents, and the City will not be deterred from its mission when it comes to protecting the security and well-being of its school children,” their motion to dismiss reads.

    Mohamed’s device included batteries, a printed circuit board, wires, a transformer, a timing display panel, and an alarm bell. On the day of the incident, two teachers advised him to keep the mechanism hidden before he was summoned to the school principal. He was arrested but the charges against him were dropped in short order. The school district assessed a three-day suspension against him.

    The Mohamed family briefly moved to Qatar before returning to the Dallas area in June 2016.

    City officials said they were “extremely pleased by the court’s ruling, which supports the justifiable actions taken by the officers in the matter.”

    “We remain committed to ensuring the safety of all Irving residents and schoolchildren,” the statement added.

    A separate lawsuit against a cluster of media figures for defamation was also dismissed in Feb. 2017.

  27. Oh come on
    #2662562, posted on March 17, 2018 at 12:43 am

    Zyco, nobody watches those clips. Just sayin’.

  29. Oh come on
    #2662564, posted on March 17, 2018 at 12:50 am

    I note the ABC, that bastion of nuance which hosts some poofy arts show and that book club masturbatory session with Andrew Denton’s wife, is still shopping around the claim that Tony Abbott was promising to literally assault the Russian president during the Brisbane APEC meeting, as opposed to Abbott ‘shirt-fronting’ Putin as a metaphor for having an extremely frank and probably divisive discussion regarding the downing of MH17.

  30. Baldrick
    #2662565, posted on March 17, 2018 at 12:56 am

    Latest promo for ABC Indigenous Comedy:

    ABC Indigenous ✔ @ABCIndigenous
    Join our expert panel on “Wake Up To Yourself”, Australia’s 3rd favourite breakfast TV show, to discuss all the hot button issues of the day.
    #ABCBlackComedy returns 2018.

  31. Oh come on
    #2662566, posted on March 17, 2018 at 1:03 am

    If you do an indigenous studies course at uni (you will usually because you have to to graduate) they will always go to great lengths to assert what a fantastic sense of humour Aboriginal people have. Inordinate lengths.

    Seems to me analogous with one of those timeless Maggie T quotes, paraphrased thusly: being powerful is like being a lady – if you have to tell people you are, you aren’t.

    Same with being funny.

  32. MPH
    #2662567, posted on March 17, 2018 at 1:06 am

    Why do people call ANZACs racist when we saved the UK from the Germans for the benefit of the Muslim hordes?

  33. Oh come on
    #2662568, posted on March 17, 2018 at 1:10 am

    To be fair though, it’s at approximately the same level of shitness as the vast bulk of ABC ‘comedy’, Balders.

    Ps. you owe me the 2 minutes of my life I spent watching that

  34. Baldrick
    #2662570, posted on March 17, 2018 at 1:26 am

    Ps. you owe me the 2 minutes of my life I spent watching that

    ABC Indigenous Comedy – only funny in Ultimo.

  36. JC
    #2662575, posted on March 17, 2018 at 2:23 am

    I wonder who will be booted by wake up time?

  37. EvilElvis
    #2662581, posted on March 17, 2018 at 3:48 am

    Top 40 on the Zyc and Trickler hitlist!

