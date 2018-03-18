Dan Mitchell on death by spending and taxing

A historical survey with special attention to some US states like New Jersey.

A couple of decades can make a huge difference in the political and economic life of a jurisdiction.
Two decades ago, Venezuela had not yet been subjected to the horror of Hugo Chavez and his destructive statism.
Three decades ago, the pro-market success story of Estonia was an enslaved part of the totalitarian Soviet Union.
Four decades ago, the Latin superstar of Chile was still in a hangover stage from a disastrous communist government.
Five decades ago, Ronald Reagan was a conservative governor of the now-notoriously left-wing state of California.

And here’s something especially amazing from a bit more than five decades in the past. New Jersey used to have no state income tax and no state sales tax.

  1. OneWorldGovernment
    #2663639, posted on March 18, 2018 at 2:14 am

    Rafe,

    I was reading a transcript from Rush Limbaugh’s Radio show and he made mention of a New Jersey woman that had phoned in to complain about the Trump Tax ‘package’ because now she was going to have to pay more taxes in NJ.

